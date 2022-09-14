>Seguros de Autos>Alabama

Cheap Auto Insurance in Huntsville, Alabama (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Huntsville, with liability-only policies as low as $36 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Alabama

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en Alabama.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

In Huntsville, car insurance averages $69 per month for full coverage and $66 for liability-only policies, according to Insurify data. Compared to the Alabama state averages of $166 and $63, respectively, Huntsville drivers pay less for car insurance.

The Rocket City's lower population density is likely a factor in its cheaper car insurance rates. Fewer vehicles on the road and less traffic congestion typically means fewer accidents and car insurance claims. Huntsville drivers can save even more by comparing car insurance rates from multiple companies.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance rates for Huntsville drivers.

  • In 2022, 986 people died in traffic accidents in Alabama.[1]

  • Alabama's contributory negligence laws mean you may not be able to collect damages from another driver's car insurance if you're partially responsible for a car accident.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntsville

To find the best car insurance in Huntsville, consider your budget, driving record, and car insurance needs. It’s a good idea to compare multiple car insurance companies at the same time to find the one that offers the coverage you need at a price you can afford. Your car insurance rates will depend on multiple factors, including your driving record, age, gender, and credit.

Here are a few of the best car insurance companies in Huntsville to start your search with.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$69$37Liability insurance
COUNTRY Financial4.2$76$41Full coverage
GEICO4.2$102$55Discounts
Best insurer for liability insurance: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
871
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$69/mo

Auto-Owners has offered car insurance since 1916. It stands out for its lower rates and customizable coverages through add-ons like diminished value, common loss deductible, accident forgiveness, and more. It’s best known for its personalized service, but digital-first customers may find its lack of online quotes disappointing.

Ventajas

  • Various available coverage options

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • No online quotes

  • Won’t file an SR-22 on your behalf

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for full coverage: COUNTRY Financial

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A+
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo

COUNTRY Financial was founded by a group of farmers in 1925. In addition to auto insurance, the company offers home, life, farm, and commercial insurance. It offers valuable coverages like new-car replacement, personal effects coverage, windshield replacement, and more for drivers to customize their auto insurance policies.

Ventajas

  • Free online quotes

  • Unique optional insurance coverage options 

Contras

  • Accident forgiveness not available

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our Country Financial review
Margaret - April 2, 2024
Verified

Poor

They constantly raise your rates.
Margaret - March 26, 2024
Verified

Fair

Every year, they raise my car or home insurance. I'm looking for a better deal.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$102/mo

GEICO started in 1936. It earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It offers plenty of discounts drivers can take advantage of, plus an additional discount if they sign up for GEICO’s Drive Easy app and practice safe driving habits.

Ventajas

  • Many available discounts

  • Straightforward online claims process 

Contras

  • Gap insurance and rideshare insurance not advertised

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Huntsville

Car insurance companies offer different rates to drivers, making it important to do your research and compare your options. With these tips, you can lock in the lowest premiums and the right auto insurance coverage for your needs in Huntsville:

  • Shop around. Get quotes from at least three different companies at the same coverage level to find the best deal for your unique needs. Don’t forget to compare premiums, coverage options, and company reputations.

  • Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts for various reasons. A few examples include the anti-theft device discount, multi-car discount, and good student discount. You can work with an insurance agent or visit an insurer’s website to learn more about discounts.

  • Bundle insurance. If you pair your car insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or another policy, you may be able to save some money on your monthly premiums.

  • Consider pay-per-mile insurance. Pay-per-mile insurance is worth exploring if you drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year and are on the lookout for the best rate. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Huntsville: Auto-Owners

Per Alabama law, you must purchase liability car insurance to drive legally in Huntsville. This type of bare-bones coverage covers the cost of the other party’s property damage and injuries in an at-fault accident. Because it’s a bare-minimum insurance policy, it’s often the cheapest insurance you can buy.

Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only coverage in Huntsville.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners36
USAA36
State Farm37
Allstate40
COUNTRY Financial40
Travelers49
National General53
GEICO54
Direct Auto58
State Auto61
Nationwide62
Progressive66
AssuranceAmerica67
Farmers67
Safeco69
Clearcover70
Foremost74
Midvale Home & Auto87
Liberty Mutual94
Bristol West119
GAINSCO134
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Huntsville: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. It’s usually optional but can be worthwhile if you’d like additional protection for vehicle damages. But your lender may require it if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle. It can also include coverages for injuries you sustain in an accident, even if you’re at fault.

