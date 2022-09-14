>Seguros de Autos>California

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Chula Vista, California (2024)

Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Chula Vista, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $56 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Chula Vista, CA, pay an overall average of $158 per month for car insurance, which is cheaper than the California state average of $190. Chula Vista is spacious, with more than 50 square miles of diverse ecology — which means residents don’t have to deal with road congestion that can drive up local car insurance rates.

Chula Vista’s car insurance rates are also lower than the national average rate of $158. Learn how comparing car insurance rates can help Chula Vista drivers find the right policy at an affordable price.

Datos Breves

  • Chula Vista had 1,778 accidents in 2022, only three of which were fatal, according to the city’s police department.[1]

  • The mean commute time for Chula Vista workers is just 29 minutes, slightly less than the California mean of 31 minutes.[2],[3]

  • City drivers with a DUI on their motor vehicle records pay significantly more than drivers with clean records — $212 per month vs. $158.

Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Chula Vista

The best coverage for you depends on your budget and specific needs. Several factors affect your car insurance rates, including your age, gender, marital status, driving record, and vehicle.

The table below highlights three of the best and most affordable car insurance companies in Chula Vista and which type of driver is best suited for each. The average rates shown are the insurer’s averages for California drivers.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Clearcover3.2$${AUTO_CARRIER_CLEARCOVER_FULL_STATE_CA_PRICE}$${AUTO_CARRIER_CLEARCOVER_LIABILITY_STATE_CA_PRICE}Minimum coverage
Mile Auto3.5$117$63Teen drivers
Mercury3.6$164$88Drivers with an accident
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for minimum coverage: Clearcover

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo

In business since just 2016, Clearcover offers the lowest average rates on liability-only insurance in the city. Choosing just liability-only insurance isn’t always recommended, but it can be a good choice for drivers of used or older vehicles. While used car sales are slowing in California,[4] any of Chula Vista’s thousands of used-car drivers could benefit from affordable liability insurance. Clearcover earned an A- for financial stability from AM Best and offers a highly rated mobile app.

Ventajas

  • Some of the lowest liability-only rates in Chula Vista

  • File claims and pay bills in mobile app

Contras

  • While rates start low, Clearcover offers minimal discounts

  • Available in only 20 states

Read our Clearcover review
Joshua - April 14, 2024
Verified

Loyal Customers Get Raised Rates

They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified

No

The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified

Excellent

No problems.

Best insurer for teen drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo

Teens make up nearly a quarter of all Chula Vista residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. And they often get stuck with high car insurance rates. Mile Auto might not have the brand recognition of a State Farm, but the company offers cheap car insurance in Chula Vista. Its pay-per-mile program is a good choice for teenagers who drive less. And Chula Vista teens heading to any of the top colleges in the area won’t have to worry about high rates while storing their cars, as Mile Auto offers storage insurance.

Ventajas

  • No mileage-tracking device in your car

  • Offers optional coverages, like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement

Contras

  • Available in only 11 states

  • Offers minimal discounts, though prices start low for low-mileage drivers

Best insurer for drivers with an accident: Mercury

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.6
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$75/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$140/mo

Accidents are on the rise in Chula Vista, with nearly 1,800 accidents recorded last year. An accident will stay on your record for three years in California — and drivers with accidents on their motor vehicle record pay higher average rates than drivers with clean driving records. Luckily, Mercury offers a good driver discount for drivers who avoid accidents and tickets for an extended period of time, which can help you lower those rates. Mercury also earned above-average customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and an A financial strength rating from AM Best.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Plenty of discounts offered to drivers of all types

Contras

  • More complaints than average, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index

  • Available in only 11 states

Read our Mercury review
Hugo - April 17, 2024
Verified

Happy Customer

The service is very good, but I'm sad because they don't want to give me more service.
Dee - April 16, 2024
Verified

Watch Out

They keep increasing the policy.
Bponda - April 16, 2024
Verified

Somewhat Average

I am waiting for a return call on quotes. Tom Brown is never available.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Chula Vista

Car insurance rates vary based on a number of factors, and many of them are in your control. The strategies below can help you find the best price:

  • Choose a safe car. Purchasing a car with a strong safety record and modern safety features can qualify you for discounts.

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible generally comes with lower monthly premiums, though you could be on the hook for more out-of-pocket costs if you get in an accident.

  • Find discounts. When you enroll with your insurer, it’s a good idea to reach out to your insurance agent and see which discounts you qualify for. Many companies offer discounts to customers who bundle car insurance with home insurance or renters insurance.

  • Shop around and compare. The best way to find lower rates is to receive online quotes from at least three different companies and compare them side by side.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Chula Vista: Mile Auto

If you cause an accident, liability insurance can pay for the other driver’s repairs and medical expenses. But it won’t pay for your own vehicle’s repairs and your own medical bills.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Chula Vista is Mile Auto, at $56 per month. The table below shows the cheapest liability-only car insurance companies in Chula Vista and their corresponding quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto56
Sun Coast62
Mercury75
Anchor80
Safeco82
USAA89
Dairyland100
National General109
GEICO119
Allstate122
Farmers126
Direct Auto129
State Farm136
Travelers143
Bristol West155
21st Century156
Nationwide192
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Chula Vista: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage can pay for repairs to your own vehicle after an accident with another vehicle or if you hit an object like a telephone pole or wall. Comprehensive coverage can pay for damage to your car from non-collision events, such as severe weather, vandalism, or theft.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Chula Vista is Mile Auto, with quotes starting at $104 per month. The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Chula Vista and their corresponding quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto104
Mercury140
Sun Coast145
Safeco148
Anchor172
USAA191
Dairyland230
National General232
GEICO255
Allstate264
Farmers271
State Farm294
Travelers309
Direct Auto313
21st Century336
Bristol West347
Nationwide414
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Chula Vista car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in California

California requires all drivers to carry liability insurance that meets the following minimums. California is an at-fault state, which means that the insurer of the driver who caused an accident is generally responsible for all repair costs, medical bills, and property damage costs.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per accident / $15,000 per person
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident

Drivers looking for additional auto insurance coverage can purchase the following optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Add this coverage to your policy to cover your own vehicle’s repair costs in the event of an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Add this coverage to your policy to cover your vehicle’s repairs in the event of a non-collision event, such as weather, fire, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If a driver who doesn’t have any insurance or enough insurance to cover damages causes an accident, uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance covers your repairs and medical expenses.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents can all cause insurance premiums to increase. DUI convictions and speeding tickets signal to insurers that you engage in risky driving habits. And insurers consider a driver with previous at-fault claims to be more likely to file future claims. Companies charge higher premiums to offset these risks.

Collisions and minor traffic violations stay on your record for three years in California, while more serious incidents, like DUIs, will stay on your record for up to 10 years. If you live in Chula Vista and have any of these, you should expect higher rates for as long as these violations stay on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

California has a “Basic Speed Law,” which prohibits drivers from driving on a highway at a speed “greater than is reasonable or prudent” (usually 65 mph). Speeding is risky behavior, so insurers will often raise your rates if you receive a speeding ticket.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Chula Vista is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $79 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Chula Vista for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto5679
Mercury75110
Safeco82113
USAA89113
Dairyland100131
National General109139
GEICO119151
Allstate122155
Farmers126160
Direct Auto129169
State Farm136170
Travelers143185
Bristol West155201
21st Century156206
Nationwide192246
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

An at-fault accident stays on your record for three years in California. How much your rates increase varies based on the severity of the accident and the company you work with. Getting in multiple at-fault accidents could lead to a non-renewal from your insurer.

Mile Auto offers the cheapest rates in Chula Vista for drivers with an at-fault accident, starting at $80 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for drivers with a car accident on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto5680
Mercury75109
Anchor80105
Safeco82114
USAA89113
Dairyland100130
National General109141
GEICO119151
Allstate122155
Farmers126160
Direct Auto129169
State Farm136170
Travelers143184
Bristol West155197
21st Century156205
Nationwide192246
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

A DUI is the most serious traffic violation you can receive and will stay on your record in California for up to 10 years. The conviction comes with a fine of up to $1,000 and a six-month license suspension.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Chula Vista is Mile Auto, with rates that start at $84 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Chula Vista for drivers with a DUI on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto5684
Mercury75112
Anchor80116
Safeco82119
USAA89129
Dairyland100145
National General109158
GEICO119172
Allstate122177
Farmers126182
Direct Auto129187
State Farm136197
Travelers143207
Bristol West155224
21st Century156226
Nationwide192278
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Age plays a large role in determining your car insurance rates. Rates decrease around the age of 35, then begin to rise again at around 75. For the 12% of Chula Vista residents who are older than 65, it might be a good idea to look for a company with low-mileage discounts, as older drivers usually don’t have daily commutes.

