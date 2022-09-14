Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents can all cause insurance premiums to increase. DUI convictions and speeding tickets signal to insurers that you engage in risky driving habits. And insurers consider a driver with previous at-fault claims to be more likely to file future claims. Companies charge higher premiums to offset these risks.

Collisions and minor traffic violations stay on your record for three years in California, while more serious incidents, like DUIs, will stay on your record for up to 10 years. If you live in Chula Vista and have any of these, you should expect higher rates for as long as these violations stay on your record.

Shop for Car Insurance in Chula Vista Rates start at $79 for drivers with an incident

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

California has a “Basic Speed Law,” which prohibits drivers from driving on a highway at a speed “greater than is reasonable or prudent” (usually 65 mph). Speeding is risky behavior, so insurers will often raise your rates if you receive a speeding ticket.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Chula Vista is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $79 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Chula Vista for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 56 79 Mercury 75 110 Safeco 82 113 USAA 89 113 Dairyland 100 131 National General 109 139 GEICO 119 151 Allstate 122 155 Farmers 126 160 Direct Auto 129 169 State Farm 136 170 Travelers 143 185 Bristol West 155 201 21st Century 156 206 Nationwide 192 246 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

An at-fault accident stays on your record for three years in California. How much your rates increase varies based on the severity of the accident and the company you work with. Getting in multiple at-fault accidents could lead to a non-renewal from your insurer.

Mile Auto offers the cheapest rates in Chula Vista for drivers with an at-fault accident, starting at $80 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for drivers with a car accident on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 56 80 Mercury 75 109 Anchor 80 105 Safeco 82 114 USAA 89 113 Dairyland 100 130 National General 109 141 GEICO 119 151 Allstate 122 155 Farmers 126 160 Direct Auto 129 169 State Farm 136 170 Travelers 143 184 Bristol West 155 197 21st Century 156 205 Nationwide 192 246 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

A DUI is the most serious traffic violation you can receive and will stay on your record in California for up to 10 years. The conviction comes with a fine of up to $1,000 and a six-month license suspension.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Chula Vista is Mile Auto, with rates that start at $84 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Chula Vista for drivers with a DUI on their driving record.