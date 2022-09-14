Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents like an at-fault accident or moving violation can stay on your driving record and negatively affect your car insurance rates. Speeding tickets or driving under the influence can also cause your rates to increase since these driving infractions may increase the chance of you filing an insurance claim in the future.

The following sections will show you how different incident types can affect your rates in Dothan.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

If you receive a ticket for driving over the speed limit, the state of Alabama allows you to enroll in a defensive driving course to help your driving record.[4] But your car insurance rates could still increase.

On average, full coverage costs Dothan drivers with speeding tickets $236 per month; liability averages $104 monthly. You can compare how a ticket affects the liability rates you’re offered by top insurers in the table below.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 35 49 USAA 35 47 State Farm 36 48 Allstate 39 53 COUNTRY Financial 39 54 Travelers 49 67 National General 53 72 GEICO 54 73 Direct Auto 57 79 Nationwide 61 83 Progressive 65 91 AssuranceAmerica 66 95 Farmers 66 89 Safeco 68 99 Clearcover 70 101 Liberty Mutual 93 135 Bristol West 118 162 GAINSCO 133 176 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record can increase your insurance rates significantly, as seen in the table below. But some insurers still offer competitive rates.

The average rate for Dothan drivers with an accident on their record is $244 per month for full coverage and $108 for a liability-only policy. In the table below, you can see how liability rates are lower for a driver with a clean record in comparison to one with an at-fault accident on their record.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 35 50 USAA 35 50 State Farm 36 51 Allstate 39 55 COUNTRY Financial 39 57 Travelers 49 70 National General 53 77 GEICO 54 77 Direct Auto 57 83 Nationwide 61 87 Progressive 65 96 AssuranceAmerica 66 97 Farmers 66 94 Safeco 68 105 Clearcover 70 117 Liberty Mutual 93 141 Bristol West 118 168 GAINSCO 133 186

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

A DUI is among the most serious driving infractions, and it can remain on your record for several years and result in fines or even jail time. Some insurers may drop you altogether if you have a DUI on your record.

But getting car insurance with a DUI isn’t impossible. Some insurance companies, like Bristol West, specialize in helping drivers with a bad driving record or DUI get a second chance at finding affordable car insurance coverage.

Here, you can see how rates from the included insurers compare against the area monthly liability average of $121 for drivers with a DUI.