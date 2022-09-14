Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Alabama
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en Alabama.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
In Huntsville, car insurance averages $69 per month for full coverage and $66 for liability-only policies, according to Insurify data. Compared to the Alabama state averages of $166 and $63, respectively, Huntsville drivers pay less for car insurance.
The Rocket City's lower population density is likely a factor in its cheaper car insurance rates. Fewer vehicles on the road and less traffic congestion typically means fewer accidents and car insurance claims. Huntsville drivers can save even more by comparing car insurance rates from multiple companies.
Datos Breves
Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance rates for Huntsville drivers.
In 2022, 986 people died in traffic accidents in Alabama.[1]
Alabama's contributory negligence laws mean you may not be able to collect damages from another driver's car insurance if you're partially responsible for a car accident.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntsville
To find the best car insurance in Huntsville, consider your budget, driving record, and car insurance needs. It’s a good idea to compare multiple car insurance companies at the same time to find the one that offers the coverage you need at a price you can afford. Your car insurance rates will depend on multiple factors, including your driving record, age, gender, and credit.
Here are a few of the best car insurance companies in Huntsville to start your search with.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$69
$37
Liability insurance
COUNTRY Financial
4.2
$76
$41
Full coverage
GEICO
4.2
$102
$55
Discounts
4.0
JD Power
871
Liability Only
$36/mo
Full Coverage
$69/mo
Auto-Owners has offered car insurance since 1916. It stands out for its lower rates and customizable coverages through add-ons like diminished value, common loss deductible, accident forgiveness, and more. It’s best known for its personalized service, but digital-first customers may find its lack of online quotes disappointing.
Ventajas
Various available coverage options
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.2
A.M. Best
A+
Liability Only
$40/mo
Full Coverage
$76/mo
COUNTRY Financial was founded by a group of farmers in 1925. In addition to auto insurance, the company offers home, life, farm, and commercial insurance. It offers valuable coverages like new-car replacement, personal effects coverage, windshield replacement, and more for drivers to customize their auto insurance policies.
4.2
JD Power
843
Liability Only
$54/mo
Full Coverage
$102/mo
GEICO started in 1936. It earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It offers plenty of discounts drivers can take advantage of, plus an additional discount if they sign up for GEICO’s Drive Easy app and practice safe driving habits.
Ventajas
Many available discounts
Straightforward online claims process
Contras
Gap insurance and rideshare insurance not advertised
Below-average customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Huntsville
Car insurance companies offer different rates to drivers, making it important to do your research and compare your options. With these tips, you can lock in the lowest premiums and the right auto insurance coverage for your needs in Huntsville:
Shop around. Get quotes from at least three different companies at the same coverage level to find the best deal for your unique needs. Don’t forget to compare premiums, coverage options, and company reputations.
Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts for various reasons. A few examples include the anti-theft device discount, multi-car discount, and good student discount. You can work with an insurance agent or visit an insurer’s website to learn more about discounts.
Bundle insurance. If you pair your car insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or another policy, you may be able to save some money on your monthly premiums.
Consider pay-per-mile insurance. Pay-per-mile insurance is worth exploring if you drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year and are on the lookout for the best rate. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Huntsville: Auto-Owners
Per Alabama law, you must purchase liability car insurance to drive legally in Huntsville. This type of bare-bones coverage covers the cost of the other party’s property damage and injuries in an at-fault accident. Because it’s a bare-minimum insurance policy, it’s often the cheapest insurance you can buy.
Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only coverage in Huntsville.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
36
USAA
36
State Farm
37
Allstate
40
COUNTRY Financial
40
Travelers
49
National General
53
GEICO
54
Direct Auto
58
State Auto
61
Nationwide
62
Progressive
66
AssuranceAmerica
67
Farmers
67
Safeco
69
Clearcover
70
Foremost
74
Midvale Home & Auto
87
Liberty Mutual
94
Bristol West
119
GAINSCO
134
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Huntsville: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. It’s usually optional but can be worthwhile if you’d like additional protection for vehicle damages. But your lender may require it if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle. It can also include coverages for injuries you sustain in an accident, even if you’re at fault.
