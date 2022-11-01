4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Kearney, NE
Residents of Kearney and other cities in Nebraska require car insurance to stay legal on the road. Residents pay an average of $199 per month, but it’s possible to get car insurance for less than that if you know where to look.
With Insurify , you can compare customized quotes and adjust your coverage levels and deductibles until you find the best car insurance policy for you. Insurify will get you quotes from national providers like Nationwide and State Farm all in one place, and you’ll never have to spend the time at an insurance agency.
Your car insurance premium is not only based on the level of insurance coverage you choose. In part, your auto insurance rates will be determined by where you live.The average cost of Nebraska car insurance will vary from city to city. Here’s what residents pay, on average, in each major city in Nebraska so you can see how Kearney compares to the rest of the state.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Kearney is $143 per month, or $1716 annually.
Car insurance in Kearney is $12 less than the average cost of car insurance in Nebraska.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Kearney on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Kearney, NE
Some auto insurance providers offer cheaper insurance coverage to drivers in Kearney than others. Below, you’ll find the average cost for some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lawrence. Disclaimer: bear in mind that your individual auto insurance rate may vary from the average. That’s why it’s important to get a free quote from Insurify .
|Insurance Provider in Kearney
|Clearcover
|$110 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$122 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$146 /mo
|Dairyland
|$149 /mo
|The General
|$188 /mo
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Kearney, NE
Price is an important factor when choosing an auto insurance company, but it’s also critical to look for an insurer that can reliably pay claims and offer outstanding customer service. Insurify evaluated a variety of data to find the best car insurance companies in Kearney, so you can compare our results against your individual quotes for auto insurance coverage.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$110 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$146 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Nebraska Cities
|Omaha
|$133/mo
|Lincoln
|$92/mo
|Bellevue
|$124/mo
|Grand Island
|$102/mo
|Kearney
|$143/mo
|Nebraska
|$119/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nebraska
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nebraska roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nebraska[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. While this level of coverage is required in Nebraska, drivers can increase their minimums by writing to their provider.
Kearney Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age is an important factor in determining your car insurance rates. That’s because auto insurance companies view younger drivers as a greater risk to insure due to their inexperience. Teen drivers are at an especially high risk of getting into a fatal car accident. Here’s what drivers paid on average for car insurance in each age group.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$332
|20s
|$201
|30s
|$142
|40s
|$127
|50s
|$116
|60s
|$107
|70s
|$110
|80s
|$110
Kearney Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Infractions on your driving record will cause your premiums to rise. That’s because DUIs, speeding tickets, and accidents indicate a high-risk driver who is more likely to file a claim. Accidents happen, however, and you should know what to expect for your car insurance rates. Here’s what motorists with different infractions in their driving history pay on average.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$149
|Speeding Ticket
|$212
|At-Fault Accident
|$217
|DUI
|$295
Kearney Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many insurers use insurance-based credit scores, which are based on information in your credit report, when determining your rate. That’s because research shows a correlation between low credit scores and filing a high number of claims. If you have excellent credit, you’ll pay less for car insurance than someone with a bad credit score. Here’s what you can expect in Nebraska:
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$85
|Good
|$90
|Average
|$105
|Bad
|$131
Kearney DMV Information
The Nebraska DMV provides several online services, and you can also visit the Kearney DMV office if you need to get a driver’s license, driver’s permit, CDL, title and registration, license plates, or vehicle permits. The office is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located in the Buffalo County Government Center at:
1512 Central Ave
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 236-1248
Public Transportation in Kearney
Kearney, Nebraska offers the R.Y.D.E. Transit bus system, which operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each one-way ride is $2, and riders must make a reservation in order to secure a spot on the bus. If shared transportation isn’t for you, you can opt to book a taxi, Uber, or Lyft.
If you don’t want to face traffic on 2nd Ave in Kearney, you can walk or bike. Residents can rent bikes to travel around Kearney, but the most common mode of transportation in the city by far is driving.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Kearney
Whether you’re purchasing minimum coverage that includes property damage and bodily injury liability coverage or a more robust policy with comprehensive and collision coverage, the best way to find the cheapest premium for you is to compare customized quotes with Insurify . You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving record to get started.
From there, our artificial intelligence technology will pull quotes from national and local carriers alike. You won’t need to call multiple insurance agents for individual quotes. Insurify has helped people with insurance solutions from New York all the way to Nebraska. And you can shop for insurance products like home insurance and life insurance as well.
For more detailed Nebraska city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Kearney, NE Car Insurance
You can use Insurify to compare multiple quotes from top companies like Allstate insurance, American Family, and State Farm insurance. It’s easy to identify the cheapest deal for the coverage you need when you can compare providers side by side. And it’s free and easy to get started—you’ll just need to answer some questions so we can customize your quotes.
The average cost of car insurance for motorists in Kearney is $111 per month, but it’s possible to get minimum coverage for as low as $42 per month. In addition to the coverage and deductible you choose, your rate will also be impacted by your age, credit score, and driving history. You can also save by bundling your car insurance policy with your homeowners insurance.
High-risk drivers, teen drivers, and people with bad credit will pay more for car insurance in Kearney. You’ll also pay more if you choose to purchase full-coverage car insurance opposed to liability coverage.
