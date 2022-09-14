Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions are examples of incidents that can lead to higher car insurance costs. Car insurance companies view people with incidents like these on their records as high-risk drivers and charge higher rates to offset the risk. To avoid the expensive premiums you may receive after an incident, do your best to maintain a clean record. Here are the average car insurance quotes in Mesa, based on driving history.

Shop for Car Insurance in Mesa, Arizona Minimum coverage rates start at $132/mo. for Mesa drivers with traffic incidents Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Arizona’s 2022 crash report shows more than 20,000 injuries and 426 fatalities in speed-related accidents in the state.[3] Speeding can make it difficult for drivers to react safely and avoid an accident.[4] As a result, drivers with speeding tickets usually pay more for auto insurance, even if they don’t cause an accident. By following speed limits, you can land better prices on a policy.

Mesa drivers with speeding citations pay, on average, $277 per month for full coverage and $143 monthly for minimum coverage. The table below shows the cheapest liability quotes for Mesa for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket Auto-Owners 48 63 Mile Auto 52 74 State Farm 59 75 GEICO 61 78 Root 64 94 USAA 66 85 Safeco 72 100 Metromile 79 115 National General 84 109 Allstate 99 127 Mercury 101 149 Progressive 102 136 Travelers 102 133 Direct Auto 105 139 Dairyland 113 150 COUNTRY Financial 115 151 American Family 116 151 Farmers 119 153 The Hartford 119 181 GAINSCO 120 151 The General 124 165 Nationwide 134 174 Liberty Mutual 135 187 Infinity 144 190 AssuranceAmerica 148 203 Bristol West 150 196 Commonwealth Casualty 170 213 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

In 2022, Mesa reported 6,660 car accidents that led to 1,996 injuries and 53 fatalities.[3] If you cause an accident in the city, insurers will likely consider you a high-risk driver, and you can expect higher car insurance costs as a result.

An at-fault accident pushes the average monthly cost of car insurance in Mesa to $147 for liability-only policies and $284 for full coverage. The table below shows the most affordable liability insurance for Mesa drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident Auto-Owners 48 66 Mile Auto 52 78 State Farm 59 79 GEICO 61 82 Root 64 97 USAA 66 89 Safeco 72 106 Metromile 79 119 National General 84 115 Allstate 99 133 Mercury 101 156 Progressive 102 143 Travelers 102 139 Direct Auto 105 146 Dairyland 113 156 COUNTRY Financial 115 161 American Family 116 158 Farmers 119 160 The Hartford 119 187 GAINSCO 120 159 The General 124 173 Nationwide 134 182 Liberty Mutual 135 195 Infinity 144 186 AssuranceAmerica 148 208 Bristol West 150 202 Commonwealth Casualty 170 231 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Alcohol was a factor in 298 crashes in Mesa in 2022, including eight fatalities.[3] A DUI conviction in Arizona typically results in fines, jail time, and a license suspension. To reinstate your license after a DUI, you may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form with the state, per Arizona law. During this time, your premiums will likely increase or you might find it difficult to lock in coverage.

A DUI drastically increases car insurance costs in Mesa, to an average of $323 per month for full coverage and $167 for liability only. Here’s a look at the cheapest minimum-coverage car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in Mesa.