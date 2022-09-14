Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
San Bernardino drivers pay a monthly premium of $261 for full-coverage car insurance, which is slightly higher than the California full-coverage average of $255. But San Bernardino’s average car insurance rates are much lower than rates in nearby cities like Los Angeles, possibly due to San Bernardino’s lower rate of traffic injuries and fatalities and lower population.[1][2]
San Bernardino residents can still find affordable car insurance from numerous insurers that serve the city. Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding affordable coverage in the city.
Datos Breves
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury have the cheapest car insurance in San Bernardino.
San Bernardino drivers pay an average of $3,131 per year for full-coverage car insurance.
The overall average car insurance rate of $194 per month in San Bernardino is higher than the overall national average of $158 per month.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in San Bernardino
When it comes to choosing a car insurance company in San Bernardino, it’s important to carefully assess your coverage needs and budget rather than solely focusing on finding the cheapest policies available. Factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage preferences can affect your insurance rates significantly.[3]
Here are some of the top car insurance companies in San Bernardino to help you start your search.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Mile Auto
3.5
$117
$63
Low-mileage drivers
Clearcover
3.2
$137
$67
Digital experience
Travelers
4.3
$363
$168
Full coverage
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
3.5
A.M. Best
Liability Only
Full Coverage
For people who don’t drive often, Mile Auto is a solid option for auto insurance coverage. Its pay-per-mile insurance model allows low-mileage drivers to benefit from significant savings of 30% to 40%. But drivers may find the insurer’s lack of advertised discounts and customizable coverage disappointing.
Ventajas
Offers savings specifically for drivers with low mileage
3.2
A.M. Best
Liability Only
Full Coverage
With Clearcover, policyholders can quickly receive a customized quote tailored to their needs. Additionally, Clearcover’s claims process is incredibly efficient, taking an average of only seven minutes to file a claim. Drivers may enjoy Clearcover’s highly rated mobile app, which allows them to manage their policy, file a claim, and get roadside assistance from their phones.
JD Power
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Travelers offers a combination of convenience and dependable coverage. Drivers can customize their policies with multiple coverage options and potentially lower their premiums with Travelers’ various discounts. Travelers is best for drivers who want all the bells and whistles in their car insurance policies.
Ventajas
Offers gap insurance and roadside assistance
Multiple discounts to qualify for
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified
No
Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified
Excellent
Fast.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in San Bernardino
When looking for affordable car insurance in San Bernardino, remember these valuable tips:
Consider a higher deductible. Choosing a higher deductible can lead to a lower premium. But make sure you have enough savings to cover the deductible amount in case you need to file a claim.
Shop around. The aim is not just to find cheap car insurance in San Bernardino, but to find the right policy at the best price. Since insurance companies offer different rates to drivers, it’s essential to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to secure the most favorable deal.
Bundle policies. Inquire about multi-policy discounts if you buy multiple insurance products with the same company. If you bundle your car insurance with other policies, such as renters insurance, business insurance, life insurance, or homeowners insurance, you can usually get a discount.
Explore potential discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts based on factors such as good grades, low mileage, or having specific safety features in your car. You can ask the insurance agents you’re working with about potential discounts that can help you save money.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in San Bernardino
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in San Bernardino: Mile Auto
In San Bernardino, you’ll find several insurance companies that offer low-cost liability-only car insurance. This type of auto insurance coverage pays for other parties’ damages and injuries after you cause an accident.
But it’s important to note that liability-only policies don’t cover your own medical expenses or vehicle repair costs. And if you only buy your state’s minimum amount, you could be at financial risk if you cause an accident in which damages exceed your policy’s limits.
Liability coverage in San Bernardino costs an average of $127 per month.
Here are the cheapest liability car insurance companies in San Bernardino.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
69
Sun Coast
76
Mercury
92
Anchor
99
Safeco
101
USAA
109
Dairyland
122
National General
134
GEICO
146
Allstate
150
Farmers
154
Direct Auto
159
State Farm
167
Travelers
176
Bristol West
191
21st Century
192
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in San Bernardino: Mile Auto
While liability-only insurance covers the cost of damages and injuries you cause, full-coverage car insurance goes a step further to cover damages to your own vehicle. This type of insurance typically includes comprehensive and collision insurance in addition to liability coverage.
San Bernardino drivers pay $261 per month for full-coverage insurance, on average.
Here are the cheapest full-coverage policies in San Bernardino.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
128
Mercury
171
Sun Coast
178
Safeco
181
Anchor
211
USAA
235
Dairyland
283
National General
285
GEICO
313
Allstate
324
Farmers
333
State Farm
361
Travelers
379
Direct Auto
384
21st Century
413
Bristol West
426
Car insurance requirements in California
Drivers in California must adhere to the state’s 15/30/5 minimum car insurance requirements. Failure to show proof of insurance or submit proof to the California Department of Motor Vehicles may result in vehicle registration suspension.
Here’s what California’s 15/30/5 minimum requirements translate to:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Important Information
California liability limits will increase on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[5]
Most insurance companies also offer optional coverages that you can add to your policy for even more protection. Here are some additional coverage options you should consider:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for damages and losses from non-collision events, like wildfires, theft, vandalism, falling objects, and severe weather.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for repairs from collisions with other vehicles or objects, regardless of fault.
Glass coverage
This includes coverage for windshield and glass damages, and select policies offer zero-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Gap coverage
Gap insurance can be beneficial for financed or leased vehicles. Gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
The program’s auto insurance fulfills the state’s minimum liability requirements. But drivers have the option to include medical payments and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage for an additional annual cost ranging from $37 to $107. Drivers can apply for the program conveniently through MyLowCostAuto.com.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Insurify’s data below highlights the most affordable insurance companies for drivers with a spotty driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
San Bernardino reported 200 speed-related car crashes in 2020.[1] Exceeding the speed limit while driving is dangerous and poses a significant risk to your safety and other drivers’ safety. Having a speeding ticket on your driving record will likely lead to higher auto insurance premiums compared to having a clean record.
