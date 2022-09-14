Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Dothan, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $35 per month.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Alabama
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en Alabama.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Dothan drivers pay less for car insurance than the average cost of auto coverage in Alabama. In Dothan, liability-only coverage — the cheapest option available — costs an average of $67 per month, while full coverage costs $152. By comparison, Alabama’s averages are $166 and $63.
Dothan’s short average commute time of about 20 minutes, and the city’s comparatively lower population density, likely both contribute to its lower rates.
While Auto-Owners offers the lowest overall rates in Dothan, you may be able to find even cheaper rates by comparing quotes from multiple auto insurance companies.
Datos Breves
With 71,235 residents, Dothan’s population is smaller and its population density is less than other big cities in Alabama.
Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance rates in Dothan.
Dothan drivers pay an average of $1,319 per year for full-coverage car insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Dothan
The best car insurance company for you depends on several factors, like your age, driving history, and coverage needs. As you begin your search, remember to compare quotes from several insurers, and you can start with these three.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$69
$37
Affordable coverage
Bristol West
2.2
$286
$122
Drivers with a DUI
Auto-Owners
4.0
$69
$37
Young drivers
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$36/mo
Full Coverage
$69/mo
State Farm is the nation’s largest insurance company based on policies written, and it offers cheap car insurance rates in Dothan for both liability and full-coverage insurance. State Farm also provides safe-driver discount programs, as well as discounts for bundling auto coverage with homeowners insurance.
Ventajas
Some of the cheapest rates available in Dothan from a national company
Good driver discount available
Contras
Gap insurance coverage and accident forgiveness not available
2.2
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
$118/mo
Full Coverage
$273/mo
Bristol West is a regional insurance company that specializes in writing policies for drivers who are more difficult to insure. Bristol West will issue policies to drivers with no credit or poor credit history, as well as someone with a DUI on their record. Its rates are generally higher as a result.
In addition to liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance options, Bristol West has optional coverage for roadside assistance, medical payments up to $10,000, and car rental reimbursement for up to $50 per day.
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$35/mo
Full Coverage
$68/mo
Auto-Owners Insurance has been around for more than 100 years. The company offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Dothan, as well as a wide range of coverage and discount options for teens and young adults.
Young drivers can save up to 20% for maintaining a B average or higher with Auto-Owners’ good student discount. This insurer also offers a Teen Driver Monitoring discount to reward young drivers after monitoring their driving habits.
Ventajas
Available discounts for teens and young drivers
Gap coverage and roadside assistance also available
Contras
Quotes not available online
Student-away discount is only available for students attending school more than 100 miles away
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Dothan
Getting the cheapest auto insurance policy in Dothan will depend on factors like your age, ZIP code, driving history, and the type of coverage you need. But you can take the following steps to reduce your premiums, no matter your insurance goals:
Keep a clean driving record. Your driving record affects your car insurance rates significantly. Keep a clean driving record by following traffic laws and avoiding at-fault accidents, and insurers will see you as a less-risky client.
Ask about discounts. Insurers offer various discounts, from bundling multiple coverages to enrolling in a safe driver program or maintaining good grades in college. You should always ask your insurance agent if you qualify for any discounts to help lower your premium. There may be a discount or two you’re unaware of.
Check insurance costs when buying a car. If you’re planning to purchase a new car, it’s essential to check the insurance costs early on, since the cost of these rates could affect your decision. Some cars cost more to insure than others, and this often depends on the make and model as well as the vehicle’s safety features.[1] You can also check with your insurance company to get an idea of how much your insurance premium will be before you buy a car.
Shop around and compare rates. Shopping around to compare rates from different companies can help ensure you’re getting the best deal for the coverage you need. Consider getting an insurance quote from an insurance agent or consider using an online comparison platform to compare your options.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Dothan: Auto-Owners
Liability car insurance only covers damages to the other person’s car and their medical expenses after an accident you cause. With liability insurance, you won’t receive any coverage for your vehicle, but this option may be worth considering if you’re only interested in the cheapest insurance coverage possible.
