¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Colorado
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Colorado.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
At the base of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder is full of dazzling sandstone formations called the Flatirons that draw visitors from miles around. These visitors join thousands of other Colorado drivers on Boulder’s roads, which is one of the many factors that influence the area’s car insurance rates.
Boulder’s overall average monthly car insurance cost is $133, which is slightly less than the statewide overall average of $148 per month. Your premium may be more or less depending on things like your driving record, ZIP code, and car type.
Here’s what you should know about comparing quotesand finding affordable coverage in Boulder.
Datos Breves
State Farm, USAA, and American Family have the cheapest car insurance in Boulder.
Boulder’s average car insurance costs are $78 per month for liability-only coverage and $188 per month for full coverage.
Boulder drivers pay a yearly average of $2,261 for full-coverage car insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Boulder
Before you begin comparing rates for car insurance in the Boulder area, know that the best auto insurance policy for you might not be the cheapest. Instead, look for the insurer that can provide you with the exact coverage you need for the price that fits well within your budget.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$98
$47
Full coverage
USAA
4.5
$127
$61
Military families
American Family
4.3
$135
$65
Students
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$43/mo
Full Coverage
$87/mo
State Farm offers some of the lowest car insurance quotes in Boulder, including for liability-only and full-coverage policies. Rideshare drivers can easily add transportation network company (TNC) coverage to their policies, as well.
State Farm may be able to pay out claims with ease, but the claims process itself may be less than favorable, as noted by State Farm’s higher-than-average National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) customer complaint index. And drivers with new cars may find the lack of gap coverage with State Farm disappointing.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$55/mo
Full Coverage
$113/mo
With seven U.S. military bases located near Boulder, USAA may be a great option for military drivers searching for cheap car insurance with unique perks. Only active or retired military members, their families, and their children can be auto insurance policyholders. This membership is quite restrictive compared to other companies, though membership has its perks, like exclusive discounts for travel, dining, and shopping.
A great customer satisfaction score from a J.D. Power survey highlights happy policyholders; but some USAA members may be unhappy that they can’t reach a live agent on the phone 24/7.
Ventajas
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region
Extensive member benefits beyond auto insurance
Contras
Limits membership to military members and veterans
4.3
JD Power
840
Liability Only
$59/mo
Full Coverage
$120/mo
As the home of one of the University of Colorado’s campuses, Boulder drivers who are also students can benefit from potentially low rates for auto insurance from American Family. It has coverage options available for a variety of students, including rideshare insurance, 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage. Student-specific discounts make rates even lower.
It was good for several years, then the price went up.
David - March 28, 2024
Verified
Horrible
They increase your policy's cost double even without any accidents or tickets.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Boulder
It’s important to find the right auto insurance coverage for your needs, even if it’s not the cheapest auto insurance coverage. Rates change often, as do other savings incentives. To get the cheapest car insurance in Boulder, consider these tips:
Ask about loyalty perks. Your insurer may offer special discounts for longtime policyholders or give you a discount when bundling multiple policies, such as auto insurance and other personal insurance like homeowners insurance or renters insurance.
Ask about group insurance. If you belong to certain professional organizations, like an alumni group, or have certain employee benefits, you may be eligible for a cheaper group insurance policy.
Shop around. Since rates and incentives change regularly, it pays to shop around. You can use online comparison sites to see multiple car insurance quotes in minutes.
Reconsider coverage. If you drive an older, lower-value vehicle, it may not be worth insuring it with a full-coverage policy. Consider dropping optional coverages or reducing policy limits to save money.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Boulder: State Farm
All Boulder residents need to meet the minimum auto insurance requirements, which is what liability-only coverage provides. Even when you compare car insurance rates from different companies, each insurer will offer the same state-required minimum levels of insurance under their liability-only auto insurance policies.
