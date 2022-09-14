>Seguros de Autos>Arizona

Cheap Auto Insurance in Mesa, Arizona (2024)

Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance for Mesa drivers. Its liability-only rates start at $77 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arizona

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Arizona.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Situated east of Phoenix, Mesa is known for its scenic views, countless outdoor attractions, and vibrant arts community. Although it's the third-largest city in Arizona, Mesa's car insurance rates are on par with state averages, and are lower than national averages.

Mesa drivers pay, on average, $100 for minimum coverage and $194 for full-coverage car insurance policies. The city's rates are lower than those in nearby Phoenix, where the population is more than twice the size of Mesa's, but higher than in Flagstaff, which has a much smaller population. Population size and population density both play a role in car insurance costs.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap auto insurance in Mesa.

Datos Breves

  • Mesa drivers can update and manage their vehicle’s proof of auto insurance on the AZ MVD Now web portal to keep their policy information current with the state.

  • In 2023, Mesa had a high accident rate of 3.42 per 1,000 residents.[1]

  • The student populations at Mesa colleges and universities like Mesa Community College and Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus may contribute to the city’s car insurance rates.

Best car insurance companies in Mesa 

To find the best car insurance in Mesa, factor in your budget, driving record, and car insurance coverage needs. It’s a smart idea to compare several car insurance companies at once to see which one makes the most sense for your unique situation.

To help you with your search, here are some of the best car insurance companies in Mesa and why they stand out.

Auto-Owners4.0$76$47Liability coverage
Mile Auto3.5$81$52Low-mileage drivers
State Farm4.5$94$58Discounts
Best insurer for liability coverage: Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners offers the lowest liability-only rates in Mesa, and is an affordable option for most drivers. The insurer offers policyholders the chance to save even more by bundling their Auto-Owners car insurance with another policy type like homeowners insurance. Its auto insurance policies include perks like at-fault accident forgiveness, rental car coverage, and common loss deductible.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Various standard and non-standard policies 

Contras

  • Lower-than-average customer satisfaction rating in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • Quotes not available online

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Mile Auto specializes in pay-per-mile car insurance and is best for drivers who drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year. As a policyholder, you’ll send in a picture of your odometer every month, then Mile Auto will charge you a monthly base rate plus a per-mile rate for car insurance. But it doesn’t offer any other insurance products, like renters or homeowners policies.

Ventajas

  • Potentially cheap car insurance for infrequent drivers

  • Doesn’t require an in-vehicle telematics device

Contras

  • Limited available discounts

  • No mobile app

Best insurer for discounts: State Farm

State Farm has been in the car insurance industry for more than 100 years. It offers a variety of discounts as well as a plethora of standard and non-standard car insurance products. It has a long standing of financial stability and holds the top spot in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance customer satisfaction study for the Southwest region.

Ventajas

  • Many available discounts 

  • Rental car and travel expenses coverage available

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Online policy purchasing not available

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Mesa

Car insurance companies set their own rates differently, making it important to do your research and compare your options. These tips can help you land the right car insurance coverage and the lowest rates in Mesa:

  • Shop around. You may see different rates from different insurers. Get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies at the same level of coverage to find the most affordable option for your specific needs. Compare premiums, coverage options, and company reputations.

  • Look for discounts. Many car insurance companies offer discounts for a variety of reasons. A few examples include the loyalty discount, autopay discount, and multi-car discount.

  • Bundle insurance. If you combine your auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance, you can typically save some money on your monthly premiums.

  • Consider usage-based insurance. Usage-based insurance might make sense if you don’t drive very often. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive, plus a monthly base rate.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Mesa: Auto-Owners

To drive legally in Mesa and other parts of the state of Arizona, you must purchase liability car insurance. This basic insurance covers the cost of the other party’s property damage and injuries after an at-fault accident.

Compared to other types of car insurance, liability coverage tends to be the most affordable. But insurance professionals generally recommend you buy more liability coverage than the required minimum. Higher liability limits provide more financial protection if you cause an accident.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only coverage, on average, in Mesa.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners48
Mile Auto52
State Farm59
GEICO61
Root64
State Auto65
USAA66
Safeco72
Metromile79
Sun Coast79
National General84
Midvale Home & Auto93
Allstate99
Mercury101
Progressive102
Travelers102
Direct Auto105
Hallmark111
Dairyland113
COUNTRY Financial115
American Family116
Farmers119
The Hartford119
GAINSCO120
The General124
Nationwide134
Liberty Mutual135
Infinity144
AssuranceAmerica148
Bristol West150
Commonwealth Casualty170
Foremost215
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Mesa: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance is usually optional in Mesa and includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. It can be worthwhile if you’d like additional protection for vehicle damages. Additionally, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require it. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Mesa.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners77
Mile Auto82
State Farm95
GEICO98
Root103
USAA106
Metromile127
Safeco130
Midvale Home & Auto145
Travelers149
Allstate158
Sun Coast162
Mercury164
Nationwide179
Progressive179
COUNTRY Financial185
American Family186
National General191
The Hartford191
Farmers193
State Auto195
Infinity206
Direct Auto209
Liberty Mutual226
AssuranceAmerica231
Hallmark249
The General257
GAINSCO262
Dairyland265
Bristol West277
Foremost390
Commonwealth Casualty394
Estimate your Mesa car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Arizona