Liability insurance may also work for you if you drive a vehicle that’s paid off or is valued at an amount similar to your deductible. Before considering a liability-only car insurance policy, you should determine whether you can afford to pay for your own car repairs out of pocket. The average monthly rate for liability insurance in Dothan is $67, and you can see the average monthly quote from area insurers in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
35
USAA
35
State Farm
36
Allstate
39
COUNTRY Financial
39
Travelers
49
National General
53
GEICO
54
Direct Auto
57
State Auto
60
Nationwide
61
Progressive
65
AssuranceAmerica
66
Farmers
66
Safeco
68
Clearcover
70
Foremost
74
Midvale Home & Auto
86
Liberty Mutual
93
Bristol West
118
GAINSCO
133
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Dothan: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance provides the same protections as liability insurance but also includes coverage for your vehicle and your medical expenses after an accident. If you lease a vehicle or have a car loan, your lender may require that you have full-coverage insurance to protect its risk if the car gets totaled.
Full-coverage insurance tends to be more expensive, but it can also save you money, since all you’ll need to pay is your deductible if you need to file a claim. The average rate for full-coverage insurance in Dothan is $152.
The following table illustrates average quotes from top insurers selling full-coverage car insurance in Dothan.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
68
USAA
68
State Farm
69
Allstate
74
COUNTRY Financial
76
Travelers
94
GEICO
101
Clearcover
114
Nationwide
116
Safeco
118
AssuranceAmerica
120
National General
120
Progressive
124
Farmers
126
Direct Auto
132
Midvale Home & Auto
149
State Auto
149
Liberty Mutual
172
Foremost
192
GAINSCO
218
Bristol West
273
Car insurance requirements in Alabama
Alabama is an at-fault state, and minimum liability insurance is required on all self-propelled motor vehicles.[2] Drivers must be prepared to present proof of car insurance when visiting their licensing official’s office and must contact their local Department of Revenue office if changing insurance companies.
Below are the minimum car insurance coverage requirements you must meet to drive legally in Alabama:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
While meeting the state’s minimum requirements will get you on the road, you may want to augment your coverage with any of the following options:
Collision coverage
Collision coveragepays for repairs or replacements of your vehicle after an accident with a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coveragepays for fire, theft, vandalism, natural disasters, falling objects, and hitting deer or other wild animals.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coveragepays for medical bills for you and your passengers. It also applies even if you’re a passenger in someone else’s car or get hurt while walking or biking.
Towing and labor coverage
Also known as roadside assistance coverage, it pays for towing, changing a flat tire, and jump-starting your battery.
Rental reimbursement coverage
This helps pay for a car rental while your car is in the shop for repairs after an accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Driving incidents like an at-fault accident or moving violation can stay on your driving record and negatively affect your car insurance rates. Speeding tickets or driving under the influence can also cause your rates to increase since these driving infractions may increase the chance of you filing an insurance claim in the future.
The following sections will show you how different incident types can affect your rates in Dothan.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
If you receive a ticket for driving over the speed limit, the state of Alabama allows you to enroll in a defensive driving course to help your driving record.[4] But your car insurance rates could still increase.
On average, full coverage costs Dothan drivers with speeding tickets $236 per month; liability averages $104 monthly. You can compare how a ticket affects the liability rates you’re offered by top insurers in the table below.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
35
49
USAA
35
47
State Farm
36
48
Allstate
39
53
COUNTRY Financial
39
54
Travelers
49
67
National General
53
72
GEICO
54
73
Direct Auto
57
79
Nationwide
61
83
Progressive
65
91
AssuranceAmerica
66
95
Farmers
66
89
Safeco
68
99
Clearcover
70
101
Liberty Mutual
93
135
Bristol West
118
162
GAINSCO
133
176
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
Having an at-fault accident on your driving record can increase your insurance rates significantly, as seen in the table below. But some insurers still offer competitive rates.
The average rate for Dothan drivers with an accident on their record is $244 per month for full coverage and $108 for a liability-only policy. In the table below, you can see how liability rates are lower for a driver with a clean record in comparison to one with an at-fault accident on their record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
35
50
USAA
35
50
State Farm
36
51
Allstate
39
55
COUNTRY Financial
39
57
Travelers
49
70
National General
53
77
GEICO
54
77
Direct Auto
57
83
Nationwide
61
87
Progressive
65
96
AssuranceAmerica
66
97
Farmers
66
94
Safeco
68
105
Clearcover
70
117
Liberty Mutual
93
141
Bristol West
118
168
GAINSCO
133
186
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
A DUI is among the most serious driving infractions, and it can remain on your record for several years and result in fines or even jail time. Some insurers may drop you altogether if you have a DUI on your record.
But getting car insurance with a DUI isn’t impossible. Some insurance companies, like Bristol West, specialize in helping drivers with a bad driving record or DUI get a second chance at finding affordable car insurance coverage.
