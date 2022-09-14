Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for Mobile drivers, with minimum-coverage rates as low as $44 per month.
Mobile drivers pay more than other Alabama drivers for car insurance. The Port City has average car insurance rates of $200 per month for full coverage and $72 for liability-only policies, compared to the Alabama state averages of $166 and $63, respectively.
The city’s relatively high number of traffic accidents and population density of more than 1,300 people per square mile likely contribute to Mobile’s higher car insurance rates. But Mobile drivers can still find affordable car insurance by comparing rates from multiple insurers.
Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm have the lowest car insurance rates for Mobile drivers.
Drivers in Alabama with any level of fault in an incident can’t sue the other party.
Mobile historically has the highest number of traffic accidents in Alabama, according to data from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Best car insurance companies in Mobile
The best auto insurance company won’t be the same for every driver. That’s because insurance companies consider various factors, and your unique circumstances could make it easier or more challenging to find low rates for car insurance in Mobile. When comparing rates, you’ll want to consider your unique needs, such as being a teen driver or having a spotty driving record.
USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm offer consistently affordable rates in Mobile, and while none of these insurers may ultimately be the best insurer for you, researching them is a great place to start your insurance search.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.5
$69
$37
Drivers with a DUI
Auto-Owners
4.0
$69
$37
Drivers with a clean record
State Farm
4.5
$69
$37
Drivers with an accident
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$84/mo
USAA was founded in 1922 by a group of soldiers who wanted to help protect each other’s vehicles. Today, the company serves more than 12 million members and has a net worth of $31 billion.
Ventajas
Variety of discounts, including bundle and save, military discounts, and good student
Investment and banking products also available
Policies available in all 50 states
Contras
Available only to active members of the military, veterans, or family members of service members
Not accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$84/mo
Founded in 1916, this Michigan-based insurance company covers nearly 3 million people. Auto-Owners operates in 26 states and offers a range of products, including auto insurance, life insurance, and business insurance.
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
Best insurer for drivers with an accident: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$85/mo
State Farm opened its doors in 1922 on the idea that farmers should pay less for insurance since their risks were different than city drivers. Today, the company is the nation’s largest insurer, based on the number of policies written, and offers a range of products from auto insurance to home insurance.
Ventajas
Unique products, like coverage for rideshare drivers
More than 100 years in the insurance industry
Higher-than-average customer satisfaction rating in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Contras
Gap insurance not available
Fewer discounts than other companies
Drivers with poor credit pay higher annual rates on average
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Mobile
To find the cheapest car insurance in Alabama, you must understand what companies look for when determining rates. Some of the most common things insurance companies look at include your driving history, age, credit score, and where you live. Additionally, an insurance company may consider the type of vehicle you drive and how many miles you drive regularly.
Here are a few things you can do when shopping for rates to help save money:
Consider liability-only coverage. Liability-only coverage offers a lower monthly premium than full coverage. But it offers less protection, and you may be required to have full coverage if you have an auto loan.
Look for discounts. Organizations like the AARP, good-grade programs, and safe driver programs can all help reduce your costs. Check with your employer to see if it gets deals through a specific insurance company.
Set up automatic payments. You may be able to snag a cheaper premium if you have your monthly or annual premium withdrawn from your bank account automatically.
Compare insurance rates from multiple companies. The most straightforward way to ensure that your insurance is the best deal is to compare coverage amounts and rates from multiple companies. This is especially important for drivers with incidents on their record.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Mobile: Auto-Owners
Liability car insurance policies cover damages to other people’s property in an accident you cause. Liability insurance may also cover the other party’s medical expenses in an accident, but it doesn’t cover the policyholder�’s car, property, or personal injury expenses.
If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Mobile, you might consider a liability-only policy. This policy type can also be great if you own your vehicle or can afford to pay for repairs or cover any of your personal medical expenses that may arise because of an accident.
Here’s a list of the most affordable liability-only policies from leading insurers in Mobile.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
44
USAA
44
State Farm
45
Allstate
48
COUNTRY Financial
48
Travelers
60
National General
65
GEICO
66
Direct Auto
71
State Auto
75
Nationwide
76
Progressive
80
AssuranceAmerica
82
Farmers
82
Safeco
84
Clearcover
86
Foremost
91
Midvale Home & Auto
106
Liberty Mutual
115
Bristol West
145
GAINSCO
164
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Mobile: Auto-Owners
Drivers in Mobile who need more protection should consider a full-coverage car insurance policy. Full-coverage auto policies provide liability and comprehensive coverage. Drivers with a loan on their vehicle or who don’t want to risk paying a lot out of pocket for repairs or medical expenses might consider a comprehensive auto policy. Comprehensive coverage is more expensive than liability, but it offers more protection.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
84
USAA
84
State Farm
85
Allstate
91
COUNTRY Financial
93
Travelers
116
GEICO
125
Clearcover
141
Nationwide
143
Safeco
145
AssuranceAmerica
148
National General
148
Progressive
154
Farmers
156
Direct Auto
163
Midvale Home & Auto
184
State Auto
184
Liberty Mutual
213
Foremost
238
GAINSCO
270
Bristol West
337
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Alabama
Alabama is an at-fault state. At-fault laws require the driver determined to be at fault for an accident to pay for any related injuries and damages. Drivers may also file lawsuits for additional compensation for injuries following an accident.
