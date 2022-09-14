>Seguros de Autos>Arizona

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Tempe, Arizona (2024)

Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability car insurance in the state, with a rate of $51 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arizona

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Arizona.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Tempe drivers pay an overall average of $156 per month for car insurance, which exceeds the Grand Canyon State’s average of $144 per month. The Arizona city borders the east side of Phoenix, which has a population of more than 1.6 million. Tempe’s close proximity to the largest city in the state might have something to do with its above-average car insurance premiums.

However, you can still find ways to earn lower rates than the city’s overall average by deciding how much coverage you need and comparing quotes from multiple insurers at once. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap coverage in Tempe.

Datos Breves

  • Tempe drivers pay $106 per month for liability coverage and $206 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Tempe.

  • Full-coverage car insurance costs Tempe drivers an average of $2,475 per year.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Tempe

Every driver in Tempe has a unique set of factors that affect car insurance premiums. Comparing quotes across multiple auto insurance companies will help you find the best rates for your coverage needs.

Because every insurance company has a different method of determining rates, some companies consistently offer cheaper rates than others. Consider the information below about three of the top insurance companies in Tempe to start your search for cheap car insurance.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$76$47Cheap rates
Mile Auto3.5$81$52Infrequent drivers
State Farm4.5$94$58Families
  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo

Auto-Owners offers Tempe drivers some of the cheapest average monthly premiums for both liability-only and full-coverage policies. As a major insurance company, it also provides home insurance, renters insurance, and life insurance policies. However, the company earned a below-average customer satisfaction rating for the Southwest region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • Many available discounts

  • Affordable rates

Contras

  • Must work with an agent to finalize the car insurance policy

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for infrequent drivers: Mile Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo

If you aren’t a frequent driver, Mile Auto might be a good option for you. The company offers pay-per-mile insurance policies, which include a base rate. You’ll need to send in a picture of your odometer once a month. On average, drivers can find relatively cheap rates through Mile Auto.

But if you drive more than 10,000 miles per year, this type of policy might not be the most cost-effective solution for you. One downside is that you can only purchase a full-coverage policy from Mile Auto.

Ventajas

  • Relatively cheap option for infrequent drivers

  • No device to track mileage required

Contras

  • No other insurance products

  • Limited auto coverage options

Best insurer for families: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$101/mo

State Farm is a well-known insurance company that earned the top spot for customer satisfaction for the Southwest region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. The company also offers relatively affordable average rates for liability-only and full-coverage policies.

Families can appreciate that this company offers a long list of discounts to help lower insurance costs. Some helpful discounts reward drivers for bundling multiple policies, insuring multiple vehicles, and driving safely.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

  • Rideshare coverage available

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Some negative customer reviews online

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Tempe

Insurers look at multiple factors when determining your car insurance premiums, including your driving record, age, location, marital status, and credit history.

You can use the strategies below to find the best rates for your insurance needs:

  • Shop around. Every insurer has a slightly different approach to determining premiums. Getting quotes from multiple insurance companies is the best way to discover the lowest rates for your situation.

  • Ask for discounts. Many insurance companies offer a suite of discount opportunities. Don’t hesitate to ask if you qualify for any of them.

  • Increase your deductible. A higher deductible usually comes with a lower premium. If you have the money to cover a higher deductible, consider making this switch.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Tempe: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance is usually the most affordable coverage option. This type of policy includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. If you cause an accident, a liability policy can help you pay for the damages or injuries you cause to others. This might include the other party’s vehicle repairs or medical bills.[1]

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability-only policies to Tempe drivers, with rates of $51 per month. The table below includes average quotes from other insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners51
Mile Auto55
State Farm63
GEICO65
Root68
State Auto69
USAA70
Safeco77
Metromile83
Sun Coast83
National General89
Midvale Home & Auto99
Allstate105
Mercury107
Progressive108
Travelers108
Direct Auto112
Hallmark118
Dairyland120
COUNTRY Financial122
American Family123
Farmers127
The Hartford127
GAINSCO128
The General131
Nationwide142
Liberty Mutual143
Infinity153
AssuranceAmerica157
Bristol West159
Commonwealth Casualty181
Foremost229
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Tempe: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance policies offer more financial protection than liability-only policies. In addition to liability coverage, a full-coverage policy includes comprehensive and collision coverages. If you have an incident, a full-coverage policy can help you pay to repair or replace your own vehicle.

Auto lenders typically require drivers to purchase this coverage. But even if you don’t need to carry this coverage, it’s a good idea to buy it if you’d struggle to pay for repairs on your own after a car accident.

Full-coverage car insurance in Tempe costs an average of $206 per month.

In the table below, you can find the cheapest average quotes for full-coverage insurance policies in Tempe.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners81
Mile Auto87
State Farm101
GEICO104
Root109
USAA113
Metromile134
Safeco138
Midvale Home & Auto154
Travelers158
Allstate168
Sun Coast172
Mercury174
Nationwide190
Progressive190
COUNTRY Financial196
American Family197
National General203
The Hartford203
Farmers205
State Auto207
Infinity219
Direct Auto222
Liberty Mutual239
AssuranceAmerica245
Hallmark264
The General273
GAINSCO278
Dairyland282
Bristol West294
Foremost414
Commonwealth Casualty418
Estimate your Tempe car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Arizona

The state of Arizona requires drivers to have proof of financial responsibility to operate a vehicle on public roads. You prove this responsibility by purchasing the state’s minimum required insurance, which must meet the following requirements for bodily injury and property damage liability coverage:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

It’s a good idea to consider purchasing coverage beyond the state’s minimum requirements to provide more vehicle protection. Here are two of the most common optional coverages to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage can help you pay for repairs to your own vehicle after a crash with another vehicle or object, even if you caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    A comprehensive policy kicks in to cover vehicle repairs or replacement following a non-collision incident that causes damage, like vandalism or a storm.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Even the best driver can make mistakes on the road. But having a violation on your driving record can affect your car insurance premiums. Common incidents — like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents — often lead to higher car insurance premiums.

In 2022, 660 traffic fatalities occurred in Maricopa County, which includes Tempe.[3] Compared to the rest of the state, Maricopa County has a relatively high traffic fatality rate.

Below, you can find the cheapest average liability quotes for Tempe drivers by driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners51677082
Mile Auto55788392
State Farm638084101
GEICO658388104
Root68100104105
USAA709094113
Safeco77107113124
Metromile83120125127
National General89115122143
Allstate105135142169
Mercury107158165177
Progressive108144151174
Travelers108141148174
Direct Auto112148156180
Dairyland120159165193
COUNTRY Financial122160171196
American Family123160167198
Farmers127163171204
The Hartford127193200202
GAINSCO128161170206
The General131175183211
Nationwide142184193228
Liberty Mutual143198207230
Infinity153202198246
AssuranceAmerica157215221252
Bristol West159208214256
Commonwealth Casualty181226246261
Average cost of car insurance by age

Insurance companies consider driver age when determining premiums. Due to a lack of driving experience, teen drivers pay the highest car insurance premiums. In general, the trend of relatively high rates continues for young adults until around age 35. Most drivers earn lower rates until the age of 70, when senior drivers start to see increased rates.[4]

The following table illustrates how average car insurance costs change by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$400
20s$262
30s$192
40s$169
50s$146
60s$132
70s$140
Tempe car insurance quotes by credit tier

Arizona is one of many states that allow insurance companies to consider your credit history when determining premiums. In general, this means that drivers with excellent or good credit pay the lowest rates for car insurance. In contrast, drivers with poor credit tend to pay more.[5]

The table below shows average full-coverage car insurance quotes by credit tier in Tempe.

Rates by Credit Tier

Tempe car insurance FAQs

Before you shop around for car insurance, you should determine how much auto coverage you need. The following information should answer your remaining questions about buying car insurance in Tempe.

  • How much is car insurance in Tempe?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Tempe is $156 per month. Tempe drivers pay $106 per month for liability coverage and $206 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Your car insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Tempe?

    Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Tempe, at $51 per month. Mile Auto is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $55. The third-cheapest insurer, State Farm, has a liability-only rate of $63 per month. Comparing multiple quotes at once is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your insurance needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Tempe?

    With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and high customer satisfaction ratings, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Tempe. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners and Mile Auto.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  2. Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions. "Minimum Coverage Required for Arizona Drivers."
  3. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts 2022."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. Consumer Protection Division Arizona Department of Insurance. "Consumer Guide: How Insurance Companies Use Credit Information."
