>Seguros de Autos>California

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Santa Ana, California (2024)

Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance rates for Santa Ana drivers, with liability-only policies as low as $72 per month.

Anna Baluch
Escrito porAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Living only about 10 miles from the ocean and 35 miles from Los Angeles, Santa Ana residents can reach many SoCal destinations in 30 minutes. But owning a car means paying for car insurance. Santa Ana drivers pay an average of $128 per month for liability-only car insurance and $278 per month for full coverage. By comparison, the California state average is $125 for a liability-only policy and $255 for full coverage.

Santa Ana has a population density of more than 11,000 residents per square mile, according to U.S. Census data. Higher population density can lead to traffic congestion, more accidents, and a higher rate of car insurance claims, all of which could contribute to the city’s higher-than-average car insurance costs.

Here’s what you need to know about shopping for and finding affordable car insurance in Santa Ana, California.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury are the cheapest car insurance companies for Santa Ana drivers.

  • Santa Ana drivers pay more than the national average rates of $213 for full coverage and $104 for liability-only policies.

  • Car insurance companies in California can’t use your credit history to determine premiums.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Santa Ana

The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on multiple factors. Compare multiple companies, starting with the ones below that Insurify identified as some of the best insurers in Santa Ana.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Mile Auto3.5$117$63Liability-only coverage
GEICO4.2$299$139Discounts
Travelers4.3$363$168Full coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$72/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$133/mo

Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile car insurance company focused on low-mileage drivers. If you don’t drive a lot, you can take a picture of your odometer every month, submit it to Mile Auto, and pay only for the miles you drove. Since Mile Auto offers such cheap rates via its pay-per-mile model, it doesn’t give out discounts like other car insurers.

Ventajas

  • Potentially low rates for infrequent drivers

  • Customers can choose their own shop for repairs

Contras

  • No discounts available

  • Limited coverage options

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$153/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$327/mo

The Government Employees Insurance Company, now known as GEICO, started in 1936. In addition to car insurance, GEICO sells insurance products like home insurance, renters insurance, and condo insurance. It received an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.

Ventajas

  • Many discounts available

  • Robust mobile app

Contras

  • No gap insurance or rideshare insurance

  • Local agents aren’t always available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for full coverage: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$184/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$397/mo

Travelers launched in 1864 and is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies in the U.S. by market share. It offers a long list of car insurance coverage options, as well as various discounts.

Ventajas

  • Various discounts

  • Basic and add-on auto insurance coverages available

Contras

  • Rideshare insurance not available in California

  • Below-average rating in J.D. Power’s 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Read our Travelers review
Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Santa Ana

The top car insurance companies have different premiums and coverage options, so finding affordable insurance may involve a little work on your part. Here’s how you can get cheap car insurance for your needs and budget in Santa Ana:

  • Shop around. Get free quotes from at least three different companies at the same coverage levels to find the cheapest policy for your unique needs. Make sure each company you explore is reputable by checking its customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings.

  • Choose a pay-per-mile policy. If you drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year, you may benefit from pay-per-mile or usage-based car insurance. You’ll only pay for the number of miles you drive each month.

  • Bundle policies. Many insurers offer bundling discounts if you purchase more than one insurance product with them. Bundle your car insurance with your home insurance or renters insurance for a discount.

  • Practice safe driving habits. “Drivers can help keep their car insurance rates low by always driving safe and avoiding any accidents or tickets,” says Lauren McKenzie, a senior insurance agent at A Plus Insurance.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Santa Ana

Liability rates start at $72 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Santa Ana: Mile Auto

California requires liability car insurance for all drivers. Liability insurance pays for any property damage or injuries you may cause in an at-fault accident. It’s typically the cheapest car insurance policy you can buy because it only covers damages and injuries you cause to other parties, not your own damages or injuries. Liability-only insurance is a good idea for people who drive older vehicles and may not need additional coverages.

But if you lease or finance your vehicle, your leasing company or lender will require you to have full coverage. You should also consider your ability to cover potential out-of-pocket costs in case of an accident before you choose a minimum-coverage policy.

Liability-only insurance in Santa Ana costs an average of $128 per month.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only insurance in Santa Ana.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto72
Sun Coast80
Mercury96
Anchor103
Safeco105
USAA114
Dairyland128
National General140
GEICO153
Allstate157
Farmers162
Direct Auto166
State Farm175
Travelers184
Bristol West200
21st Century201
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Santa Ana: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance usually includes three types of policies: liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Lenders may require it for people who have auto loans or leases. Thought it costs more than liability-only insurance, full coverage provides extra protection by covering damages to your own vehicle, regardless of fault. Consider full-coverage car insurance if you drive a newer vehicle or want more protection for your assets.

Santa Ana drivers pay an average of $278 per month for full coverage.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers for full coverage in Santa Ana.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto133
Mercury179
Sun Coast186
Safeco190
Anchor221
USAA246
Dairyland296
National General298
GEICO327
Allstate339
Farmers349
State Farm378
Travelers397
Direct Auto402
21st Century432
Bristol West445
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Santa Ana car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in California

California is an at-fault — or tort — state, which means the at-fault driver must pay for the damage and injury that they cause to other drivers and passengers. While all drivers must carry bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, optional policies are available for extra peace of mind. California imposes penalties for any driver who fails to show proof of insurance.

Here are California’s car insurance requirements:[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/9ffcc07fc9/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability

    $5,000 per accident

Important Information

California liability limits are increasing on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]

Although California car insurance laws mandate liability coverage, you can add additional coverages to round out your policy and provide more protection. Here are some optional auto coverages you might want to consider as a Santa Ana driver:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your vehicle requires repairs or a replacement for non-collision damage, comprehensive insurance can kick in. It covers instances like falling objects, theft, and weather damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damages from an accident with another vehicle or object, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage will apply if a driver without insurance causes an accident and doesn’t have the coverage to pay for your damages and injuries.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Similar to personal injury protection (PIP), medical payments coverage can pay for your medical bills after an accident, even if you’re liable for it.

California’s low-cost auto insurance plan

California’s Low Cost Automobile Insurance program (CLCA) can help qualifying low-income drivers buy affordable car insurance. Here are the eligibility requirements for the program:

  • Have a valid California driver’s license

  • Meet income eligibility requirements

  • Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less

  • Be at least 16 years old

  • Have a good driving record or be a new driver

Car insurance through the CLCA is $232 to $932 per year for minimum-liability car insurance, but these costs vary by county. Drivers can purchase additional coverage options, like uninsured/underinsured motorist and medical payments insurance, for an extra $37 to $107 per year.

You can learn more and apply for the California car insurance program at MyLowCostAuto.com.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

The lowest premiums are reserved for Santa Ana drivers with clean records. If you have an incident on your record, like an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or driving under the influence (DUI) conviction, you can expect higher car insurance costs. This is because car insurance companies will consider you a riskier driver and charge more to offset that risk of loss.

Here are the cheapest insurers in Santa Ana by driving history.

Shop for Car Insurance in Santa Ana, CA

Monthly rates start at $102 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Speeding was a factor in 29% of traffic fatalities in 2021 nationwide.[4] That’s why speeding tickets usually lead to higher auto insurance premiums, even if you didn’t cause an accident.

On average, Santa Ana drivers with speeding tickets pay monthly rates of $388 for full-coverage car insurance and $179 for minimum coverage. Here are the lowest average car insurance quotes for Santa Ana drivers with speeding tickets on their records, by insurance company.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto72101
Mercury96141
Safeco105145
USAA114145
Dairyland128168
National General140179
GEICO153194
Allstate157199
Farmers162206
Direct Auto166217
State Farm175219
Travelers184238
Bristol West200259
21st Century201266
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

If you cause a car accident, you’ll pay more for car insurance coverage because insurers will view you as a greater risk on the road. How much your car insurance rates increase depends on the severity of the accident and the claim amount.

An at-fault accident in Santa Ana raises average monthly insurance rates to $363 for full coverage and $167 for liability only. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Santa Ana.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto72103
Mercury96140
Anchor103135
Safeco105146
USAA114145
Dairyland128166
National General140181
GEICO153194
Allstate157199
Farmers162205
Direct Auto166218
State Farm175219
Travelers184237
Bristol West200254
21st Century201264
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

A DUI in California results in serious consequences like fines and jail time. It also leads to higher car insurance rates, especially if California requires you to file an SR-22 insurance form and keep it on file for three years.