However, Alabama law only allows drivers to sue the other party if the other driver was determined to be 100% at fault for the accident.[1] Alabama operates on a contributory negligence system, which can prevent injured parties from suing if they’re found to have any fault in an accident.
In order to drive legally in Alabama, your insurance coverage must meet at least the minimum requirements listed below.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 to $50,000
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
In addition to your coverage to meet the state’s minimum requirements, you may also consider the following optional insurance coverages:
Towing and labor
You can add coverage to help cover the cost of towing your vehicle.
Rental reimbursement
Rental reimbursement will pay you back if you need to pay for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop.
Mechanical breakdown
Mechanical breakdown insurance can cover the cost of mechanical part replacement and repairs. Damage associated with wear and tear won’t be covered.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This coverage protects against injuries and damage caused by a driver who lacks insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance to cover all your damages.
Gap coverage
Gap coverage pays the difference between what your insurance company pays out and what you still owe on your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance for Mobile drivers with an incident
Alabama uses a point system for drivers. Each incident (like an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or moving violation) adds a set number of points to a driver’s record. Drivers that accumulate 12 points or more in two years face a minimum suspension of 60 days. If you have an incident on your driving record, it may also affect your ability to find cheap car insurance in Mobile.
An estimated 52% of automobile accidents in Alabama in 2022 occurred in urban areas like Mobile.[2] Incidents on your driving record are likely to increase your rates because insurance companies view people with incidents as more likely to file a claim in the future.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your car insurance rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Speeding tickets can add points to your driving record in Alabama and increase your insurance rates. Drivers convicted of speeding between one and 25 mph over the posted limit will see two points added to their driving record, while drivers exceeding 25 mph over the speed limit will see five points added to their record. Drivers traveling more than 15 mph or more over the speed limit risk a serious driving offense. Two serious offenses in three years will result in a license suspension.
Mobile drivers who've been cited for speeding see average car insurance rates of $311 per month for full coverage, and $112 for minimum coverage. Here are monthly liability-only quotes from top Mobile insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
Auto-Owners
44
61
USAA
44
59
State Farm
45
60
Allstate
48
65
COUNTRY Financial
48
66
Travelers
60
82
National General
65
88
GEICO
66
89
Direct Auto
71
99
Nationwide
76
103
Progressive
80
112
AssuranceAmerica
82
118
Farmers
82
111
Safeco
84
123
Clearcover
86
125
Liberty Mutual
115
166
Bristol West
145
199
GAINSCO
164
216
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
An at-fault accident could increase your rates, as companies view drivers with a history of at-fault accidents and claims as higher risk. In addition to higher car insurance rates, you may also face additional fines from the state and have points added to your driving record based on the nature of the accident.
An at-fault accident pushes average monthly insurance rates in Mobile to $116 for liability-only policies and $322 for full coverage. Fortunately, you can help lower your insurance rates by practicing safe driving habits, taking an approved defensive driving course, and avoiding additional offenses.
The following table shows average monthly quotes from top insurers for Mobile drivers with accidents on their driving history.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
44
63
USAA
44
63
State Farm
45
63
Allstate
48
68
COUNTRY Financial
48
71
Travelers
60
86
National General
65
94
GEICO
66
94
Direct Auto
71
104
Nationwide
76
109
Progressive
80
118
AssuranceAmerica
82
121
Farmers
82
116
Safeco
84
130
Clearcover
86
144
Liberty Mutual
115
175
Bristol West
145
206
GAINSCO
164
229
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
Data from the Alabama Department of Transportation shows drug- or alcohol-impairment was a suspected factor in 5,005 crashes that killed 197 Alabamans in 2022. [2] If you’re convicted of DUI, you can expect your insurer to raise your rates dramatically. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether. In addition, you may also risk a license suspension and up to six points on your driving record for a DUI-related offense.
