Cheap Auto Insurance in Scottsdale, Arizona (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Scottsdale, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $47 per month.

Anna Baluch

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arizona

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Arizona.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Car insurance costs are lower in Scottsdale than in other parts of Arizona. The desert city’s relatively smaller population — Scottsdale has about half the population of Mesa and one-seventh the population of Phoenix — likely contributes to its lower car insurance costs.

Scottsdale drivers face average car insurance rates of $191 per month for full coverage and $99 for liability-only policies. Those averages are close to Arizona's state-level averages of $194 and $94, respectively.

You may be able to save even more on car insurance in Scottsdale by comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies. Here’s what you need to know about affordable auto insurance in Scottsdale.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm are the three cheapest car insurance companies for Scottsdale drivers.

  • Scottsdale had 3,485 traffic accidents in 2022, resulting in 1,126 injuries and 16 fatalities.[1]

  • If you fail to meet the minimum car insurance requirements in Arizona, you may face a vehicle registration or driver’s license suspension.[2]

Best car insurance companies in Scottsdale

The cheapest and best car insurance company for you depends on factors like your budget and coverage level needs. That’s why it’s worthwhile to shop around and compare rates with different companies. Insurify identified a few of the leading car insurance companies below to help you start your search for the best car insurance in Scottsdale.

Each offers unique advantages for Scottsdale residents. 

Auto-Owners offers a high level of customization to suit the needs of Scottsdale’s diverse population. Nearly 25% of the city’s residents are 65 or older and may find Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile insurance model appealing if they don’t drive much. And USAA can be a good option for Scottsdale veterans, who make up about 5% of the city’s population.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$76$47Liability-only coverage
Mile Auto3.5$81$52Low-mileage drivers
USAA4.5$105$64Military community
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo

Auto-Owners consistently offers some of the lowest rates throughout Arizona. It stands out for highly customizable, affordable coverage and numerous discounts. It offers other insurance products, like home, renters, and condo insurance, for potential bundling discounts. The company also earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

Ventajas

  • Many advertised discounts

  • Unique rental car reimbursement program helps cover hotel and food expenses

Contras

  • May not be the cheapest option for families with teen drivers

  • Won’t file an SR-22 on your behalf

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo

Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile auto insurance, making it a good option for occasional drivers in the market for cheap car insurance rates. It charges drivers a monthly base rate, plus a per-mile rate, so you pay premiums based on how much you drive. Unlike other insurance companies, it doesn’t offer other types of insurance or discounts.

Ventajas

  • Cheap rates for low-mileage drivers

  • No vehicle tracking device required

Contras

  • No advertised discounts

  • No bundling insurance products available

Best insurer for veterans and military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
856
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$105/mo

USAA caters to the military community with auto insurance and other insurance products, like home insurance and boat insurance. To purchase an auto policy, you must join USAA and be an active, retired, and reserve military member or an immediate family member of one. If you can get coverage with USAA, you’ll enjoy highly rated customer service and low average premiums.

Ventajas

  • SafePilot usage-based insurance program available

  • Easy-to-use mobile app

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Only for military members and their families

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Scottsdale

It takes time and effort to find affordable car insurance in Scottsdale. These tips can help you zero in on the perfect plan for your unique situation and specific needs:

  • Shop around. It may be tempting to choose the first car insurance company you find. But doing so can cost you. Instead, request quotes from at least three different car insurance companies and compare the most affordable options.

  • Look for discounts. The best car insurance companies usually offer discounts. You might be able to land a discount if you complete a defensive driving course, get good grades, or enroll in automatic payments.

  • Bundle policies. If you buy your car insurance from the same company as your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance, you may get a discount on your policies.

  • Explore usage-based insurance. If you’re an infrequent driver because you’re retired or work remotely, you may save money with a pay-per-mile policy. Your monthly premiums are based on how many miles you drive.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Scottsdale

Arizona requires liability car insurance, which is the cheapest type of auto insurance coverage you can get in Scottsdale. After an at-fault accident, it’ll cover the other driver’s property damage and injury costs but not your own.

Here’s an overview of the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners47
Mile Auto51
State Farm58
GEICO60
Root63
State Auto64
USAA65
Safeco71
Metromile78
Sun Coast78
National General83
Midvale Home & Auto92
Allstate98
Mercury100
Progressive101
Travelers101
Direct Auto104
Hallmark110
Dairyland112
COUNTRY Financial114
American Family115
Farmers118
The Hartford118
GAINSCO119
The General122
Nationwide132
Liberty Mutual133
Infinity142
AssuranceAmerica146
Bristol West148
Commonwealth Casualty168
Foremost212
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Scottsdale

Full-coverage car insurance offers additional protection and typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It covers non-accident events, like theft and falling objects, and accidents that you cause. You may need a full-coverage policy if you took out a loan or lease for your vehicle.

The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners76
Mile Auto81
State Farm94
GEICO97
Root102
USAA105
Metromile125
Safeco128
Midvale Home & Auto143
Travelers147
Allstate156
Sun Coast160
Mercury162
Nationwide176
Progressive176
COUNTRY Financial182
American Family183
National General188
The Hartford188
Farmers190
State Auto192
Infinity203
Direct Auto206
Liberty Mutual223
AssuranceAmerica228
Hallmark246
The General254
GAINSCO259
Dairyland262
Bristol West273
Foremost385
Commonwealth Casualty389
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Scottsdale car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Arizona

Arizona is a tort state, commonly known as an at-fault state. This means you have to pay for the property damage and injuries of the other driver and passengers if you’re at fault for an accident. You should carry your policy information while driving to avoid the serious financial and legal consequences of not being able to show proof of insurance.

Like most states, Arizona requires drivers to have a minimum amount of liability insurance. Keep in mind, though, that buying only the required amount of liability coverage could leave you financially exposed if you cause an accident in which damages exceed your coverage limits.

Here are Arizona’s auto insurance requirements for drivers:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident 
Property damage liability
  • $15,000 per accident 

Depending on your budget, finances, and risk tolerance, it may be a good idea to invest in additional car insurance coverage in Arizona. Here are several policies to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage covers damages to your vehicle from non-collision causes, like vandalism, thunderstorms, and fires.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you get into an accident with another driver or stationary object, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage will kick in after an accident with a driver who lacks a car insurance policy or doesn’t have sufficient coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments insurance is a lot like personal injury protection (PIP) coverage and pays for medical expenses and funeral costs, regardless of who caused the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance can come in handy if your vehicle breaks down unexpectedly and you need to jump-start your battery, replace a flat tire, or fill your empty gas tank.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have a driving record with incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, there’s a good chance you’ll have to settle for higher car insurance rates. This is because car insurance companies will view you as a high-risk driver more likely to file a claim. Scottsdale drivers with clean records usually secure the lowest premiums.

Here’s a look at the insurance companies with the lowest average car insurance quotes in Scottsdale, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

In 2022, 426 people died and more than 20,000 sustained injuries in speed-related crashes in Arizona.[1] The Scottsdale Police Department deploys radar-equipped “photo safety vans” around the city in an effort to catch drivers who speed. Speeding can lead to fines of $265 to $446, depending on the location and excessive speed, as well as more expensive car insurance premiums.[3]

A speeding ticket in Scottsdale could bump your monthly car insurances to $272 for full coverage and $141 for a liability-only policy, on average. Here are the cheapest liability-only quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Scottsdale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
Auto-Owners4762
Mile Auto5173
State Farm5873
GEICO6077
Root6393
USAA6583
Safeco7199
Metromile78113
National General83107
Allstate98126
Mercury100148
Progressive101135
Travelers101132
Direct Auto104138
Dairyland112149
COUNTRY Financial114149
American Family115150
Farmers118152
The Hartford118180
GAINSCO119149
The General122163
Nationwide132171
Liberty Mutual133184
Infinity142188
AssuranceAmerica146200
Bristol West148194
Commonwealth Casualty168210
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Scottsdale reported 3,485 car accidents in 2022. These accidents led to 16 fatalities and more than 1,100 injuries.[1] So, if you’re responsible for an accident, you’ll likely pay more for car insurance, depending on the severity of the accident.[4]

Scottsdale drivers with at-fault accidents on their driving records see average monthly car insurance rates of $280 for full coverage and $145 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the car insurance companies with the cheapest average liability-only monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Scottsdale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners4764
Mile Auto5177
State Farm5877
GEICO6081
Root6396
USAA6588
Safeco71104
Metromile78117
National General83114
Allstate98132
Mercury100154
Progressive101141
Travelers101138
Direct Auto104145
Dairyland112154
COUNTRY Financial114160
American Family115156
Farmers118159
The Hartford118186
GAINSCO119158
The General122170
Nationwide132180
Liberty Mutual133193
Infinity142184
AssuranceAmerica146205
Bristol West148200
Commonwealth Casualty168228
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Scottsdale reported 212 alcohol-related crashes in 2022, which resulted in five fatalities and 144 injuries.[1] If you have a DUI conviction on your record, you may have a difficult time finding the best coverage or have to settle for higher car insurance rates. Plus, Arizona may require you to file SR-22 insurance coverage and have continuous coverage for three years.

In Scottsdale, drivers with DUIs face average monthly car insurance rates of $165 for liability-only coverage and $318 for full coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies offering liability policies for drivers with a DUI in Scottsdale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners4776
Mile Auto5185
State Farm5893
GEICO6096
Root6397
USAA65104
Safeco71114
Metromile78119
National General83133
Allstate98158
Mercury100165
Progressive101162
Travelers101162
Direct Auto104167
Dairyland112180
COUNTRY Financial114183
American Family115185
Farmers118190
The Hartford118188
GAINSCO119191
The General122196
Nationwide132212
Liberty Mutual133214
Infinity142228
AssuranceAmerica146235
Bristol West148238
Commonwealth Casualty168242
Foremost212341
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Senior drivers have higher motor vehicle accident mortality rates than younger drivers, making them riskier on the road.[5] This is why car insurance costs decrease around age 35 and increase a bit around age 70. Despite these increases, seniors still pay lower rates than other driving age groups.