Liability-only coverage in Boulder costs an average of $78 per month.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for liability insurance in Boulder.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
43
USAA
55
American Family
59
Sun Coast
62
GEICO
66
State Auto
66
Allstate
67
Safeco
70
Nationwide
71
Progressive
75
Auto-Owners
76
The General
79
Midvale Home & Auto
88
Bristol West
90
Dairyland
92
Foremost
102
Direct Auto
105
Travelers
108
Farmers
112
Liberty Mutual
124
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Boulder: State Farm
Insurers don’t have a set definition for full-coverage car insurance, but an insurance company usually includes comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, along with liability injury coverage and property liability coverage.
A full-coverage policy is typically more expensive than a liability-only policy, as it adds more protection to your coverage. While liability insurance covers injuries and damages you cause to others and their property, full coverage pays for your own damages and injuries — depending on the included coverages.
Full-coverage policies in Boulder cost $188 per month, on average.
If you want the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Boulder, start your search with the insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
87
USAA
113
American Family
120
GEICO
134
Allstate
136
Nationwide
137
Safeco
149
Sun Coast
153
Progressive
154
Auto-Owners
156
Midvale Home & Auto
164
Travelers
178
Direct Auto
199
Liberty Mutual
206
Bristol West
212
State Auto
223
Dairyland
226
The General
226
Farmers
230
Foremost
285
Car insurance requirements in Colorado
Increased public transportation between Boulder and Denver via the EcoPass, Neighborhood Pass, and CollegePass programs isn’t the only thing that’s changed for commuters since 2003. In the same year, Colorado changed from a no-fault state to an at-fault state. This means that drivers at fault in an accident are responsible for paying for the damages and injuries they cause to other parties. Drivers can usually pay for these losses through their liability insurance.
The current minimum insurance coverage state law requires includes bodily and property liability coverage.[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person per accident / $50,000 for all persons per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
While meeting Colorado’s minimum insurance requirements is enough to drive legally, it may not be enough coverage for everyone. Additional protection is available if you want more coverage than the minimum requirements provide. Colorado drivers could consider adding more auto insurance coverage, such as:
These incidents can affect your rate in different ways, but all are traffic violations that ultimately may lead to your insurer paying out a claim.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
No matter the roadway — but especially in construction zones and during inclement weather — speeding increases your chances of getting into a car accident. Speed is a contributing factor in car crashes, so it makes sense that an insurer might raise your rates when you get a speeding ticket, even if you weren’t involved in an accident.[2]
Boulder drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $115 per month for liability coverage and $277 per month for full coverage.
If you need cheaper rates after getting a speeding ticket, check out the table below for the cheapest insurers in Boulder for drivers with this incident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
43
55
USAA
55
72
American Family
59
78
GEICO
66
86
Allstate
67
87
Safeco
70
99
Nationwide
71
94
Progressive
75
102
Auto-Owners
76
102
The General
79
107
Bristol West
90
120
Dairyland
92
124
Direct Auto
105
142
Travelers
108
144
Farmers
112
147
Liberty Mutual
124
174
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Boulder had fewer traffic fatalities between 2017 and 2021 compared to other Colorado cities, but you should still practice defensive driving.[3] An at-fault accident — even when there are no injuries or significant property damage — is an incident that may raise your rates. Filing an at-fault claim forces your insurer to pay money for your claim; it’ll likely raise your rates to compensate for its financial loss.
Liability insurance costs $108 per month, on average, for drivers in Boulder with an accident.
Here are some of the cheapest auto insurance companies in Boulder for drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
43
56
USAA
55
72
American Family
59
78
GEICO
66
87
Allstate
67
88
Safeco
70
100
Nationwide
71
94
Progressive
75
102
Auto-Owners
76
101
The General
79
107
Bristol West
90
118
Dairyland
92
123
Direct Auto
105
142
Travelers
108
143
Farmers
112
147
Liberty Mutual
124
175
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Colorado has a high conviction rate for DUI charges, and officers can arrest a driver with any BAC if they seem impaired.[4] A DUI is a serious offense, so people in Boulder who drive under the influence should anticipate high rate increases after a conviction. Some insurers may even drop them from the policy.
Boulder drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $124 for liability coverage. The cost for a full-coverage policy jumps to $299 per month.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers for drivers with a DUI in Boulder.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
43
67
USAA
55
86
American Family
59
93
GEICO
66
104
Allstate
67
105
Safeco
70
110
Nationwide
71
111
Progressive
75
118
Auto-Owners
76
119
The General
79
124
Bristol West
90
141
Dairyland
92
144
Foremost
102
160
Direct Auto
105
165
Travelers
108
170
Farmers
112
176
Liberty Mutual
124
195
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Based on state data, it seems that as the senior population in Colorado increases, so does the number of fatal crashes.[5] Boulder drivers should anticipate a rate increase as they reach age 70, even if they’ve seen a rate decrease since they turned 35. This is because older adults have an increased risk of accidents due to problems with vision, mobility, and medication use.[6]
Senior drivers in Boulder pay $51 per month for a minimum-coverage policy, on average. Check out affordable rates for senior drivers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
60
30
USAA
81
39
American Family
84
41
Nationwide
92
48
GEICO
95
47
Allstate
98
48
Progressive
98
48
Auto-Owners
110
54
Safeco
114
54
Travelers
125
76
Direct Auto
137
72
Bristol West
152
65
Liberty Mutual
152
91
Farmers
161
79
Dairyland
164
67
The General
166
58
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
In the Boulder area, distracted driving was a factor in 17% of fatal crashes for drivers between 15 and 20 years old.[5] Boulder teens should expect higher rates than drivers of other age groups, including young drivers between 20 and 25 years old. Across the nation, teens have a higher risk of fatal car accidents due to inexperience, overconfidence, and increased distractions.
Liability-only insurance for teens in Boulder costs $141 per month, and full coverage costs $340 per month, on average.
Great ways for teen drivers to get the cheapest rates for their car insurance in Boulder County include driving a car with the latest safety features, completing driving safety courses, staying on their parents’ insurance policies, and qualifying for good student discounts. You can see average rates for teen drivers in Boulder in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
151
74
USAA
189
92
American Family
206
101
GEICO
214
105
Nationwide
237
123
Allstate
241
119
Auto-Owners
263
128
Safeco
269
126
Progressive
279
136
Travelers
324
197
Liberty Mutual
351
211
Bristol West
356
151
Direct Auto
366
193
The General
366
128
Dairyland
371
151
Farmers
405
197
Foremost
514
184
Boulder car insurance quotes by credit tier
As you shop for insurance coverage, you should be aware that Colorado state law allows insurance companies to evaluate your credit history, in addition to other personal information, when determining your rates. Though it’s just one of many factors, drivers with excellent or good credit scores typically get lower rates than drivers with poor credit scores.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Boulder?
The overall average cost of car insurance in Boulder is $133, which is less than the statewide average of $148 and the national average of $158.
Car insurance costs can vary between Colorado cities, mainly due to crash rates, traffic density, theft rates, and population differences among ZIP codes. In the Boulder area, for instance, costs may be lower than in a city like Denver, as the state’s capital has significantly more motor vehicle thefts.[7]
More cities in Colorado
Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Boulder compares to average rates in other Colorado cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Boulder is Boulder $78 per month for liability only and $188 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Boulder?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Boulder, with monthly liability rates as low as $43. USAA and American Family also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $55 and $59.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Boulder?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Boulder include American Family, State Farm, and USAA. These auto insurers have lower-than-average rates, above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, and strong AM Best financial stability ratings.
But the best car insurance company for you depends on your unique needs and budget. Always shop quotes with at least three insurers to find the best rate for your coverage needs.
Is Colorado an expensive state for car insurance?
Colorado has average car insurance rates similar to the national average, so it’s not much more expensive or much cheaper than other states. For example, Colorado’s average cost for car insurance is $148 per month, but neighboring states like Nevada and California have higher costs of $254 and $190 per month.
How does living in Boulder affect your car insurance rates compared to other locations?
You might find cheaper car insurance rates in Boulder than you would in other Colorado cities. The city reported fewer motor vehicle thefts in 2019 than other cities with similar population sizes.[7] And Boulder County has about half the population of Denver County, which can keep insurance costs comparatively cheaper.[8]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.