Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with a history of incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents may struggle to find affordable car insurance. These incidents typically lead to increased insurance premiums because they suggest a higher probability of future claims.

Insurify’s data below highlights the most affordable insurance companies for drivers with a spotty driving record.

Shop for Car Insurance in San Bernardino Monthly rates start at $97 for drivers with an incident

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

San Bernardino reported 200 speed-related car crashes in 2020.[1] Exceeding the speed limit while driving is dangerous and poses a significant risk to your safety and other drivers’ safety. Having a speeding ticket on your driving record will likely lead to higher auto insurance premiums compared to having a clean record.

San Bernardino drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $177 for liability coverage and $364 for full coverage.

To help you find the best insurance rates, here’s an overview of the lowest average monthly quotes for San Bernardino drivers with speeding tickets on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 69 97 Mercury 92 135 Safeco 101 139 USAA 109 138 Dairyland 122 160 National General 134 171 GEICO 146 185 Allstate 150 190 Farmers 154 196 Direct Auto 159 208 State Farm 167 209 Travelers 176 227 Bristol West 191 247 21st Century 192 254 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

In 2020, San Bernardino reported more than 1,500 deaths and injuries from car accidents in the city.[1] An at-fault accident on your driving record typically leads to an increase in auto insurance premiums. Insurance companies implement this measure to offset potential financial risks associated with future accidents.

Liability policies cost $166 per month in San Bernardino for drivers with an accident, and full-coverage policies cost $340 per month, on average.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident in San Bernardino.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 69 98 Mercury 92 134 Anchor 99 130 Safeco 101 140 USAA 109 138 Dairyland 122 158 National General 134 173 GEICO 146 185 Allstate 150 190 Farmers 154 195 Direct Auto 159 209 State Farm 167 209 Travelers 176 226 Bristol West 191 242 21st Century 192 252 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence is a violation that not only poses great danger but also incurs significantly higher car insurance premiums. Furthermore, drivers with a DUI conviction in California may have to file SR-22 insurance with the state, which can make it difficult to find affordable auto insurance coverage. Insurance companies view a DUI history as high-risk and adjust premiums to account for the risk of future claims.

San Bernardino drivers with a DUI pay an average of $171 per month for minimum-coverage policies. Rates for full-coverage policies jump to $351 per month.

If you have a DUI on your record, the following insurance companies offer the most competitive monthly quotes in San Bernardino.