¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
In the fourth-largest city in Silicon Valley, Fremont drivers have an average commute time of 34 minutes.[1] And those commuters need car insurance that meets California’s minimum requirements. Luckily, drivers in the city pay average car insurance costs similar to the state’s average. Fremont’s overall average monthly premiums are $179 per month compared to the overall California average of $190 per month.
But Fremont’s rates are higher than the overall national average of $158. The city’s large population size, as well as the state’s risk of weather-related vehicle damage, could contribute to its higher costs.
Fremont’s average monthly premiums are $241 for full coverage and $118 for liability only.
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury offer the cheapest car insurance in Fremont.
California prohibits car insurance companies from using your credit score when determining premiums.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Fremont
When it comes to finding the cheapest car insurance in Fremont, the ideal insurance company for you depends on your specific circumstances and coverage needs. You need to get multiple quotes from different insurers and compare their offerings to find the most affordable option that meets your needs.
Here are some of the best auto insurers in Fremont, California.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Mile Auto
3.5
$117
$63
Drivers with at-fault accidents
Clearcover
3.2
$137
$67
Teen drivers
USAA
4.5
$225
$104
Military members
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for drivers with at-fault accidents: Mile Auto
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$63/mo
Full Coverage
$118/mo
Having an accident on your record can make car insurance more expensive. Drivers with a muddy driving record may want to consider Mile Auto. Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile insurance coverage that it claims saves customers 30% to 40%. Catering to people who drive fewer than 10,000 miles annually, Mile Auto ensures fair and cost-effective coverage by charging only for the miles driven.
3.2
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$88/mo
Full Coverage
$144/mo
Clearcover provides highly competitive car insurance rates tailored for drivers with a history of speeding tickets. It prioritizes convenience by offering streamlined processes for obtaining a personalized quote. If you need to file a claim, Clearcover boasts an efficient claims process that you can complete in as little as seven minutes.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$101/mo
Full Coverage
$217/mo
USAA provides highly rated car insurance to active and retired military service members and their immediate families. With high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in California, it’s one of the best car insurance companies — if you’re eligible for membership. USAA also offers customizable coverage and plenty of discounts for savings.
Ventajas
High customer satisfaction ratings
Bundling and military-specific discounts available
Shop around. Begin by comparing quotes from various insurance companies to find the insurer that offers the best rates for your specific insurance coverage needs.
Bundle insurance policies. Take advantage of multi-policy discounts by combining your car insurance with other policies, like home or renters insurance, to enjoy savings on both insurance products.
Keep your record clean. Ensure a clean driving record by obeying traffic laws and avoiding traffic violations. Even if you have a speeding ticket on your record, it will matter less to insurers over time, and your premiums will start to decrease as you maintain a clean driving record.
Choose a higher deductible. Lower your premium by picking a higher deductible amount, but make sure you have enough funds set aside to cover it if necessary.
Ask about discounts. Don’t overlook potential discounts for safety features in your vehicle, such as antilock brakes and passive restraint systems, which can contribute to more affordable insurance rates. You can call car insurance companies and speak with insurance agents to find out which discounts you qualify for.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fremont: Mile Auto
Liability-only car insurance is a policy that safeguards you from financial liabilities after accidents you cause. It covers the other party’s medical bills, property damage, and legal expenses up to your policy’s limits.
This insurance doesn’t include coverage for your own vehicle repairs, injuries, or theft. California law requires drivers to have liability insurance to operate a vehicle on public roads, providing essential protection while keeping premiums lower than full-coverage insurance options.
Liability-only insurance in Fremont costs an average of $118 per month.
The table below shows the cheapest average car insurance companies for liability-only policies in Fremont.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
63
Mercury
85
Safeco
93
USAA
101
National General
124
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fremont: Mile Auto
Liability-only car insurance covers damages and injuries caused to others, so this excludes your own vehicle. Full-coverage car insurance includes liability protection and collision and comprehensive coverages. Full coverage is beneficial for drivers who have new or expensive vehicles, drive in accident-prone areas, and want more protection for their cars.
Drivers in Fremont pay a monthly average of $241 for full-coverage insurance.
The following car insurance companies offer the cheapest average quotes for full-coverage policies in Fremont, based on Insurify data.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
118
Mercury
158
Safeco
167
USAA
217
Travelers
350
Car insurance requirements in California
California requires every driver to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance coverage, which includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability. Here are the current minimum requirements:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000
Important Information
On Jan. 1, 2025, California’s minimum car insurance requirements are increasing to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person for bodily injury liability, $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability, and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[4]
Liability-only coverage is the most basic form of car insurance, so it’s typically the cheapest. After fulfilling mandatory liability requirements, you can consider purchasing additional coverage options for more protection, like:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance reimburses you for damage to your car in a collision with another vehicle or object when you’re responsible.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers theft and non-collision damages, like fire, vandalism, falling objects, or natural disasters.
