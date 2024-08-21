Non-Owner Car Insurance in Texas (2025)

Non-owner car insurance is a liability policy for Texas drivers who don’t own a car but drive other people’s cars or need an SR-22.

Janet Berry-Johnson
Written byJanet Berry-Johnson
  • 8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance

  • Certified public accountant

Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.

Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Updated

Updated
Non-owner car insurance is a special type of car insurance designed for people who don’t own a car but frequently drive other people’s cars. This coverage is ideal for people who rent cars regularly, borrow vehicles from friends or family, or use a car-sharing service.

Non-owner car insurance provides liability protection to cover damages and injuries you may cause to others while driving a vehicle that isn’t yours. But it won’t cover your injuries or damage to the car you’re driving.[1]

Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding a non-owner policy in Texas.

Quick Facts

  • A liability-only insurance policy in Texas costs an average of $121 per month. Non-owner car insurance could cost less than this, making it a cost-effective option compared to a standard liability policy.

  • A non-owner insurance policy includes bodily injury and property damage liability but not comprehensive or collision coverage.

  • Many major car insurance companies, like GEICO and Progressive, offer non-owner car insurance, making it accessible and easy to find.

What is non-owner car insurance in Texas, and who needs it?

In Texas, non-owner car insurance is insurance for drivers without a car. It provides bodily injury and property damage liability coverage for injuries or damage you cause while driving someone else’s car.

You might need non-owner car insurance if you often rent cars, borrow from a friend or family member, or use car-sharing services. For example, if you frequently rent vehicles for business trips, buying a non-owner car insurance policy might be more affordable than buying coverage through the car rental company every time you rent.

Texas law may require non-owner car insurance for people who need to file an SR-22 certificate. An SR-22 is a certificate that an insurance company issues confirming you have the minimum liability insurance required by law.[2]

Important Information

You may need to have an SR-22 if you’ve had your driver’s license suspended due to traffic violations, driving while intoxicated (DWI) or driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs or alcohol, and other serious infractions. If you need an SR-22 and don’t own a car, non-owner car insurance fulfills the proof of insurance requirement to reinstate your driving privileges.

Best non-owner car insurance companies in Texas

The cost of non-owner car insurance in Texas can vary based on your driving history, coverage limits, and your chosen insurance company. Here are three companies offering non-owner car insurance in Texas to help you find a policy that fits your needs and budget.

GEICO: Best for affordability

GEICO logoaffordability
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 11,386 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Mel

April 14, 2025

Verified Review

Ratings

So far, so good.

Johnny

April 14, 2025

Verified Review

No Communication

Very poor customer service. They are not open with their customers. No explanations. I would never apply to Geico again or recommend them!

James

April 14, 2025

Verified Review

Unsatisfactory experience with GEICO

They raised my rates without any prior notification or explanation.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

GEICO is well-known for offering reliable coverage. It offers affordable non-owner car insurance policies to help you save money while providing essential liability coverage. GEICO’s user-friendly website and mobile app make managing your policy and filing claims easy.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Easy online quote process and policy management

  • 24/7 customer service

Cons

  • Limited coverage options compared to some competitors

  • May not offer the lowest rates for high-risk drivers

  • Limited local agents in Texas for personalized service

Direct Auto: Best for high-risk drivers

Direct Auto logohigh-risk drivers
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$95/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$179/mo
Best For
High-risk drivers
Ample discounts
24/7 claims support
Best For
High-risk drivers
Ample discounts
24/7 claims support
Richard

April 14, 2025

Verified Review

Poor

They are raising their prices.

Debra

April 13, 2025

Verified Review

High Cost

The cost is too high.

Maria

April 13, 2025

Verified Review

Too Expensive

The rates are too high and they do not notify you when prices increase.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
2.02
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

Direct Auto is part of the Allstate family of companies. It specializes in providing coverage for high-risk drivers, making it a great option if you have trouble getting insured elsewhere. The company offers flexible payment options and provides SR-22 filings for drivers who need them.