The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Chula Vista is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $43 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for senior drivers in Chula Vista.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto4380
Mercury61114
Safeco70126
USAA71152
Dairyland81186
National General88188
GEICO94202
Allstate98213
Farmers99212
Direct Auto100242
State Farm105227
Travelers113243
21st Century118254
Bristol West124278
Nationwide144311
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto

Teens pay more for car insurance on average. Teen drivers are three times as likely to get in a serious crash as drivers 20 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Insurers respond to these risks by offering teens higher monthly premiums.

Young adults can lower their rates by choosing a safe car, earning a good student discount, or staying on their parents’ insurance policy. The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Chula Vista is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $102 per month. The table below shows the cheapest insurance options for teen drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto102189
Mercury129241
Anchor134288
Safeco137248
USAA137294
Dairyland151348
GEICO174374
National General195415
Allstate201434
Farmers205442
State Farm218471
Direct Auto221536
Bristol West240538
Travelers242522
21st Century243524
Nationwide307663
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Is car insurance more expensive in Chula Vista?

Drivers in Chula Vista pay car insurance prices that are cheaper than the national average. Within California, rates vary by ZIP code based on several factors, such as local crime rates, local car repair costs, local property values, and frequency of insurance-related litigation.

For example, Buffalo, New York, has roughly the same population as Chula Vista but has more expensive average full-coverage rates — $201. And similarly sized Orlando has rates that are much higher than Chula Vista’s, averaging $312 a month for full coverage.

More cities in California

Chula Vista’s average car insurance rates are cheaper than the California state average. Drivers in Los Angeles and Oakland pay more on average for full coverage compared to Chula Vista drivers. The table below shows average monthly quotes in other California cities.

CityAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Anaheim$285$131
Berkeley$236$126
Fremont$241$118
Fresno$217$120
Los Angeles$289$179
Oakland$218$138
Sacramento$280$129
San Diego$199$108
San Francisco$240$142
San Jose$235$118
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Chula Vista car insurance FAQs

A stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border, Chula Vista is nestled on the edge of San Diego Bay. Though its residents pay less for car insurance than other cities in California, it’s still a good idea to compare car insurance rates and learn all you can about vehicle insurance. Here are answers to some commonly asked questions to help you get started.

  • How much is car insurance in Chula Vista?

    The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Chula Vista is $158. That breaks down to a full-coverage average of $203 and $114 for liability-only coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Chula Vista?

    Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance rates in Chula Vista, starting at $56 for liability coverage. Chula Vista drivers can also find cheap rates with Sun Coast and Mercury. Sun Coast has liability-only rates that start at $62, while Mercury’s cheapest rate is $75 per month.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Chula Vista?

    While they may not necessarily have the lowest rates for all drivers, Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Mercury are among the best insurers with low rates in Chula Vista.

    In addition to consistently low rates for liability-only coverage, Clearcover’s mobile app makes it easy to file claims and pay bills for busy Chula Vista drivers. Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile insurance model could add up to savings for Chula Vistans who don’t drive much, whether they’re seniors, teens, or stay-at-home workers. Mercury has an above-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power and an A from AM Best for financial strength.

  • How much is car insurance per month in California?

    California’s average rate for full-coverage car insurance is $255 per month. Liability-only coverage averages $125 per month in the Golden State.

  • Is California a no-fault state?

    A dozen states have no-fault insurance laws, but California isn’t one of them. If you cause an accident in California, financial responsibility for damages and injuries — both yours and the other driver’s — falls to you and your insurance company.

  • Can insurers consider your credit when setting rates in California?

    California law bans insurance companies from using your credit information to help determine your car insurance rate. They also can’t use your gender or ZIP code as rating factors.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

