Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or other moving violations. Insurance companies typically increase premiums for drivers with incidents like these due to the increased risk they pose on the road.[5]

If you have too many incidents on your record, the state may require you to file an SR-22 form to prove you meet state-minimum insurance requirements. High-risk drivers can have trouble finding affordable car insurance when they have negative marks on their driving history, but it’s still possible.

Shop for Car Insurance in Fremont, CA Monthly rates start at $89 for drivers with an incident Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Having a speeding ticket on your record will likely result in higher auto insurance premiums compared to having a clean driving record.[5]

Drivers in Fremont with a speeding ticket pay an average of $165 per month for liability coverage and $336 per month for full coverage.

In the table below, you can see how rates compare for drivers with a clean record versus drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 63 89 Mercury 85 125 Safeco 93 128 USAA 101 128 National General 124 159 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

An at-fault accident on your driving record can raise your auto insurance premiums, as it poses a financial risk for insurance companies. To account for the additional risk, insurers charge more.

If you have an accident on your record in Fremont, you might pay a monthly average of $154 per month for a liability policy and $314 per month for a full-coverage policy.

If you’re in Fremont and have an at-fault accident on your record, see how rates compare to rates with a clean driving record in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 63 90 Mercury 85 124 Safeco 93 129 USAA 101 128 National General 124 160 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

DUIs are a serious offense and result in substantially higher car insurance premiums. Insurance companies view a history of DUIs as a major financial risk, which is why they increase rates for high-risk drivers.

Liability policies cost an average of $159 per month in Fremont for drivers with a DUI.

Refer to the table below to discover the cheapest average car insurance quotes tailored to drivers with this incident.