San Bernardino drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $177 for liability coverage and $364 for full coverage.
To help you find the best insurance rates, here’s an overview of the lowest average monthly quotes for San Bernardino drivers with speeding tickets on their records.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
69
97
Mercury
92
135
Safeco
101
139
USAA
109
138
Dairyland
122
160
National General
134
171
GEICO
146
185
Allstate
150
190
Farmers
154
196
Direct Auto
159
208
State Farm
167
209
Travelers
176
227
Bristol West
191
247
21st Century
192
254
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
In 2020, San Bernardino reported more than 1,500 deaths and injuries from car accidents in the city.[1] An at-fault accident on your driving record typically leads to an increase in auto insurance premiums. Insurance companies implement this measure to offset potential financial risks associated with future accidents.
Liability policies cost $166 per month in San Bernardino for drivers with an accident, and full-coverage policies cost $340 per month, on average.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident in San Bernardino.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
69
98
Mercury
92
134
Anchor
99
130
Safeco
101
140
USAA
109
138
Dairyland
122
158
National General
134
173
GEICO
146
185
Allstate
150
190
Farmers
154
195
Direct Auto
159
209
State Farm
167
209
Travelers
176
226
Bristol West
191
242
21st Century
192
252
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Driving under the influence is a violation that not only poses great danger but also incurs significantly higher car insurance premiums. Furthermore, drivers with a DUI conviction in California may have to file SR-22 insurance with the state, which can make it difficult to find affordable auto insurance coverage. Insurance companies view a DUI history as high-risk and adjust premiums to account for the risk of future claims.
San Bernardino drivers with a DUI pay an average of $171 per month for minimum-coverage policies. Rates for full-coverage policies jump to $351 per month.
If you have a DUI on your record, the following insurance companies offer the most competitive monthly quotes in San Bernardino.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
69
104
Mercury
92
137
Anchor
99
143
Safeco
101
146
USAA
109
158
Dairyland
122
177
National General
134
194
GEICO
146
211
Allstate
150
217
Farmers
154
223
Direct Auto
159
230
State Farm
167
242
Travelers
176
255
Bristol West
191
276
21st Century
192
278
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Your age is one of the biggest influences on your car insurance premiums, and rates typically decrease as drivers accumulate experience and enter their mid-30s. But when senior drivers reach approximately 70 years old, premiums might increase slightly due to factors such as potential health concerns and elevated accident risks.[6]
San Bernardino seniors pay an average of $104 per month for liability-only coverage.
For senior drivers in San Bernardino, here are the insurance companies that offer some of the lowest average monthly quotes, based on Insurify’s data.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Mile Auto
98
53
Mercury
139
75
Safeco
154
86
USAA
187
87
Dairyland
228
99
National General
230
108
GEICO
248
116
Allstate
261
121
Farmers
261
121
State Farm
279
129
Direct Auto
296
123
Travelers
298
139
21st Century
312
145
Bristol West
341
153
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
The cost of car insurance for young drivers and teenagers is often significantly higher compared to older drivers due to their limited experience behind the wheel and higher-risk profiles. As a teenager, one effective strategy to find affordable car insurance is to remain on a parent’s insurance policy, as it often results in more favorable rates.
Minimum-coverage policies cost teen drivers in San Bernardino an average of $197 per month, and full-coverage policies cost $404 per month.
Selecting a safe and reliable vehicle equipped with advanced safety features and maintaining good grades to qualify for good student discounts can further help in finding affordable insurance coverage.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for teen drivers and young adults in San Bernardino.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Mile Auto
232
125
Mercury
295
158
Safeco
303
169
Anchor
353
166
USAA
362
168
Dairyland
428
184
GEICO
459
214
National General
509
240
Allstate
533
247
Farmers
543
251
State Farm
578
267
Travelers
641
297
21st Century
644
299
Direct Auto
657
272
Bristol West
661
296
Is car insurance more expensive in San Bernardino?
The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $213 per month for full coverage, and in California, the cost is $255 per month. In San Bernardino, drivers pay slightly more than the national average and the state average — around $261 per month.
Keep in mind that insurance rates can vary significantly based on ZIP code, and factors like weather, crime, and traffic patterns also affect rates.
More cities in California
Car insurance rates in San Bernadino are higher than in some other cities across California. But cities like Los Angeles, which saw a significant increase in traffic injuries and fatalities in 2020 compared to San Bernardino, typically have higher average car insurance costs.
Here’s how average car insurance quotes in San Bernardino compare to quotes in other California cities.
The average cost of car insurance in San Bernardino is $127 per month for liability-only coverage and $127 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in San Bernardino?
Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in San Bernardino, with monthly liability rates as low as $69. Sun Coast and Mercury also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $76 and $92.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in San Bernardino?
Some of the best car insurance companies in San Bernardino include Travelers, Mile Auto, and Clearcover. These insurers offer coverage for various driver profiles, and they have low average rates compared to other companies in the city.
But the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs and personal budget, which is why you should always compare quotes from different companies to find the best price.
What’s the minimum car insurance requirement in California?
California requires 15/30/5 minimum car insurance, which translates to $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $5,000 for property damage liability coverage.
Can auto insurers use your credit score to set rates in California?
No. Auto insurers can’t use your credit score when determining your car insurance rates in California. This means that all other factors equal, you won’t pay more for car insurance with bad credit compared to someone with good credit.[7]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.