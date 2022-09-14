Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions on your record can have a significant effect on your car insurance premiums. Bakersfield drivers with clean records lock in the lowest premiums, and high-risk drivers typically pay higher rates. But even with a poor driving record, you may be able to find affordable car insurance for your coverage needs and budget.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Bakersfield reported 246 speed-related crashes that resulted in injuries or fatalities in 2020.[5] Because speeding can lead to accidents, speeding tickets often result in higher car insurance costs.

Bakersfield drivers with speeding tickets see average car insurance rates of $296 per month for full coverage and $145 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest minimum-coverage car insurance quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Bakersfield, California.

Konstantin Halachev VP of Engineering Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people. Read Editorial Guidelines View Full Bio Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket Mile Auto 56 79 Mercury 75 110 Safeco 82 113 USAA 89 113 Dairyland 100 131 National General 109 139 GEICO 119 151 Allstate 122 155 Farmers 126 160 Direct Auto 129 169 State Farm 136 170 Travelers 143 185 Bristol West 155 201 21st Century 156 206 Nationwide 192 246 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

In 2020, Bakersfield, California, reported almost 2,000 fatalities and injuries from car crashes.[5] If you’re responsible for an accident, you can expect to pay more for a car insurance policy in Bakersfield.

The average cost of car insurance in Bakersfield after an accident is $276 for full coverage and $136 for minimum coverage. But if you need affordable car insurance after causing an accident, start by comparing the cheapest companies in Bakersfield below.

Konstantin Halachev VP of Engineering Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people. Read Editorial Guidelines View Full Bio Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident Mile Auto 56 80 Mercury 75 109 Anchor 80 105 Safeco 82 114 USAA 89 113 Dairyland 100 130 National General 109 141 GEICO 119 151 Allstate 122 155 Farmers 126 160 Direct Auto 129 169 State Farm 136 170 Travelers 143 184 Bristol West 155 197 21st Century 156 205 Nationwide 192 246 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

California takes DUI offenses seriously, and the state could require SR-22 insurance after a DUI conviction. That’s why a DUI often results in fines, jail time, higher auto insurance premiums, and even auto policy non-renewal.[6] Because this conviction typically results in higher rates and makes you a high-risk driver, it can be difficult to find cheap car insurance with a DUI on your record.

On average, Bakersfield drivers with DUIs face monthly car insurance rates of $285 for full coverage and $140 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Bakersfield for drivers with a DUI.