Santa Ana drivers with DUIs on their records pay average monthly car insurance quotes of $374 for full coverage and $172 for minimum coverage. The table below shows rates for Santa Ana drivers who have DUIs on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto72109
Mercury96143
Anchor103149
Safeco105152
USAA114165
Dairyland128185
National General140203
GEICO153221
Allstate157227
Farmers162234
Direct Auto166240
State Farm175253
Travelers184266
Bristol West200289
21st Century201291
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Car insurance rates may increase for drivers around age 70 due to impaired vision, hearing, and driving capabilities.[5] Despite this age group’s higher accident mortality rate per miles driven, senior drivers in Santa Ana still pay the lowest premiums out of every other age group.

Santa Ana seniors pay car insurance rates that average $228 per month for full coverage and $105 for liability policies. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Santa Ana.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Mile Auto10255
Mercury14678
Safeco16189
USAA19691
Dairyland239103
National General241113
GEICO259121
Allstate273126
Farmers273127
State Farm292135
Direct Auto310128
Travelers312145
21st Century326152
Bristol West357160
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto

Teenagers and young adults are new to driving and less experienced than older drivers. As a result, they get into accidents more frequently, resulting in claims and higher car insurance premiums. By staying on their parents’ policies, qualifying for a good student discount, or completing a defensive driving course, they can save some money on car insurance.

The average cost of car insurance for Santa Ana teen drivers is $430 per month for full coverage and $198 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest auto insurers for teens and young drivers in Santa Ana.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Mile Auto241131
Mercury308165
Safeco318176
Anchor370172
USAA379176
Dairyland447193
GEICO479224
National General533250
Allstate558258
Farmers569264
State Farm605280
Travelers671311
21st Century673313
Direct Auto688284
Bristol West690310
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Santa Ana

Insurify partners with 100+ top companies to show the most accurate quotes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Is car insurance more expensive in Santa Ana?

The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $104 per month for a liability-only auto policy and $213 per month for full coverage. In Santa Ana, the averages are $128 and $278, respectively.

Note that rates vary by city and ZIP code within California due to factors like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers.[6]

More cities in California

Below, you’ll find average quotes for car insurance in other cities in California.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Anaheim$285$131
Bakersfield$212$104
Fresno$217$120
Los Angeles$289$179
Modesto$238$121
Oakland$218$138
Sacramento$280$129
San Diego$199$108
San Francisco$240$142
San Jose$235$118
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Santa Ana car insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s data on the average cost of car insurance in California to help you better compare quotes. And read the following answers to common questions about Santa Ana car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Santa Ana?

    The average cost of car insurance in Santa Ana is $128 per month for liability coverage and $278 per month for full coverage. Your actual rates may be higher or lower than the city average based on factors like your age, gender, driving record, and the make and model of your vehicle.

  • What company has the cheapest car insurance in Santa Ana?

    Mile Auto has the cheapest liability-only rates for Santa Ana drivers, starting at $72 per month. Santa Ana residents can also find affordable coverage with the citys second- and third-cheapest insurers, Sun Coast and Mercury, which have monthly liability-only rates as low as $80 and $96, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Santa Ana?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Santa Ana include GEICO, Mile Auto, and Travelers. These companies have comparatively affordable average quotes, high customer satisfaction ratings, and solid Insurify Quality Scores.

    But you should always compare quotes from at least three different companies to find the best insurer for you. The best price for car insurance depends on your coverage needs and budget.

  • Is car insurance more expensive in Orange County?

    Santa Ana is the county seat of Orange County, and its car insurance rates are reasonable compared to neighboring cities, like Los Angeles and San Francisco. Average premiums in many other cities are generally higher than in Santa Ana, except in San Diego and Modesto.

  • Can auto insurers in Santa Ana use your credit score to determine rates?

    No. Car insurance companies in Santa Ana, California, can’t use your credit history when setting premiums. This means that you won’t pay more for car insurance if you have poor credit than if you had good or excellent credit.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Federal Trade Commission. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."
  2. California Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  3. California Legislative Information. "SB-1107 Vehicles: insurance."
  4. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Speeding."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
Anna Baluch
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Más información
linkedin
Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers