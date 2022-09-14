Cheapest Auto Insurance in Glendale, California (2024)
Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Glendale, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $97 per month.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.
The average monthly cost of auto insurance in Glendale is $275, which is much higher than the California state average of $190 per month. Rates may be higher in Glendale than in other California cities because it’s in Los Angeles County, the California county with the highest population and a higher percentage of certain vehicular fatalities.
With attractions like the Los Angeles Zoo, Warner Bros Studios, and Griffith Park nearby, Glendale residents are also at risk of accidents caused by tourists unfamiliar with Los Angeles area roadways.
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury are the cheapest insurers in Glendale.
Liability-only insurance in Glendale costs $203 per month, and full coverage costs $347 per month, on average.
Glendale drivers pay an average of $4,163 per year for full-coverage car insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Glendale
The best car insurance companies are the ones that provide the best level of coverage for your budgetary needs. The right auto insurer for you will align with your specific needs, including customer service, discounts, roadside assistance, and other help your family needs. That’s why it’s always a good idea to compare quotes from multiple insurers before deciding.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Clearcover
3.2
$137
$67
Cheap liability rates
Mile Auto
3.5
$117
$63
Low-mileage drivers
Sun Coast
2.3
$181
$73
Coverage options
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for cheap liability rates: Clearcover
3.2
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$88/mo
Full Coverage
$144/mo
With Glendale’s average annual rates being more expensive than the state average, you may look for the lowest rates possible via a liability-only policy. Clearcover can help by continually delivering some of the lowest rates in the area. The company also offers full-coverage policies, roadside assistance, and claims help all from its easy-to-use app.
Ventajas
Completely app-based, from quotes to claims service
Claims payouts can arrive as quickly as seven minutes after filing
Contras
It’s a non-traditional insurer that’s fully tech-based
Doesn’t provide insurance products beyond personal auto
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$97/mo
Full Coverage
$181/mo
Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile insurance is great for remote workers, college students, and retirees who don’t drive often. It’s also an ideal option if you own a car but frequently take advantage of LA County transport services, like Metrolink, Rally, Metro Micro, and Rail 2 Rail. Mile Auto offers both liability-only coverage and full-coverage policies, so you can get the coverage you’re comfortable with for a rate that reflects your needs.
Ventajas
Doesn’t require a physical tracking device in your vehicle
Designed for drivers with fewer than 10,000 annual miles
Contras
Its website doesn’t list extensive optional coverages
Base rates are still influenced by driver profiles, including age, gender, driving history, and location
A.M. Best
Not rated
Liability Only
$108/mo
Full Coverage
$252/mo
Sun Coast is an independent agency representing Travelers Insurance for customers in California. This means your options for policy coverage are greater than some other smaller insurance agencies in Glendale. Although Sun Coast doesn’t offer homeowners insurance, it has both liability-only and full-coverage auto insurance policies, as well as policies for watercraft, commercial auto, and business-related coverages. It also provides unique coverages, like Mexico auto, yacht, and professional liability coverage.
Ventajas
Accepts drivers with suspended or foreign licenses
Backed by Travelers Insurance
Contras
Must work with independent insurance agent
Only five discounts listed on its website
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Glendale
Whether you shop with a national insurance brand or choose to work with a local Glendale independent insurance agent, you want the lowest rates available. Many insurers offer a range of discounts to pair with their coverage options. But you can also save by following these tips:
Take advantage of programs for people with clean driving records, such as deductibles that decrease periodically the longer you drive without a claim.
Find an insurer that offers pay-per-mile insurance if you rarely use your vehicle yet live in a ZIP code with traditionally higher insurance rates.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Glendale: Mile Auto
Liability car insurance pays for the injuries and damages you cause another person or structure in an accident that was your fault. In general, this coverage meets minimum state requirements and usually includes bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and in some cases, medical payments or personal injury protection.[1]
Liability-only car insurance in Glendale costs $203 per month, on average. The table below shows how average monthly quotes for liability-only insurance in Glendale vary between different insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
97
Sun Coast
108
Mercury
131
Anchor
140
Safeco
143
USAA
155
Dairyland
173
National General
190
GEICO
207
Allstate
213
Farmers
219
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Glendale: Mile Auto
While liability-only coverage pays for the damages and injuries you cause to others, full-coverage policies go beyond this coverage level to protect your vehicle in the event of collisions (your car colliding with another vehicle or an object like a telephone pole or pothole) and non-collision events, like vandalism, extreme weather, and animal damage.[2]
A full-coverage policy typically contains both collision and comprehensive coverages and may be ideal if you drive frequently and want to be protected from the unexpected.
Glendale drivers pay an average of $347 per month for full coverage. The table below illustrates the average monthly quotes available from insurance companies serving Glendale.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
181
Mercury
243
Sun Coast
252
Safeco
257
Anchor
299
USAA
333
Dairyland
401
National General
404
GEICO
444
Allstate
459
Farmers
473
Car insurance requirements in California
California is an at-fault state, which means the driver at fault for the incident is liable for the injuries and property damage they cause. To drive legally in California, your coverage must meet or exceed the minimum requirements listed below.[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Rates in Glendale are typically lowest with liability-only insurance, but you may want to consider additional coverage options for better protection, including the following:
The severity and frequency of your incidents will affect your rate increases, primarily because your insurance company will use this information to determine what it believes is your likelihood of being in another incident.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how unique incident types affect your rates in different ways.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Speeding and aggressive driving accounts for 28% of statewide fatalities, and the Los Angeles region ties with the San Diego region for the highest percentage of deaths from these causes.[4]
In Glendale and the surrounding Los Angeles area, unsafe speed is a major factor in most collisions, including collisions with bicycles, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles, as well as distracted driving. Because speed plays such a big role in accident rates, insurance companies may raise your rate based on your driving history and the severity of the speeding ticket.