The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Huntsville.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners69
State Farm69
USAA69
Allstate74
COUNTRY Financial76
Travelers95
GEICO102
Clearcover115
Nationwide117
Safeco119
AssuranceAmerica121
National General121
Progressive125
Farmers127
Direct Auto133
Midvale Home & Auto151
State Auto151
Liberty Mutual174
Foremost194
GAINSCO220
Bristol West275
Estimate your Huntsville car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Alabama

Alabama is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means that at-fault drivers in a car accident are responsible for the other drivers’ and parties’ damages and injuries. Alabama also follows the contributory negligence rule, so if you’re partly at fault for an accident, you might not be able to recover damages. Drivers must also show proof of insurance while driving to avoid consequences.

Here are Alabama’s minimum car insurance requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

While you can purchase liability-only insurance and drive legally, this type of auto insurance policy may not provide enough coverage for various situations. These optional coverages can provide additional protection for Huntsville drivers:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage protects you financially if your car sustains damage from an incident other than a collision, like theft, falling objects, severe weather, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for vehicle repairs and applies if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage can cover your expenses if a driver without car insurance or with insufficient coverage hits you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments insurance is similar to personal injury protection (PIP) coverage and pays for medical expenses and funeral costs, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance pays for emergency services, like jump-starts and fuel delivery.

Cheapest car insurance for Huntsville drivers with an incident

Incidents in your driving record — like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions — may result in higher car insurance rates. Car insurance companies consider people with these types of incidents as high-risk drivers and charge higher premiums as a result. Huntsville drivers with clean records often have the cheapest rates.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntsville, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Speeding is one of the top causes of traffic fatalities in Alabama, as it can make it difficult for drivers to make smart last-second decisions. Because speeding is a high-risk behavior, insurance companies charge higher rates to drivers with speeding tickets, even if they didn’t cause an accident.

In Huntsville, drivers with speeding tickets see higher-than-average monthly insurance rates of $243 for full coverage and $103. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntsville offering minimum coverage for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
Auto-Owners3650
USAA3649
State Farm3749
Allstate4054
COUNTRY Financial4055
Travelers4967
National General5372
GEICO5473
Direct Auto5881
Nationwide6284
Progressive6693
AssuranceAmerica6796
Farmers6791
Safeco69101
Clearcover70101
Liberty Mutual94136
Bristol West119164
GAINSCO134177
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

In 2022, a traffic accident occurred every 3 minutes and 38 seconds in Alabama.[1] If you cause an accident in Huntsville, your car insurance rates will increase because insurers consider people who cause accidents as riskier drivers.

An at-fault accident pushes the average cost of car insurance in Huntsville to $251 per month for full coverage and $106 for liability-only policies. Here’s a look at the cheapest auto insurance companies for Huntsville drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners3652
USAA3651
State Farm3752
Allstate4057
COUNTRY Financial4059
Travelers4970
National General5377
GEICO5477
Direct Auto5885
Nationwide6289
Progressive6697
AssuranceAmerica6799
Farmers6795
Safeco69106
Clearcover70117
Liberty Mutual94143
Bristol West119169
GAINSCO134187
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

In 2022, Alabama reported 197 deaths in 6,751 crashes with suspected drug or alcohol impairment.[1] A DUI conviction in Huntsville usually leads to fines, jail time, and a license suspension. You may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form, and insurers may charge higher car insurance premiums or not renew your policy when the policy term ends. This means it’s crucial to find affordable car insurance after a DUI conviction in Huntsville.

Huntsville drivers with DUIs face average monthly car insurance rates of $282 for full coverage and $119 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Huntsville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners3660
USAA3660
State Farm3762
Allstate4067
COUNTRY Financial4067
Travelers4982
National General5389
GEICO5491
Direct Auto5897
Nationwide62104
Progressive66111
AssuranceAmerica67112
Farmers67112
Safeco69116
Clearcover70118
Foremost74124
Liberty Mutual94158
Bristol West119200
GAINSCO134225
Cheapest car insurance for Huntsville seniors: Auto-Owners

Physical and mental impairments can make it difficult for Huntsville seniors to drive safely. This is why average premiums usually decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 70. Despite these slight increases, senior drivers often pay lower-than-average premiums.

