Located in Northern Colorado, Fort Collins is known for its 1800s-era Old Town, greenspaces like Lory State Park, and craft beer. Fort Collins drivers pay an average of $120 per month for car insurance, which is less than the statewide monthly average of $148 and the national average of $158 per month.
The city’s smaller population size compared to cities like Denver and Colorado Springs could partly explain its lower rates.
Here’s what you should know about comparing rates and finding cheap car insurance in Fort Collins.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Collins is $76 per month for liability-only coverage and $164 per month for full coverage.
State Farm, USAA, and American Family have the cheapest car insurance in Fort Collins.
Fort Collins reported that teens account for 5% of licensed drivers in the city but are involved in 15% of crashes.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Collins
When shopping for the cheapest car insurance in Fort Collins, remember that coverage options and discounts are just as important as finding the lowest rates. In most cases, the insurer that meets your specific needs will be the best option, compared to companies with lower rates that don’t fit your driving history and needs.
Here are some of the top insurance companies in Fort Collins for you to start your search.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$98
$47
Liability-only coverage
USAA
4.5
$127
$61
Military members
American Family
4.3
$135
$65
Families
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$79/mo
With lower-than-average rates for car insurance in Fort Collins, State Farm is a good choice for drivers who want liability-only or full-coverage policies. One way to get potentially low rates is through its Personal Price Plan, which involves customizing coverage options and choosing relevant discounts. State Farm offers limited discounts compared to competitors, and some — such as the Drive Safe & Save telematics app — could increase or decrease between policy terms.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Personal Price Plan for customized coverage
Contras
Higher-than-average numbers of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for a company of its size
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$102/mo
Getting an auto insurance quote from USAA is more difficult than competitors because USAA insurance products are only available to current and former U.S. military members and their families, as well as children of USAA members. But this strict membership requirement comes with benefits. Insurance products include everything from business and health insurance to travel insurance and pet insurance. Members can also take advantage of discounts, including those for car rentals, home security, and hotels.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo
American Family offers car insurance in 19 states, including Colorado, and provides insurance through independent insurance agents. Drivers can take advantage of various discounts, like safe driver, young driver, safety features, and billing discounts. Fort Collins drivers can also benefit from reduced rates by bundling auto insurance with renters, motorcycle, home insurance, and other insurance products.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fort Collins
Qualifying for discounts isn’t the only way you can get an affordable policy that meets your specific needs. Follow these tips while you shop for car insurance:
Ask about bundling. Depending on your marital status, homeowner needs, and family life, it may be your best option to combine policies like home insurance or life insurance for a lower combined rate with a single insurer.
Shop for quotes. While searching for car insurance, get quotes from at least three different insurance companies at the same coverage level to find the one that offers the best rates.
Reconsider coverage. If the cost of a full-coverage policy’s annual premium is more than your vehicle’s value, you can drop some optional coverages that add to the cost of your policy.
Raise your deductible. By increasing the amount you’d pay out of pocket for a claim, you may get lower monthly premiums.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fort Collins: State Farm
Whether you cause a fender bender in Loveland or sideswipe a parked car in Colorado Springs, you’ll need liability-only insurance to cover the damages you cause.
Liability-only insurance meets the minimum coverage that Colorado state law requires. This insurance product only covers damages and injuries you cause another person, vehicle, or property — not your own damages or injuries.
Liability insurance in Fort Collins costs $76 per month, on average.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for liability insurance in Fort Collins.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
39
USAA
49
American Family
54
Sun Coast
56
GEICO
59
State Auto
59
Allstate
60
Safeco
63
Nationwide
64
Progressive
67
Auto-Owners
69
The General
71
Midvale Home & Auto
79
Bristol West
81
Dairyland
83
Foremost
92
Direct Auto
95
Travelers
97
Farmers
101
Liberty Mutual
112
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fort Collins: State Farm
If you’re driving through Northern Colorado and hit a deer, for example, liability-only insurance won’t cover the damages, but a full-coverage policy likely will.
While insurers have no strict definition for full-coverage insurance, many of them design a full-coverage insurance policy to include liability, plus collision and comprehensive coverage: two insurance products that pay for damages to your car, even if you caused them.
Fort Collins drivers pay a monthly average of $164 for full-coverage insurance.
