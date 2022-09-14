Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Affordable car insurance is essential for drivers who have a track record of incidents such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault car accidents. Keep in mind that these incidents generally result in higher insurance premiums due to the higher likelihood of future claims.

But don’t let a spotty driving record deter you from finding affordable insurance. Insurify’s data provides valuable information on the cheapest companies available.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Driving at speeds exceeding the legal limit not only is unsafe but also puts you and others at risk of harm.[3] Having a speeding ticket on your driving record will likely lead to higher auto insurance premiums compared to drivers with a clean record.

Drivers in Oxnard with a speeding ticket pay an average of $175 per month for liability coverage and $345 per month for full coverage.

Here’s an overview of the lowest average monthly auto insurance quotes for drivers in Oxnard with a speeding ticket on their driving records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 66 93 Mercury 88 129 Safeco 97 134 USAA 105 133 Dairyland 117 154 National General 128 164 GEICO 140 178 Allstate 144 182 Farmers 148 188 Direct Auto 152 199 State Farm 160 200 Travelers 169 218 Bristol West 183 237 21st Century 184 243 Nationwide 226 290 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

When your driving record includes an at-fault accident, your auto insurance premiums rise. Insurance companies raise rates to offset the risk of future accidents and claims.[4]

Liability policies for Oxnard drivers with an accident cost $163 per month, and full coverage costs $322 per month, on average.

If you live in Oxnard and have an at-fault accident on your record, refer to the table below to explore the most affordable coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 66 94 Mercury 88 128 Anchor 95 125 Safeco 97 135 USAA 105 133 Dairyland 117 152 National General 128 166 GEICO 140 178 Allstate 144 182 Farmers 148 188 Direct Auto 152 200 State Farm 160 200 Travelers 169 217 Bristol West 183 232 21st Century 184 241 Nationwide 226 289

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Oxnard had 117 injuries and three fatalities from alcohol-related crashes in 2019.[5] Driving while under the influence is a severe offense that not only jeopardizes lives but also leads to substantially higher car insurance premiums. Moreover, in California, a DUI conviction may result in an SR-22 insurance filing requirement. Insurance companies perceive a DUI history as a significant liability, resulting in higher rates.

Drivers in Oxnard with a DUI pay an average of $168 per month for liability coverage. Average monthly rates for full-coverage insurance jump to $332.

For drivers with a DUI on their record, here are the most cost-effective insurance companies in Oxnard.