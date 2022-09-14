Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Finding affordable car insurance is important for drivers who have a record of incidents such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations. These incidents usually lead to higher insurance premiums due to the increased likelihood of future claims.[6]

If you need affordable car insurance, check out the data below for the cheapest companies in Elk Grove for drivers with incidents on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Driving faster than the legal speed limit poses significant risks, endangering both you and others on the road. As a consequence, having a speeding ticket on your driving record is likely to lead to higher auto insurance premiums.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Elk Grove is $292 per month for full coverage and $170 for liability only.

To help you find the most favorable rates, here’s an overview of average monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record in Elk Grove.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 58 82 Mercury 78 114 Safeco 86 119 USAA 93 118 Dairyland 104 137 National General 114 146 GEICO 124 157 Allstate 128 162 Farmers 131 167 Direct Auto 135 177 State Farm 142 178 Travelers 150 194 Bristol West 162 210 21st Century 163 216 Nationwide 201 258

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

In 2020, Elk Grove reported 510 injuries and fatalities from car crashes, a 32% decrease from the previous year’s 752 injuries and fatalities.[1] When an at-fault accident appears on your driving record, it’s typical for your auto insurance premiums to increase. Insurance companies raise rates to offset your higher risk of filing another claim.

Elk Grove drivers with an accident pay an average of $273 per month for full-coverage insurance.

Here are the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record in Elk Grove.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 58 83 Mercury 78 114 Anchor 84 110 Safeco 86 120 USAA 93 118 Dairyland 104 135 National General 114 147 GEICO 124 158 Allstate 128 162 Farmers 131 166 Direct Auto 135 177 State Farm 142 178 Travelers 150 193 Bristol West 162 205 21st Century 163 214 Nationwide 201 257

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence is a grave offense that undoubtedly leads to significantly higher car insurance premiums. In California, the number of fatalities from alcohol-impaired crashes increased by 16% from 2020 to 2021.[7] Additionally, a DUI conviction may result in an SR-22 insurance requirement with the state. Insurance companies perceive a DUI history as a substantial financial risk, often resulting in increased premiums.

Drivers with a DUI in Elk Grove pay $164 per month for liability-only coverage, on average.

If you have a DUI on your record, here are the cheapest insurance companies in Elk Grove.