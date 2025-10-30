Are auto thieves in retreat? Car thefts in the U.S. are dropping rapidly, but the reasons remain unclear

What’s behind the decline in auto theft?

Several contributing factors have emerged. For instance, auto thefts spiked significantly during the pandemic. Supply-chain disruptions, increased demand for used cars, and shortages of parts played a role in this uptick.

Still, since auto thefts have traditionally increased year-to-year, the NICB hints that something more structural is changing in the market for stolen vehicles. A spokesman for the NICB credited the declines to a “collective action from stakeholders on all sides affected by the issue.”

The trend is not limited to just a few regions. Only Alaska reported an increase in vehicle thefts in the first half of 2025 (up about 26%). The declines were nationwide; for example, Puerto Rico and Washington state saw the largest drops (down 43% and 42%, respectively).

Nationally, the average theft rate shifted from about 126.6 thefts per 100,000 residents in the first half of 2024 to around 97.3 per 100,000 in the first half of 2025. Despite these drops, Washington, D.C., still held the highest theft rate, logging nearly four times the national average, at about 373 thefts per 100,000 residents.

The NICB stated that a number of institutions, companies, and authorities all contributed to the surprising numbers.

​“The significant declines we are seeing in 2025 demonstrate the effectiveness of collaborative efforts by law enforcement, automakers, insurers, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau,” said David J. Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB.

Several ongoing developments may help explain the reasons for the decline, according to the NICB.

Auto manufacturers are stepping up. For years, certain vulnerable models (notably entry-level vehicles without immobilizers) were frequent theft targets. Automakers Hyundai and Kia had to respond to viral social media-driven thefts and introduced free software upgrades and other anti-theft fixes.

The parts market is easing. The economic benefits of stealing a car and selling its parts (or exporting it) have softened somewhat. As supply-chain issues ease and used-parts prices fall, theft rings have less incentive.

Policing and coordination are improving. The NICB and law enforcement agencies say that more aggressive data-sharing, sting operations, and targeting of organized auto theft rings are yielding results.

The effect of high-theft years lingers. Because thefts surged in 2022 and 2023, many vehicles that would have been targets in recent years already were, making the “low-hanging fruit” less abundant in 2025.

The vehicles that thieves traditionally target may also be changing, the NICB said. High-performance muscle cars, like the Chevy Camaro, are falling out of favor. Instead, more mainstream models, like the Hyundai Elantra, Honda Accord, and Chevrolet Silverado, are once again prime targets.

“In 2022, we saw social media videos with step-by-step instructions on how to steal certain Kias and Hyundais garner massive attention online,” said Matt Brannon, data journalist at Insurify. “That trend put auto theft in the spotlight and served as a wake-up call to carmakers, many of whom have taken steps to upgrade their security features since then.”