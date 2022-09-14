Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The Elk Grove average for full-coverage car insurance is $209 per month, which is lower than the California state average of $255 for full coverage. Elk Grove drivers may enjoy slightly lower car insurance premiums, especially compared to their neighbors in Sacramento, because Elk Grove has fewer residents and reported fewer car crash fatalities and injuries in 2020.[1]
Even though drivers in Elk Grove may pay lower prices than some other California drivers, the average cost of car insurance in Elk Grove is still higher than the national average of $158.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding affordable car insurance in Elk Grove.
Datos Breves
Liability-only car insurance in Elk Grove costs an average of $122 per month.
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury offer the cheapest car insurance in Elk Grove.
Car insurance companies in California can’t use your credit history to determine premiums.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Elk Grove
When choosing a car insurance company in Elk Grove, it’s important to consider your specific needs and circumstances rather than focusing on finding the cheapest policy. Factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage preferences play a role in determining which insurer offers you the most affordable prices.[3]
To help you shop for affordable car insurance, Insurify rated and identified the best car insurance companies in Elk Grove.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Mile Auto
3.5
$117
$63
Pay-per-mile insurance
Clearcover
3.2
$137
$67
Digital experience
Travelers
4.3
$363
$168
Full coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for pay-per-mile insurance: Mile Auto
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo
Mile Auto is a standout insurance company, especially for people who don’t drive often. Its pay-per-mile insurance allows low-mileage drivers to enjoy impressive savings of 30% to 40% on their premiums. It doesn’t offer a lot of customizable coverage options. But if you don’t hit the road often, it can still meet your needs, especially if you work from home.
Ventajas
Provides cost savings for drivers with low mileage
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
Clearcover goes beyond affordability and focuses on delivering a seamless customer experience. The company advertises quick and customized quotes, allowing policyholders to get the coverage they need without any hassle. Moreover, its claims process is incredibly efficient, with an average filing time of only seven minutes.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$150/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$323/mo
Travelers car insurance provides drivers with plenty of coverage options to customize their auto insurance policies. For instance, its new-car replacement and accident forgiveness options can provide more protection on the road. Plus, it offers a long list of discounts to help drivers save money on car insurance.
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified
No
Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified
Excellent
Fast.
Shop for Car Insurance in Elk Grove, CA
Liability quotes start at $58 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Elk Grove
When searching for affordable car insurance in Elk Grove, keep these tips in mind:
Practice safe driving. Maintaining a clean driving record by obeying traffic laws and avoiding accidents and violations can help you get lower rates.
Raise your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible typically results in lower premiums. Just ensure that you have enough savings to cover the deductible if you need to file a claim.
Compare free quotes. Remember, the goal is to find not just cheap car insurance in Elk Grove but the right policy at the best price. Since different insurance companies offer varying rates, it’s important to compare quotes from different companies to find the best deal.
Explore available discounts. One of the many important questions to ask car insurance agents about is potential discounts. Plenty of insurance companies offer discounts for factors like good grades, low mileage, or having certain safety features in your car.
Bundle policies. You may be able to bundle your auto coverage with a home insurance, business insurance, or life insurance policy to help you save on your coverage. If you have multiple people in your family who drive, you may also be able to save with a multi-car discount.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Elk Grove: Mile Auto
If you’re looking for affordable car insurance in Elk Grove, at the very least, you’ll need liability coverage. This type of insurance protects you financially if you’re responsible for an accident that causes damage or injury to others. But it doesn’t cover your medical expenses or car repairs.
Liability-only policies in Elk Grove cost $122 per month, on average.
Here are some of the most affordable liability-only car insurance companies in Elk Grove.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
58
Sun Coast
65
Mercury
78
Anchor
84
Safeco
86
USAA
93
Dairyland
104
National General
114
GEICO
124
Allstate
128
Farmers
131
Direct Auto
135
State Farm
142
Travelers
150
Bristol West
162
21st Century
163
Nationwide
201
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Elk Grove: Mile Auto
While liability insurance covers damages you cause to others, full-coverage car insurance extends to pay for damages to your vehicle. It typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance coverages, but it can also include medical payments (MedPay) or personal injury protection (PIP).
Drivers in Elk Grove pay an average of $209 per month for full coverage.
The table below shows the cheapest Elk Grove car insurance companies for full-coverage insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
108
Mercury
146
Sun Coast
151
Safeco
154
Anchor
180
USAA
200
Dairyland
241
National General
242
GEICO
266
Allstate
275
Farmers
284
State Farm
307
Travelers
323
Direct Auto
326
21st Century
351
Bristol West
362
Nationwide
432
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in California
In California, drivers must have car insurance coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirement, known as 15/30/5. This translates to the following coverages and limits:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Important Information
California liability limits will increase on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[5]
While you can drive legally with liability-only insurance, it may not be enough protection for every driver. Consider adding the following coverage options to your auto insurance policy in Elk Grove for more protection:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers vehicle damages from non-collision events, including fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for vehicle damages from collisions with other vehicles or stationary objects, regardless of fault.
Medical payments coverage
Similar to personal injury protection, MedPay covers your and your passengers’ medical expenses after an accident, even if you’re at fault.
Glass coverage
This provides protection for windshield and glass damages, and some policies offer zero-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Gap coverage
Especially beneficial for people who financed or leased their vehicles, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
The program’s auto insurance meets the state’s minimum liability requirements. However, drivers can add medical payments and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage at an additional cost of $37 to $107 per year. California drivers can apply for the program online at MyLowCostAuto.com.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you need affordable car insurance, check out the data below for the cheapest companies in Elk Grove for drivers with incidents on their records.
Shop for Car Insurance in Elk Grove, CA
Compare quotes from Insurify’s top car insurance partners
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Driving faster than the legal speed limit poses significant risks, endangering both you and others on the road. As a consequence, having a speeding ticket on your driving record is likely to lead to higher auto insurance premiums.
The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Elk Grove is $292 per month for full coverage and $170 for liability only.
To help you find the most favorable rates, here’s an overview of average monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record in Elk Grove.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
58
82
Mercury
78
114
Safeco
86
119
USAA
93
118
Dairyland
104
137
National General
114
146
GEICO
124
157
Allstate
128
162
Farmers
131
167
Direct Auto
135
177
State Farm
142
178
Travelers
150
194
Bristol West
162
210
21st Century
163
216
Nationwide
201
258
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
In 2020, Elk Grove reported 510 injuries and fatalities from car crashes, a 32% decrease from the previous year’s 752 injuries and fatalities.[1] When an at-fault accident appears on your driving record, it’s typical for your auto insurance premiums to increase. Insurance companies raise rates to offset your higher risk of filing another claim.
Elk Grove drivers with an accident pay an average of $273 per month for full-coverage insurance.
Here are the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record in Elk Grove.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
58
83
Mercury
78
114
Anchor
84
110
Safeco
86
120
USAA
93
118
Dairyland
104
135
National General
114
147
GEICO
124
158
Allstate
128
162
Farmers
131
166
Direct Auto
135
177
State Farm
142
178
Travelers
150
193
Bristol West
162
205
21st Century
163
214
Nationwide
201
257
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Driving under the influence is a grave offense that undoubtedly leads to significantly higher car insurance premiums. In California, the number of fatalities from alcohol-impaired crashes increased by 16% from 2020 to 2021.[7] Additionally, a DUI conviction may result in an SR-22 insurance requirement with the state. Insurance companies perceive a DUI history as a substantial financial risk, often resulting in increased premiums.
Drivers with a DUI in Elk Grove pay $164 per month for liability-only coverage, on average.
If you have a DUI on your record, here are the cheapest insurance companies in Elk Grove.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
58
87
Mercury
78
116
Anchor
84
122
Safeco
86
124
USAA
93
135
Dairyland
104
150
National General
114
165
GEICO
124
179
Allstate
128
185
Farmers
131
190
Direct Auto
135
195
State Farm
142
205
Travelers
150
217
Bristol West
162
234
21st Century
163
236
Nationwide
201
291
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Your age significantly affects car insurance rates, with prices typically decreasing as drivers gain driving experience and enter their mid-30s. But once drivers reach around 75 years old, drivers may experience a slight uptick in rates due to factors such as potential health concerns and heightened accident risks.[8]
Here are the cheapest Elk Grove car insurance companies for senior drivers, based on Insurify data.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Mile Auto
83
44
Mercury
119
64
Safeco
131
73
USAA
160
74
Dairyland
195
84
National General
196
92
GEICO
211
98
Allstate
221
103
Farmers
223
103
State Farm
237
110
Direct Auto
252
104
Travelers
254
118
21st Century
265
123
Bristol West
290
130
Nationwide
325
151
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Teenagers and young adults often face significantly higher car insurance costs than older drivers, primarily due to their limited experience and heightened risk factors. The number of teens and young adults from 15 to 20 years old killed in car crashes in California increased by almost 15% from 2020 to 2021.[7] It’s important for parents and guardians to teach their young drivers safe driving habits, not only to prevent car crashes but also to keep car insurance premiums as low as possible.
A full-coverage policy in Elk Grove costs teen drivers an average of $324, while a liability-only policy costs $189.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Elk Grove for teens and young drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Mile Auto
196
105
Mercury
251
134
Safeco
258
144
Anchor
301
141
USAA
308
143
Dairyland
364
157
GEICO
390
182
National General
433
204
Allstate
453
211
Farmers
463
214
State Farm
492
227
Travelers
546
253
21st Century
547
254
Direct Auto
558
231
Bristol West
561
251
Nationwide
691
322
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Shop for Cheap Auto Insurance in Elk Grove
Compare quotes from Insurify’s top car insurance partners
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Is car insurance more expensive in Elk Grove?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $158 per month, and in California, it’s $190 per month. Elk Grove’s overall average car insurance rate of $165 per month is a bit lower than the state average and higher than the national average.
It’s important to note that insurance rates can vary significantly based on ZIP code, and factors like weather, crime, and traffic can affect these rates. For example, Elk Grove has fewer residents and reported fewer car crash injuries and fatalities than Sacramento, and it has lower average car insurance rates.
More cities in California
While car insurance rates in Elk Grove generally are less than those in many other California cities, there are exceptions to this trend. For instance, cities such as Sacramento, which had a significantly higher number of traffic injuries and fatalities in 2020 than Elk Grove, typically experience higher average car insurance costs.
Here’s a comparison of Elk Grove’s average full-coverage and liability-only quotes with other major California cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Elk Grove is $122 per month for liability-only insurance and $209 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Elk Grove?
Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Elk Grove, with monthly liability rates as low as $58. Sun Coast and Mercury also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $65 and $78.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Elk Grove?
Among the best car insurance companies in Elk Grove are Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Travelers. These insurers offer auto insurance policies that can cater to different drivers. For example, Travelers has plenty of additional coverage options that drivers can purchase for more protection, and Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile insurance, which is beneficial for low-mileage drivers.
What types of car insurance coverage are available in Elk Grove?
Elk Grove drivers can find multiple insurance coverage options available from insurers in their city. Coverages like liability, collision, comprehensive, medical payments, and uninsured/underinsured insurance are commonplace. But some insurers also offer special coverages, like new-car replacement, glass coverage, rideshare insurance, and gap coverage.
Can auto insurers use your credit score to set rates in California?
No. California prohibits car insurance companies from using your credit score to determine your premiums. This means that you won’t pay more for car insurance if you have bad credit rather than good credit.[2]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.