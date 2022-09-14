Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arizona
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Arizona.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Situated east of Phoenix, Mesa is known for its scenic views, countless outdoor attractions, and vibrant arts community. Although it's the third-largest city in Arizona, Mesa's car insurance rates are on par with state averages, and are lower than national averages.
Mesa drivers pay, on average, $100 for minimum coverage and $194 for full-coverage car insurance policies. The city's rates are lower than those in nearby Phoenix, where the population is more than twice the size of Mesa's, but higher than in Flagstaff, which has a much smaller population. Population size and population density both play a role in car insurance costs.
Mesa drivers can update and manage their vehicle’s proof of auto insurance on the AZ MVD Now web portal to keep their policy information current with the state.
In 2023, Mesa had a high accident rate of 3.42 per 1,000 residents.[1]
The student populations at Mesa colleges and universities like Mesa Community College and Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus may contribute to the city’s car insurance rates.
Best car insurance companies in Mesa
To find the best car insurance in Mesa, factor in your budget, driving record, and car insurance coverage needs. It’s a smart idea to compare several car insurance companies at once to see which one makes the most sense for your unique situation.
To help you with your search, here are some of the best car insurance companies in Mesa and why they stand out.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$76
$47
Liability coverage
Mile Auto
3.5
$81
$52
Low-mileage drivers
State Farm
4.5
$94
$58
Discounts
4.0
A.M. Best
A++
Liability Only
$48/mo
Full Coverage
$77/mo
Auto-Owners offers the lowest liability-only rates in Mesa, and is an affordable option for most drivers. The insurer offers policyholders the chance to save even more by bundling their Auto-Owners car insurance with another policy type like homeowners insurance. Its auto insurance policies include perks like at-fault accident forgiveness, rental car coverage, and common loss deductible.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Various standard and non-standard policies
Contras
Lower-than-average customer satisfaction rating in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$52/mo
Full Coverage
$82/mo
Mile Auto specializes in pay-per-mile car insurance and is best for drivers who drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year. As a policyholder, you’ll send in a picture of your odometer every month, then Mile Auto will charge you a monthly base rate plus a per-mile rate for car insurance. But it doesn’t offer any other insurance products, like renters or homeowners policies.
Ventajas
Potentially cheap car insurance for infrequent drivers
4.5
JD Power
848
Liability Only
$59/mo
Full Coverage
$95/mo
State Farm has been in the car insurance industry for more than 100 years. It offers a variety of discounts as well as a plethora of standard and non-standard car insurance products. It has a long standing of financial stability and holds the top spot in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance customer satisfaction study for the Southwest region.
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Mesa
Car insurance companies set their own rates differently, making it important to do your research and compare your options. These tips can help you land the right car insurance coverage and the lowest rates in Mesa:
Shop around. You may see different rates from different insurers. Get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies at the same level of coverage to find the most affordable option for your specific needs. Compare premiums, coverage options, and company reputations.
Look for discounts. Many car insurance companies offer discounts for a variety of reasons. A few examples include the loyalty discount, autopay discount, and multi-car discount.
Bundle insurance. If you combine your auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance, you can typically save some money on your monthly premiums.
Consider usage-based insurance. Usage-based insurance might make sense if you don’t drive very often. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive, plus a monthly base rate.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Mesa: Auto-Owners
To drive legally in Mesa and other parts of the state of Arizona, you must purchase liability car insurance. This basic insurance covers the cost of the other party’s property damage and injuries after an at-fault accident.
Compared to other types of car insurance, liability coverage tends to be the most affordable. But insurance professionals generally recommend you buy more liability coverage than the required minimum. Higher liability limits provide more financial protection if you cause an accident.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only coverage, on average, in Mesa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
48
Mile Auto
52
State Farm
59
GEICO
61
Root
64
State Auto
65
USAA
66
Safeco
72
Metromile
79
Sun Coast
79
National General
84
Midvale Home & Auto
93
Allstate
99
Mercury
101
Progressive
102
Travelers
102
Direct Auto
105
Hallmark
111
Dairyland
113
COUNTRY Financial
115
American Family
116
Farmers
119
The Hartford
119
GAINSCO
120
The General
124
Nationwide
134
Liberty Mutual
135
Infinity
144
AssuranceAmerica
148
Bristol West
150
Commonwealth Casualty
170
Foremost
215
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Mesa: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance is usually optional in Mesa and includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. It can be worthwhile if you’d like additional protection for vehicle damages. Additionally, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require it. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Mesa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
77
Mile Auto
82
State Farm
95
GEICO
98
Root
103
USAA
106
Metromile
127
Safeco
130
Midvale Home & Auto
145
Travelers
149
Allstate
158
Sun Coast
162
Mercury
164
Nationwide
179
Progressive
179
COUNTRY Financial
185
American Family
186
National General
191
The Hartford
191
Farmers
193
State Auto
195
Infinity
206
Direct Auto
209
Liberty Mutual
226
AssuranceAmerica
231
Hallmark
249
The General
257
GAINSCO
262
Dairyland
265
Bristol West
277
Foremost
390
Commonwealth Casualty
394
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Arizona
Because Arizona is an at-fault — or tort — state, you’ll have to cover the property damage and injury costs of the other driver and passengers after an at-fault accident. Once you purchase at least the minimum-required liability insurance, keep your insurance information on hand while you drive. Otherwise, you might face the legal and financial consequences of not showing proof of insurance.
