>Seguros de Autos>Arkansas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Benton, Arkansas (2024)

Liability car insurance rates in Benton start at $29 per month from State Farm.

Amy Beardsley
Escrito porAmy Beardsley
Photo of an Insurify author
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arkansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $59/mes para cobertura total en Arkansas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

At an average of $180 per month, car insurance in Benton isn’t just a bill — it can be a significant slice of your budget. The cost is more than the national average of $158 per month.

But these high rates aren’t exclusive to Benton and are due, in part, to Arkansas’ alarmingly high traffic fatality rate, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[1] This, combined with frequent weather-related claims, bumps rates above the norm.

Fortunately, you can save money on your monthly car insurance premiums in Benton by comparing quotes from several companies.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Benton.

  • Benton drivers pay $114 per month for liability coverage and $246 per month for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Full-coverage insurance costs Benton drivers an average of $2,954 per year.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Benton

Insurify data points to three insurers as the most budget-friendly options in Benton. Remember that the right coverage for you may differ from these insurers. But as you begin your search, keep these companies in mind.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$59$29Low rates
USAA4.5$72$35Military members
GEICO4.2$89$44Families
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for low rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo

State Farm tops Insurify’s list for Benton drivers looking for the most affordable car insurance. It offers some of the lowest average rates in the area. Policyholders also have access to numerous discounts, opening up more ways to save without sacrificing quality coverage. Benton also has four State Farm agents for personalized service.

Ventajas

  • Good discounts for student and teen drivers

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer service rating in the Central region[2]

  • Below-average complaint index rating from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)[3]

Contras

  • Can’t get a policy online

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • May charge higher rates for drivers with poor credit

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$75/mo

USAA stands out as the best choice for Benton’s military community. In Arkansas, veterans make up nearly 10% of the state’s adult population, and a large portion of them make their home in Benton.[4] Policyholders can cut costs with discounts for living on base and being a safe driver, as well as save up to 60% for storing vehicles during deployment.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated by J.D. Power for customer service and claims satisfaction[5]

  • Offers home, renters, life, and pet insurance policies

  • Provides roadside assistance even if policy doesn’t include coverage

Contras

  • Available only to military members and their families

  • Above-average NAIC complaint index[3]

  • No local office in Benton

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for families: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$93/mo

GEICO is a great choice for families in Benton, Arkansas. The business offers a variety of discounts, including savings of up to 15% for good students, 25% for insuring more than one car, and options to lower costs for taking driver training and practicing safe driving habits. This makes GEICO a go-to option for the 76,764 drivers younger than 20 in Arkansas.

You can personalize coverage with products like emergency road service and mechanical breakdown insurance. But personalized help is hard to find — the closest GEICO insurance agent is in Little Rock.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app for Android and Apple[6]

  • Below-average NAIC complaint index[3]

  • Homeowners insurance and umbrella policies available for more protection

Contras

  • No local agents in Benton

  • Good driver discount requires five years accident-free

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Benton

Insurers consider your driving history, vehicle type, gender, marital status, and even your credit history when quoting your coverage. Some of these factors are outside of your control, but you can lower your car insurance rates by following these tips:

  • Don’t just take the first quote you receive. Shop around and compare quotes from different insurance companies to find the best rate for you.

  • Boost your deductible. Policy changes to increase your deductible can lower your premiums, but be sure your deductible is an amount you can comfortably pay in case you need to file a claim.

  • Personalize your policy. Only buy coverage that fits your specific needs rather than paying for a “one-size-fits-all” policy.

  • Ask for discounts. Explore all available discounts from your insurer. For instance, Arkansas requires discounts to be available for college graduates, people older than 55, and people who take defensive driver courses.

  • Stay safe behind the wheel. A clean driving record can lead to lower rates, protecting you on the road and protecting your finances.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Benton, Arkansas

Liability rates start at $29 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Benton: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance is the most basic form of auto coverage. It protects other drivers and their property if you’re at fault in an accident, paying for the cost of injuries or damages you cause. It’s important to note that liability-only insurance doesn’t cover damage to your own car or medical expenses if you’re hurt. It also doesn’t cover the costs associated with theft, vandalism, or natural disasters.

With an average cost of $114 per month, liability coverage is a cost-effective option for Benton drivers, and the table below shows Benton’s cheapest options for liability insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm29
USAA36
GEICO45
Auto-Owners51
Safeco59
National General60
Shelter65
Allstate66
Farmers67
Nationwide67
Progressive71
Travelers71
State Auto80
Liberty Mutual86
Hallmark92
Midvale Home & Auto98
GAINSCO100
Dairyland107
Direct Auto112
The General132
Bristol West157
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Benton: State Farm

Full coverage bridges the gap where liability coverage stops short. A full-coverage policy includes collision and comprehensive insurance, protecting your vehicle from collisions with other cars, vandalism, theft, natural disasters, and more.

This type of coverage is especially beneficial for drivers with newer or higher-value cars, people with outstanding auto loans, or anyone looking for extra peace of mind on the road.

With an average premium of $246, full coverage is pricier than liability. But rates can vary by insurance agency, as you’ll see in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm61
USAA75
GEICO93
Auto-Owners104
Safeco133
Shelter135
Allstate137
Travelers137
Farmers138
Nationwide138
Progressive146
National General157
Midvale Home & Auto174
State Auto194
GAINSCO212
Liberty Mutual213
Direct Auto227
Hallmark243
Dairyland246
The General269
Bristol West363
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Benton car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Arkansas

Arkansas laws have a few specific rules you should know about. First, if you’re in a car accident, you have a three-year window to file a lawsuit for any injuries you might have from it.[7] The state also has a “modified comparative fault” rule. This means you can get financial recovery in a lawsuit if you’re less at fault than the other driver.

To drive legally, you must carry a minimum amount of auto insurance coverage. Arkansas requires a 25/50/25 policy for bodily injury and property damage liability, as outlined in the table below:[8]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

While basic insurance covers the essentials, several coverage options are available that offer additional layers of protection. Here are some you might consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage provides protection if you’re in an accident with a driver who either lacks insurance or doesn’t have enough coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damages to your car resulting from an accident with another vehicle, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance offers financial protection against non-collision incidents like theft, vandalism, or natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical or funeral expenses from an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/a6cd5b8958/banking-96x96-green_036-piggy-bank.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection insurance covers medical expenses and sometimes lost wages and other damages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental car coverage helps pay for the expense of renting a car while yours is in the shop after a covered accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage provides services like towing and flat-tire changes if your car breaks down.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your record, such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, driving under the influence citation, or another moving violation, finding cheap car insurance can be more difficult.

Auto insurance companies use your driving history to gauge how likely you are to file a claim in the future, and incidents generally suggest a higher probability of your filing future claims. But it’s possible to find reasonable rates, even with a blemished driving record.

The table below illustrates how different driving incidents can affect the rates you pay in Benton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm29373947
USAA36474959
GEICO45596273
Auto-Owners51697183
Safeco59848896
National General60798498
Shelter659397100
Allstate668690107
Farmers678892109
Nationwide678892109
Progressive7196101116
Travelers719498116
Liberty Mutual86121126140
GAINSCO100128135163
Dairyland107144150174
Direct Auto112151158182
The General132179187215
Bristol West157209215255
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Car insurance costs can vary widely by age. For instance, teen drivers pay steeper premiums due to their lack of driving experience and higher risk of accidents. As drivers mature, rates tend to decrease. 

A significant drop happens around age 35, but rates typically climb again for drivers age 70 and older. Senior drivers have a higher crash death rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).[9]

To get an idea of how car insurance costs can change as you age, consider the data below.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$456
20s$304
30s$223
40s$198
50s$172
60s$159
70s$177
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Shop for Car Insurance in Benton, AR

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Benton car insurance quotes by credit tier

Your credit history can influence how much you pay for auto insurance. Insurers are allowed to consider your credit history when deciding to issue or renew a policy, as well as how much to charge. The Federal Fair Credit Reporting Act even lets insurers review your credit history without your permission.

Companies link credit scores to the likelihood of filing claims. As a result, higher credit scores can lead to lower premiums, while poor credit scores can hike up your car insurance bill. The table below shows what you might pay based on your credit tier in Benton.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Benton car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the most affordable rates in Benton? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Benton?

    The average rate for liability car insurance in Benton is $114, and the average rate for full-coverage car insurance is $246. Keep in mind your rates may be higher or lower based on your driving history, credit, gender, age, and more.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Benton?

    State Farm offers the cheapest rates in Benton, starting at $29 per month. USAA and GEICO also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $36 and $45.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Benton?

    State Farm, USAA, and GEICO rank as three of the top insurers in Benton. Each of these national insurers is known for its financial stability, customer service, low rates, and discounts.

    Keep in mind the best insurer in Benton for you may be another company. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from several insurers to find the best policy for you.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. IIHS. "Fatality Facts 2021 State by state."
  2. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Plummets as Rates Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
  3. NAIC. "Results by Complaint Index."
  4. State of Arkansas House of Representatives. "Veterans in Arkansas."
  5. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurers Manage Customer Expectations as Repair Cycle Times Double in Two Years, J.D. Power Finds."
  6. Google Play. "GEICO Mobile."
  7. NOLO. "Arkansas Car Accident Laws."
  8. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Consumers FAQ."
  9. CDC. "Older Adult Drivers."
Amy Beardsley
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Más información
linkedin

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers