Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions on your record can have a significant effect on your car insurance premiums. Bakersfield drivers with clean records lock in the lowest premiums, and high-risk drivers typically pay higher rates. But even with a poor driving record, you may be able to find affordable car insurance for your coverage needs and budget.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Bakersfield reported 246 speed-related crashes that resulted in injuries or fatalities in 2020.[5] Because speeding can lead to accidents, speeding tickets often result in higher car insurance costs.
Bakersfield drivers with speeding tickets see average car insurance rates of $296 per month for full coverage and $145 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest minimum-coverage car insurance quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Bakersfield, California.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev
Konstantin HalachevVP of Engineering
Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With Ticket
|Mile Auto
|56
|79
|Mercury
|75
|110
|Safeco
|82
|113
|USAA
|89
|113
|Dairyland
|100
|131
|National General
|109
|139
|GEICO
|119
|151
|Allstate
|122
|155
|Farmers
|126
|160
|Direct Auto
|129
|169
|State Farm
|136
|170
|Travelers
|143
|185
|Bristol West
|155
|201
|21st Century
|156
|206
|Nationwide
|192
|246
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
In 2020, Bakersfield, California, reported almost 2,000 fatalities and injuries from car crashes.[5] If you’re responsible for an accident, you can expect to pay more for a car insurance policy in Bakersfield.
The average cost of car insurance in Bakersfield after an accident is $276 for full coverage and $136 for minimum coverage. But if you need affordable car insurance after causing an accident, start by comparing the cheapest companies in Bakersfield below.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With Accident
|Mile Auto
|56
|80
|Mercury
|75
|109
|Anchor
|80
|105
|Safeco
|82
|114
|USAA
|89
|113
|Dairyland
|100
|130
|National General
|109
|141
|GEICO
|119
|151
|Allstate
|122
|155
|Farmers
|126
|160
|Direct Auto
|129
|169
|State Farm
|136
|170
|Travelers
|143
|184
|Bristol West
|155
|197
|21st Century
|156
|205
|Nationwide
|192
|246
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
California takes DUI offenses seriously, and the state could require SR-22 insurance after a DUI conviction. That’s why a DUI often results in fines, jail time, higher auto insurance premiums, and even auto policy non-renewal.[6] Because this conviction typically results in higher rates and makes you a high-risk driver, it can be difficult to find cheap car insurance with a DUI on your record.
On average, Bakersfield drivers with DUIs face monthly car insurance rates of $285 for full coverage and $140 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Bakersfield for drivers with a DUI.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With DUI
|Mile Auto
|56
|84
|Mercury
|75
|112
|Anchor
|80
|116
|Safeco
|82
|119
|USAA
|89
|129
|Dairyland
|100
|145
|National General
|109
|158
|GEICO
|119
|172
|Allstate
|122
|177
|Farmers
|126
|182
|Direct Auto
|129
|187
|State Farm
|136
|197
|Travelers
|143
|207
|Bristol West
|155
|224
|21st Century
|156
|226
|Nationwide
|192
|278