Here are Arizona’s auto insurance requirements:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
As a driver in Mesa, you may want to go beyond the minimum auto insurance requirements and invest in additional insurance coverage for extra peace of mind in certain situations. Here are a few optional policies to consider:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for non-accident-related damages to your vehicle from events like fire, theft, falling objects, and more.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for repairing or replacing your vehicle if you get into an accident with another driver or stationary object, regardless of who’s responsible.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage will apply if someone without insurance or not enough insurance causes an accident you’re in.
Roadside assistance can come in handy if your vehicle breaks down unexpectedly and you need some help. It helps pay for towing, tire changes, dead-battery jumps, and other similar issues.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions are examples of incidents that can lead to higher car insurance costs. Car insurance companies view people with incidents like these on their records as high-risk drivers and charge higher rates to offset the risk. To avoid the expensive premiums you may receive after an incident, do your best to maintain a clean record. Here are the average car insurance quotes in Mesa, based on driving history.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Arizona’s 2022 crash report shows more than 20,000 injuries and 426 fatalities in speed-related accidents in the state.[3] Speeding can make it difficult for drivers to react safely and avoid an accident.[4] As a result, drivers with speeding tickets usually pay more for auto insurance, even if they don’t cause an accident. By following speed limits, you can land better prices on a policy.
Mesa drivers with speeding citations pay, on average, $277 per month for full coverage and $143 monthly for minimum coverage. The table below shows the cheapest liability quotes for Mesa for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
Auto-Owners
48
63
Mile Auto
52
74
State Farm
59
75
GEICO
61
78
Root
64
94
USAA
66
85
Safeco
72
100
Metromile
79
115
National General
84
109
Allstate
99
127
Mercury
101
149
Progressive
102
136
Travelers
102
133
Direct Auto
105
139
Dairyland
113
150
COUNTRY Financial
115
151
American Family
116
151
Farmers
119
153
The Hartford
119
181
GAINSCO
120
151
The General
124
165
Nationwide
134
174
Liberty Mutual
135
187
Infinity
144
190
AssuranceAmerica
148
203
Bristol West
150
196
Commonwealth Casualty
170
213
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
In 2022, Mesa reported 6,660 car accidents that led to 1,996 injuries and 53 fatalities.[3] If you cause an accident in the city, insurers will likely consider you a high-risk driver, and you can expect higher car insurance costs as a result.
An at-fault accident pushes the average monthly cost of car insurance in Mesa to $147 for liability-only policies and $284 for full coverage. The table below shows the most affordable liability insurance for Mesa drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
48
66
Mile Auto
52
78
State Farm
59
79
GEICO
61
82
Root
64
97
USAA
66
89
Safeco
72
106
Metromile
79
119
National General
84
115
Allstate
99
133
Mercury
101
156
Progressive
102
143
Travelers
102
139
Direct Auto
105
146
Dairyland
113
156
COUNTRY Financial
115
161
American Family
116
158
Farmers
119
160
The Hartford
119
187
GAINSCO
120
159
The General
124
173
Nationwide
134
182
Liberty Mutual
135
195
Infinity
144
186
AssuranceAmerica
148
208
Bristol West
150
202
Commonwealth Casualty
170
231
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Alcohol was a factor in 298 crashes in Mesa in 2022, including eight fatalities.[3] A DUI conviction in Arizona typically results in fines, jail time, and a license suspension. To reinstate your license after a DUI, you may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form with the state, per Arizona law. During this time, your premiums will likely increase or you might find it difficult to lock in coverage.
