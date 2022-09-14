Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arizona
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Arizona.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Car insurance costs are lower in Scottsdale than in other parts of Arizona. The desert city’s relatively smaller population — Scottsdale has about half the population of Mesa and one-seventh the population of Phoenix — likely contributes to its lower car insurance costs.
Scottsdale drivers face average car insurance rates of $191 per month for full coverage and $99 for liability-only policies. Those averages are close to Arizona's state-level averages of $194 and $94, respectively.
You may be able to save even more on car insurance in Scottsdale by comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies. Here’s what you need to know about affordable auto insurance in Scottsdale.
Datos Breves
Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm are the three cheapest car insurance companies for Scottsdale drivers.
Scottsdale had 3,485 traffic accidents in 2022, resulting in 1,126 injuries and 16 fatalities.[1]
If you fail to meet the minimum car insurance requirements in Arizona, you may face a vehicle registration or driver’s license suspension.[2]
Best car insurance companies in Scottsdale
The cheapest and best car insurance company for you depends on factors like your budget and coverage level needs. That’s why it’s worthwhile to shop around and compare rates with different companies. Insurify identified a few of the leading car insurance companies below to help you start your search for the best car insurance in Scottsdale.
Each offers unique advantages for Scottsdale residents.
Auto-Owners offers a high level of customization to suit the needs of Scottsdale’s diverse population. Nearly 25% of the city’s residents are 65 or older and may find Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile insurance model appealing if they don’t drive much. And USAA can be a good option for Scottsdale veterans, who make up about 5% of the city’s population.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$76
$47
Liability-only coverage
Mile Auto
3.5
$81
$52
Low-mileage drivers
USAA
4.5
$105
$64
Military community
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo
Auto-Owners consistently offers some of the lowest rates throughout Arizona. It stands out for highly customizable, affordable coverage and numerous discounts. It offers other insurance products, like home, renters, and condo insurance, for potential bundling discounts. The company also earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
Ventajas
Many advertised discounts
Unique rental car reimbursement program helps cover hotel and food expenses
Contras
May not be the cheapest option for families with teen drivers
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo
Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile auto insurance, making it a good option for occasional drivers in the market for cheap car insurance rates. It charges drivers a monthly base rate, plus a per-mile rate, so you pay premiums based on how much you drive. Unlike other insurance companies, it doesn’t offer other types of insurance or discounts.
Ventajas
Cheap rates for low-mileage drivers
No vehicle tracking device required
Contras
No advertised discounts
No bundling insurance products available
Best insurer for veterans and military members: USAA
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
856
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$105/mo
USAA caters to the military community with auto insurance and other insurance products, like home insurance and boat insurance. To purchase an auto policy, you must join USAA and be an active, retired, and reserve military member or an immediate family member of one. If you can get coverage with USAA, you’ll enjoy highly rated customer service and low average premiums.
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Scottsdale
It takes time and effort to find affordable car insurance in Scottsdale. These tips can help you zero in on the perfect plan for your unique situation and specific needs:
Shop around. It may be tempting to choose the first car insurance company you find. But doing so can cost you. Instead, request quotes from at least three different car insurance companies and compare the most affordable options.
Look for discounts. The best car insurance companies usually offer discounts. You might be able to land a discount if you complete a defensive driving course, get good grades, or enroll in automatic payments.
Bundle policies. If you buy your car insurance from the same company as your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance, you may get a discount on your policies.
Explore usage-based insurance. If you’re an infrequent driver because you’re retired or work remotely, you may save money with a pay-per-mile policy. Your monthly premiums are based on how many miles you drive.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Scottsdale
Arizona requires liability car insurance, which is the cheapest type of auto insurance coverage you can get in Scottsdale. After an at-fault accident, it’ll cover the other driver’s property damage and injury costs but not your own.
Here’s an overview of the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
47
Mile Auto
51
State Farm
58
GEICO
60
Root
63
State Auto
64
USAA
65
Safeco
71
Metromile
78
Sun Coast
78
National General
83
Midvale Home & Auto
92
Allstate
98
Mercury
100
Progressive
101
Travelers
101
Direct Auto
104
Hallmark
110
Dairyland
112
COUNTRY Financial
114
American Family
115
Farmers
118
The Hartford
118
GAINSCO
119
The General
122
Nationwide
132
Liberty Mutual
133
Infinity
142
AssuranceAmerica
146
Bristol West
148
Commonwealth Casualty
168
Foremost
212
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Scottsdale
Full-coverage car insurance offers additional protection and typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It covers non-accident events, like theft and falling objects, and accidents that you cause. You may need a full-coverage policy if you took out a loan or lease for your vehicle.