Because Arizona is an at-fault — or tort — state, you’ll have to cover the property damage and injury costs of the other driver and passengers after an at-fault accident. Once you purchase at least the minimum-required liability insurance, keep your insurance information on hand while you drive. Otherwise, you might face the legal and financial consequences of not showing proof of insurance.

Here are Arizona’s auto insurance requirements:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident 
Property damage liability
  • $15,000 per accident 

As a driver in Mesa, you may want to go beyond the minimum auto insurance requirements and invest in additional insurance coverage for extra peace of mind in certain situations. Here are a few optional policies to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for non-accident-related damages to your vehicle from events like fire, theft, falling objects, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for repairing or replacing your vehicle if you get into an accident with another driver or stationary object, regardless of who’s responsible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage will apply if someone without insurance or not enough insurance causes an accident you’re in.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Similar to personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, medical payments insurance pays for medical expenses and funeral costs, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance can come in handy if your vehicle breaks down unexpectedly and you need some help. It helps pay for towing, tire changes, dead-battery jumps, and other similar issues.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions are examples of incidents that can lead to higher car insurance costs. Car insurance companies view people with incidents like these on their records as high-risk drivers and charge higher rates to offset the risk. To avoid the expensive premiums you may receive after an incident, do your best to maintain a clean record. Here are the average car insurance quotes in Mesa, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Arizona’s 2022 crash report shows more than 20,000 injuries and 426 fatalities in speed-related accidents in the state.[3] Speeding can make it difficult for drivers to react safely and avoid an accident.[4] As a result, drivers with speeding tickets usually pay more for auto insurance, even if they don’t cause an accident. By following speed limits, you can land better prices on a policy.

Mesa drivers with speeding citations pay, on average, $277 per month for full coverage and $143 monthly for minimum coverage. The table below shows the cheapest liability quotes for Mesa for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
Auto-Owners4863
Mile Auto5274
State Farm5975
GEICO6178
Root6494
USAA6685
Safeco72100
Metromile79115
National General84109
Allstate99127
Mercury101149
Progressive102136
Travelers102133
Direct Auto105139
Dairyland113150
COUNTRY Financial115151
American Family116151
Farmers119153
The Hartford119181
GAINSCO120151
The General124165
Nationwide134174
Liberty Mutual135187
Infinity144190
AssuranceAmerica148203
Bristol West150196
Commonwealth Casualty170213
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

In 2022, Mesa reported 6,660 car accidents that led to 1,996 injuries and 53 fatalities.[3] If you cause an accident in the city, insurers will likely consider you a high-risk driver, and you can expect higher car insurance costs as a result.

An at-fault accident pushes the average monthly cost of car insurance in Mesa to $147 for liability-only policies and $284 for full coverage. The table below shows the most affordable liability insurance for Mesa drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners4866
Mile Auto5278
State Farm5979
GEICO6182
Root6497
USAA6689
Safeco72106
Metromile79119
National General84115
Allstate99133
Mercury101156
Progressive102143
Travelers102139
Direct Auto105146
Dairyland113156
COUNTRY Financial115161
American Family116158
Farmers119160
The Hartford119187
GAINSCO120159
The General124173
Nationwide134182
Liberty Mutual135195
Infinity144186
AssuranceAmerica148208
Bristol West150202
Commonwealth Casualty170231
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Alcohol was a factor in 298 crashes in Mesa in 2022, including eight fatalities.[3] A DUI conviction in Arizona typically results in fines, jail time, and a license suspension. To reinstate your license after a DUI, you may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form with the state, per Arizona law. During this time, your premiums will likely increase or you might find it difficult to lock in coverage.

A DUI drastically increases car insurance costs in Mesa, to an average of $323 per month for full coverage and $167 for liability only. Here’s a look at the cheapest minimum-coverage car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in Mesa.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners4877
Mile Auto5287
State Farm5995
GEICO6198
Root6499
USAA66106
Safeco72116
Metromile79121
National General84135
Allstate99159
Mercury101167
Progressive102164
Travelers102164
Direct Auto105169
Dairyland113182
COUNTRY Financial115185
American Family116186
Farmers119191
The Hartford119190
GAINSCO120193
The General124199
Nationwide134215
Liberty Mutual135217
Infinity144232
AssuranceAmerica148238
Bristol West150241
Commonwealth Casualty170245
Foremost215346
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

While senior drivers generally have the lowest car insurance costs of any age group, rates begin to climb for older drivers around age 70. That's because age-related changes to coordination, vision, mobility, and cognitive ability can increase a senior driver's chance of getting into an accident. Seniors are also at risk of being more severely injured in an accident.

