Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance in California is $255, similar to the full-coverage average of $247 in Oxnard. The city’s lower rates of traffic injuries and fatalities compared to Los Angeles, an hour and 30 minutes away, may result in lower car insurance premiums than in some other California cities.
Even though they already pay relatively lower rates than other California drivers, Oxnard drivers who want to save on car insurance premiums should consistently shop for quotes every six months and look for discounts. Here’s what you need to know about finding affordable Oxnard car insurance.
Datos Breves
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury have the cheapest car insurance in Oxnard.
Oxnard drivers pay an average of $2,967 per year for full-coverage car insurance.
The overall average car insurance rate of $186 per month in Oxnard is higher than the overall national average of $158 per month.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Oxnard
Finding the right car insurance company in Oxnard requires a thorough evaluation of your unique needs and circumstances rather than simply searching for the cheapest auto insurance policies. Factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage preferences help determine which insurance company can offer you the most affordable prices.
To help you in your search, here are some of the best and most affordable car insurance companies in Oxnard.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Mile Auto
3.5
$117
$63
Low-mileage drivers
Clearcover
3.2
$137
$67
Digital policy management
Travelers
4.3
$363
$168
Full coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$66/mo
Full Coverage
$122/mo
If you’re a driver who doesn’t log many miles behind the wheel, Mile Auto is an excellent selection. With its pay-per-mile insurance, it advertises significant average savings of 30% to 40% on your current premiums, making it a great option for low-mileage drivers.
Ventajas
Provides savings for drivers with low mileage
No in-car telematics device requirements
Contras
No mobile app available
Limited additional discounts
Best insurer for digital policy management: Clearcover
3.2
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$88/mo
Full Coverage
$144/mo
Clearcover offers a quick and personalized quote process, ensuring policyholders receive the coverage they need without any hassle. Moreover, Clearcover’s claims process is highly efficient, with an average filing time of just seven minutes.
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$169/mo
Full Coverage
$364/mo
Travelers car insurance stands out for its convenience and robust coverage options. Its customizable insurance offerings include liability, comprehensive, collision, gap, new-car replacement, roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement coverage.
Ventajas
Offers new-car replacement coverage
Has plenty of discounts for drivers
Contras
Rideshare insurance not available in California
No J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in California
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified
No
Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified
Excellent
Fast.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Oxnard
While car insurance is an unavoidable cost as a car owner, you can save money on it in multiple ways. When searching for inexpensive car insurance in Oxnard, these tips can be helpful:
Pick a higher deductible. Choosing a higher deductible can result in a lower premium. But ensure that you have enough savings to cover the deductible amount in case you need to file a claim.
Compare different quotes. Finding the right policy at the best price is the goal, rather than simply looking for cheap car insurance in Oxnard. Since insurance companies offer different rates to drivers, it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers to get the best deal.
Bundle your policies. Ask insurance agents you’re working with if multi-policy discounts are available. You can typically get a discount when you combine your car insurance with other policies like renters, business, motorcycle, home, or condo insurance.
Inquire about potential discounts. Some insurance companies offer discounts based on factors such as good grades, low mileage, or having certain safety features in your car. When shopping for insurance, it’s important to ask about any discounts that could further reduce your car insurance premiums. If you don’t see discounts listed on the company website, call and ask about what potential discounts you can qualify for.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Oxnard: Mile Auto
Liability insurance is a requirement in Oxnard and in all of California. This insurance option covers your financial liability if you’re at fault for damages or injuries to others in a car accident. Remember that liability coverage doesn’t include coverage for your medical expenses or vehicle repairs.
Oxnard drivers pay an average of $125 per month for liability coverage.
Take a look at the following table for insight into which car insurance companies in Oxnard offer the cheapest liability-only policies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
66
Sun Coast
73
Mercury
88
Anchor
95
Safeco
97
USAA
105
Dairyland
117
National General
128
GEICO
140
Allstate
144
Farmers
148
Direct Auto
152
State Farm
160
Travelers
169
Bristol West
183
21st Century
184
Nationwide
226
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Oxnard: Mile Auto
If you want cheap car insurance that just covers damages and injuries you cause, liability-only coverage is a good option. But for more protection, you can purchase a full-coverage auto insurance policy, which typically includes comprehensive and collision coverages. Because it adds more protection, it’s generally more expensive, but the trade-off is having coverage for damages to your vehicle, regardless of fault.
Full-coverage policies in Oxnard cost $247 per month, on average.
For the most affordable full-coverage policies in Oxnard, refer to the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
122
Mercury
164
Sun Coast
171
Safeco
174
Anchor
202
USAA
225
Dairyland
271
National General
273
GEICO
300
Allstate
310
Farmers
320
State Farm
346
Travelers
364
Direct Auto
368
21st Century
396
Bristol West
408
Nationwide
487
Car insurance requirements in California
California law stipulates that drivers must carry car insurance coverage that meets the minimum requirement of 15/30/5. This means having the following coverages:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Important Information
California liability limits will increase on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
You can also consider these optional coverages to enhance your auto policy with more protection:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for losses and damages from events such as fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Collision coverage
Collision coveragepays for damages resulting from collisions with other vehicles or objects, regardless of fault.
Glass coverage
Glass coveragepays for windshield and glass damages, with certain policies offering zero-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Gap coverage
Particularly valuable for financed or leased vehicles, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
California’s low-cost auto insurance program
The state created California’s Low Cost Automobile insurance program (CLCA) to help qualifying drivers afford auto coverage. Through this program, drivers can purchase car insurance coverage at an annual premium between $232 and $932, depending on the county. To be eligible for the program, drivers must meet the following requirements:
Hold a valid California driver’s license
Meet income eligibility criteria
Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less
Be at least 16 years old
Have a good driving record or be a new driver
The program’s auto insurance meets the state’s minimum liability requirements. But drivers have the option to add medical payments and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage for an additional cost of $37 to $107 per year. Drivers can submit applications for the program online at MyLowCostAuto.com.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
But don’t let a spotty driving record deter you from finding affordable insurance. Insurify’s data provides valuable information on the cheapest companies available.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Driving at speeds exceeding the legal limit not only is unsafe but also puts you and others at risk of harm.[3] Having a speeding ticket on your driving record will likely lead to higher auto insurance premiums compared to drivers with a clean record.
Drivers in Oxnard with a speeding ticket pay an average of $175 per month for liability coverage and $345 per month for full coverage.
Here’s an overview of the lowest average monthly auto insurance quotes for drivers in Oxnard with a speeding ticket on their driving records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
66
93
Mercury
88
129
Safeco
97
134
USAA
105
133
Dairyland
117
154
National General
128
164
GEICO
140
178
Allstate
144
182
Farmers
148
188
Direct Auto
152
199
State Farm
160
200
Travelers
169
218
Bristol West
183
237
21st Century
184
243
Nationwide
226
290
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
When your driving record includes an at-fault accident, your auto insurance premiums rise. Insurance companies raise rates to offset the risk of future accidents and claims.[4]
Liability policies for Oxnard drivers with an accident cost $163 per month, and full coverage costs $322 per month, on average.
If you live in Oxnard and have an at-fault accident on your record, refer to the table below to explore the most affordable coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
66
94
Mercury
88
128
Anchor
95
125
Safeco
97
135
USAA
105
133
Dairyland
117
152
National General
128
166
GEICO
140
178
Allstate
144
182
Farmers
148
188
Direct Auto
152
200
State Farm
160
200
Travelers
169
217
Bristol West
183
232
21st Century
184
241
Nationwide
226
289
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Oxnard had 117 injuries and three fatalities from alcohol-related crashes in 2019.[5] Driving while under the influence is a severe offense that not only jeopardizes lives but also leads to substantially higher car insurance premiums. Moreover, in California, a DUI conviction may result in an SR-22 insurance filing requirement. Insurance companies perceive a DUI history as a significant liability, resulting in higher rates.
