Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Bedford, TX, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Bedford, TX
Bedford is located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. It’s a safe, inviting community with no shortage of restaurants and entertainment options. If you live in Bedford, you may be in search of car insurance. After all, it’s required to drive legally in the state of Texas. The good news is there are plenty of options at your disposal.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Bedford is $224 per month or $2,688 annually.
Car insurance in Bedford is $46 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Bedford on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Bedford, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Bedford?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Bedford, with rates starting at $104 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is different.
Whether you’re on a tight budget or simply want to save some money to combat today’s high inflation rates, rest assured that cheap car insurance is available in Bedford. There are many large car insurance providers, like Progressive, Travelers, Nationwide, and Liberty Mutual, and smaller ones, such as Mile Auto and Texas Ranger, that offer great deals.
We’ve done the heavy lifting for you and found the cheapest car insurance options in Bedford. Below is a table that shows the various car insurance companies that serve drivers in the area as well as their average monthly premiums.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$104
|Mile Auto
|$125
|Clearcover
|$135
|Foremost Group
|$137
|Apparent
|$154
|Elephant
|$161
|Direct Auto
|$175
|Travelers
|$181
|Commonwealth
|$181
|SafeAuto
|$183
|Kemper Preferred
|$186
|Safeco
|$187
|Kemper
|$195
|Bristol West
|$196
|GAINSCO
|$200
|Mercury
|$202
|Kemper Specialty
|$204
|State Auto
|$205
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$212
|Aggressive
|$217
|Dairyland
|$217
|AssuranceAmerica
|$220
|Nationwide
|$225
|Jupiter
|$235
|Liberty Mutual
|$238
|Texas Ranger
|$243
|Alinsco
|$246
|Quantum
|$269
|Aspen
|$289
|Infinity
|$314
|The General
|$315
|Hallmark
|$329
|Freedom National
|$337
|Pronto
|$337
|Stillwater
|$486
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Bedford, TX
Since there is no shortage of auto insurance companies in Bedford, you may wonder which ones are the best. After all, some of them offer better rates and services than others. To hone in on the best car insurance in the area, our experts used the Insurify Composite Score (ICS).
It’s calculated by a team of data scientists and weighs factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. The score includes financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys; and more. Here is our list of the best car insurance companies in Bedford.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$135
|Nationwide
|89
|$225
|Safeco
|86
|$187
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$238
|Travelers
|80
|$181
|State Auto
|76
|$205
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Bedford Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age is one of the largest factors that drive the cost of auto insurance coverage. In general, young drivers with minimal experience pay more for their premiums. At the age of 25, auto insurance rates start to go down.
When you hit your senior years, your coverage may become more expensive again as a result of physical and mental limitations, like poor eyesight and slow reflexes. Here’s a breakdown of the average monthly cost of car insurance in Texas (not Bedford specifically) based on age.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$496
|20s
|$303
|30s
|$222
|40s
|$231
|50s
|$210
|60s
|$188
|70s
|$198
|80+
|$208
Bedford Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
As long as you maintain a clean driving record, car insurance companies will reward you with lower auto insurance rates. This is because they’ll view you as someone who is less likely to file a claim. If you have a poor record, however, you can expect to pay more for your premiums. Some insurers may even drop you or even refuse to insure you if they feel you’re too high-risk.
To give you an idea of how driving and accident history affect car insurance rates, we created this table below. It shows the average cost of car insurance for Bedford drivers with clean histories as well as those with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs on their records.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$203
|Speeding Ticket
|$272
|At-Fault Accident
|$296
|DUI
|$404
See More:
Bedford Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
While your credit score is important to lenders and creditors when you apply for loans and credit cards, it’s also vital to car insurance companies. Most auto insurance providers view those with higher credit as less likely to file claims or make late payments on their premiums.
Therefore, good credit can earn you a cheaper rate on your car insurance. Here’s a look at how credit affects car insurance prices in Bedford. You’ll notice that excellent or good credit will save you the most on your coverage.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$179
|Good
|$213
|Average
|$232
|Poor
|$360
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Bedford
If you’re on the lookout for a cheap car insurance policy in Texas, you’ve come to the right place. With Insurify, you can easily compare coverage options, deductibles, and premiums all in one convenient spot. Simply fill out a short form and compare car insurance quotes in minutes.
Since there are no fees or sign-ups involved, you have nothing to lose. There’s no reason to work with an insurance agent or spend your precious time and energy on multiple insurance websites to explore the coverage available to you. We’ve done all the work for you and made it easy to find the cheapest auto insurance.
For more detailed Texas city guides, check out these below
Frequently Asked Questions
To find the cheapest car insurance in Bedford, shop around. When you do so, make sure you compare auto insurance quotes. If you don’t want to do all the research on your own, check out Insurify. Our intuitive tool makes the process a breeze. All you have to do is fill out a short form and share a few details about yourself and your driving history.
The cost of car insurance in Bedford varies from driver to driver. If you have good credit and a clean driving history, you’ll enjoy lower premiums than someone with a poor credit score and a track record of traffic violations and at-fault accidents. Factors like discounts and the car insurance company you choose will also play a role in your car insurance rate.
There are a number of reasons that car insurance premiums in Bedford may increase. If you’re caught speeding or cause an accident, for example, you can expect your rate to go up. Other factors that are out of your control, like crime rates and accident rates in the area, may also lead to more expensive car insurance coverage.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Texas Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022