Here are the average monthly car insurance company quotes for full coverage in Fort Collins.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
79
USAA
102
American Family
109
GEICO
121
Allstate
122
Nationwide
124
Safeco
135
Sun Coast
138
Progressive
139
Auto-Owners
141
Midvale Home & Auto
148
Travelers
161
Direct Auto
179
Liberty Mutual
186
Bristol West
191
State Auto
201
Dairyland
204
The General
204
Farmers
208
Foremost
257
Car insurance requirements in Colorado
Fort Collins drivers should know that Colorado was a no-fault state but transitioned to an at-fault state in 2003. In an at-fault state, the driver who caused the car accident is responsible for paying for the other parties’ damages and injuries, usually through their liability insurance policy.
But Colorado also uses comparative fault, so any shared fault for the accident can reduce your compensation for damages and injuries. For example, if you’re 20% at fault for an accident, your compensation will be 20% less.[2]
Here are Colorado’s minimum car insurance requirements:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person per accident / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
Fort Collins drivers may want additional coverage that reimburses them when their own vehicles sustain damage. For example, the Poudre River is subject to flooding; without comprehensive insurance, you’d pay for vehicle damages from flooding out of pocket.
Consider these optional coverages for more protection:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision damages, like weather, flooding, fires, vandalism, and falling objects.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance kicks in to pay for damages when you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.
DUIs and at-fault accidents typically raise your rates the most, though you may also see a significant premium increase if you have a history of speeding on your record. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Fort Collins who have incidents on their driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speed plays a major role in car accidents in the Centennial State. It’s the leading cause of death on Colorado roadways, and the fatality rate has risen since 2018. More than one-third of crashes happen on non-interstate rural roads and urban interstates.[4]
Regardless of where you’re driving, you should follow the posted speed limit. It’s also a good idea to decrease your speed when driving through areas of road work or during severe weather.
Fort Collins drivers with a speeding ticket pay $112 per month for liability insurance and $242 per month for full-coverage insurance, on average.
The table below shows the cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Fort Collins with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
39
50
USAA
49
64
American Family
54
72
GEICO
59
77
Allstate
60
78
Safeco
63
89
Nationwide
64
85
Progressive
67
91
Auto-Owners
69
93
The General
71
96
Bristol West
81
108
Dairyland
83
112
Direct Auto
95
128
Travelers
97
129
Farmers
101
132
Liberty Mutual
112
158
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Speed isn’t the only incident that can cause an accident. Although Fort Collins’ number of car crashes decreased by 20% in 2020 compared to 2019, severe crashes increased by 15% in that same time.[1] Any at-fault accident could increase your rates; even a minor collision with no injuries could result in a rate increase.
Liability insurance for drivers in Fort Collins with an accident costs an average of $106 per month.
If you have an at-fault accident on your record, check out the cheapest insurance companies in Fort Collins to start your search.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
39
50
USAA
49
64
American Family
54
71
GEICO
59
77
Allstate
60
79
Safeco
63
90
Nationwide
64
85
Progressive
67
91
Auto-Owners
69
92
The General
71
96
Bristol West
81
106
Dairyland
83
111
Direct Auto
95
129
Travelers
97
129
Farmers
101
132
Liberty Mutual
112
158
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
In 2021, 4% of all crashes involved driving under the influence in Fort Collins. But this amount represents 10% of severe crashes and 31% of fatal crashes.[1]
It’s important to remember that a DUI in Colorado is driving with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher, and authorities can arrest you for driving while ability impaired (DWAI) with a BAC level as low as 0.05.[5] Regardless of whether or not you’re involved in an accident, drinking and driving is a high-risk behavior and likely to result in a substantial premium increase from your insurer.
Fort Collins drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $121 for minimum-coverage policies. The price jumps to $261 per month for full-coverage insurance.
Start your search for affordable car insurance after a DUI in Fort Collins with the insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
39
61
USAA
49
77
American Family
54
85
GEICO
59
93
Allstate
60
94
Safeco
63
99
Nationwide
64
100
Progressive
67
105
Auto-Owners
69
108
The General
71
111
Bristol West
81
127
Dairyland
83
130
Foremost
92
144
Direct Auto
95
149
Travelers
97
152
Farmers
101
159
Liberty Mutual
112
176
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
In both standard car crashes and DUI car crashes, senior drivers 75 and older in Fort Collins represent the lowest amount — less than 5%.[1] Even as drivers between the ages of 35 and 44 have a higher rate than the preceding age groups, drivers should actually see their rates decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 70.
Liability insurance costs $50 per month, on average, for senior drivers in Fort Collins.