The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Huntsville.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
69
State Farm
69
USAA
69
Allstate
74
COUNTRY Financial
76
Travelers
95
GEICO
102
Clearcover
115
Nationwide
117
Safeco
119
AssuranceAmerica
121
National General
121
Progressive
125
Farmers
127
Direct Auto
133
Midvale Home & Auto
151
State Auto
151
Liberty Mutual
174
Foremost
194
GAINSCO
220
Bristol West
275
Car insurance requirements in Alabama
Alabama is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means that at-fault drivers in a car accident are responsible for the other drivers’ and parties’ damages and injuries. Alabama also follows the contributory negligence rule, so if you’re partly at fault for an accident, you might not be able to recover damages. Drivers must also show proof of insurance while driving to avoid consequences.
Here are Alabama’s minimum car insurance requirements:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
While you can purchase liability-only insurance and drive legally, this type of auto insurance policy may not provide enough coverage for various situations. These optional coverages can provide additional protection for Huntsville drivers:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage protects you financially if your car sustains damage from an incident other than a collision, like theft, falling objects, severe weather, or vandalism.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for vehicle repairs and applies if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.
Roadside assistance pays for emergency services, like jump-starts and fuel delivery.
Cheapest car insurance for Huntsville drivers with an incident
Incidents in your driving record — like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions — may result in higher car insurance rates. Car insurance companies consider people with these types of incidents as high-risk drivers and charge higher premiums as a result. Huntsville drivers with clean records often have the cheapest rates.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntsville, based on driving history.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Speeding is one of the top causes of traffic fatalities in Alabama, as it can make it difficult for drivers to make smart last-second decisions. Because speeding is a high-risk behavior, insurance companies charge higher rates to drivers with speeding tickets, even if they didn’t cause an accident.
In Huntsville, drivers with speeding tickets see higher-than-average monthly insurance rates of $243 for full coverage and $103. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntsville offering minimum coverage for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
Auto-Owners
36
50
USAA
36
49
State Farm
37
49
Allstate
40
54
COUNTRY Financial
40
55
Travelers
49
67
National General
53
72
GEICO
54
73
Direct Auto
58
81
Nationwide
62
84
Progressive
66
93
AssuranceAmerica
67
96
Farmers
67
91
Safeco
69
101
Clearcover
70
101
Liberty Mutual
94
136
Bristol West
119
164
GAINSCO
134
177
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
In 2022, a traffic accident occurred every 3 minutes and 38 seconds in Alabama.[1] If you cause an accident in Huntsville, your car insurance rates will increase because insurers consider people who cause accidents as riskier drivers.
An at-fault accident pushes the average cost of car insurance in Huntsville to $251 per month for full coverage and $106 for liability-only policies. Here’s a look at the cheapest auto insurance companies for Huntsville drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
36
52
USAA
36
51
State Farm
37
52
Allstate
40
57
COUNTRY Financial
40
59
Travelers
49
70
National General
53
77
GEICO
54
77
Direct Auto
58
85
Nationwide
62
89
Progressive
66
97
AssuranceAmerica
67
99
Farmers
67
95
Safeco
69
106
Clearcover
70
117
Liberty Mutual
94
143
Bristol West
119
169
GAINSCO
134
187
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
In 2022, Alabama reported 197 deaths in 6,751 crashes with suspected drug or alcohol impairment.[1] A DUI conviction in Huntsville usually leads to fines, jail time, and a license suspension. You may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form, and insurers may charge higher car insurance premiums or not renew your policy when the policy term ends. This means it’s crucial to find affordable car insurance after a DUI conviction in Huntsville.