Glass coverage
Glass coverage protects against windshield and glass damage, including side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Gap coverage
If you finance or lease your vehicle, gap insurance covers the remaining balance between your loan and your insurance settlement after a total loss.
California’s low-cost auto insurance plan
California’s Low Cost Auto (CLCA) Insurance plan provides qualifying drivers with affordable car insurance if they meet the following requirements:
Meet income eligibility
Have a car valued at $25,000 or less
Are a good or new driver
Are at least 16 years old
Have a valid California driver’s license
If you qualify for CLCA, car insurance costs are $232 to $932 per year, depending on the county. You can also add medical payments and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverages for $37 to $107 per year. If you’re interested in the CLCA program, you can learn more about it and apply at MyLowCostAuto.com.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you have too many incidents on your record, the state may require you to file an SR-22 form to prove you meet state-minimum insurance requirements. High-risk drivers can have trouble finding affordable car insurance when they have negative marks on their driving history, but it’s still possible.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Having a speeding ticket on your record will likely result in higher auto insurance premiums compared to having a clean driving record.[5]
Drivers in Fremont with a speeding ticket pay an average of $165 per month for liability coverage and $336 per month for full coverage.
In the table below, you can see how rates compare for drivers with a clean record versus drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
63
89
Mercury
85
125
Safeco
93
128
USAA
101
128
National General
124
159
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
An at-fault accident on your driving record can raise your auto insurance premiums, as it poses a financial risk for insurance companies. To account for the additional risk, insurers charge more.
If you have an accident on your record in Fremont, you might pay a monthly average of $154 per month for a liability policy and $314 per month for a full-coverage policy.
If you’re in Fremont and have an at-fault accident on your record, see how rates compare to rates with a clean driving record in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
63
90
Mercury
85
124
Safeco
93
129
USAA
101
128
National General
124
160
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
DUIs are a serious offense and result in substantially higher car insurance premiums. Insurance companies view a history of DUIs as a major financial risk, which is why they increase rates for high-risk drivers.
Liability policies cost an average of $159 per month in Fremont for drivers with a DUI.
Refer to the table below to discover the cheapest average car insurance quotes tailored to drivers with this incident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
63
95
Mercury
85
127
Safeco
93
135
USAA
101
146
National General
124
179
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Your age influences car insurance rates significantly.[6] The average cost of car insurance generally decreases around 35 years old as drivers become more experienced. But around age 70, premiums may rise slightly due to factors like potential health concerns and increased accident risks.[7]
Senior drivers in Fremont pay $97 per month for full-coverage insurance, on average.
To help you get started in your search for cheap car insurance, here are the most affordable car insurance companies for senior drivers in Fremont.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
48
90
Mercury
69
129
Safeco
79
142
USAA
81
173
National General
100
213
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Teen drivers typically have higher rates than older drivers, primarily due to their lack of driving experience and higher risk profiles.
Liability-only insurance costs teen drivers an average of $183 per month in Fremont, and full coverage costs $373 per month.
If you want affordable car insurance as a teen, consider staying on a parent’s insurance policy, as it often results in more affordable rates. Additionally, driving a safe and reliable car equipped with good safety features and maintaining good grades to qualify for a good student discount can help reduce insurance costs.
Here are the insurers with the cheapest average quotes for teen drivers in Fremont.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
114
214
Mercury
146
272
Safeco
156
280
USAA
156
334
National General
222
470
Is car insurance more expensive in Fremont?
The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $213, compared to $241 in Fremont.
“Car insurance is based on how dense the population of a given city is, coupled with driving habits of the individual driver seeking insurance, as well as the population at large,” says Steve Rivera, partner at The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers. “In addition, crime rates within a geographic region will also impact pricing.”
But it’s important to note that insurance rates can differ significantly among ZIP codes due to factors such as weather, crime, and traffic.
More cities in California
Because ZIP codes affect your car insurance prices, premiums can vary by county and city in California. Here are average liability-only and full-coverage quotes for some other California cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Fremont is $241 per month for full coverage and $118 per month for liability only.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Fremont?
Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Elk Grove, with monthly liability rates as low as $58. Sun Coast and Mercury also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $65 and $78.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Fremont?
One of the best car insurance companies in Fremont, California, is USAA. It has a high Insurify Quality Score of 4.5 out of 5, strong customer satisfaction reviews, and solid financial stability ratings. Since USAA is only available to active and retired military members and their families, other runners-up include GEICO and Allstate, although you may experience higher-than-average premiums with these insurers.
What is the minimum car insurance requirement in California?
California requires 15/30/5 liability policy limits, which translates to $15,000 per person for bodily injury liability, $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability, and $5,000 per accident for property damage liability.
Can insurers in Fremont use your credit score to set premiums?
No. Car insurance companies in Fremont, California, can’t use your credit score when underwriting your premiums. But they can use your ZIP code, age, vehicle type, and driving history to determine your price.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.