Senior drivers are more likely to have age-related health issues that cause physical, cognitive, or visual impairments and contribute to an increased risk of crashes.[6] Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Fort Collins for senior drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
55
27
USAA
73
35
American Family
77
38
Nationwide
83
43
GEICO
86
42
Allstate
88
43
Progressive
89
43
Auto-Owners
100
49
Safeco
104
48
Travelers
113
68
Direct Auto
123
65
Bristol West
137
58
Liberty Mutual
137
82
Farmers
146
71
Dairyland
148
60
The General
150
52
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
In Fort Collins, teen drivers are three times more likely to be in a car accident than other age groups.[1]
This tends to be a trend in many other states: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reports that teen drivers are almost four times more likely to be involved in a car crash than older drivers.[7] Inexperience and distractions are two significant factors, though it should also be noted that teens in Fort Collins are overrepresented in the number of alcohol-related crashes the age group experiences.[1]
These factors all lead to teen drivers paying higher auto insurance rates in Fort Collins. Teen drivers in Fort Collins pay monthly averages of $137 for liability coverage and $296 for full coverage.
Teen drivers and their policyholder parents should ask their insurer about discounts — such as good driving, good student, and defensive driver discounts — to lower rates.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance companies for teens and young adults in Fort Collins.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
137
68
USAA
170
82
American Family
187
93
GEICO
193
94
Nationwide
215
111
Allstate
217
107
Auto-Owners
237
116
Safeco
244
114
Progressive
252
121
Travelers
293
177
Liberty Mutual
317
191
Bristol West
321
136
Direct Auto
330
175
The General
330
115
Dairyland
335
136
Farmers
366
178
Foremost
464
166
Fort Collins car insurance quotes by credit tier
Fort Collins insurers can legally consider your credit history when determining your insurance premium. But state law prohibits them from using this information solely as the determining factor of whether or not to give you an insurance policy.
Is car insurance more expensive in Fort Collins?
Car insurance in Fort Collins costs an average of $120 per month. Along with it being lower than the state average of $148 per month, it’s also lower than the national monthly average of $158.
While Fort Collins drivers have cheaper rates than many cities around the country and within Colorado, keep in mind that factors like your ZIP code’s accident rate, driving record, coverage level, and vehicle year, make, and model affect your car insurance rates. For example, Fort Collins had fewer motor vehicle thefts than Pueblo, Colorado, in 2019.[8]
More cities in Colorado
Compared to other cities in Colorado, Fort Collins tends to be cheaper than most, including major metro areas like Denver. See how rates compare in other Colorado cities in the table below.
Fort Collins car insurance FAQs
Check out Insurify’s guide on how much car insurance you need while you shop for quotes, and read the answers to common questions about car insurance in Fort Collins.
How much is car insurance in Fort Collins?
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Collins is $76 per month for liability-only insurance and $164 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Fort Collins?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Fort Collins, with monthly liability rates as low as $39. USAA and American Family also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $49 and $54.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Fort Collins?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Fort Collins are American Family, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have great J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in the Southwest region, strong AM Best ratings, and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.
But the best insurance company for you depends on your needs and budget. Always compare different quotes from insurers to find the one that meets your needs at the best price.
How much car insurance should you have in Colorado?
Drivers in Colorado must purchase and maintain $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability. But you can purchase higher limits and more coverages, like comprehensive and collision, to add insurance against vehicle damages.
What car insurance coverages are available in Fort Collins?
Fort Collins drivers will find almost nearly every type of auto insurance coverage available. This includes liability, collision, comprehensive, medical payments, uninsured/underinsured motorist, rental reimbursement, rideshare, and gap coverages. What’s important is finding the auto insurance company that offers all the coverages you want at a price you can comfortably afford.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Courtney Mikulski es editora sénior en Insurify y lleva más de tres años editando y produciendo contenidos de finanzas personales. Tiene experiencia con seguros, tarjetas de crédito, préstamos al consumidor y productos bancarios. Courtney quiere ofrecer consejos prácticos y fáciles de entender a los lectores que buscan su próximo proveedor de seguros. Su trabajo anterior con Bankrate, Reviews.com y The Simple Dollar ayudó los lectores a tomar decisiones financieras más inteligentes. Cuando Courtney no está trabajando, se la puede encontrar pasando el rato con su gato o montando en bicicleta con su marido. Es licenciada en Periodismo de la Universidad de Ohio en Athens, Ohio.