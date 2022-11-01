Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in La Crosse, WI, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in La Crosse is $121 per month or $1,452 annually.
Car insurance in La Crosse is $44 less than the average cost of insurance in Wisconsin.
The cheapest car insurance provider in La Crosse on average is Integrity, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Car Insurance in La Crosse, WI
Auto insurance rates in Wisconsin vary depending on each city and insurance provider, as well as the personal profile and driving history of the policyholder. Insurify carefully reviewed the most up-to-date insurance rates available in La Crosse to help you when comparing car insurance. The cheapest car insurance quotes listed range from $67 to $373 per month.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in La Crosse, WI
What is the cheapest car insurance in La Crosse?
Integrity is the cheapest car insurance option on average in La Crosse, with rates starting at $67 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance quotes because everyone’s situation is unique.
Auto insurance coverage costs vary by company in La Crosse, with many options available for affordable car insurance. Cheap options range from costs as low as $67 with Integrity and $77 with Progressive to $153 with Dairyland and $373 with Stillwater. Potential policyholders must remember prices vary by insurance needs and available coverage options.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Integrity
|$67
|Progressive
|$77
|National General
|$78
|Novo
|$81
|Clearcover
|$81
|Travelers
|$86
|MetLife
|$95
|Safeco
|$100
|Foremost GroupSelect℠
|$108
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$112
|Acuity
|$113
|First Chicago
|$119
|The General
|$120
|Direct Auto
|$120
|Nationwide
|$123
|Kemper Preferred
|$126
|Bristol West
|$127
|Liberty Mutual
|$131
|State Auto
|$151
|Dairyland
|$153
|Stillwater
|$373
Best Car Insurance in La Crosse, WI
Meticulously calculated utilizing a number of financial strength ratings, J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints, user-generated company reviews, and mobile app reviews, the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating. The chart below shows the ICS and monthly premium quotes from the best companies.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$81
|Nationwide
|89
|$123
|Safeco
|86
|$100
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$131
|Travelers
|80
|$86
|State Auto
|76
|$151
|MetLife
|72
|$95
|National General
|58
|$78
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Wisconsin
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Wisconsin roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Wisconsin[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Wisconsin is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Wisconsin, drivers are only required to purchase coverage for bodily injury.
La Crosse Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age typically influences the costs of a driver’s car insurance policy, depending on the insurance agency. Rates and deductibles generally decrease over time with an increase in age and driving experience. Insurance providers charge teens and those in their 20s more than those in their 30s and older. The averages below are for the entire state of Wisconsin, not just La Crosse.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$275
|20s
|$183
|30s
|$145
|40s
|$142
|50s
|$127
|60s
|$104
|70s
|$104
|80+
|$115
La Crosse Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Price increases for insurance often relate to an individual’s driving record and accident history around speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. Drivers with clean driving records and no violations earn the best rates since insurance agents view this as an indicator of reliability. Find the average monthly costs calculated by driver history below.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$104
|Speeding Ticket
|$139
|At-Fault Accident
|$152
|DUI
|$207
High-Risk Car Insurance Wisconsin
La Crosse Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Each insurance company uses a policyholder’s credit history differently when calculating insurance rates—whether it’s a well-known national company, like State Farm, American Family, or Progressive, or a lesser-known independent agency. Specifics are below, but in La Crosse, drivers with excellent and good credit pay less than those with average and poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$98
|Good
|$117
|Average
|$127
|Poor
|$197
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in La Crosse
The costs of auto insurance can feel overwhelming—especially if you’re also paying for life insurance, homeowners insurance, or renters insurance. Luckily, many strategies exist to decrease rates. Maintaining a clean driving record and good credit, earning bundling discounts with renters or home insurance, and shopping around for insurance present the best options.
Insurify’s car insurance comparison tool combines accessibility and thoroughness to provide users with a seamless experience comparing the top regional and national auto insurance companies. Considering all of the options helps drivers find insurance perfectly matched to their coverage needs, driving history, and more. Give it a try today to see potential savings.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find cheap car insurance in La Crosse, drivers should utilize the car insurance comparison tool from Insurify that allows them to compare dozens of top regional and national insurance providers. Using Insurify and local agents as tools helps drivers understand the affordable insurance options available to them before purchasing.
Costs for auto insurance in La Crosse vary by a number of factors, including insurance needs, additional vehicles like ATVs or boats, driving and accident history, personal profile, and more. The best companies in La Crosse, based on ICS ratings and insurance rates, offer cheap rates ranging from $67 at Integrity to $373 at Stillwater.
Car insurance rates in La Crosse increase for the usual reasons associated with auto rates, including poor credit history. Insurance rates fluctuate primarily based on driving history and experience, depending on the provider. But rates tend to increase for people after speeding tickets, failures to stop, DUIs, and at-fault accidents.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