Here, you can see how rates from the included insurers compare against the area monthly liability average of $121 for drivers with a DUI.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
35
59
USAA
35
59
State Farm
36
60
Allstate
39
65
COUNTRY Financial
39
65
Travelers
49
82
National General
53
89
GEICO
54
91
Direct Auto
57
96
Nationwide
61
102
Progressive
65
109
AssuranceAmerica
66
111
Farmers
66
111
Safeco
68
114
Clearcover
70
118
Foremost
74
124
Liberty Mutual
93
156
Bristol West
118
198
GAINSCO
133
223
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Insurers review your age when determining rates, and car insurance rates can increase for seniors and young drivers since insurance companies consider these age groups a higher risk. Older drivers can generally expect rates to rise around age 70, as age-related factors like vision, mobility, and cognitive issues can impair your driving abilities.
Car insurance for senior drivers in Dothan costs $47 for liability-only coverage and $107 for full-coverage policies, on average. Fortunately, seniors can still get cheaper car insurance by taking advantage of discounts and savings opportunities like bundling and keeping a clean driving record.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
26
50
State Farm
26
49
USAA
26
50
Allstate
29
55
COUNTRY Financial
29
57
Travelers
36
69
GEICO
40
74
National General
40
90
Direct Auto
41
94
Nationwide
42
81
Progressive
43
82
AssuranceAmerica
45
82
Farmers
48
92
Safeco
54
93
Clearcover
61
99
Liberty Mutual
71
131
Bristol West
88
203
GAINSCO
102
167
Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial
Young drivers and teens have less experience and higher rates of accidents. As a result, they pay higher car insurance rates. To get cheaper car insurance as a young driver, consider taking advantage of discounts for good students or enrolling in a driver safety program if your insurer offers this. Staying on your parents’ policy can also be helpful in keeping rates manageable.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
COUNTRY Financial
57
110
USAA
59
115
Auto-Owners
60
116
State Farm
63
121
Allstate
70
133
GEICO
87
163
Travelers
90
173
National General
103
232
Direct Auto
106
245
Nationwide
107
203
Farmers
117
224
Progressive
119
227
Safeco
124
215
Clearcover
128
208
AssuranceAmerica
129
235
Foremost
135
350
Liberty Mutual
160
296
Bristol West
200
464
GAINSCO
243
398
Dothan car insurance quotes by credit tier
Your credit score is another important factor that insurers in most states can use to determine your car insurance rates. This is because insurance companies use your credit history to generate a credit-based insurance score, intended to predict the risk that you’ll file an insurance claim.
Generally, the better your credit score, the lower your insurance rate can be, and an excellent credit score is considered anything above 720. Even if you have a poor credit score, you can still find cheap car insurance rates by keeping a clean driving record and securing other insurer discounts.
Here are the average monthly quotes for Dothan based on your credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Dothan?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Dothan is $152, which is lower than in several other Alabama cities, including Auburn, Birmingham, and Huntsville.
Insurance in Dothan is also slightly cheaper than the state’s average cost of coverage. Insurance costs can vary by city based on factors like the number of accidents and thefts in the area or the costs required to repair certain types of vehicles.
More cities in Alabama
Dothan has some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Alabama. Here’s how prices compare to other major cities in the state.
Dothan car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Dothan, Alabama, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in Dothan, Alabama?
The overall average monthly rate for car insurance in Dothan is $110. If you’re looking for liability coverage, you can expect to pay about $67 per month. Full coverage averages $152 per month.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Dothan?
Auto-Owners offers the lowest car insurance rates in Dothan. The company’s full-coverage rates average $68 per month, while liability ranges around $35. Dothan drivers can also find low rates with USAA and State Farm, which offer liability-only rates of $35 and $36 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Dothan?
State Farm and Auto-Owners both have impressive Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores and offer some of the lowest rates in the area. Bristol West’s rates are higher, but the insurer has a strong history of offering coverage to drivers with a poor driving history or a DUI on their record.
How much is car insurance in Alabama per month?
The average rate for car insurance in Alabama is $114 per month. The average monthly rate for liability coverage is $63, and for full coverage, the average rate is $166.
What’s the minimum auto insurance in Alabama?
In order to drive legally in Alabama, your coverage must meet or exceed the state’s 25/50/25 rule. This means you must carry bodily injury liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident, as well as property damage liability amounting to $25,000 per accident.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.