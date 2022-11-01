4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Kearney, NE (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterNebraskadelimiterKearney
Car InsurancedelimiterNebraskadelimiterKearney

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Kearney, NE

Residents of Kearney and other cities in Nebraska require car insurance to stay legal on the road. Residents pay an average of $199 per month, but it’s possible to get car insurance for less than that if you know where to look.

With Insurify , you can compare customized quotes and adjust your coverage levels and deductibles until you find the best car insurance policy for you. Insurify will get you quotes from national providers like Nationwide and State Farm all in one place, and you’ll never have to spend the time at an insurance agency.

Your car insurance premium is not only based on the level of insurance coverage you choose. In part, your auto insurance rates will be determined by where you live.The average cost of Nebraska car insurance will vary from city to city. Here’s what residents pay, on average, in each major city in Nebraska so you can see how Kearney compares to the rest of the state.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Kearney is $143 per month, or $1716 annually.

  • Car insurance in Kearney is $12 less than the average cost of car insurance in Nebraska.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Kearney on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Clearcover
$110
Midvale Home & Auto
$122
Liberty Mutual
$146
Dairyland
$149
The General
$188

See More:

Cheapest Car Insurance in Kearney, NE

Some auto insurance providers offer cheaper insurance coverage to drivers in Kearney than others. Below, you’ll find the average cost for some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lawrence. Disclaimer: bear in mind that your individual auto insurance rate may vary from the average. That’s why it’s important to get a free quote from Insurify .

Insurance Provider in KearneyQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Clearcover$110 /mo
Midvale Home & Auto$122 /mo
Liberty Mutual$146 /mo
Dairyland$149 /mo
The General$188 /mo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Best Car Insurance in Kearney, NE

Price is an important factor when choosing an auto insurance company, but it’s also critical to look for an insurer that can reliably pay claims and offer outstanding customer service. Insurify evaluated a variety of data to find the best car insurance companies in Kearney, so you can compare our results against your individual quotes for auto insurance coverage.

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Clearcover97$110 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$146 /mo

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Average Car Insurance Cost

Nebraska Cities
Omaha$133/mo
Lincoln$92/mo
Bellevue$124/mo
Grand Island$102/mo
Kearney$143/mo
Nebraska$119/mo
Lincoln
$92
Grand Island
$102
Average for NE
$119
Bellevue
$124
Omaha
$133
Kearney
$143

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nebraska

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nebraska roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nebraska[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. While this level of coverage is required in Nebraska, drivers can increase their minimums by writing to their provider.

Kearney Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Age is an important factor in determining your car insurance rates. That’s because auto insurance companies view younger drivers as a greater risk to insure due to their inexperience. Teen drivers are at an especially high risk of getting into a fatal car accident. Here’s what drivers paid on average for car insurance in each age group.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Teens$332
20s$201
30s$142
40s$127
50s$116
60s$107
70s$110
80s$110

Kearney Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Infractions on your driving record will cause your premiums to rise. That’s because DUIs, speeding tickets, and accidents indicate a high-risk driver who is more likely to file a claim. Accidents happen, however, and you should know what to expect for your car insurance rates. Here’s what motorists with different infractions in their driving history pay on average.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$149
Speeding Ticket$212
At-Fault Accident$217
DUI$295

See More:

Kearney Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Many insurers use insurance-based credit scores, which are based on information in your credit report, when determining your rate. That’s because research shows a correlation between low credit scores and filing a high number of claims. If you have excellent credit, you’ll pay less for car insurance than someone with a bad credit score. Here’s what you can expect in Nebraska:

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$85
Good$90
Average$105
Bad$131

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Nebraska

Find local Kearney agents

  • Barney Insurance, Inc.

    5205 Second Ave.,
    Kearney, NE 68847

  • Brian Blakely Insurance Agency, Inc. dba Stonebridge Insurance

    3800 A Ave,
    Kearney, NE 68847

  • Risk & Insurance Solutions, LLC

    2620 2ND AVE,
    KEARNEY, NE 68847-4417

  • GTA Insurance Group - Kearney

    3615 2nd Ave Suite A,
    Kearney, NE 68847

  • Ellerbrock-Norris Insurance

    4004 6th Ave,
    Kearney, NE 68845

  • Platte Valley State Bank

    2223 Second Ave.,
    Kearney, NE 68848

  • Affiliated Brokers Insurance

    316 W 39th St,
    Kearney, NE 68845

  • Heritage Insurance

    315 W 60th St Ste 100,
    Kearney, NE 68845-1504

  • Kevin Kennedy: Allstate Insurance

    3423 2nd Ave Ste 4,
    Kearney, NE 68847

  • Barney Insurance - Kearney

    5508 Avenue N Pl,
    Kearney, NE 68847
View more

Kearney DMV Information

The Nebraska DMV provides several online services, and you can also visit the Kearney DMV office if you need to get a driver’s license, driver’s permit, CDL, title and registration, license plates, or vehicle permits. The office is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located in the Buffalo County Government Center at:
1512 Central Ave
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 236-1248

Public Transportation in Kearney

Kearney, Nebraska offers the R.Y.D.E. Transit bus system, which operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each one-way ride is $2, and riders must make a reservation in order to secure a spot on the bus. If shared transportation isn’t for you, you can opt to book a taxi, Uber, or Lyft.

If you don’t want to face traffic on 2nd Ave in Kearney, you can walk or bike. Residents can rent bikes to travel around Kearney, but the most common mode of transportation in the city by far is driving.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Kearney

Whether you’re purchasing minimum coverage that includes property damage and bodily injury liability coverage or a more robust policy with comprehensive and collision coverage, the best way to find the cheapest premium for you is to compare customized quotes with Insurify . You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving record to get started.

From there, our artificial intelligence technology will pull quotes from national and local carriers alike. You won’t need to call multiple insurance agents for individual quotes. Insurify has helped people with insurance solutions from New York all the way to Nebraska. And you can shop for insurance products like home insurance and life insurance as well.

For more detailed Nebraska city level guides, check out these below.

FAQs - Kearney, NE Car Insurance

  • You can use Insurify to compare multiple quotes from top companies like Allstate insurance, American Family, and State Farm insurance. It’s easy to identify the cheapest deal for the coverage you need when you can compare providers side by side. And it’s free and easy to get started—you’ll just need to answer some questions so we can customize your quotes.

  • The average cost of car insurance for motorists in Kearney is $111 per month, but it’s possible to get minimum coverage for as low as $42 per month. In addition to the coverage and deductible you choose, your rate will also be impacted by your age, credit score, and driving history. You can also save by bundling your car insurance policy with your homeowners insurance.

  • High-risk drivers, teen drivers, and people with bad credit will pay more for car insurance in Kearney. You’ll also pay more if you choose to purchase full-coverage car insurance opposed to liability coverage.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Nebraska

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Nebraska Unicameral Legislature. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Olivia Oksenhorn
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterNebraskadelimiterKearney