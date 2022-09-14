Cheapest car insurance for Huntsville drivers with an incident

Incidents in your driving record — like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions — may result in higher car insurance rates. Car insurance companies consider people with these types of incidents as high-risk drivers and charge higher premiums as a result. Huntsville drivers with clean records often have the cheapest rates.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntsville, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Speeding is one of the top causes of traffic fatalities in Alabama, as it can make it difficult for drivers to make smart last-second decisions. Because speeding is a high-risk behavior, insurance companies charge higher rates to drivers with speeding tickets, even if they didn’t cause an accident.

In Huntsville, drivers with speeding tickets see higher-than-average monthly insurance rates of $243 for full coverage and $103. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntsville offering minimum coverage for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

In 2022, a traffic accident occurred every 3 minutes and 38 seconds in Alabama.[1] If you cause an accident in Huntsville, your car insurance rates will increase because insurers consider people who cause accidents as riskier drivers.

An at-fault accident pushes the average cost of car insurance in Huntsville to $251 per month for full coverage and $106 for liability-only policies. Here’s a look at the cheapest auto insurance companies for Huntsville drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

In 2022, Alabama reported 197 deaths in 6,751 crashes with suspected drug or alcohol impairment.[1] A DUI conviction in Huntsville usually leads to fines, jail time, and a license suspension. You may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form, and insurers may charge higher car insurance premiums or not renew your policy when the policy term ends. This means it’s crucial to find affordable car insurance after a DUI conviction in Huntsville.

Huntsville drivers with DUIs face average monthly car insurance rates of $282 for full coverage and $119 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Huntsville.