Huntsville drivers with DUIs face average monthly car insurance rates of $282 for full coverage and $119 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Huntsville.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
36
60
USAA
36
60
State Farm
37
62
Allstate
40
67
COUNTRY Financial
40
67
Travelers
49
82
National General
53
89
GEICO
54
91
Direct Auto
58
97
Nationwide
62
104
Progressive
66
111
AssuranceAmerica
67
112
Farmers
67
112
Safeco
69
116
Clearcover
70
118
Foremost
74
124
Liberty Mutual
94
158
Bristol West
119
200
GAINSCO
134
225
Cheapest car insurance for Huntsville seniors: Auto-Owners
Physical and mental impairments can make it difficult for Huntsville seniors to drive safely. This is why average premiums usually decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 70. Despite these slight increases, senior drivers often pay lower-than-average premiums.
The average monthly cost of car insurance for Huntsville seniors is $110 for full coverage and $47 for liability only. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Huntsville.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
35
19
Auto-Owners
37
19
USAA
40
21
COUNTRY Financial
41
22
Allstate
42
23
Travelers
53
27
Progressive
56
30
GEICO
57
30
Nationwide
58
31
AssuranceAmerica
63
35
Farmers
68
36
Direct Auto
74
32
National General
78
34
Safeco
81
47
Clearcover
93
57
Liberty Mutual
102
55
GAINSCO
148
90
Bristol West
162
70
Cheapest car insurance for Huntsville teens: COUNTRY Financial
Compared to older drivers, teen drivers and young adults have less experience on the road. For this reason, car insurance companies typically charge higher premiums to teen drivers and young adults.
Teen drivers in Huntsville see average monthly car insurance rates of $288 for full coverage and $122 for minimum coverage. Here’s a look at the average monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Huntsville.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
COUNTRY Financial
110
58
USAA
116
61
Auto-Owners
117
61
State Farm
121
65
Allstate
133
72
GEICO
164
87
Travelers
175
90
Nationwide
205
108
Clearcover
209
128
Safeco
217
126
Farmers
226
119
Progressive
229
121
National General
234
103
AssuranceAmerica
237
131
Direct Auto
247
108
Liberty Mutual
300
162
Foremost
353
135
GAINSCO
402
245
Bristol West
467
202
While some states don’t allow insurers to use credit-based insurance scores to set premiums, Alabama permits it. Here’s how credit scores affect average car insurance rates in Huntsville.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Huntsville?
Car insurance rates for Huntsville drivers are slightly more expensive than the national average but slightly less expensive than the state average. Keep in mind that premiums can vary by ZIP code and city within Alabama due to factors like population, crime rates, weather conditions, and the number of uninsured drivers.
Average monthly quotes are cheaper in Huntsville than in other Alabama cities. Huntsville has slightly fewer people per square mile than Birmingham and Mobile, which can keep insurance costs low since insurers consider an area’s population when setting rates. Plus, Huntsville has cheaper premiums than Mobile, despite having more residents, possibly due to Mobile’s coastal location and history of hurricanes.
More cities in Alabama
The table below shows the average monthly quotes in other Alabama cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Huntsville is $66 per month for liability only and $156 per month for full coverage. Your car insurance costs may be more or less than average, based on factors like your age, gender, driving history, and the make and model of your vehicle.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntsville?
Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company in Huntsville, with liability-only rates as low as $36 per month. Huntsville drivers can also find affordable coverage through the city's second-and third-cheapest insurers, USAA and State Farm. Their liability rates start at $36 and $37, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Huntsville?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Huntsville include Auto-Owners, COUNTRY Financial, and GEICO. These insurance companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, solid AM Best ratings, and plenty of coverage options for drivers to choose from.
But the best insurance company for you depends on your coverage needs, budget, and driver profile. Compare car insurance quotes from at least three different companies to see which one offers the best price for the coverage you need.
What is the minimum car insurance in Alabama?
Alabama requires 25/50/25 minimum liability limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]
What factors do Huntsville car insurance companies consider while determining rates?
Factors outside of your control that can affect your car insurance costs in Huntsville are the city’s rates of car thefts and accidents, as well as how many uninsured drivers are on the road. Huntsville has cheaper premiums than other Alabama cities, possibly due to its comparatively lower population density and inland location that protects it from severe coastal weather and flooding.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
