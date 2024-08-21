Non-Owner Car Insurance in Texas (2025)

8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance
Certified public accountant
Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.
Featured in
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Table of contents
Non-owner car insurance is a special type of car insurance designed for people who don’t own a car but frequently drive other people’s cars. This coverage is ideal for people who rent cars regularly, borrow vehicles from friends or family, or use a car-sharing service.
Non-owner car insurance provides liability protection to cover damages and injuries you may cause to others while driving a vehicle that isn’t yours. But it won’t cover your injuries or damage to the car you’re driving.[1]
Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding a non-owner policy in Texas.
A liability-only insurance policy in Texas costs an average of $121 per month. Non-owner car insurance could cost less than this, making it a cost-effective option compared to a standard liability policy.
A non-owner insurance policy includes bodily injury and property damage liability but not comprehensive or collision coverage.
Many major car insurance companies, like GEICO and Progressive, offer non-owner car insurance, making it accessible and easy to find.
What is non-owner car insurance in Texas, and who needs it?
In Texas, non-owner car insurance is insurance for drivers without a car. It provides bodily injury and property damage liability coverage for injuries or damage you cause while driving someone else’s car.
You might need non-owner car insurance if you often rent cars, borrow from a friend or family member, or use car-sharing services. For example, if you frequently rent vehicles for business trips, buying a non-owner car insurance policy might be more affordable than buying coverage through the car rental company every time you rent.
Texas law may require non-owner car insurance for people who need to file an SR-22 certificate. An SR-22 is a certificate that an insurance company issues confirming you have the minimum liability insurance required by law.[2]
You may need to have an SR-22 if you’ve had your driver’s license suspended due to traffic violations, driving while intoxicated (DWI) or driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs or alcohol, and other serious infractions. If you need an SR-22 and don’t own a car, non-owner car insurance fulfills the proof of insurance requirement to reinstate your driving privileges.
Best non-owner car insurance companies in Texas
The cost of non-owner car insurance in Texas can vary based on your driving history, coverage limits, and your chosen insurance company. Here are three companies offering non-owner car insurance in Texas to help you find a policy that fits your needs and budget.
GEICO: Best for affordability
|User Reviews
4.0
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$54/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$116/mo
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
Mel
April 14, 2025
Ratings
Johnny
April 14, 2025
No Communication
James
April 14, 2025
Unsatisfactory experience with GEICO
GEICO is well-known for offering reliable coverage. It offers affordable non-owner car insurance policies to help you save money while providing essential liability coverage. GEICO’s user-friendly website and mobile app make managing your policy and filing claims easy.
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Easy online quote process and policy management
24/7 customer service
Limited coverage options compared to some competitors
May not offer the lowest rates for high-risk drivers
Limited local agents in Texas for personalized service
Direct Auto: Best for high-risk drivers
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|7.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$95/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$179/mo
Drivers appreciate the insurer’s helpful customer service and easy-to-use website. But they dislike the frequent and significant rate increases, especially for those with clean driving records. Some also report difficulties with roadside assistance.
Drivers appreciate the insurer’s helpful customer service and easy-to-use website. But they dislike the frequent and significant rate increases, especially for those with clean driving records. Some also report difficulties with roadside assistance.
Richard
April 14, 2025
Poor
Debra
April 13, 2025
High Cost
Maria
April 13, 2025
Too Expensive
Direct Auto is part of the Allstate family of companies. It specializes in providing coverage for high-risk drivers, making it a great option if you have trouble getting insured elsewhere. The company offers flexible payment options and provides SR-22 filings for drivers who need them.
Specializes in high-risk drivers
Offers flexible payment plans
SR-22 filings available
Higher rates for high-risk drivers
Parent company, Allstate, has a below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Limited online tools and resources
Progressive: Best for a range of coverage options
|JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
|819
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.4 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$99/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$150/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
Pedro
April 14, 2025
Very Good
Gary
April 14, 2025
Progressive
Patricia
April 14, 2025
Not Progressive
Progressive offers a wide range of coverage options, including non-owner car insurance policies. It’s known for extensive discounts and the ability to customize policies to meet customer needs. Progressive also offers user-friendly online tools and resources that make getting a quote and managing your policy easy.
Competitive rates
Numerous available discounts
Excellent online tools and mobile app
Rates can be higher for some drivers
Some discounts aren’t available on non-owner policies
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for GEICO, Direct Auto, and Progressive are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
In addition to rates, we considered the reported customer satisfaction metrics, IQ Score, and financial strength ratings to select the companies above.
What non-owner car insurance covers in Texas
Non-owner auto insurance offers liability-only coverage. Here’s a more in-depth explanation of the coverages included in a non-owner policy:[3]
Bodily injury liability
Bodily injury liability covers medical bills, lost wages, and legal fees if you’re at fault in an accident and injure someone else.
Property damage liability
Property damage liability pays to repair or replace another person’s property, like their car, if you cause an accident.
Uninsured/uninsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re involved in an accident with a driver who has insufficient or no insurance. It covers medical expenses and damages beyond what the other driver’s insurance can pay. Insurance companies must offer Texas customers this coverage, but you can decline it in writing if you don’t want it.
What non-owner car insurance doesn’t cover
Non-owner car insurance doesn’t include all the coverage a typical full-coverage car insurance policy provides. For example, non-owner policies don’t include the following:
Collision coverage: Collision insurance pays for damage to the car you’re driving if you get into an accident. The car owner’s policy will need to cover any repair costs for the vehicle.
Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance pays for non-collision-related losses, like theft, vandalism, or natural disasters. These are usually the responsibility of the car owner’s insurance company.
Personal belongings: Non-owner car insurance doesn’t cover personal belongings stolen from or damaged in the car. You need separate coverage through your homeowners or renters insurance for these items.
How much does non-owner car insurance cost in Texas?
On average, non-owner car insurance costs around $795 per year nationwide, according to Insurance Business America. That’s roughly half the average cost for liability-only car insurance in Texas, which is $1,451 per year, according to Insurify data.
But keep in mind that your rates may vary depending on your driving record, insurance coverage limits, age, ZIP code, and the company you choose.
Non-owner car insurance in Texas FAQs
If you still have questions about non-owner insurance in Texas, these answers to a few frequently asked questions might clear up any confusion.
Can you get car insurance on a car you don’t own in Texas?
Yes. You can get car insurance on a car you don’t own in Texas. A non-owner policy provides liability coverage for drivers who frequently use cars they don’t own. This insurance covers damages and injuries you may cause to others while driving a borrowed or rented car.
Do you need non-owner car insurance to rent a car in Texas?
No. You don’t need non-owner car insurance to rent a car in Texas. But it can be a good option if you rent cars frequently, as it can provide liability coverage beyond what the rental company offers and potentially save you money on rental car fees.
Do you need car insurance to drive a friend’s car in Texas?
Not legally, but it’s not a bad idea. If you occasionally drive a friend’s car with their permission, their insurance should cover you. But non-owner car insurance can provide additional liability protection, ensuring you have coverage if their policy limits aren’t sufficient.
Where can you buy non-owner car insurance?
You can buy non-owner car insurance from many major insurers, including GEICO, Progressive, and State Farm. It’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple companies to find the best rate and coverage for your specific needs.
Sources
- Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide."
- Texas Department of Public Safety. "Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22)."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
Janet Berry-Johnson, CPA is a freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation. She's passionate about making complicated financial topics accessible to readers. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and son and their rescue dog, Dexter. Visit her website at www.jberryjohnson.com.
Janet has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in