A DUI drastically increases car insurance costs in Mesa, to an average of $323 per month for full coverage and $167 for liability only. Here’s a look at the cheapest minimum-coverage car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in Mesa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
48
77
Mile Auto
52
87
State Farm
59
95
GEICO
61
98
Root
64
99
USAA
66
106
Safeco
72
116
Metromile
79
121
National General
84
135
Allstate
99
159
Mercury
101
167
Progressive
102
164
Travelers
102
164
Direct Auto
105
169
Dairyland
113
182
COUNTRY Financial
115
185
American Family
116
186
Farmers
119
191
The Hartford
119
190
GAINSCO
120
193
The General
124
199
Nationwide
134
215
Liberty Mutual
135
217
Infinity
144
232
AssuranceAmerica
148
238
Bristol West
150
241
Commonwealth Casualty
170
245
Foremost
215
346
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
While senior drivers generally have the lowest car insurance costs of any age group, rates begin to climb for older drivers around age 70. That's because age-related changes to coordination, vision, mobility, and cognitive ability can increase a senior driver's chance of getting into an accident. Seniors are also at risk of being more severely injured in an accident.
Car insurance for senior drivers in Mesa averages $136 per month for full coverage and $70 monthly for minimum coverage. Here are the car insurers with the lowest rates for Mesa seniors.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coveragte
Auto-Owners
35
56
Mile Auto
37
58
State Farm
42
68
GEICO
45
72
USAA
49
78
Root
50
81
Safeco
57
103
Metromile
60
96
National General
63
143
Progressive
68
119
Allstate
74
118
Travelers
74
109
Direct Auto
75
149
Mercury
76
124
The Hartford
78
125
American Family
84
135
Dairyland
85
198
Farmers
86
140
COUNTRY Financial
87
139
GAINSCO
92
200
Nationwide
93
124
The General
94
195
AssuranceAmerica
101
158
Liberty Mutual
103
172
Bristol West
111
206
Commonwealth Casualty
124
288
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Compared to older drivers, teens and young drivers have minimal experience on the road. They're also more likely to engage in risky behaviors that can lead to crashes, including speeding and distracted driving. This is why car insurance companies usually charge them higher premiums.[5] To save on an auto policy, teens can stay on their parents’ insurance or take advantage of student-specific discounts.
The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Mesa is $194 per month for liability-only coverage and $376 for full coverage. The table below shows the average monthly car insurance quotes for young adults and teen drivers in Mesa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
84
135
GEICO
101
163
Mile Auto
104
165
Root
104
168
State Farm
106
171
USAA
114
184
Safeco
134
243
Metromile
141
227
National General
166
378
COUNTRY Financial
172
277
Allstate
182
291
Progressive
191
336
Travelers
192
281
Dairyland
193
452
Mercury
194
314
Direct Auto
200
398
American Family
207
332
The General
209
432
Farmers
217
352
GAINSCO
225
491
Liberty Mutual
239
400
Nationwide
240
321
The Hartford
243
391
Infinity
254
363
Bristol West
262
483
AssuranceAmerica
296
463
Commonwealth Casualty
312
722
Foremost
402
728
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Mesa car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies found a correlation that suggests drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and typically file fewer claims than those with poor credit. Because of this, some car insurers consider credit history to help them determine rates.
While some states ban the practice of using credit scores to determine premiums, Arizona allows companies to do so.[6] However, the state bans insurance companies from taking an adverse action if a driver has no credit history, so being new to credit won’t mean you can’t get coverage.
The chart below shows that a Mesa driver with excellent credit may pay $207 per month, on average, while a driver with a poor credit score might pay an average of $416 per month.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Mesa?
Mesa drivers enjoy car insurance rates that are lower than national averages and on par with the averages for their state. Rates can even vary by ZIP code and city within Arizona due to factors like population, crime rates, weather conditions, and the number of uninsured drivers.[5]
More cities in Arizona
Here’s a look at the average quotes for a full-coverage policy in other cities in Arizona, compared to Mesa.
Car insurance in Mesa averages $194 per month for full coverage policies, and $100 for liability-only coverage. Those averages align with the Arizona state averages, but are less than the national average cost of car insurance.
Which are the cheapest car insurance companies in Mesa?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance rates for most Mesa drivers, with liability-only coverage as low as $77 per month. Mesa drivers can also find affordable coverage with Mile Auto and State Farm, the city's second- and third-cheapest insurers. Their average monthly rates for liability-only coverage start at $82 and $95, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Mesa?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Mesa include Auto-Owners, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have high J.D. Power ratings in the Southwest region, strong A.M. Best financial stability ratings, and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.
Mile Auto is another consideration for the best pay-per-mile car insurer, especially for people who don’t drive often, have short commutes, or work from home.
What is the minimum car insurance in Arizona?
Arizona requires $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
What factors affect Mesa car insurance premiums?
Non-personal factors like accident rates, theft rates, population, traffic congestion, and severe weather affect Mesa car insurance rates. Personal factors like your age, vehicle, coverage levels, driving record, and credit history affect your rates as well.[5]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
