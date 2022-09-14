Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have a driving record with incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, there’s a good chance you’ll have to settle for higher car insurance rates. This is because car insurance companies will view you as a high-risk driver more likely to file a claim. Scottsdale drivers with clean records usually secure the lowest premiums.

Here’s a look at the insurance companies with the lowest average car insurance quotes in Scottsdale, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

In 2022, 426 people died and more than 20,000 sustained injuries in speed-related crashes in Arizona.[1] The Scottsdale Police Department deploys radar-equipped “photo safety vans” around the city in an effort to catch drivers who speed. Speeding can lead to fines of $265 to $446, depending on the location and excessive speed, as well as more expensive car insurance premiums.[3]

A speeding ticket in Scottsdale could bump your monthly car insurances to $272 for full coverage and $141 for a liability-only policy, on average. Here are the cheapest liability-only quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Scottsdale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket Auto-Owners 47 62 Mile Auto 51 73 State Farm 58 73 GEICO 60 77 Root 63 93 USAA 65 83 Safeco 71 99 Metromile 78 113 National General 83 107 Allstate 98 126 Mercury 100 148 Progressive 101 135 Travelers 101 132 Direct Auto 104 138 Dairyland 112 149 COUNTRY Financial 114 149 American Family 115 150 Farmers 118 152 The Hartford 118 180 GAINSCO 119 149 The General 122 163 Nationwide 132 171 Liberty Mutual 133 184 Infinity 142 188 AssuranceAmerica 146 200 Bristol West 148 194 Commonwealth Casualty 168 210

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Scottsdale reported 3,485 car accidents in 2022. These accidents led to 16 fatalities and more than 1,100 injuries.[1] So, if you’re responsible for an accident, you’ll likely pay more for car insurance, depending on the severity of the accident.[4]

Scottsdale drivers with at-fault accidents on their driving records see average monthly car insurance rates of $280 for full coverage and $145 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the car insurance companies with the cheapest average liability-only monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Scottsdale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident Auto-Owners 47 64 Mile Auto 51 77 State Farm 58 77 GEICO 60 81 Root 63 96 USAA 65 88 Safeco 71 104 Metromile 78 117 National General 83 114 Allstate 98 132 Mercury 100 154 Progressive 101 141 Travelers 101 138 Direct Auto 104 145 Dairyland 112 154 COUNTRY Financial 114 160 American Family 115 156 Farmers 118 159 The Hartford 118 186 GAINSCO 119 158 The General 122 170 Nationwide 132 180 Liberty Mutual 133 193 Infinity 142 184 AssuranceAmerica 146 205 Bristol West 148 200 Commonwealth Casualty 168 228

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Scottsdale reported 212 alcohol-related crashes in 2022, which resulted in five fatalities and 144 injuries.[1] If you have a DUI conviction on your record, you may have a difficult time finding the best coverage or have to settle for higher car insurance rates. Plus, Arizona may require you to file SR-22 insurance coverage and have continuous coverage for three years.

In Scottsdale, drivers with DUIs face average monthly car insurance rates of $165 for liability-only coverage and $318 for full coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies offering liability policies for drivers with a DUI in Scottsdale.