Mobile drivers with DUI convictions see average monthly car insurance costs of $362 for full coverage and $130 for minimum-coverage policies. Here are average monthly quotes for Mobile drivers with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
44
74
USAA
44
74
State Farm
45
76
Allstate
48
81
COUNTRY Financial
48
81
Travelers
60
101
National General
65
109
GEICO
66
111
Direct Auto
71
119
Nationwide
76
128
Progressive
80
134
AssuranceAmerica
82
138
Farmers
82
138
Safeco
84
141
Clearcover
86
144
Foremost
91
153
Liberty Mutual
115
193
Bristol West
145
243
GAINSCO
164
275
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
In most states, the cost of insurance premiums decreases for drivers once they turn 35. Statistically, drivers between 35 and 75 have lower incident rates. However, rates begin to increase again for drivers older than 70. Roughly 66% of older drivers involved in fatal vehicle accidents are older than 65.[3] This increase in serious accidents among older drivers is due to vision changes, physical limitations, memory, or medication side effects.
The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Mobile is $51 per month for minimum coverage and $141 for full coverage. Below are the average monthly quotes you could pay as a senior driver in Mobile.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
32
62
State Farm
32
61
USAA
33
62
Allstate
36
68
COUNTRY Financial
36
70
Travelers
44
85
GEICO
48
92
National General
49
111
Direct Auto
51
116
Nationwide
53
99
Progressive
53
102
AssuranceAmerica
56
102
Farmers
60
113
Safeco
67
115
Clearcover
75
123
Liberty Mutual
88
162
Bristol West
108
251
GAINSCO
125
206
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial
Vehicle accidents are the second-leading cause of death among teens.[4] Teen drivers have a crash rate three times higher than drivers older than 20. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that male teens are more likely to be involved in a vehicle accident, as are new drivers and teens driving with other young passengers.
Many insurance companies charge higher rates for teen drivers because they present a higher risk for reporting incidents. Fortunately, young drivers can help lower their rates by staying on their parents’ car insurance, taking an approved defensive driving course, and applying for discounts through a good-grade program.
Car insurance for teen drivers in Mobile costs, on average, $369 per month for full coverage and $133 for liability-only insurance. Here are monthly quotes from top insurers for teen drivers in Mobile.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
COUNTRY Financial
70
135
USAA
74
142
Auto-Owners
75
143
State Farm
79
149
Allstate
86
163
GEICO
106
202
Travelers
110
213
National General
126
286
Direct Auto
132
303
Nationwide
133
250
Farmers
146
277
Progressive
146
282
Safeco
153
264
Clearcover
157
257
AssuranceAmerica
160
290
Foremost
166
434
Liberty Mutual
198
367
Bristol West
246
572
GAINSCO
299
493
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Mobile car insurance quotes by credit tier
Alabama allows insurance companies to use credit history as a baseline for determining insurance premiums. However, the state prohibits companies from using a lack of credit history as a reason for declining coverage. Your credit score can affect the cost of your car insurance through an insurance score. Higher credit scores may qualify you for different rates, while a bad credit score could increase the cost of your insurance policy.
The table below shows how your credit score can affect your monthly car insurance rates in Mobile, Alabama.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Mobile?
On average, Mobile drivers spend $200 per month for full coverage car insurance and $72 for liability-only coverage. By comparison, the average monthly cost of car insurance in Alabama is $166 for full coverage and $63 for minimum coverage.
Insurance rates may vary for a number of reasons. One reason is that larger cities often have higher insurance premiums due to more vehicles on the road, which increases the risk of car accidents. Other factors that may cause the cost of insurance to vary by city include cost of living, crime rate, and market competition.
More cities in Alabama
Mobile has some of the highest rates in Alabama for car insurance. This could be due to several factors, including the frequency of accidents, the cost of repairs, and more in the Mobile area. The table below shows average monthly rates in other Alabama cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Mobile car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about finding the most affordable car insurance in Mobile, Alabama, the information presented below can help.
How much is car insurance in Mobile?
The average cost of car insurance in Mobile is $200 per month for full coverage and $72 for liability-only coverage. Your actual car insurance rates may be higher or lower than the average for your community based on a number of factors, including your age, gender, and driving record.
Which car insurance companies are the cheapest in Mobile?
Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurer in Mobile, with liability-only rates as low as $44 per month for drivers with clean records. USAA and State Farm are the city's second- and third-cheapest insurers, with liability-only rates of $44 and $45, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Mobile?
Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm not only offer the most affordable rates in the area, but they also check in as three of the top insurers in the area. State Farm has an industry-leading Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5, while USAA is right behind with a score of 4.5. Auto-Owners has a score of 4.0. All three companies offer lower-than-average car insurance rates for Mobile drivers.
What factors affect car insurance costs in Mobile?
The price you pay for insurance in Mobile can be affected by many things, including your credit score, age, gender, marital status, and driving history. Geography plays a role as well, and rates in Mobile are affected by the number of accidents in the area, the cost of living, and the cost of car repairs.
How much car insurance do you need in Alabama?
In order to drive legally in Alabama, your insurance coverage must meet the state’s minimum requirements of $25,000 to $50,000 in bodily liability injury and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.