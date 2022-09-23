Cheap SR-22 Insurance in California (2024)

What is SR-22 insurance in California, and when do you need it?

An SR-22 is a form that serves as proof of coverage for high-risk drivers. The DMV requires SR-22s to ensure that high-risk drivers have adequate insurance coverage.

You might need an SR-22 form due to the following situations in California:

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Driving without insurance

Reckless driving

Driving with a suspended license

If you’re required to have the form and don’t get it, you could lose your license or driving privileges.

How can you get an SR-22 in California?

If you need an SR-22 form in California, the court or California DMV will notify you. The form is often necessary due to a driving conviction. Depending on the type, you might also deal with additional obstacles, like license suspension.

To get an SR-22 form, you need coverage from an insurance company. You should confirm your insurer is well-versed on the form, what it means, and how to file it. After you set up a policy, you usually need to request that your insurer submit the form on your behalf.

Some insurers have a specific department that handles this paperwork, which can streamline the experience. Once your insurer is ready, it will submit the form to the DMV as proof of insurance coverage.

How long is an SR-22 required in California?

The timeline for how long you need to maintain an SR-22 in California depends on the type of violation or conviction. If you need the form due to a DUI, you usually need it for three years. But you might need it for four years for an accident or property damage without insurance.

The timeline depends on various factors, including your personal circumstances, so check with the DMV about the specifics of your situation.