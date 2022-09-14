Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in California is $255 per month, which is similar to the average of $222 in Victorville. The city’s lower population count and, thus, lower number of traffic injuries and fatalities compared to nearby Los Angeles is one reason residents of Victorville may pay car insurance premiums near the state average.[1]
While Victorville drivers have lower prices than California drivers in bigger cities, the city’s average premiums are higher than in cities like Modesto, San Diego, and Fresno. Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and getting lower rates in Victorville.
Datos Breves
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury have the cheapest car insurance in Victorville.
Victorville drivers pay a yearly average of $2,665 for full-coverage car insurance.
Insurance companies in California can’t use your credit score to determine premiums.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Victorville
To find the right car insurance company in Victorville, it’s crucial to evaluate your individual needs and situation. Simply searching for the cheapest auto insurance policies may not suffice. Factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage preferences are important considerations when determining which insurance company can offer you the most affordable prices.[3]
To help shop for auto insurance coverage, here’s a list of Insurify’s picks for the best car insurance companies in Victorville.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Mile Auto
3.5
$117
$63
Pay-per-mile coverage
Clearcover
3.2
$137
$67
Digital experience
Travelers
4.3
$363
$168
Full coverage
3.5
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto shines for low-mileage drivers who want to pay based on their monthly mileage. Its pay-per-mile insurance structure offers substantial savings of 30% to 40% on current premiums, making it an appealing choice for people who don’t spend much time on the road.
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Clearcover excels at delivering personalized quotes promptly, allowing policyholders to get the coverage they need without delay. Furthermore, its claims process is incredibly efficient, with an average filing time of just seven minutes, according to the insurer.
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Travelers’ car insurance policies cover various expenses, including car repairs, property damage, and medical bills. It has a long list of coverage options drivers can add to their policies for more protection, including new-car replacement insurance and accident forgiveness.
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified
No
Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified
Excellent
Fast.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Victorville
Drivers on the hunt for inexpensive car insurance in Victorville can take note of these tips:
Compare multiple quotes. The objective isn’t solely to find cheap car insurance in Victorville but to find the best policy at the best price. Since insurance companies offer different rates to drivers, it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the one with the lowest quote. You also want to look for a company that offers good customer service and fair prices for the best coverage.
Bundle your policies. Ask potential insurers about multi-policy discounts when combining your car insurance products with other policies, such as renters insurance or homeowners insurance. Customers can also sometimes bundle life insurance, motorcycle insurance, or business insurance with an auto insurance policy to save.
Ask about available discounts. One of the most important things to ask a potential insurance company is what discounts it offers. Many insurance companies offer special discounts based on factors like good grades, low mileage, or having certain safety features in your vehicle. Don’t forget to ask about any other potential discounts that can further reduce your car insurance premiums.
Focus on safe driving. By maintaining a spotless driving record, following traffic regulations, and avoiding accidents and violations, you can positively influence your insurance rates.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Victorville: Mile Auto
Liability-only policies are a cost-effective option for auto insurance coverage in Victorville. Liability insurance — which includes property damage liability and bodily injury liability — covers other parties’ injuries and damages after you cause an accident. Just keep in mind that this type of coverage doesn’t include your medical expenses or vehicle repairs.
Liability-only insurance in Victorville costs an average of $140 per month.
The table below shows some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Victorville for liability-only policies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
64
Sun Coast
71
Mercury
86
Anchor
92
Safeco
94
USAA
102
Dairyland
114
National General
125
GEICO
136
Allstate
140
Farmers
144
Direct Auto
148
State Farm
156
Travelers
164
Bristol West
178
21st Century
179
Nationwide
220
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Victorville: Mile Auto
While liability-only car insurance just covers damages and injuries you cause to others, full-coverage car insurance extends coverage to your vehicle damages. It typically includes comprehensive and collision insurance but can also add medical payments coverage (MedPay).
Victorville drivers pay a monthly average of $222 for full-coverage car insurance.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for full-coverage policies in Victorville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
119
Mercury
160
Sun Coast
166
Safeco
169
Anchor
197
USAA
219
Dairyland
264
National General
266
GEICO
292
Allstate
302
Farmers
311
State Farm
337
Travelers
354
Direct Auto
358
21st Century
385
Bristol West
397
Nationwide
474
Car insurance requirements in California
The state of California enforces a minimum car insurance requirement known as 15/30/5. These numbers translate to the following auto insurance coverages and limits:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Important Information
California liability limits will increase on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[5]
Consider these additional coverage options to enhance your auto insurance policy and ensure greater protection:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for theft and damages from non-collision incidents, such as fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for vehicle damages resulting from collisions with other vehicles or stationary objects, regardless of fault.
Glass coverage
This includes coverage for windshield and glass damages, with certain policies offering zero-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Gap coverage
Particularly valuable for financed or leased vehicles, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
The program’s auto insurance coverage satisfies the state’s minimum liability requirements. But drivers can enhance their coverage with medical payments and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage at an additional cost of $37 to $107 per year. Interested drivers can submit applications online at MyLowCostAuto.com.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
For drivers with incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations, finding affordable car insurance is paramount. It’s crucial to understand that these incidents often result in higher insurance premiums because they indicate a higher risk of future claims.[6]
If you have a spotty driving record but still want affordable insurance options, check out the cheapest auto insurers based on driving history below.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Driving faster than the speed limit is risky behavior that can result in harm to you and others. For example, Victorville reported more than 100 speed-related car accident injuries and fatalities in 2020.[1] Consequently, having a speeding ticket on your driving record is likely to result in increased auto insurance premiums, even if you don’t cause an accident.
