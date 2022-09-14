Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your car insurance premiums with a clean driving record will likely be much lower than if you have an incident on your driving record. Incidents can include things like speeding tickets and other traffic violations, driving under the influence, and being in an at-fault accident.

These incidents can affect your rate in different ways, but all are traffic violations that ultimately may lead to your insurer paying out a claim.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

No matter the roadway — but especially in construction zones and during inclement weather — speeding increases your chances of getting into a car accident. Speed is a contributing factor in car crashes, so it makes sense that an insurer might raise your rates when you get a speeding ticket, even if you weren’t involved in an accident.[2]

Boulder drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $115 per month for liability coverage and $277 per month for full coverage.

If you need cheaper rates after getting a speeding ticket, check out the table below for the cheapest insurers in Boulder for drivers with this incident.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 43 55 USAA 55 72 American Family 59 78 GEICO 66 86 Allstate 67 87 Safeco 70 99 Nationwide 71 94 Progressive 75 102 Auto-Owners 76 102 The General 79 107 Bristol West 90 120 Dairyland 92 124 Direct Auto 105 142 Travelers 108 144 Farmers 112 147 Liberty Mutual 124 174

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Boulder had fewer traffic fatalities between 2017 and 2021 compared to other Colorado cities, but you should still practice defensive driving.[3] An at-fault accident — even when there are no injuries or significant property damage — is an incident that may raise your rates. Filing an at-fault claim forces your insurer to pay money for your claim; it’ll likely raise your rates to compensate for its financial loss.

Liability insurance costs $108 per month, on average, for drivers in Boulder with an accident.

Here are some of the cheapest auto insurance companies in Boulder for drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 43 56 USAA 55 72 American Family 59 78 GEICO 66 87 Allstate 67 88 Safeco 70 100 Nationwide 71 94 Progressive 75 102 Auto-Owners 76 101 The General 79 107 Bristol West 90 118 Dairyland 92 123 Direct Auto 105 142 Travelers 108 143 Farmers 112 147 Liberty Mutual 124 175

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Colorado has a high conviction rate for DUI charges, and officers can arrest a driver with any BAC if they seem impaired.[4] A DUI is a serious offense, so people in Boulder who drive under the influence should anticipate high rate increases after a conviction. Some insurers may even drop them from the policy.

Boulder drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $124 for liability coverage. The cost for a full-coverage policy jumps to $299 per month.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers for drivers with a DUI in Boulder.