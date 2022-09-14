>Seguros de Autos>Arizona

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Lake Havasu City, Arizona (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Lake Havasu City, with rates as low as $30 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arizona

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Arizona.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Overall, the average car insurance rate in Lake Havasu City is $92 per month, which is less than Arizona’s average of $144 per month. Lake Havasu City drivers likely experience lower premiums than drivers in other Arizona cities because it has fewer residents.

Lake Havasu City is home to about 57,000 people, which pales in comparison to Phoenix’s population of 1.6 million.[1] A city with fewer residents usually means fewer car accidents, which contributes to cheaper car insurance rates.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Lake Havasu City.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Lake Havasu City is $60 per month for liability coverage and $124 per month for full coverage.

  • Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in the city.

  • Arizona law requires drivers to purchase liability insurance coverage and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lake Havasu City

The best car insurance company for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. Because insurers base rates on personal factors, what’s best for someone else may not be best for you, which is why it’s important to compare as many options as possible. 

If you live in Lake Havasu City, Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm are excellent options for affordable auto insurance.

Best insurer for teen drivers: Auto-Owners

4.0
People younger than 18 account for about 15% of Lake Havasu’s population, who may benefit from Auto-Owners’ discount opportunities for young drivers.[1] Auto-Owners offers discounts for good students, students away at school, and using a monitoring device to track driving habits.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

  • Plenty of coverage options

Contras

  • No online quotes

  • Limited customer service hours

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile structure allows people to access cheap auto insurance coverage for driving less. If you work from home or have a short commute, Mile Auto may be able to help you save on car insurance.

Ventajas

  • Doesn’t require in-car telematics device

  • Affordable premiums for low-mileage drivers

Contras

  • No bundles or discounts available

  • No mobile app

If you’re one of Arizona’s 5.9 million licensed drivers seeking a company with a stellar reputation, consider State Farm car insurance. State Farm has high marks in customer service, claims handling, and financial strength.

Ventajas

  • More than 100 years in business

  • Offers rideshare insurance

Contras

  • No gap insurance or accident forgiveness available

  • Limited discounts compared to other insurers

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lake Havasu City

Your auto insurance rates depend on various factors, such as your driving record, age, gender, coverage limits, vehicle type, and more. Here are some ways to get the best deal on your car insurance policy:

  • Increase your deductible. Your deductible is what you pay before your insurance covers the rest. Choosing a higher deductible leads to lower premiums; just make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket costs if you file a claim.

  • Compare quotes. Insurance companies offer different rates, so it’s a good idea to shop around with the top companies to find the best rates for you. Get quotes from at least three companies to compare your options.

  • Seek discounts. The more car insurance discounts you qualify for, the more you save on your insurance coverage.

  • Drive safely. Drivers without accidents, tickets, or violations on their records tend to pay the lowest car insurance rates.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lake Havasu City: Auto-Owners

Liability insurance covers the other person’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs if you cause a car accident. However, it doesn’t provide coverage for your injuries and car repairs.

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Lake Havasu City, at $30 per month.

Take a look at other Lake Havasu City car insurance companies offering competitive quotes for liability insurance in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners30
Mile Auto33
State Farm37
GEICO38
Root40
State Auto41
USAA42
Safeco45
Metromile49
Sun Coast49
National General52
Midvale Home & Auto58
Allstate62
Mercury63
Progressive64
Travelers64
Direct Auto66
Hallmark70
Dairyland71
COUNTRY Financial72
American Family73
Farmers75
GAINSCO75
The Hartford75
The General77
Liberty Mutual84
Nationwide84
Infinity90
AssuranceAmerica93
Bristol West94
Commonwealth Casualty107
Foremost135
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lake Havasu City: Auto-Owners

While liability coverage protects the other driver in an at-fault accident, full-coverage insurance protects you, regardless of fault. Full coverage is a collection of add-on insurance options — like collision, comprehensive, and medical payments (MedPay) — that can pay for your medical bills and car repairs, even if you’re at fault in an accident.

Drivers with a new or classic car, frequent drivers, and drivers in high-traffic areas may benefit from buying this coverage.

Lake Havasu City drivers may find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with Auto-Owners, with monthly rates as low as $48. 

Consider some of these insurance companies for an affordable full-coverage policy.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners48
Mile Auto51
State Farm59
GEICO61
Root65
USAA66
Metromile79
Safeco81
Midvale Home & Auto91
Travelers93
Allstate99
Sun Coast102
Mercury103
Nationwide112
Progressive112
American Family116
COUNTRY Financial116
National General119
The Hartford119
Farmers121
State Auto122
Infinity129
Direct Auto131
Liberty Mutual141
AssuranceAmerica144
Hallmark156
The General161
GAINSCO164
Dairyland166
Bristol West173
Foremost244
Commonwealth Casualty247
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Lake Havasu City car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Arizona

Arizona is an at-fault state, meaning your insurance covers the other party’s medical bills if you’re at fault in an accident. As of July 1, 2020, Arizona requires drivers to carry the following minimum insurance coverages:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

An at-fault car crash can run you thousands of dollars in liability expenses and motor vehicle repairs. Car insurance is a crucial financial tool to protect your assets in the event of an accident. 

Consider the following coverage options to increase your protection on the road:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for car repairs after you hit another vehicle or stationary object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damage from non-collision incidents, like theft, vandalism, or severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Emergency roadside assistance coverage

    If you’re stranded on the road, roadside assistance coverage pays for towing, jump-starts, fuel delivery, and more to get you moving again.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car coverage

    This endorsement pays for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs due to a covered incident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car insurance companies look at your driving record to determine your risk of filing an insurance claim and costing them money. When you have incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions on your driving record, it shows insurers that you’re a high-risk driver.

To offset this risk, auto insurance companies charge you more for coverage than someone with a clean driving record.

In Lake Havasu City, a speeding ticket increases average rates from $60 per month to $86 per month. But DUIs are serious convictions. After a DUI, insurers charge an average of $100 per month.

Here’s what car insurance companies in Lake Havasu City charge drivers on average, based on driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners30404148
Mile Auto33475055
State Farm37474959
GEICO38495161
Root40596162
USAA42545768
Safeco45636672
Metromile49717475
National General52677184
Allstate627984100
Mercury639397104
Progressive648690103
Travelers648487103
Direct Auto668792106
Dairyland719498114
COUNTRY Financial7294101116
American Family739599117
Farmers7596101121
GAINSCO759499121
The Hartford75114118120
The General77103107124
Liberty Mutual84116122135
Nationwide84109114135
Infinity90119116145
AssuranceAmerica93127131150
Bristol West94123127151
Commonwealth Casualty107134146154
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Insurance companies use your age to evaluate your risk as a driver. Young adult and teen drivers pay the most expensive rates because they have little to no driving experience and pose the greatest risk of a claim. But as drivers reach their 30s, they may see cheaper rates as long as they keep a clean driving record.

Drivers could start to see their rates increase around age 70. Senior drivers may have age-related physical and mental declines that affect their driving abilities, so insurers may increase their rates slightly.[3]

The table below illustrates the cost of car insurance for different age groups.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$216
20s$268
30s$249
40s$212
50s$158
60s$111
70s$83
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Lake Havasu City car insurance quotes by credit tier

Arizona allows insurance companies to use your credit history to underwrite your insurance policy.[4] Insurance companies believe that a driver’s credit correlates to their risk of filing a claim. In Arizona, drivers with excellent or good credit tend to pay cheaper rates, while drivers with poor credit pay more expensive rates.

Here’s how credit score affects car insurance quotes in Lake Havasu City.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lake Havasu City car insurance FAQs

Learn how to get cheap car insurance in Insurify’s guide, and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Lake Havasu City below.

  • How much is car insurance in Lake Havasu City?

    The average cost of car insurance in Lake Havasu City is $60 per month for liability coverage and $124 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Lake Havasu City?

    Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm are the cheapest liability auto insurers in Lake Havasu City, with rates of $30, $33, and $37 per month, respectively.

    The best way to find the cheapest rates for your situation is to compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies. You can use an online quote-comparison tool to help you look at multiple quotes at once to find the best rates.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Lake Havasu City?

    Some of the best car insurance companies Insurify chose in Lake Havasu City are Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm. These insurers have good customer satisfaction ratings, great AM Best financial strength scores, and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Lake Havasu City city, Arizona; Phoenix city, Arizona."
  2. Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions. "Minimum Coverage Required for Arizona Drivers."
  3. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  4. Arizona Department of Insurance. "How Insurance Companies Use Credit Information."