The average monthly rate for car insurance with a speeding ticket in Glendale is $384. The table below shows how insurance policies with a speeding ticket compare to policies offered to people with clean driving records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
97
137
Mercury
131
192
Safeco
143
197
USAA
155
197
Dairyland
173
227
National General
190
243
GEICO
207
263
Allstate
213
270
Farmers
219
278
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
Due to the high population, 49% of statewide driving fatalities occur in accidents around the Greater Los Angeles Area, which includes Glendale.[4]
Not surprisingly, insurers take at-fault accidents very seriously. An at-fault accident requires your insurance company to pay for the property damage, injuries, and other expenses you cause. To compensate for this expense, your auto insurance policy may increase if you have a history of at-fault accidents or even when you’re in your first accident. But your rates may decrease again after the accident leaves your record.
The average monthly rate for car insurance in Glendale with an accident on your record is $359, and the table below shows quotes for Glendale drivers after an at-fault car accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
97
138
Mercury
131
191
Anchor
140
184
Safeco
143
199
USAA
155
197
Dairyland
173
224
National General
190
246
GEICO
207
263
Allstate
213
270
Farmers
219
278
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
California falls slightly below the national average for alcohol-impaired driving deaths in all age groups.[5] But LA County does have a higher percentage of alcohol-related fatalities than regions like Sacramento, San Diego, and San Francisco.[4]
People under the influence of drugs or alcohol may have impaired driving skills, increasing their likelihood of being in an accident. This increase in injury, property damage, and death potential is one reason DUI-convicted drivers receive some of the highest quotes.
The overall average monthly rate for insurance coverage with a DUI in Glendale is $370. The table below shows liability quotes for Glendale drivers with DUI convictions compared to rates for drivers with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
97
146
Mercury
131
195
Anchor
140
203
Safeco
143
207
USAA
155
224
Dairyland
173
250
National General
190
275
GEICO
207
300
Allstate
213
308
Farmers
219
317
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
While drivers around age 35 pay lower insurance rates due to their years of experience and good driving history, car insurance rates for seniors tend to increase again around age 70.
Physical and cognitive issues associated with aging make older drivers more likely to be in an accident, and being a senior increases the chances that any accident will require additional medical attention.
Seniors in Glendale pay an overall average of $226 for monthly coverage, and you can see how quotes break down in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
74
139
Mercury
107
198
Safeco
121
218
USAA
124
266
Dairyland
140
324
National General
154
327
GEICO
164
351
Allstate
171
370
Farmers
172
371
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Car crashes are a leading cause of death for teenagers across the nation.[6] Not surprisingly then, teens pay higher car insurance rates than adults.
Fortunately, Glendale teens can save on car insurance by staying on their parents’ insurance plan, driving a safe vehicle, or asking their insurance agent if they’re eligible for discounts for good grades.
The average monthly rate for car insurance for teens in Glendale is $426. The table below shows quotes for both liability and full-coverage policies for young drivers in Glendale.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
176
329
Mercury
226
419
Anchor
234
501
Safeco
239
430
USAA
239
513
Dairyland
261
606
GEICO
303
650
National General
340
722
Allstate
351
755
Farmers
357
771
Is car insurance more expensive in Glendale?
The nationwide overall average cost of car insurance is $158 per month, which is much less than Glendale’s monthly average of $275. Glendale car insurance rates may be higher than in other cities, such as Modesto, because it’s in the California county with the highest population: Los Angeles County.
More drivers on the road can increase car insurance rates in a specific area, though other area factors can also affect rates, like frequency of accidents, crime rate, and the age of Glendale drivers.
More cities in California
Here, you can see how average quotes in Glendale compare to those in several other California cities.
Glendale car insurance FAQs
If you’re looking for more information to help you secure the best rates in Glendale, the answers presented below can help.
How much is car insurance in Glendale?
The overall average rate for car insurance in Glendale is $275 per month. Liability coverage costs $203 per month, and full coverage costs $347 per month, on average.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Glendale?
Mile Auto is the cheapest insurer in Glendale, offering a monthly rate of $97 for liability coverage. Glendale drivers can also find cheap rates with Sun Coast and Mercury, which have monthly liability rates as low $108 and $131, respectively.
But to find the best insurance company for you, you should compare quotes from three to five insurers to find the policy that best matches your needs and budget.
What are the best car insurance companies in Glendale?
Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast rank as three of the top insurers in Glendale. Clearcover offers some of the best rates in the state, while Mile Auto allows you to customize your coverage pricing based on the amount you drive. Finally, Sun Coast offers several coverage options you won’t find with other insurers and insures drivers with suspended or foreign licenses.
How much does car insurance cost per month in California?
The average cost of car insurance in California is $190 per month. The average monthly rate for liability coverage is $125, and the average for full coverage is $255.
What is recommended for car insurance coverage in CA?
To drive legally in California, you must have coverage that meets or exceeds the state’s minimum requirements of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $5,000 in property damage liability coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.