The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
76
Mile Auto
81
State Farm
94
GEICO
97
Root
102
USAA
105
Metromile
125
Safeco
128
Midvale Home & Auto
143
Travelers
147
Allstate
156
Sun Coast
160
Mercury
162
Nationwide
176
Progressive
176
COUNTRY Financial
182
American Family
183
National General
188
The Hartford
188
Farmers
190
State Auto
192
Infinity
203
Direct Auto
206
Liberty Mutual
223
AssuranceAmerica
228
Hallmark
246
The General
254
GAINSCO
259
Dairyland
262
Bristol West
273
Foremost
385
Commonwealth Casualty
389
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Arizona
Arizona is a tort state, commonly known as an at-fault state. This means you have to pay for the property damage and injuries of the other driver and passengers if you’re at fault for an accident. You should carry your policy information while driving to avoid the serious financial and legal consequences of not being able to show proof of insurance.
Like most states, Arizona requires drivers to have a minimum amount of liability insurance. Keep in mind, though, that buying only the required amount of liability coverage could leave you financially exposed if you cause an accident in which damages exceed your coverage limits.
Here are Arizona’s auto insurance requirements for drivers:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
Depending on your budget, finances, and risk tolerance, it may be a good idea to invest in additional car insurance coverage in Arizona. Here are several policies to consider:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage covers damages to your vehicle from non-collision causes, like vandalism, thunderstorms, and fires.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you get into an accident with another driver or stationary object, no matter who’s at fault.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage will kick in after an accident with a driver who lacks a car insurance policy or doesn’t have sufficient coverage.
Roadside assistance can come in handy if your vehicle breaks down unexpectedly and you need to jump-start your battery, replace a flat tire, or fill your empty gas tank.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you have a driving record with incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, there’s a good chance you’ll have to settle for higher car insurance rates. This is because car insurance companies will view you as a high-risk driver more likely to file a claim. Scottsdale drivers with clean records usually secure the lowest premiums.
Here’s a look at the insurance companies with the lowest average car insurance quotes in Scottsdale, based on driving history.
Shop for Car Insurance in Scottsdale, AZ
Insurify partners with 100+ top auto insurers in Arizona to provide free quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
In 2022, 426 people died and more than 20,000 sustained injuries in speed-related crashes in Arizona.[1] The Scottsdale Police Department deploys radar-equipped “photo safety vans” around the city in an effort to catch drivers who speed. Speeding can lead to fines of $265 to $446, depending on the location and excessive speed, as well as more expensive car insurance premiums.[3]
A speeding ticket in Scottsdale could bump your monthly car insurances to $272 for full coverage and $141 for a liability-only policy, on average. Here are the cheapest liability-only quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Scottsdale.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
Auto-Owners
47
62
Mile Auto
51
73
State Farm
58
73
GEICO
60
77
Root
63
93
USAA
65
83
Safeco
71
99
Metromile
78
113
National General
83
107
Allstate
98
126
Mercury
100
148
Progressive
101
135
Travelers
101
132
Direct Auto
104
138
Dairyland
112
149
COUNTRY Financial
114
149
American Family
115
150
Farmers
118
152
The Hartford
118
180
GAINSCO
119
149
The General
122
163
Nationwide
132
171
Liberty Mutual
133
184
Infinity
142
188
AssuranceAmerica
146
200
Bristol West
148
194
Commonwealth Casualty
168
210
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Scottsdale reported 3,485 car accidents in 2022. These accidents led to 16 fatalities and more than 1,100 injuries.[1] So, if you’re responsible for an accident, you’ll likely pay more for car insurance, depending on the severity of the accident.[4]
Scottsdale drivers with at-fault accidents on their driving records see average monthly car insurance rates of $280 for full coverage and $145 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the car insurance companies with the cheapest average liability-only monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Scottsdale.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
47
64
Mile Auto
51
77
State Farm
58
77
GEICO
60
81
Root
63
96
USAA
65
88
Safeco
71
104
Metromile
78
117
National General
83
114
Allstate
98
132
Mercury
100
154
Progressive
101
141
Travelers
101
138
Direct Auto
104
145
Dairyland
112
154
COUNTRY Financial
114
160
American Family
115
156
Farmers
118
159
The Hartford
118
186
GAINSCO
119
158
The General
122
170
Nationwide
132
180
Liberty Mutual
133
193
Infinity
142
184
AssuranceAmerica
146
205
Bristol West
148
200
Commonwealth Casualty
168
228
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Scottsdale reported 212 alcohol-related crashes in 2022, which resulted in five fatalities and 144 injuries.[1] If you have a DUI conviction on your record, you may have a difficult time finding the best coverage or have to settle for higher car insurance rates. Plus, Arizona may require you to file SR-22 insurance coverage and have continuous coverage for three years.
In Scottsdale, drivers with DUIs face average monthly car insurance rates of $165 for liability-only coverage and $318 for full coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies offering liability policies for drivers with a DUI in Scottsdale.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
47
76
Mile Auto
51
85
State Farm
58
93
GEICO
60
96
Root
63
97
USAA
65
104
Safeco
71
114
Metromile
78
119
National General
83
133
Allstate
98
158
Mercury
100
165
Progressive
101
162
Travelers
101
162
Direct Auto
104
167
Dairyland
112
180
COUNTRY Financial
114
183
American Family
115
185
Farmers
118
190
The Hartford
118
188
GAINSCO
119
191
The General
122
196
Nationwide
132
212
Liberty Mutual
133
214
Infinity
142
228
AssuranceAmerica
146
235
Bristol West
148
238
Commonwealth Casualty
168
242
Foremost
212
341
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Senior drivers have higher motor vehicle accident mortality rates than younger drivers, making them riskier on the road.[5] This is why car insurance costs decrease around age 35 and increase a bit around age 70. Despite these increases, seniors still pay lower rates than other driving age groups.
