Is temporary car insurance available in Arizona?

Most reputable auto insurance companies sell policies that last for six or 12 months.[1]

Temporary auto insurance options are limited, but Hugo is one car insurance company that offers this option to drivers. Through Hugo, Arizona drivers can pay for temporary insurance in increments as small as three days at a time. Drivers with Hugo can add days of insurance to their account in packages of three, seven, 14, or 30 days.[2]

You can meet the state’s insurance requirements, pausing your insurance on days you don’t drive and restarting it without an additional fee. Hugo offers a solution for drivers with temporary coverage needs. It’s a relatively affordable option for drivers looking for temporary auto insurance policies.

But if you lease or finance your vehicle, you won’t be able to use Hugo’s pause and restart option. Your leasing company or lender will likely require you to maintain full coverage on your vehicle at all times.

The good news is that drivers looking for temporary car insurance in Arizona have a few other options to consider. Here’s a closer look at the different strategies you can use to get the coverage you need for a short period of time.

Getting non-owner car insurance in Arizona

If you’re planning to borrow a car you don’t own, you might want to consider buying non-owner car insurance. This policy type includes liability coverage, which can shield you from financial risk following an at-fault accident. If you cause an accident, liability insurance can help you pay for the other party’s resulting medical bills or vehicle repairs.

Non-owner coverage is useful in many situations. But if you’re borrowing a car from a family member with their permission, you have permissive coverage and don’t need non-owner coverage. In that case, the vehicle owner’s car insurance policy should cover you.

You might want to purchase non-owner coverage if you regularly borrow a friend’s car or often drive rental vehicles. Most insurance companies offer this type of coverage in six- or 12-month terms.

Canceling your policy early in Arizona

Most car insurance policies last for at least six months. This means you’ll be able to budget ahead for auto insurance costs. If you don’t need the full six-month term, you have the option to cancel your policy early to avoid paying for the months you don’t need.

In general, the process of canceling your standard auto insurance policy with a reputable company is straightforward. You’ll have to make the cancellation request on your insurance company’s website or by calling your insurance agent or another company representative.

Some insurance companies charge a cancellation fee. The company should inform you of this before you finalize the cancellation.

Important Information Canceling your auto insurance policy is a good option if you won’t be driving any time soon. But you shouldn’t cancel your policy if you plan to continue driving, because it’s illegal to drive without car insurance in Arizona. Drivers caught without insurance in Arizona can face fines of at least $500 and a suspended driver’s license.[3]

Getting car insurance for a rental car in Arizona

If you’re renting a vehicle, the rental car company likely offers the option to add insurance coverage while using the vehicle. In general, drivers with an existing auto insurance policy won’t need to buy additional coverage from the rental company. Drivers using certain credit cards to pay for their rental vehicle might also have coverage built-in.

Some credit cards offer rental car coverage as a benefit to card users.[4] If you want to rely on your credit card’s rental car insurance coverage option, make sure to read the fine print. Take time to understand what the provided coverage offers and doesn’t offer. If you have questions about the coverage, reach out to your credit card company for an explanation in writing.