The average monthly cost of car insurance for Huntsville seniors is $110 for full coverage and $47 for liability only. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Huntsville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm3519
Auto-Owners3719
USAA4021
COUNTRY Financial4122
Allstate4223
Travelers5327
Progressive5630
GEICO5730
Nationwide5831
AssuranceAmerica6335
Farmers6836
Direct Auto7432
National General7834
Safeco8147
Clearcover9357
Liberty Mutual10255
GAINSCO14890
Bristol West16270
Cheapest car insurance for Huntsville teens: COUNTRY Financial

Compared to older drivers, teen drivers and young adults have less experience on the road. For this reason, car insurance companies typically charge higher premiums to teen drivers and young adults.

Teen drivers in Huntsville see average monthly car insurance rates of $288 for full coverage and $122 for minimum coverage. Here’s a look at the average monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Huntsville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
COUNTRY Financial11058
USAA11661
Auto-Owners11761
State Farm12165
Allstate13372
GEICO16487
Travelers17590
Nationwide205108
Clearcover209128
Safeco217126
Farmers226119
Progressive229121
National General234103
AssuranceAmerica237131
Direct Auto247108
Liberty Mutual300162
Foremost353135
GAINSCO402245
Bristol West467202
Huntsville car insurance quotes by credit tier

Car insurance companies consider drivers with good to excellent credit to have a lower risk of filing a claim than drivers with poor credit. This is why some car insurers consider credit scores when setting rates.

While some states don’t allow insurers to use credit-based insurance scores to set premiums, Alabama permits it. Here’s how credit scores affect average car insurance rates in Huntsville.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Huntsville?

Car insurance rates for Huntsville drivers are slightly more expensive than the national average but slightly less expensive than the state average. Keep in mind that premiums can vary by ZIP code and city within Alabama due to factors like population, crime rates, weather conditions, and the number of uninsured drivers.

Average monthly quotes are cheaper in Huntsville than in other Alabama cities. Huntsville has slightly fewer people per square mile than Birmingham and Mobile, which can keep insurance costs low since insurers consider an area’s population when setting rates. Plus, Huntsville has cheaper premiums than Mobile, despite having more residents, possibly due to Mobile’s coastal location and history of hurricanes.

More cities in Alabama

The table below shows the average monthly quotes in other Alabama cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Auburn$155$62
Birmingham$192$71
Madison$163$65
Mobile$200$72
Montgomery$195$70
Tuscaloosa$181$67
Huntsville car insurance FAQs

Learn about how to lower your car insurance costs, and check out Insurify’s answers to common questions about auto insurance in Huntsville.

  • How much is car insurance in Huntsville?

    The average cost of car insurance in Huntsville is $66 per month for liability only and $156 per month for full coverage. Your car insurance costs may be more or less than average, based on factors like your age, gender, driving history, and the make and model of your vehicle.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntsville?

    Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company in Huntsville, with liability-only rates as low as $36 per month. Huntsville drivers can also find affordable coverage through the city's second-and third-cheapest insurers, USAA and State Farm. Their liability rates start at $36 and $37, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Huntsville?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Huntsville include Auto-Owners, COUNTRY Financial, and GEICO. These insurance companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, solid AM Best ratings, and plenty of coverage options for drivers to choose from.

    But the best insurance company for you depends on your coverage needs, budget, and driver profile. Compare car insurance quotes from at least three different companies to see which one offers the best price for the coverage you need.

  • What is the minimum car insurance in Alabama?

    Alabama requires 25/50/25 minimum liability limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]

  • What factors do Huntsville car insurance companies consider while determining rates?

    Factors outside of your control that can affect your car insurance costs in Huntsville are the city’s rates of car thefts and accidents, as well as how many uninsured drivers are on the road. Huntsville has cheaper premiums than other Alabama cities, possibly due to its comparatively lower population density and inland location that protects it from severe coastal weather and flooding.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Alabama Department of Transportation. "2022 Crash Facts."
  2. Nolo. "Alabama Car Accident Laws."
  3. Alabama Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance FAQs."