Car insurance for senior drivers in Mesa averages $136 per month for full coverage and $70 monthly for minimum coverage. Here are the car insurers with the lowest rates for Mesa seniors.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coveragte
Auto-Owners3556
Mile Auto3758
State Farm4268
GEICO4572
USAA4978
Root5081
Safeco57103
Metromile6096
National General63143
Progressive68119
Allstate74118
Travelers74109
Direct Auto75149
Mercury76124
The Hartford78125
American Family84135
Dairyland85198
Farmers86140
COUNTRY Financial87139
GAINSCO92200
Nationwide93124
The General94195
AssuranceAmerica101158
Liberty Mutual103172
Bristol West111206
Commonwealth Casualty124288
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Compared to older drivers, teens and young drivers have minimal experience on the road. They're also more likely to engage in risky behaviors that can lead to crashes, including speeding and distracted driving. This is why car insurance companies usually charge them higher premiums.[5] To save on an auto policy, teens can stay on their parents’ insurance or take advantage of student-specific discounts.

The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Mesa is $194 per month for liability-only coverage and $376 for full coverage. The table below shows the average monthly car insurance quotes for young adults and teen drivers in Mesa.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners84135
GEICO101163
Mile Auto104165
Root104168
State Farm106171
USAA114184
Safeco134243
Metromile141227
National General166378
COUNTRY Financial172277
Allstate182291
Progressive191336
Travelers192281
Dairyland193452
Mercury194314
Direct Auto200398
American Family207332
The General209432
Farmers217352
GAINSCO225491
Liberty Mutual239400
Nationwide240321
The Hartford243391
Infinity254363
Bristol West262483
AssuranceAmerica296463
Commonwealth Casualty312722
Foremost402728
Mesa car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies found a correlation that suggests drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and typically file fewer claims than those with poor credit. Because of this, some car insurers consider credit history to help them determine rates.

While some states ban the practice of using credit scores to determine premiums, Arizona allows companies to do so.[6] However, the state bans insurance companies from taking an adverse action if a driver has no credit history, so being new to credit won’t mean you can’t get coverage.

The chart below shows that a Mesa driver with excellent credit may pay $207 per month, on average, while a driver with a poor credit score might pay an average of $416 per month.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Mesa?

Mesa drivers enjoy car insurance rates that are lower than national averages and on par with the averages for their state. Rates can even vary by ZIP code and city within Arizona due to factors like population, crime rates, weather conditions, and the number of uninsured drivers.[5]

More cities in Arizona

Here’s a look at the average quotes for a full-coverage policy in other cities in Arizona, compared to Mesa.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Chandler$186$99
Flagstaff$142$70
Glendale$228$121
Phoenix$228$117
Scottsdale$191$99
Tempe$206$106
Tucson$177$90
Mesa car insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide on the factors that affect your car insurance rates and read up on the answers to common questions about Mesa car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Mesa?

    Car insurance in Mesa averages $194 per month for full coverage policies, and $100 for liability-only coverage. Those averages align with the Arizona state averages, but are less than the national average cost of car insurance.

  • Which are the cheapest car insurance companies in Mesa?

    Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance rates for most Mesa drivers, with liability-only coverage as low as $77 per month. Mesa drivers can also find affordable coverage with Mile Auto and State Farm, the city's second- and third-cheapest insurers. Their average monthly rates for liability-only coverage start at $82 and $95, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Mesa?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Mesa include Auto-Owners, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have high J.D. Power ratings in the Southwest region, strong A.M. Best financial stability ratings, and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.

    Mile Auto is another consideration for the best pay-per-mile car insurer, especially for people who don’t drive often, have short commutes, or work from home.

  • What is the minimum car insurance in Arizona?

    Arizona requires $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]

  • What factors affect Mesa car insurance premiums?

    Non-personal factors like accident rates, theft rates, population, traffic congestion, and severe weather affect Mesa car insurance rates. Personal factors like your age, vehicle, coverage levels, driving record, and credit history affect your rates as well.[5]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Mesa Police Department. "Injury Accidents Per 1,000 Residents."
  2. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Vehicle Insurance Information."
  3. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts 2022."
  4. National Safety Council. "Speeding."
  5. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  6. Arizona Department of Insurance. "Consumer Guide: How Insurance Companies Use Credit Information."