The average cost of car insurance for Scottsdale seniors is $134 per month for full coverage and $70 for liability only. The table below shows average monthly quotes, by insurance company, for senior drivers in Scottsdale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners3456
Mile Auto3657
State Farm4167
GEICO4471
USAA4878
Root4980
Safeco56101
Metromile5995
National General62141
Progressive67117
Allstate73116
Direct Auto74147
Travelers74107
Mercury76123
The Hartford77123
American Family84133
Dairyland84196
COUNTRY Financial86137
Farmers86138
GAINSCO91198
Nationwide92122
The General92192
AssuranceAmerica100156
Liberty Mutual101169
Bristol West110203
Commonwealth Casualty123284
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Teenagers have minimal experience on the road and are more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors like speeding and distracted driving. For this reason, they usually pay higher premiums. Fortunately, they can save some money on a policy and find the best deal if they lock in a good student discount or stay on their parents’ insurance plan.

The average cost of car insurance for Scottsdale teens with their own policy is $192 monthly for liability-only coverage and $370 for full coverage. Here are average costs from some top insurance companies in Scottsdale for teen drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners82133
GEICO100161
Mile Auto102163
Root103166
State Farm104169
USAA113182
Safeco133239
Metromile140224
National General164372
COUNTRY Financial171272
Allstate180287
Progressive190330
Travelers190277
Dairyland191447
Mercury192310
Direct Auto198393
American Family205326
The General205427
Farmers215347
GAINSCO223485
Liberty Mutual235394
Nationwide237316
The Hartford241384
Infinity250358
Bristol West258476
AssuranceAmerica292457
Commonwealth Casualty308713
Foremost396719
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Scottsdale car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies believe that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and usually file fewer claims than those with poor credit. This is why some car insurers evaluate credit histories of prospective policyholders to help determine rates. Considering credit is illegal in some states, but the practice is legal in the state of Arizona.[6]

The chart below shows that Scottsdale drivers with excellent credit pay an average of $205 per month, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $412 per month for car insurance.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Scottsdale?

Scottsdale's car insurance rates are competitive, and comparable to Arizona state averages. The city also has cheaper car insurance the the national average, and averages in some larger Arizona cities.

As you shop for a policy, note that car insurance premiums vary by city and ZIP code within Arizona due to different factors like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers.[7] For example, compared to cities like Chandler, Mesa, Phoenix, and Tempe, Scottsdale has lower prices for car insurance, on average.

More cities in Arizona

Here’s a look at the average quotes in other major Arizona cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Casa Grande$174$85
Flagstaff$142$70
Mesa$194$100
Phoenix$228$117
Tempe$206$106
Tucson$177$90
Yuma$151$79
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Scottsdale car insurance FAQs

Check out the best gap insurance companies in Arizona if you’re planning to finance or lease a new car. In the meantime, read up on the answers to common questions about car insurance in Scottsdale.

  • How much is car insurance in Scottsdale?

    Scottdale's average car insurance rates are $191 per month for full coverage and $99 for minimum coverage. Your actual rates may be more or less than the averages in your area based on factors specific to you like your age, gender, and driving history.

  • Which are the cheapest car insurance companies in Scottsdale?

    Many quality insurers offer coverage in Scottsdale, but Auto-Owners is currently the cheapest. Its liability-only policies start as low as $76 per month with a good driving record. Mile Auto and State Farm are the second- and third-cheapest insurers in Scottsdale, with monthly liability rates averaging $81 and $94, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Scottsdale?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Scottsdale include Auto-Owners, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have strong J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings and lower-than-average quotes compared to competitors. However, you should always compare quotes from at least three different insurers to determine which company can offer you the best rates for the coverage you need.

  • What is recommended for car insurance coverage in Arizona?

    First, you should always buy at least Arizona’s minimum car insurance requirements, which are 25/50/15. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.

    If you drive a newer vehicle, you should consider at least comprehensive and collision coverage, as well. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage is also a good idea if you’re concerned about other drivers not having enough insurance to cover your damages and injuries in an accident.

  • What types of car insurance coverage options are available in Scottsdale?

    Many of the best Scottsdale auto insurance companies offer a variety of car insurance coverage options in the city. You can typically find a company that offers liability, collision, comprehensive, gap, rental car reimbursement, uninsured/underinsured motorist, and medical payments or PIP coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts 2022."
  2. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Vehicle Insurance Information."
  3. Scottsdale City Court. "Scottsdale City Court Bond Card."
  4. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  5. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  6. Arizona Department of Insurance. "Consumer Guide: How Insurance Companies Use Credit Information."
  7. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
Anna Baluch

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

