Cheap Auto Insurance in Bakersfield, California (2024)

Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Bakersfield, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $56 per month.

Anna Baluch
Escrito porAnna Baluch
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Konstantin Halachev
Datos revisados porKonstantin Halachev
Headshot of Konstantin Halachev, VP of Engineering at Insurify
Konstantin HalachevVP of Engineering

Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Advertiser Disclosure

Bakersfield drivers enjoy lower car insurance rates than drivers in many other California cities. On average, Bakersfield drivers pay $104 per month for a liability-only policy and $212 for full-coverage auto insurance, while California’s averages are $125 a month for liability only and $255 a month for full coverage. 

Residents of Bakersfield may have lower premiums because of its lower population and lower crime rate compared to its neighbors in Los Angeles County.[1] Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Bakersfield.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury are the three cheapest insurers for Bakersfield drivers.

  • Car insurance companies in California can’t use your credit history when determining your premiums.[2]

  • California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance plan helps qualifying drivers find affordable car insurance.

Best car insurance companies in Bakersfield

The best car insurance depends on your budget, driving record, and car insurance coverage needs. It’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies to find the best one for you.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo

Mile Auto specializes in pay-per-mile auto insurance, making it a good option for infrequent drivers in the market for low-cost car insurance. Unlike other insurance companies, it doesn’t offer other types of insurance or discounts.

Ventajas

  • Cheap rates for low-mileage drivers

  • Doesn’t use vehicle-tracking devices

Contras

  • No advertised discounts

  • No mobile app available

Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
876
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$89/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$191/mo

USAA offers auto insurance and a number of other insurance products to the military community, which includes active, retired, and reserve members and their families. While USAA’s lineup mainly consists of standard auto policies, it earned an AM Best rating of A++ (Superior) for its financial strength.

Ventajas

  • Offers usage-based insurance program

  • Accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • No gap insurance 

  • Restrictive membership requirements

Best insurer for coverage options: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
817
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$136/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$294/mo

State Farm has been in the auto insurance industry for more than 100 years and offers car, home, and life insurance. Customers can choose from a wide array of standard and non-standard insurance coverages and save some money on their premiums through a variety of discounts.

Ventajas

  • Strong financial strength ratings

  • Rideshare car insurance coverage available

Contras

  • No gap insurance 

  • Must work with a local agent to purchase a policy

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Bakersfield

Coverage options, policy specifics, and other factors vary by car insurance company. Here’s how you can find affordable coverage in Bakersfield:

  • Shop around. Get quotes from at least three different companies to determine the most affordable option for your unique situation. Before you move forward with the cheapest insurer, research its customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings to make sure it’s a reputable company.

  • Look into usage-based insurance. If you’re retired or a remote worker and don’t drive often, pay-per-mile insurance is worth exploring. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive plus a monthly base rate.

  • Look for discounts. Most auto insurers offer a variety of discounts. A few examples include bundling discounts, loyalty discounts, anti-theft device discounts, and safe driving discounts.

  • Drive responsibly. A driving history with speeding tickets, DUIs, and other incidents can raise your car insurance premiums. Be sure to drive safely at all times and follow traffic laws.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Bakersfield: Mile Auto

You must have the minimum liability car insurance to drive legally in California. This type of coverage pays for the other driver’s property damage and injuries when you cause an accident. Because it’s the minimum amount of car insurance required to drive, it’s typically the cheapest auto policy type you can purchase in California. But a liability-only policy won't cover your vehicle if it's damaged in an accident you cause, or if it's stolen or vandalized.

The table below shows the cheapest liability-only car insurance companies in Bakersfield, California.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto56
Sun Coast62
Mercury75
Anchor80
Safeco82
USAA89
Dairyland100
National General109
GEICO119
Allstate122
Farmers126
Direct Auto129
State Farm136
Travelers143
Bristol West155
21st Century156
Nationwide192
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Bakersfield: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Your lender will likely require a full-coverage policy if you finance or lease your vehicle. Because full-coverage auto policies include more coverages, you can expect to pay more on average than you would with a liability-only policy.

Despite full-coverage insurance’s higher cost, you can start your search with the cheapest auto insurance companies in Bakersfield below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto104
Mercury140
Sun Coast145
Safeco148
Anchor172
USAA191
Dairyland230
National General232
GEICO255
Allstate264
Farmers271
State Farm294
Travelers309
Direct Auto313
21st Century336
Bristol West347
Nationwide414
Estimate your Bakersfield car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in California

California is an at-fault — or tort — state, which means the at-fault driver must cover the damage and injuries they cause to drivers or passengers in another vehicle. The state requires drivers to carry bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, but drivers may purchase additional coverage for extra protection. Those who fail to show proof of insurance may face legal and financial consequences.

Here are California’s minimum insurance requirements:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident
Important Information

California liability limits are increasing on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[4]

Coverage beyond the minimum liability amounts is optional for drivers in Bakersfield, but they can add more protection in various situations. Here are some optional auto policies you might want to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    This protects you from non-accident incidents that damage your vehicle, like vandalism or hitting an animal.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If your car needs repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, collision coverage will kick in, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage will come in handy if you get into an accident with an uninsured driver.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments insurance is a lot like personal injury protection (PIP) coverage and can cover your medical bills after an accident, even if you’re responsible for it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you have an auto loan, gap insurance can cover the difference between your loan balance and your insurance settlement after a total loss.

California’s low-cost auto insurance plan

California’s Low Cost Automobile Insurance program (CLCA) helps qualifying drivers afford car insurance. The eligibility requirements for the program are:

  • Have a valid California driver’s license

  • Meet income eligibility requirements

  • Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less

  • Be at least 16 years old

  • Have a good driving record or be a new driver

Liability auto insurance through the CLCA program costs $232 to $932 a year, depending on the county. However, drivers can purchase additional coverages like uninsured/underinsured motorist and medical payments insurance for an extra $37 to $107 a year. You can learn more and apply for the California car insurance program at MyLowCostAuto.com.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions on your record can have a significant effect on your car insurance premiums. Bakersfield drivers with clean records lock in the lowest premiums, and high-risk drivers typically pay higher rates. But even with a poor driving record, you may be able to find affordable car insurance for your coverage needs and budget.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Bakersfield reported 246 speed-related crashes that resulted in injuries or fatalities in 2020.[5] Because speeding can lead to accidents, speeding tickets often result in higher car insurance costs.

Bakersfield drivers with speeding tickets see average car insurance rates of $296 per month for full coverage and $145 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest minimum-coverage car insurance quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Bakersfield, California.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
Mile Auto5679
Mercury75110
Safeco82113
USAA89113
Dairyland100131
National General109139
GEICO119151
Allstate122155
Farmers126160
Direct Auto129169
State Farm136170
Travelers143185
Bristol West155201
21st Century156206
Nationwide192246
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

In 2020, Bakersfield, California, reported almost 2,000 fatalities and injuries from car crashes.[5] If you’re responsible for an accident, you can expect to pay more for a car insurance policy in Bakersfield.

The average cost of car insurance in Bakersfield after an accident is $276 for full coverage and $136 for minimum coverage. But if you need affordable car insurance after causing an accident, start by comparing the cheapest companies in Bakersfield below.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto5680
Mercury75109
Anchor80105
Safeco82114
USAA89113
Dairyland100130
National General109141
GEICO119151
Allstate122155
Farmers126160
Direct Auto129169
State Farm136170
Travelers143184
Bristol West155197
21st Century156205
Nationwide192246
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

California takes DUI offenses seriously, and the state could require SR-22 insurance after a DUI conviction. That’s why a DUI often results in fines, jail time, higher auto insurance premiums, and even auto policy non-renewal.[6] Because this conviction typically results in higher rates and makes you a high-risk driver, it can be difficult to find cheap car insurance with a DUI on your record.

On average, Bakersfield drivers with DUIs face monthly car insurance rates of $285 for full coverage and $140 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Bakersfield for drivers with a DUI.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto5684
Mercury75112
Anchor80116
Safeco82119
USAA89129
Dairyland100145
National General109158
GEICO119172
Allstate122177
Farmers126182
Direct Auto129187
State Farm136197
Travelers143207
Bristol West155224
21st Century156226
Nationwide192278
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Compared to younger drivers, senior drivers have higher car accident mortality rates. Average rates typically decrease around age 35 and increase a bit around age 75 due to impaired eyesight, hearing, and reaction times.[7]

The average monthly cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Bakersfield is $174 for full coverage and $85 for liability-only policies. However, senior drivers experience lower average premiums in general and can find the cheapest quotes in Bakersfield from the companies below.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Mile Auto8043
Mercury11461
Safeco12670
USAA15271
Dairyland18681
National General18888
GEICO20294
Farmers21299
Allstate21398
State Farm227105
Direct Auto242100
Travelers243113
21st Century254118
Bristol West278124
Nationwide311144
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto

Teenagers pay more for insurance because they cause a lot of damage and bodily injury as a result of car accidents,” says Earl Jones, insurance agent and owner of Earl L. Jones Insurance Agency. “They also have no history of driving that proves they are responsible behind the wheel.”

To lower their auto insurance costs, teens can stay on their parents’ insurance or take advantage of good student discounts that insurers offer. Bakersfield teens on their own policies see average rates of $328 per month for full coverage car insurance and $161 for liability only. Here are the auto insurance companies with the lowest premiums for teenagers and young adults in Bakersfield.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Mile Auto189102
Mercury241129
Safeco248137
Anchor288134
USAA294137
Dairyland348151
GEICO374174
National General415195
Allstate434201
Farmers442205
State Farm471218
Travelers522242
21st Century524243
Direct Auto536221
Bristol West538240
Nationwide663307
Is car insurance more expensive in Bakersfield?

The average cost of a liability-only auto policy in the U.S. is $104 per month. Full-coverage insurance runs $213 per month, on average. Fortunately, car insurance in Bakersfield is usually cheaper than the national average.

Car insurance premiums vary by city and ZIP code within California, due to factors like population, accident rates, and theft rates.[8] For example, premiums in Anaheim, Long Beach, and Sacramento are higher than in Bakersfield.

More cities in California

Here’s a look at average monthly quotes for auto policies in other cities in California compared to Bakersfield.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Anaheim$285$131
Fresno$217$120
Glendale$347$203
Long Beach$216$134
Los Angeles$289$179
Modesto$238$121
Oakland$218$138
Riverside$253$122
Sacramento$280$129
San Diego$199$108
San Francisco$240$142
San Jose$235$118
Bakersfield car insurance FAQs

Explore how age and gender affect car insurance costs to better understand how insurers determine your premiums, and learn more about Bakersfield car insurance with the answers to common questions below.

  • How much is car insurance in Bakersfield?

    The average cost of car insurance in Bakersfield is $104 a month for liability only and $212 a month for full-coverage insurance. Your costs may be more or less than the average based on factors like your age, gender, driving record, and the type of vehicle you drive.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Bakersfield?

    Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury are the cheapest insurers in Bakersfield. Mile Auto's liability-only rates start at $56 per month. Sun Coast, and Mercury have liability rates as low as $62 and $75 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Bakersfield?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Bakersfield are Mile Auto, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have strong customer satisfaction and A.M. best ratings, as well as high Insurify Quality Scores. However, the best car insurance company for you depends on your coverage needs, driver profile, and budget, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple companies before purchasing a policy.

  • Can credit history affect your car insurance rates in California?

    No. Your credit history can’t affect your car insurance rates in California.[2] This means that if you have poor credit, you won’t pay more for auto insurance than someone with good credit, if all other factors are the same.

  • What happens if you drive without insurance in California?

    California requires drivers to purchase 15/30/5 minimum car insurance requirements. Failure to maintain this coverage could result in citations, fines, vehicle registration suspension, vehicle impoundment, and personal financial liability for accidents you cause.[9]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Bakersfield city, California."
  2. Federal Trade Commission. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores: Impacts on Consumers of Automobile Insurance."
  3. California DMV. "Auto Insurance Requirements."
  4. California Legislative Information. "SB-1107 Vehicles: insurance.."
  5. California Office of Traffic Safety. "Crash Rankings Results."
  6. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  7. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  8. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  9. California DMV. "Insurance Requirements for Vehicle Registration."