Drivers in Oxnard with a DUI pay an average of $168 per month for liability coverage. Average monthly rates for full-coverage insurance jump to $332.
For drivers with a DUI on their record, here are the most cost-effective insurance companies in Oxnard.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
66
100
Mercury
88
131
Anchor
95
137
Safeco
97
140
USAA
105
152
Dairyland
117
169
National General
128
185
GEICO
140
203
Allstate
144
208
Farmers
148
214
Direct Auto
152
220
State Farm
160
232
Travelers
169
245
Bristol West
183
265
21st Century
184
266
Nationwide
226
327
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Age plays a crucial role in determining car insurance rates, with prices generally declining as drivers gain experience and enter their mid-30s. But around age 70, drivers may experience a slight uptick in premiums due to various factors, including potential health issues and heightened accident risks.[6]
Senior drivers in Oxnard pay an average of $103 per month for liability coverage.
If you’re a senior driver in Oxnard, here are the companies that provide some of the lowest average monthly quotes, according to Insurify data.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
51
93
Mercury
72
134
Safeco
82
148
USAA
84
179
Dairyland
94
219
National General
103
221
GEICO
111
237
Allstate
116
250
Farmers
116
251
Direct Auto
117
284
State Farm
124
267
Travelers
133
286
21st Century
139
299
Bristol West
147
327
Nationwide
170
366
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Teenagers and young adults often pay higher car insurance premiums than older drivers due to their limited experience and increased risk factors.
Teen drivers in Oxnard pay $194 per month, on average, for a minimum-coverage policy.
For teenagers, one way to get affordable car insurance is to remain on a parent’s insurance policy, which generally leads to lower rates. Additionally, choosing a safe and reliable vehicle with safety features and maintaining good academic performance to qualify for good student discounts can significantly contribute to getting low rates for insurance coverage.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for teens and young adults in Oxnard, California.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
120
221
Mercury
152
282
Anchor
159
338
Safeco
162
291
USAA
162
347
Dairyland
177
410
GEICO
205
440
National General
229
488
Allstate
237
510
Farmers
241
522
State Farm
256
554
Direct Auto
260
630
Bristol West
284
633
Travelers
286
615
21st Century
287
617
Nationwide
362
779
Is car insurance more expensive in Oxnard?
The national average for full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $213 per month. But in Oxnard, drivers pay more — approximately $247 per month for the same level of coverage. It’s important to understand that insurance rates can differ significantly based on ZIP codes, with various factors — such as weather, crime, and traffic — playing a role in determining these rates.
When comparing car insurance rates among California cities, drivers in San Diego have lower average premiums than Oxnard drivers, while drivers in San Francisco pay more.
More cities in California
Average car insurance rates in Oxnard are lower than in many other California cities. This could be because insurers consider traffic injuries and fatalities in a city when determining premiums. Cities like Los Angeles, which experienced a considerably higher number of traffic injuries and fatalities in 2020 compared to Oxnard, often have higher average car insurance costs.
To better understand the differences in average car insurance expenses among cities, here are average car insurance quotes in some other California cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Oxnard is $125 per month for liability-only coverage and $247 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Oxnard?
Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Oxnard, with monthly liability rates as low as $66. Sun Coast and Mercury also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $73 and $88.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Oxnard?
The best car insurance companies in Oxnard include Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Travelers. These insurers offer plenty of coverage options and low rates for drivers in the city. But the best auto insurer for you depends on your needs and budget, so it’s important to get multiple quotes to compare your options.
What is the minimum car insurance coverage in California?
California requires 15/30/5 liability coverage, which translates to $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $5,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage.
Does credit score affect your car insurance rates in Oxnard?
No. Insurers in California can’t use your credit score or history to determine your car insurance premiums.[7] This means that just because you may have bad credit, you won’t pay more for car insurance than someone with good credit.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.