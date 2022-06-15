Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in West Virginia: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

Gap insurance, or guaranteed asset protection, is an inexpensive insurance policy that protects you in the event of a total loss when you have a vehicle on lease, or when you have a financed vehicle where the value of the vehicle is less than the remaining loan balance.

If you total your car and that car is leased, you’re still obligated to pay your monthly payments for the remainder of the lease. The leasing company is reimbursed for the vehicle by your insurance company.

If your car is financed—i.e., you have a car loan—the lender will receive the reimbursement (typically by check written to both you and your lender). If the reimbursement doesn’t cover everything left on the loan, you’ll be required to pay your loan in full even if your car is unusable.

But when you have gap insurance, your insurance company will pay the remaining monthly payments of your lease or the remaining balance of your loan. The typical payout for gap insurance is between $1,000 and $3,000.