The average cost of car insurance for Scottsdale seniors is $134 per month for full coverage and $70 for liability only. The table below shows average monthly quotes, by insurance company, for senior drivers in Scottsdale.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
34
56
Mile Auto
36
57
State Farm
41
67
GEICO
44
71
USAA
48
78
Root
49
80
Safeco
56
101
Metromile
59
95
National General
62
141
Progressive
67
117
Allstate
73
116
Direct Auto
74
147
Travelers
74
107
Mercury
76
123
The Hartford
77
123
American Family
84
133
Dairyland
84
196
COUNTRY Financial
86
137
Farmers
86
138
GAINSCO
91
198
Nationwide
92
122
The General
92
192
AssuranceAmerica
100
156
Liberty Mutual
101
169
Bristol West
110
203
Commonwealth Casualty
123
284
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teenagers have minimal experience on the road and are more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors like speeding and distracted driving. For this reason, they usually pay higher premiums. Fortunately, they can save some money on a policy and find the best deal if they lock in a good student discount or stay on their parents’ insurance plan.
The average cost of car insurance for Scottsdale teens with their own policy is $192 monthly for liability-only coverage and $370 for full coverage. Here are average costs from some top insurance companies in Scottsdale for teen drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
82
133
GEICO
100
161
Mile Auto
102
163
Root
103
166
State Farm
104
169
USAA
113
182
Safeco
133
239
Metromile
140
224
National General
164
372
COUNTRY Financial
171
272
Allstate
180
287
Progressive
190
330
Travelers
190
277
Dairyland
191
447
Mercury
192
310
Direct Auto
198
393
American Family
205
326
The General
205
427
Farmers
215
347
GAINSCO
223
485
Liberty Mutual
235
394
Nationwide
237
316
The Hartford
241
384
Infinity
250
358
Bristol West
258
476
AssuranceAmerica
292
457
Commonwealth Casualty
308
713
Foremost
396
719
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Compare Auto Insurance in Scottsdale
Insurify partners with 100+ top auto insurers in Arizona to provide free quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Scottsdale car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies believe that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and usually file fewer claims than those with poor credit. This is why some car insurers evaluate credit histories of prospective policyholders to help determine rates. Considering credit is illegal in some states, but the practice is legal in the state of Arizona.[6]
The chart below shows that Scottsdale drivers with excellent credit pay an average of $205 per month, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $412 per month for car insurance.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Scottsdale?
Scottsdale's car insurance rates are competitive, and comparable to Arizona state averages. The city also has cheaper car insurance the the national average, and averages in some larger Arizona cities.
As you shop for a policy, note that car insurance premiums vary by city and ZIP code within Arizona due to different factors like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers.[7] For example, compared to cities like Chandler, Mesa, Phoenix, and Tempe, Scottsdale has lower prices for car insurance, on average.
More cities in Arizona
Here’s a look at the average quotes in other major Arizona cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Scottsdale car insurance FAQs
Check out the best gap insurance companies in Arizona if you’re planning to finance or lease a new car. In the meantime, read up on the answers to common questions about car insurance in Scottsdale.
How much is car insurance in Scottsdale?
Scottdale's average car insurance rates are $191 per month for full coverage and $99 for minimum coverage. Your actual rates may be more or less than the averages in your area based on factors specific to you like your age, gender, and driving history.
Which are the cheapest car insurance companies in Scottsdale?
Many quality insurers offer coverage in Scottsdale, but Auto-Owners is currently the cheapest. Its liability-only policies start as low as $76 per month with a good driving record. Mile Auto and State Farm are the second- and third-cheapest insurers in Scottsdale, with monthly liability rates averaging $81 and $94, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Scottsdale?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Scottsdale include Auto-Owners, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have strong J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings and lower-than-average quotes compared to competitors. However, you should always compare quotes from at least three different insurers to determine which company can offer you the best rates for the coverage you need.
What is recommended for car insurance coverage in Arizona?
First, you should always buy at least Arizona’s minimum car insurance requirements, which are 25/50/15. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.
If you drive a newer vehicle, you should consider at least comprehensive and collision coverage, as well. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage is also a good idea if you’re concerned about other drivers not having enough insurance to cover your damages and injuries in an accident.
What types of car insurance coverage options are available in Scottsdale?
Many of the best Scottsdale auto insurance companies offer a variety of car insurance coverage options in the city. You can typically find a company that offers liability, collision, comprehensive, gap, rental car reimbursement, uninsured/underinsured motorist, and medical payments or PIP coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros
Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.