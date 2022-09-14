>Seguros de Autos>California

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Elk Grove, California (2024)

Mile Auto is the cheapest car insurance company in Elk Grove, with monthly liability rates as low as $58.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado por Courtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski, Senior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The Elk Grove average for full-coverage car insurance is $209 per month, which is lower than the California state average of $255 for full coverage. Elk Grove drivers may enjoy slightly lower car insurance premiums, especially compared to their neighbors in Sacramento, because Elk Grove has fewer residents and reported fewer car crash fatalities and injuries in 2020.[1]

Even though drivers in Elk Grove may pay lower prices than some other California drivers, the average cost of car insurance in Elk Grove is still higher than the national average of $158.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding affordable car insurance in Elk Grove.

Datos Breves

  • Liability-only car insurance in Elk Grove costs an average of $122 per month.

  • Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury offer the cheapest car insurance in Elk Grove.

  • Car insurance companies in California can’t use your credit history to determine premiums.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Elk Grove

When choosing a car insurance company in Elk Grove, it’s important to consider your specific needs and circumstances rather than focusing on finding the cheapest policy. Factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage preferences play a role in determining which insurer offers you the most affordable prices.[3]

To help you shop for affordable car insurance, Insurify rated and identified the best car insurance companies in Elk Grove.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Mile Auto3.5$117$63Pay-per-mile insurance
Clearcover3.2$137$67Digital experience
Travelers4.3$363$168Full coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for pay-per-mile insurance: Mile Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo

Mile Auto is a standout insurance company, especially for people who don’t drive often. Its pay-per-mile insurance allows low-mileage drivers to enjoy impressive savings of 30% to 40% on their premiums. It doesn’t offer a lot of customizable coverage options. But if you don’t hit the road often, it can still meet your needs, especially if you work from home.

Ventajas

  • Provides cost savings for drivers with low mileage

  • Doesn’t require an in-car telematics device

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer a mobile app

  • No specific discounts

Best insurer for digital experience: Clearcover

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo

Clearcover goes beyond affordability and focuses on delivering a seamless customer experience. The company advertises quick and customized quotes, allowing policyholders to get the coverage they need without any hassle. Moreover, its claims process is incredibly efficient, with an average filing time of only seven minutes.

Ventajas

  • Quick claims process

  • Highly rated mobile app

Contras

  • Bundling not available

  • Fewer discounts than competitors

Best insurer for full coverage: Travelers

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$150/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$323/mo

Travelers car insurance provides drivers with plenty of coverage options to customize their auto insurance policies. For instance, its new-car replacement and accident forgiveness options can provide more protection on the road. Plus, it offers a long list of discounts to help drivers save money on car insurance.

Ventajas

  • Offers gap insurance and new-car replacement

  • Plenty of discounts available for savings

Contras

  • Rideshare insurance isn’t available in CA

  • Higher average premiums than some competitors

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Elk Grove

When searching for affordable car insurance in Elk Grove, keep these tips in mind:

  • Practice safe driving. Maintaining a clean driving record by obeying traffic laws and avoiding accidents and violations can help you get lower rates.

  • Raise your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible typically results in lower premiums. Just ensure that you have enough savings to cover the deductible if you need to file a claim.

  • Compare free quotes. Remember, the goal is to find not just cheap car insurance in Elk Grove but the right policy at the best price. Since different insurance companies offer varying rates, it’s important to compare quotes from different companies to find the best deal.

  • Explore available discounts. One of the many important questions to ask car insurance agents about is potential discounts. Plenty of insurance companies offer discounts for factors like good grades, low mileage, or having certain safety features in your car.

  • Bundle policies. You may be able to bundle your auto coverage with a home insurance, business insurance, or life insurance policy to help you save on your coverage. If you have multiple people in your family who drive, you may also be able to save with a multi-car discount.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Elk Grove: Mile Auto

If you’re looking for affordable car insurance in Elk Grove, at the very least, you’ll need liability coverage. This type of insurance protects you financially if you’re responsible for an accident that causes damage or injury to others. But it doesn’t cover your medical expenses or car repairs.

Liability-only policies in Elk Grove cost $122 per month, on average.

Here are some of the most affordable liability-only car insurance companies in Elk Grove.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto58
Sun Coast65
Mercury78
Anchor84
Safeco86
USAA93
Dairyland104
National General114
GEICO124
Allstate128
Farmers131
Direct Auto135
State Farm142
Travelers150
Bristol West162
21st Century163
Nationwide201
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Elk Grove: Mile Auto

While liability insurance covers damages you cause to others, full-coverage car insurance extends to pay for damages to your vehicle. It typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance coverages, but it can also include medical payments (MedPay) or personal injury protection (PIP).

Drivers in Elk Grove pay an average of $209 per month for full coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest Elk Grove car insurance companies for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto108
Mercury146
Sun Coast151
Safeco154
Anchor180
USAA200
Dairyland241
National General242
GEICO266
Allstate275
Farmers284
State Farm307
Travelers323
Direct Auto326
21st Century351
Bristol West362
Nationwide432
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Elk Grove car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in California

In California, drivers must have car insurance coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirement, known as 15/30/5. This translates to the following coverages and limits:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident
Important Information

California liability limits will increase on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[5]

While you can drive legally with liability-only insurance, it may not be enough protection for every driver. Consider adding the following coverage options to your auto insurance policy in Elk Grove for more protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers vehicle damages from non-collision events, including fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for vehicle damages from collisions with other vehicles or stationary objects, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Similar to personal injury protection, MedPay covers your and your passengers’ medical expenses after an accident, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    This provides protection for windshield and glass damages, and some policies offer zero-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Especially beneficial for people who financed or leased their vehicles, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

California’s low-cost auto insurance program

The state established California’s Low Cost Automobile insurance program (CLCA) in 1999 to make it easier for drivers to afford car insurance coverage, despite rising car insurance rates. The program offers car insurance at an annual cost from $232 to $932, depending on your county.

To be eligible for the program, you must:

  • Hold a valid California driver’s license

  • Meet income eligibility requirements

  • Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less

  • Be at least 16 years old

  • Have a good driving record or be a new driver

The program’s auto insurance meets the state’s minimum liability requirements. However, drivers can add medical payments and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage at an additional cost of $37 to $107 per year. California drivers can apply for the program online at MyLowCostAuto.com.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Finding affordable car insurance is important for drivers who have a record of incidents such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations. These incidents usually lead to higher insurance premiums due to the increased likelihood of future claims.[6]

If you need affordable car insurance, check out the data below for the cheapest companies in Elk Grove for drivers with incidents on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Driving faster than the legal speed limit poses significant risks, endangering both you and others on the road. As a consequence, having a speeding ticket on your driving record is likely to lead to higher auto insurance premiums.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Elk Grove is $292 per month for full coverage and $170 for liability only.

To help you find the most favorable rates, here’s an overview of average monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record in Elk Grove.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto5882
Mercury78114
Safeco86119
USAA93118
Dairyland104137
National General114146
GEICO124157
Allstate128162
Farmers131167
Direct Auto135177
State Farm142178
Travelers150194
Bristol West162210
21st Century163216
Nationwide201258
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

In 2020, Elk Grove reported 510 injuries and fatalities from car crashes, a 32% decrease from the previous year’s 752 injuries and fatalities.[1] When an at-fault accident appears on your driving record, it’s typical for your auto insurance premiums to increase. Insurance companies raise rates to offset your higher risk of filing another claim.

Elk Grove drivers with an accident pay an average of $273 per month for full-coverage insurance.

Here are the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record in Elk Grove.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto5883
Mercury78114
Anchor84110
Safeco86120
USAA93118
Dairyland104135
National General114147
GEICO124158
Allstate128162
Farmers131166
Direct Auto135177
State Farm142178
Travelers150193
Bristol West162205
21st Century163214
Nationwide201257
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence is a grave offense that undoubtedly leads to significantly higher car insurance premiums. In California, the number of fatalities from alcohol-impaired crashes increased by 16% from 2020 to 2021.[7] Additionally, a DUI conviction may result in an SR-22 insurance requirement with the state. Insurance companies perceive a DUI history as a substantial financial risk, often resulting in increased premiums.

Drivers with a DUI in Elk Grove pay $164 per month for liability-only coverage, on average.

