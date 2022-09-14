Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with a clean record pay lower insurance rates, but if yours is marred by an incident, including at-fault car accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and other moving violations, you could see your rates rise dramatically.

The severity and frequency of your incidents will affect your rate increases, primarily because your insurance company will use this information to determine what it believes is your likelihood of being in another incident.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how unique incident types affect your rates in different ways.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Speeding and aggressive driving accounts for 28% of statewide fatalities, and the Los Angeles region ties with the San Diego region for the highest percentage of deaths from these causes.[4]

In Glendale and the surrounding Los Angeles area, unsafe speed is a major factor in most collisions, including collisions with bicycles, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles, as well as distracted driving. Because speed plays such a big role in accident rates, insurance companies may raise your rate based on your driving history and the severity of the speeding ticket.

The average monthly rate for car insurance with a speeding ticket in Glendale is $384. The table below shows how insurance policies with a speeding ticket compare to policies offered to people with clean driving records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 97 137 Mercury 131 192 Safeco 143 197 USAA 155 197 Dairyland 173 227 National General 190 243 GEICO 207 263 Allstate 213 270 Farmers 219 278 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Due to the high population, 49% of statewide driving fatalities occur in accidents around the Greater Los Angeles Area, which includes Glendale.[4]

Not surprisingly, insurers take at-fault accidents very seriously. An at-fault accident requires your insurance company to pay for the property damage, injuries, and other expenses you cause. To compensate for this expense, your auto insurance policy may increase if you have a history of at-fault accidents or even when you’re in your first accident. But your rates may decrease again after the accident leaves your record.

The average monthly rate for car insurance in Glendale with an accident on your record is $359, and the table below shows quotes for Glendale drivers after an at-fault car accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 97 138 Mercury 131 191 Anchor 140 184 Safeco 143 199 USAA 155 197 Dairyland 173 224 National General 190 246 GEICO 207 263 Allstate 213 270 Farmers 219 278 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

California falls slightly below the national average for alcohol-impaired driving deaths in all age groups.[5] But LA County does have a higher percentage of alcohol-related fatalities than regions like Sacramento, San Diego, and San Francisco.[4]

People under the influence of drugs or alcohol may have impaired driving skills, increasing their likelihood of being in an accident. This increase in injury, property damage, and death potential is one reason DUI-convicted drivers receive some of the highest quotes.

The overall average monthly rate for insurance coverage with a DUI in Glendale is $370. The table below shows liability quotes for Glendale drivers with DUI convictions compared to rates for drivers with a clean record.