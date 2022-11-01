4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in La Crosse, WI, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterWisconsindelimiterLa Crosse
Car InsurancedelimiterWisconsindelimiterLa Crosse

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Katie Powers
Written by
Katie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Katie Powers
Insurance Writer
Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in La Crosse is $121 per month or $1,452 annually.

  • Car insurance in La Crosse is $44 less than the average cost of insurance in Wisconsin.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in La Crosse on average is Integrity, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Car Insurance in La Crosse, WI

Auto insurance rates in Wisconsin vary depending on each city and insurance provider, as well as the personal profile and driving history of the policyholder. Insurify carefully reviewed the most up-to-date insurance rates available in La Crosse to help you when comparing car insurance. The cheapest car insurance quotes listed range from $67 to $373 per month.

Quotes by Top Companies

Integrity
$67
Progressive
$77
National General
$78
Novo
$81
Clearcover
$81

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance Wisconsin

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in La Crosse, WI

What is the cheapest car insurance in La Crosse?

Integrity is the cheapest car insurance option on average in La Crosse, with rates starting at $67 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance quotes because everyone’s situation is unique.

Auto insurance coverage costs vary by company in La Crosse, with many options available for affordable car insurance. Cheap options range from costs as low as $67 with Integrity and $77 with Progressive to $153 with Dairyland and $373 with Stillwater. Potential policyholders must remember prices vary by insurance needs and available coverage options.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Integrity$67
Progressive$77
National General$78
Novo$81
Clearcover$81
Travelers$86
MetLife$95
Safeco$100
Foremost GroupSelect℠$108
Midvale Home & Auto$112
Acuity$113
First Chicago$119
The General$120
Direct Auto$120
Nationwide$123
Kemper Preferred$126
Bristol West$127
Liberty Mutual$131
State Auto$151
Dairyland$153
Stillwater$373
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Best Car Insurance in La Crosse, WI

Meticulously calculated utilizing a number of financial strength ratings, J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints, user-generated company reviews, and mobile app reviews, the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating. The chart below shows the ICS and monthly premium quotes from the best companies.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$81
Nationwide89$123
Safeco86$100
Liberty Mutual82$131
Travelers80$86
State Auto76$151
MetLife72$95
National General58$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Wisconsin

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Wisconsin roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Wisconsin[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Wisconsin is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Wisconsin, drivers are only required to purchase coverage for bodily injury.

La Crosse Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Age typically influences the costs of a driver’s car insurance policy, depending on the insurance agency. Rates and deductibles generally decrease over time with an increase in age and driving experience. Insurance providers charge teens and those in their 20s more than those in their 30s and older. The averages below are for the entire state of Wisconsin, not just La Crosse.

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$275
20s$183
30s$145
40s$142
50s$127
60s$104
70s$104
80+$115
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

La Crosse Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Price increases for insurance often relate to an individual’s driving record and accident history around speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. Drivers with clean driving records and no violations earn the best rates since insurance agents view this as an indicator of reliability. Find the average monthly costs calculated by driver history below.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$104
Speeding Ticket$139
At-Fault Accident$152
DUI$207
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Wisconsin

DUI Car Insurance Wisconsin

La Crosse Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Each insurance company uses a policyholder’s credit history differently when calculating insurance rates—whether it’s a well-known national company, like State Farm, American Family, or Progressive, or a lesser-known independent agency. Specifics are below, but in La Crosse, drivers with excellent and good credit pay less than those with average and poor credit.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$98
Good$117
Average$127
Poor$197
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in La Crosse

The costs of auto insurance can feel overwhelming—especially if you’re also paying for life insurance, homeowners insurance, or renters insurance. Luckily, many strategies exist to decrease rates. Maintaining a clean driving record and good credit, earning bundling discounts with renters or home insurance, and shopping around for insurance present the best options.

Insurify’s car insurance comparison tool combines accessibility and thoroughness to provide users with a seamless experience comparing the top regional and national auto insurance companies. Considering all of the options helps drivers find insurance perfectly matched to their coverage needs, driving history, and more. Give it a try today to see potential savings.

For more detailed Wisconsin city guides, check out these below

Related Articles

Frequently Asked Questions

  • To find cheap car insurance in La Crosse, drivers should utilize the car insurance comparison tool from Insurify that allows them to compare dozens of top regional and national insurance providers. Using Insurify and local agents as tools helps drivers understand the affordable insurance options available to them before purchasing.

  • Costs for auto insurance in La Crosse vary by a number of factors, including insurance needs, additional vehicles like ATVs or boats, driving and accident history, personal profile, and more. The best companies in La Crosse, based on ICS ratings and insurance rates, offer cheap rates ranging from $67 at Integrity to $373 at Stillwater.

  • Car insurance rates in La Crosse increase for the usual reasons associated with auto rates, including poor credit history. Insurance rates fluctuate primarily based on driving history and experience, depending on the provider. But rates tend to increase for people after speeding tickets, failures to stop, DUIs, and at-fault accidents.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Wisconsin

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Wisconsin Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Katie Powers
Written by
Katie Powers
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterWisconsindelimiterLa Crosse