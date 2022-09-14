>Seguros de Autos>Arkansas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in North Little Rock, Arkansas (2024)

Liability insurance quotes in North Little Rock start at $33 per month from State Farm.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arkansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $59/mes para cobertura total en Arkansas.

The average cost of car insurance in North Little Rock is $130 per month for liability insurance and $273 for full-coverage insurance.

Drivers in North Little Rock pay more per month than the national average of $104 for liability-only coverage and $213 for full coverage. The higher rates likely stem from the state’s higher-than-average car-related fatalities. Arkansas has 22.9 deaths per 100,000 people, which is much higher than the national average of 12.9 deaths.[1]

Here’s how to compare quotes and find the cheapest car insurance in North Little Rock.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance rates for North Little Rock residents.

  • Arkansas auto insurers can consider your credit history when determining your car insurance premium.[2]

  • Insurers must offer you uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and personal injury protection coverage when you buy a car insurance policy in Arkansas.[3]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in North Little Rock 

North Little Rock drivers can find some of the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm, USAA, and GEICO. The best insurance company for you will ultimately depend on your budget, coverage amount, and vehicle. Consider your options and compare quotes from multiple insurance companies before selecting a policy.

Learn more about three of the best cheap insurers in North Little Rock below. The average rates reflect statewide insurance costs in Arkansas.

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$59$29Cheap rates
USAA4.5$72$35Military members and veterans
GEICO4.2$89$44Mobile app access
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

4.5
842
$33/mo
$68/mo

State Farm offers some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in North Little Rock. The company earned an above-average customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[4]

Drivers can choose from standard coverage options like collision, comprehensive, and liability. State Farm also offers optional coverage like car rental reimbursement, medical expenses, roadside assistance, and rideshare insurance for drivers who work for rideshare apps. Policyholders can expect quick access to experienced agents.

Ventajas

  • Optional rideshare insurance

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Fewer discounts than some insurers

Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA

4.5
880
$40/mo
$83/mo

USAA is one of the best companies for drivers with a military connection. Located less than 15 miles from Little Rock Air Force Base, North Little Rock is a military community with nearly 7,000 active-duty members on the base. USAA is one of the largest members-only insurance companies in the country, and it also offers full-service banking.

Drivers with USAA benefit from low rates and high customer satisfaction, though the company has less robust coverage options than some other insurers. USAA offers basic coverage like collision, comprehensive, liability, roadside assistance, and rental car reimbursement.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • All-in-one company for banking and insurance

Contras

  • Only for current, reserve, and retired military members and eligible family members

  • Limited coverage options

Best insurer for mobile app access: GEICO

4.2
835
$51/mo
$103/mo

GEICO is a national insurance agency with independent agents and a top-notch mobile app and other tools. You’ll work with the same customer service agent throughout the claims process to answer concerns, which makes the process more efficient.

The company also offers extensive discount programs. The discounts for military affiliation, emergency deployment, and federal employees can benefit North Little Rock drivers who work on the nearby Little Rock military base. GEICO also offers additional discounts for bundling insurance policies, including small-business insurance, home insurance, and rental insurance services.

Ventajas

  • Useful mobile app with straightforward login

  • Local insurance agents available in person or by phone

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • No bundling option with a life insurance policy

How to get the cheapest car insurance in North Little Rock

Your age, ZIP code, vehicle, driving record, insurance company, credit history, and more affect how much you pay for your auto policy. Even though you can’t control some of these factors, you can take steps to save money on coverage:[5]

  • Bundle policies. Most car insurance companies offer discounts if you have multiple insurance products with the same company. For example, you can bundle auto insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, boat insurance, renters insurance, or business insurance. Companies want to encourage loyalty, and discounts are a way to thank clients for additional business.

  • Compare quotes. Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies is one of the quickest ways to lower car insurance costs. Insurance companies have different underwriting requirements, discounts, and policy options, which can affect the cost of coverage. Call or visit the company’s website to get quotes from at least three insurers and ask questions before making a decision or payment.

  • Raise your deductible. Your deductible is the amount you need to pay when you file a claim. Your monthly premium decreases when you set a higher deductible. If you can afford the deductible, lowering it can effectively decrease coverage costs.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in North Little Rock: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance covers the cost of the other driver’s car repairs and medical treatment if you cause an accident. Liability-only insurance meets the minimum requirements for coverage in Arkansas. Liability insurance doesn’t cover the cost of your vehicle repairs.[6] Because of that, general liability coverage typically works best for drivers with old cars that aren’t worth much.

Liability-only coverage in North Little Rock costs an average of $130 per month. Here are average rates from insurance companies with the cheapest rates.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm33
USAA40
GEICO51
Auto-Owners56
Safeco66
National General67
Shelter73
Allstate74
Farmers75
Nationwide75
Progressive79
Travelers79
State Auto89
Liberty Mutual96
Hallmark102
Midvale Home & Auto109
GAINSCO112
Dairyland120
Direct Auto125
The General147
Bristol West175
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in North Little Rock: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance provides liability protection that meets the state-minimum requirements for coverage. It also includes comprehensive coverage and collision coverage. A full-coverage insurance policy covers your repairs if you cause an accident, hit an object, or have damage due to severe weather or theft.

The policy also covers the cost of medical treatment and vehicle repairs for the other driver when you cause an accident. Insurance experts typically recommend that drivers have a full-coverage policy.

Drivers in North Little Rock pay an average of $273 per month for full-coverage car insurance. Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options in North Little Rock.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm68
USAA83
GEICO103
Auto-Owners116
Safeco148
Shelter150
Allstate153
Travelers153
Farmers154
Nationwide154
Progressive163
National General175
Midvale Home & Auto194
State Auto216
GAINSCO236
Liberty Mutual237
Direct Auto254
Hallmark272
Dairyland275
The General301
Bristol West406
Estimate your North Little Rock car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Arkansas

Arkansas is an at-fault state, which means the driver who caused the accident must cover the other party’s resulting vehicle damage and medical costs. Like most states, Arkansas requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of auto coverage.

The state of Arkansas requires drivers to have liability car insurance coverage in the following minimum amounts. Insurers must also offer you the opportunity to purchase uninsured/underinsured motorist and personal injury protection (PIP), but you don’t have to purchase it.[7]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident 

Consider the following options if you want more coverage to protect your vehicle than the general liability policy Arkansas requires:

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage

    If you have a car accident with a driver without any or enough insurance to cover your resulting injuries and vehicle damages, UM/UIM insurance can cover the costs.

    Comprehensive coverage

    A comprehensive insurance policy provides protection if your vehicle sustains damage due to something other than a collision — including severe weather or vandalism.

    Collision coverage

    If you have a collision with another vehicle or object, collision insurance helps cover the cost of your repairs regardless of fault.

    Gap coverage

    If you total your car — or someone steals it and totals it — gap insurance can help cover the price difference between your insurance payout and what you still owe on an auto loan or lease.

    Glass coverage

    Glass coverage can pay for glass repair if you shatter or break your windshield or windows.

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    A rental car reimbursement policy covers the cost of a rental car while your car is undergoing repairs due to an eligible claim.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record is a factor that affects your car insurance rates significantly. Insurers will review your record to determine risk when deciding on premiums. You can expect to pay more for coverage if you have an incident on your record — including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) charges — because you pose a greater risk for insurers.

Arkansas drivers can also expect to face fees, license suspension, and other consequences depending on the type of violation. The average cost of liability car insurance for North Little Rock drivers with a past incident is $179 per month.

As you shop for car insurance, consider how your driving record affects your rates. Here are the average liability insurance costs for North Little Rock drivers by driving record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm33424554
USAA40525565
GEICO51677083
Auto-Owners56757891
Safeco669398107
National General678893109
Shelter73105109112
Allstate7496101120
Farmers7598103122
Nationwide7599104122
Progressive79107112129
Travelers79105109129
Liberty Mutual96135141156
GAINSCO112143151182
Dairyland120162168195
Direct Auto125168177203
The General147199208239
Bristol West175233239285
Average cost of car insurance by age

Your car insurance rates will fluctuate throughout your life based on age. Families with young drivers, especially teen drivers, pay the highest rates due to less experience. But around age 35, rates begin to decrease steadily.

Drivers near retirement age pay the lowest average rates due to having more driving experience and using cautious behavior on the road. Rates start to increase again for senior drivers 70 and older due to aging-related risk factors.

Here are the average rates for car insurance in North Little Rock for different age groups.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$510
20s$341
30s$249
40s$222
50s$193
60s$178
70s$198
North Little Rock car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurers in Arkansas consider different factors when determining rates, including your credit-based insurance scores. Drivers with good credit have lower car insurance bills because insurers view them as less risky to insure.

The opposite is true for drivers with poor credit scores. Insurers consider drivers with poor credit more likely to file claims, which costs the insurer money. Because of that, drivers with poor credit face higher insurance premiums.

Here’s how much you can expect for full-coverage car insurance as a North Little Rock resident based on your credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

North Little Rock car insurance FAQs

Before you start comparing auto coverage quotes, you need to determine the right amount of coverage for you and what you value in an insurer. The following information should help you find cheap car insurance in North Little Rock.

  • How much is car insurance in North Little Rock?

    The average cost of car insurance in North Little Rock is $130 per month for liability insurance and $273 for full-coverage insurance, which is much higher than the national average.

    How much you pay for car insurance will ultimately depend on your driving record, age, credit history, ZIP code, the amount of coverage you need, your previous policy information, and more.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in North Little Rock?

    State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in North Little Rock, with a liability insurance rate of $33 per month. USAA and GEICO are also some of the most affordable insurers in the city, with respective monthly rates of $40 and $51.

    The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in North Little Rock?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in North Little Rock, thanks to high customer satisfaction in the region, superior financial strength, and cheap rates. On average, Arkansas drivers with coverage from State Farm pay $29 per month for liability insurance and $59 for full-coverage insurance.

    USAA and GEICO are two other top insurers to consider.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Fatality Facts 2021 State by state."
  2. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Use and Impact of Credit in Personal Lines Insurance Premiums Pursuant to Ark. Code Ann. § 23-67-415."
  3. NOLO. "Arkansas Car Insurance Laws."
  4. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Plummets as Rates Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  7. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Consumers FAQ: Private Passenger Automobile Insurance."