If you have a DUI on your record, here are the cheapest insurance companies in Elk Grove.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto5887
Mercury78116
Anchor84122
Safeco86124
USAA93135
Dairyland104150
National General114165
GEICO124179
Allstate128185
Farmers131190
Direct Auto135195
State Farm142205
Travelers150217
Bristol West162234
21st Century163236
Nationwide201291
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Your age significantly affects car insurance rates, with prices typically decreasing as drivers gain driving experience and enter their mid-30s. But once drivers reach around 75 years old, drivers may experience a slight uptick in rates due to factors such as potential health concerns and heightened accident risks.[8]

Here are the cheapest Elk Grove car insurance companies for senior drivers, based on Insurify data.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Mile Auto8344
Mercury11964
Safeco13173
USAA16074
Dairyland19584
National General19692
GEICO21198
Allstate221103
Farmers223103
State Farm237110
Direct Auto252104
Travelers254118
21st Century265123
Bristol West290130
Nationwide325151
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto

Teenagers and young adults often face significantly higher car insurance costs than older drivers, primarily due to their limited experience and heightened risk factors. The number of teens and young adults from 15 to 20 years old killed in car crashes in California increased by almost 15% from 2020 to 2021.[7] It’s important for parents and guardians to teach their young drivers safe driving habits, not only to prevent car crashes but also to keep car insurance premiums as low as possible.

A full-coverage policy in Elk Grove costs teen drivers an average of $324, while a liability-only policy costs $189.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Elk Grove for teens and young drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Mile Auto196105
Mercury251134
Safeco258144
Anchor301141
USAA308143
Dairyland364157
GEICO390182
National General433204
Allstate453211
Farmers463214
State Farm492227
Travelers546253
21st Century547254
Direct Auto558231
Bristol West561251
Nationwide691322
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Is car insurance more expensive in Elk Grove?

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $158 per month, and in California, it’s $190 per month. Elk Grove’s overall average car insurance rate of $165 per month is a bit lower than the state average and higher than the national average.

It’s important to note that insurance rates can vary significantly based on ZIP code, and factors like weather, crime, and traffic can affect these rates. For example, Elk Grove has fewer residents and reported fewer car crash injuries and fatalities than Sacramento, and it has lower average car insurance rates.

More cities in California

While car insurance rates in Elk Grove generally are less than those in many other California cities, there are exceptions to this trend. For instance, cities such as Sacramento, which had a significantly higher number of traffic injuries and fatalities in 2020 than Elk Grove, typically experience higher average car insurance costs.

Here’s a comparison of Elk Grove’s average full-coverage and liability-only quotes with other major California cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Bakersfield$212$104
Fresno$217$120
Long Beach$216$134
Los Angeles$289$179
Modesto$238$121
Oakland$218$138
Sacramento$280$129
San Diego$199$108
San Francisco$240$142
San Jose$235$118
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Elk Grove car insurance FAQs

Learn why car insurance rates are increasing across the country, and check out Insurify’s answers to common questions about car insurance in Elk Grove.

  • How much is car insurance in Elk Grove?

    The average cost of car insurance in Elk Grove is $122 per month for liability-only insurance and $209 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Elk Grove?

    Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Elk Grove, with monthly liability rates as low as $58. Sun Coast and Mercury also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $65 and $78.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Elk Grove?

    Among the best car insurance companies in Elk Grove are Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Travelers. These insurers offer auto insurance policies that can cater to different drivers. For example, Travelers has plenty of additional coverage options that drivers can purchase for more protection, and Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile insurance, which is beneficial for low-mileage drivers.

  • What types of car insurance coverage are available in Elk Grove?

    Elk Grove drivers can find multiple insurance coverage options available from insurers in their city. Coverages like liability, collision, comprehensive, medical payments, and uninsured/underinsured insurance are commonplace. But some insurers also offer special coverages, like new-car replacement, glass coverage, rideshare insurance, and gap coverage.

  • Can auto insurers use your credit score to set rates in California?

    No. California prohibits car insurance companies from using your credit score to determine your premiums. This means that you won’t pay more for car insurance if you have bad credit rather than good credit.[2]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. California Office of Traffic Safety. "Crash Ranking Results."
  2. Federal Trade Commission. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. California Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  5. California Legislative Information. "SB-1107 Vehicles: insurance."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  7. California Office of Traffic Safety. "California Traffic Safety Quick Stats."
  8. Insurance Information Institute. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."

