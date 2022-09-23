The basics of DUI insurance in Colorado

In Colorado, a DUI conviction stays on your record permanently. However, you won’t necessarily be penalized forever — especially if this is your first offense.

In addition to other penalties, Colorado requires you to carry an SR-22 form for up to three years after a DUI. An SR-22 is a document filed by your auto insurer with the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) that confirms you have sufficient liability coverage. The insurance company will notify the DMV if your coverage lapses or you cancel your policy.[1]

This means you need to notify your current insurance company if you have a DUI so it can help you file the SR-22 form. If you want to switch coverage to another insurance company during that three-year period, you’ll need to inform the insurer that you have a DUI on your record.

As a result, you may have difficulty finding affordable coverage because companies charge much higher insurance premiums for drivers with a DUI than drivers with a clean record.

DUI insurance rates in Colorado vs. the national average

In Colorado and elsewhere in the country, you’ll face higher car insurance premiums with a DUI on your record than without.