Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents on your driving record can cause your insurance rates to increase. Some of these incidents may be traffic violations, such as speeding tickets or moving violations. Others may be more serious, like at-fault car accidents and driving under the influence.

DUIs and at-fault accidents typically raise your rates the most, though you may also see a significant premium increase if you have a history of speeding on your record. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Fort Collins who have incidents on their driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speed plays a major role in car accidents in the Centennial State. It’s the leading cause of death on Colorado roadways, and the fatality rate has risen since 2018. More than one-third of crashes happen on non-interstate rural roads and urban interstates.[4]

Regardless of where you’re driving, you should follow the posted speed limit. It’s also a good idea to decrease your speed when driving through areas of road work or during severe weather.

Fort Collins drivers with a speeding ticket pay $112 per month for liability insurance and $242 per month for full-coverage insurance, on average.

The table below shows the cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Fort Collins with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 39 50 USAA 49 64 American Family 54 72 GEICO 59 77 Allstate 60 78 Safeco 63 89 Nationwide 64 85 Progressive 67 91 Auto-Owners 69 93 The General 71 96 Bristol West 81 108 Dairyland 83 112 Direct Auto 95 128 Travelers 97 129 Farmers 101 132 Liberty Mutual 112 158 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Speed isn’t the only incident that can cause an accident. Although Fort Collins’ number of car crashes decreased by 20% in 2020 compared to 2019, severe crashes increased by 15% in that same time.[1] Any at-fault accident could increase your rates; even a minor collision with no injuries could result in a rate increase.

Liability insurance for drivers in Fort Collins with an accident costs an average of $106 per month.

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, check out the cheapest insurance companies in Fort Collins to start your search.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 39 50 USAA 49 64 American Family 54 71 GEICO 59 77 Allstate 60 79 Safeco 63 90 Nationwide 64 85 Progressive 67 91 Auto-Owners 69 92 The General 71 96 Bristol West 81 106 Dairyland 83 111 Direct Auto 95 129 Travelers 97 129 Farmers 101 132 Liberty Mutual 112 158 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

In 2021, 4% of all crashes involved driving under the influence in Fort Collins. But this amount represents 10% of severe crashes and 31% of fatal crashes.[1]

It’s important to remember that a DUI in Colorado is driving with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher, and authorities can arrest you for driving while ability impaired (DWAI) with a BAC level as low as 0.05.[5] Regardless of whether or not you’re involved in an accident, drinking and driving is a high-risk behavior and likely to result in a substantial premium increase from your insurer.

Fort Collins drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $121 for minimum-coverage policies. The price jumps to $261 per month for full-coverage insurance.