Drivers in Victorville with a speeding ticket pay an average of $90 per month for liability coverage.
Here are the cheapest auto insurance companies in Victorville for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
64
90
Mercury
86
126
Safeco
94
130
USAA
102
129
Dairyland
114
150
National General
125
160
GEICO
136
173
Allstate
140
177
Farmers
144
183
Direct Auto
148
194
State Farm
156
195
Travelers
164
212
Bristol West
178
230
21st Century
179
237
Nationwide
220
282
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
It’s common for auto insurance premiums to increase after an at-fault accident. Insurance companies increase premiums to offset the increased risk of another claim or more losses.[6]
Liability-only coverage for Victorville drivers with an accident costs $91 per month, on average.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for Victorville drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
64
91
Mercury
86
126
Anchor
92
121
Safeco
94
131
USAA
102
129
Dairyland
114
148
National General
125
162
GEICO
136
173
Allstate
140
177
Farmers
144
183
Direct Auto
148
194
State Farm
156
195
Travelers
164
211
Bristol West
178
226
21st Century
179
235
Nationwide
220
282
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Driving under the influence is a serious offense that carries substantial consequences, including significantly higher car insurance premiums. Furthermore, the state may also require you to file SR-22 insurance after a DUI, indicating a higher level of risk to insurers. Insurance companies consider a DUI history as high-risk and often increase premiums accordingly.[6]
Victorville drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $97 for a minimum-coverage policy.
For drivers with a DUI on their record, here are the cheapest insurance companies in Victorville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
64
97
Mercury
86
128
Anchor
92
133
Safeco
94
136
USAA
102
148
Dairyland
114
165
National General
125
181
GEICO
136
197
Allstate
140
203
Farmers
144
208
Direct Auto
148
214
State Farm
156
226
Travelers
164
237
Bristol West
178
258
21st Century
179
259
Nationwide
220
318
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Age is a critical factor that affects car insurance rates, with a general trend of decreasing prices as drivers gain experience and enter their mid-30s. But around 70 years old, premiums may increase slightly due to various factors, including potential health issues and higher accident risks.[7]
Senior drivers in Victorville pay $49 per month, on average, for a liability-only policy.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Victorville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Mile Auto
91
49
Mercury
130
70
Safeco
144
80
USAA
175
81
Dairyland
213
92
National General
215
101
GEICO
231
108
Allstate
243
113
Farmers
244
113
State Farm
260
121
Direct Auto
276
114
Travelers
279
129
21st Century
290
135
Bristol West
318
143
Nationwide
357
166
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Car insurance premiums for teenagers and young adults are typically much higher than for older drivers due to their relative inexperience on the road and increased risk factors.[3] Teenagers can still get affordable car insurance by staying on a parent’s insurance policy. Additionally, opting for a safe and dependable vehicle with excellent safety features and maintaining good academic performance to qualify for good student discounts can further help you get low rates.
Teen drivers in Victorville pay a monthly average of $116 for liability coverage.
The table below includes some of the cheapest insurers for teens and young drivers in Victorville, based on Insurify data.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Mile Auto
216
116
Mercury
276
148
Safeco
283
157
Anchor
330
154
USAA
337
157
Dairyland
399
172
GEICO
428
199
National General
475
223
Allstate
497
230
Farmers
507
235
State Farm
540
250
Travelers
598
277
21st Century
600
279
Direct Auto
613
253
Bristol West
616
276
Nationwide
759
352
Is car insurance more expensive in Victorville?
The national average cost of full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $213 per month. In Victorville, drivers pay slightly higher rates for the same coverage, at $222 per month, on average.
Remember that insurance rates can vary significantly depending on your ZIP code since factors such as weather, crime, and traffic in each area affect car insurance rates.
More cities in California
Although car insurance rates in Victorville tend to be higher than in many other California cities, there are notable exceptions — other cities with more people and traffic have higher average rates.
Here’s how Victorville’s average car insurance quotes compare to other California cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Victorville is $140 per month for liability-only insurance and $222 per month for full-coverage insurance, according to Insurify data.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Victorville?
Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Victorville, with monthly liability rates as low as $64. Sun Coast and Mercury also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $71 and $86.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Victorville?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Victorville include Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Travelers. These insurers have solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores and features that make buying personalized auto insurance or managing policies easy. For example, Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile car insurance company that charges policyholders based on the number of miles they drive per month.
But the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs and budget — compare auto insurance quotes from multiple companies to find the right choice that meets your needs.
How much is car insurance per month in California?
Average California car insurance rates are $125 per month for liability only and $255 per month for full coverage.
Can car insurance companies use your credit score when setting rates in California?
No. Car insurance companies can’t use your credit history when determining your premiums.[2] This means that, all other factors being equal, you won’t pay more for car insurance with bad credit than someone with good credit would.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.