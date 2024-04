Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

When a motorist has an incident on the road — such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or a DUI — they usually earn higher auto premiums. Auto insurers view incidents as a sign that the driver is risky to insure, and the riskiest drivers generally receive higher premiums than non-risky drivers.[5]

In Casa Grande, someone with a clean record might pay $85 per month on average for liability insurance, but a driver with incidents on their motor vehicle record could pay $112 for the same coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding was a factor in about 14% of all fatal accidents in Arizona in 2022.[6] Because speeding increases the risk of getting into an accident, insurers view people with speeding tickets as riskier to insure, and charge them more accordingly.

In Casa Grande, the average cost of car insurance for people with speeding tickets is $121 per month for liability-only coverage and $248 for full coverage. The following table shows monthly liability-only quotes for Casa Grande drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket Auto-Owners 42 56 Mile Auto 46 66 State Farm 52 66 GEICO 54 69 Root 56 82 USAA 58 74 Safeco 64 89 Metromile 69 100 National General 73 94 Allstate 87 112 Mercury 89 132 Progressive 90 120 Travelers 90 118 Direct Auto 92 122 Dairyland 99 132 COUNTRY Financial 101 132 American Family 102 133 Farmers 105 135 The Hartford 105 160 GAINSCO 106 133 The General 108 144 Nationwide 117 152 Liberty Mutual 118 163 Infinity 126 167 AssuranceAmerica 130 178 Bristol West 132 173 Commonwealth Casualty 150 188 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Casa Grande had the highest number of accidents of any Pinal County municipality in 2022, according to Arizona DOT data. Because an at-fault accident may require an insurer to pay claims for the other driver's vehicle and injuries, and for your vehicle damage if you have full coverage, car insurance rates typically increase after an at-fault accident.

Casa Grande drivers with accidents on their driving records see average car insurance rates of $255 per month for full coverage and $125 for minimum coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident Auto-Owners 42 57 Mile Auto 46 69 State Farm 52 69 GEICO 54 73 Root 56 85 USAA 58 78 Safeco 64 94 Metromile 69 104 National General 73 100 Allstate 87 117 Mercury 89 137 Progressive 90 126 Travelers 90 123 Direct Auto 92 128 Dairyland 99 136 COUNTRY Financial 101 142 American Family 102 138 Farmers 105 142 The Hartford 105 165 GAINSCO 106 141 The General 108 151 Nationwide 117 159 Liberty Mutual 118 171 Infinity 126 163 AssuranceAmerica 130 183 Bristol West 132 178 Commonwealth Casualty 150 204

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

If you have a DUI on your record, you can expect your rates to increase considerably. Insurify data shows that a DUI can increase your insurance premium nearly 100%. On average, Casa Grande drivers with a DUI have auto insurance premiums of $142 per month for liability-only coverage and $290 for full coverage.