Pros

  • Specializes in high-risk drivers

  • Offers flexible payment plans

  • SR-22 filings available

Cons

  • Higher rates for high-risk drivers

  • Parent company, Allstate, has a below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Limited online tools and resources

Progressive: Best for a range of coverage options

Progressive logorange of coverage options
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$99/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$150/mo
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Pedro

April 14, 2025

Verified Review

Very Good

Very good.

Gary

April 14, 2025

Verified Review

Progressive

They offer fair rates. However, there is room for improvement. Communication is very sparse.

Patricia

April 14, 2025

Verified Review

Not Progressive

I was overcharged.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

Progressive offers a wide range of coverage options, including non-owner car insurance policies. It’s known for extensive discounts and the ability to customize policies to meet customer needs. Progressive also offers user-friendly online tools and resources that make getting a quote and managing your policy easy.

Pros

  • Competitive rates

  • Numerous available discounts

  • Excellent online tools and mobile app

Cons

  • Rates can be higher for some drivers

  • Some discounts aren’t available on non-owner policies

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

What non-owner car insurance covers in Texas

Non-owner auto insurance offers liability-only coverage. Here’s a more in-depth explanation of the coverages included in a non-owner policy:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    Bodily injury liability covers medical bills, lost wages, and legal fees if you’re at fault in an accident and injure someone else.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d7333ddf2e/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_046-car-accident.svg

    Property damage liability

    Property damage liability pays to repair or replace another person’s property, like their car, if you cause an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/uninsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re involved in an accident with a driver who has insufficient or no insurance. It covers medical expenses and damages beyond what the other driver’s insurance can pay. Insurance companies must offer Texas customers this coverage, but you can decline it in writing if you don’t want it.

What non-owner car insurance doesn’t cover

Non-owner car insurance doesn’t include all the coverage a typical full-coverage car insurance policy provides. For example, non-owner policies don’t include the following:

  • Collision coverage: Collision insurance pays for damage to the car you’re driving if you get into an accident. The car owner’s policy will need to cover any repair costs for the vehicle.

  • Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance pays for non-collision-related losses, like theft, vandalism, or natural disasters. These are usually the responsibility of the car owner’s insurance company.

  • Personal belongings: Non-owner car insurance doesn’t cover personal belongings stolen from or damaged in the car. You need separate coverage through your homeowners or renters insurance for these items.

How much does non-owner car insurance cost in Texas?

On average, non-owner car insurance costs around $795 per year nationwide, according to Insurance Business America. That’s roughly half the average cost for liability-only car insurance in Texas, which is $1,451 per year, according to Insurify data.

But keep in mind that your rates may vary depending on your driving record, insurance coverage limits, age, ZIP code, and the company you choose.

Non-owner car insurance in Texas FAQs

If you still have questions about non-owner insurance in Texas, these answers to a few frequently asked questions might clear up any confusion.

  • Can you get car insurance on a car you don’t own in Texas?

    Yes. You can get car insurance on a car you don’t own in Texas. A non-owner policy provides liability coverage for drivers who frequently use cars they don’t own. This insurance covers damages and injuries you may cause to others while driving a borrowed or rented car.

  • Do you need non-owner car insurance to rent a car in Texas?

    No. You don’t need non-owner car insurance to rent a car in Texas. But it can be a good option if you rent cars frequently, as it can provide liability coverage beyond what the rental company offers and potentially save you money on rental car fees.

  • Do you need car insurance to drive a friend’s car in Texas?

    Not legally, but it’s not a bad idea. If you occasionally drive a friend’s car with their permission, their insurance should cover you. But non-owner car insurance can provide additional liability protection, ensuring you have coverage if their policy limits aren’t sufficient.

  • Where can you buy non-owner car insurance?

    You can buy non-owner car insurance from many major insurers, including GEICO, Progressive, and State Farm. It’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple companies to find the best rate and coverage for your specific needs.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide."
  2. Texas Department of Public Safety. "Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22)."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
