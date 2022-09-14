Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

For drivers with incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations, finding affordable car insurance is paramount. It’s crucial to understand that these incidents often result in higher insurance premiums because they indicate a higher risk of future claims.[6]

If you have a spotty driving record but still want affordable insurance options, check out the cheapest auto insurers based on driving history below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Driving faster than the speed limit is risky behavior that can result in harm to you and others. For example, Victorville reported more than 100 speed-related car accident injuries and fatalities in 2020.[1] Consequently, having a speeding ticket on your driving record is likely to result in increased auto insurance premiums, even if you don’t cause an accident.

Drivers in Victorville with a speeding ticket pay an average of $90 per month for liability coverage.

Here are the cheapest auto insurance companies in Victorville for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 64 90 Mercury 86 126 Safeco 94 130 USAA 102 129 Dairyland 114 150 National General 125 160 GEICO 136 173 Allstate 140 177 Farmers 144 183 Direct Auto 148 194 State Farm 156 195 Travelers 164 212 Bristol West 178 230 21st Century 179 237 Nationwide 220 282

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

It’s common for auto insurance premiums to increase after an at-fault accident. Insurance companies increase premiums to offset the increased risk of another claim or more losses.[6]

Liability-only coverage for Victorville drivers with an accident costs $91 per month, on average.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for Victorville drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 64 91 Mercury 86 126 Anchor 92 121 Safeco 94 131 USAA 102 129 Dairyland 114 148 National General 125 162 GEICO 136 173 Allstate 140 177 Farmers 144 183 Direct Auto 148 194 State Farm 156 195 Travelers 164 211 Bristol West 178 226 21st Century 179 235 Nationwide 220 282

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence is a serious offense that carries substantial consequences, including significantly higher car insurance premiums. Furthermore, the state may also require you to file SR-22 insurance after a DUI, indicating a higher level of risk to insurers. Insurance companies consider a DUI history as high-risk and often increase premiums accordingly.[6]

Victorville drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $97 for a minimum-coverage policy.

For drivers with a DUI on their record, here are the cheapest insurance companies in Victorville.