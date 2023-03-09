Direct Auto Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (2023)

Direct Auto car insurance coverage

Direct Auto provides various car insurance coverage options to protect you, your car, and other drivers on the road.[3] Find an outline of each coverage option below:

Liability : This pays for bodily injury and property damage to the other driver if you cause an accident.

Collision : This coverage pays for damage to your car following an auto accident with another car or object.

Comprehensive : If your car incurs damages due to an event other than an accident, like vandalism or a hailstorm, this coverage pays for covered damages. [4]

Uninsured/underinsured motorist : This pays for damage to your car if another person with insufficient insurance coverage causes an accident.

Personal injury protection (PIP) : This covers medical costs and funeral expenses regardless of fault in an accident.

Towing coverage: This reimburses you for towing costs, up to a coverage limit.

Rental reimbursement : This coverage reimburses you for rental car costs if you need to drive one temporarily following damage from a covered event.

Medical payments: This pays for medical costs in a car accident no matter who’s at fault. This may also cover medical costs if you incur injury while walking, riding in someone else’s car, or taking public transportation.

How to get a car insurance quote from Direct Auto

You can get a quote with Direct Auto online, by phone, or by visiting a location. The online process simply requires you to enter your ZIP code and answer questions about your car and the people who drive it.

Direct Auto will check your past claims, driving history, credit history, and more to determine your projected premiums. Using a quote-comparison platform like Insurify allows you to submit this information once to secure quotes from multiple insurance providers for you to compare, saving you from going through this process with each insurer.

Direct Auto car insurance cost by state

Each state sets its own minimum requirements for the insurance you need to carry while driving, and prices for insurance also vary by state. Find the average rates for full-coverage and liability-only car insurance with Direct Auto for 11 states below.

State Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Arizona $226 $200 Florida $283 $276 Georgia $289 $247 Illinois $169 $133 North Carolina $65 $65 Ohio $147 $124 Pennsylvania $188 $144 Tennessee $135 $103 Texas $224 $173 Virginia $233 $170 Washington $194 $196 View more Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Direct Auto auto insurance rates by driving history

Your driving history — including speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs — also affects your insurance rates. Drivers with past violations tend to pay more on average than policyholders with clean driving records. Find the average full-coverage and liability-only quotes from Direct Auto for drivers with different driving histories below.

Driving History Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Clean record $231 $194 Speeding ticket $310 $259 At-fault accident $330 $277 DUI $460 $385 Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Direct Auto car insurance cost by age

Younger drivers, including teenagers and drivers younger than 25, generally pay more for insurance than older drivers with more experience behind the wheel. Below, you’ll find the average premiums by age.

Driver Age Average Monthly Quote 18 $489 25 $220 30 $193 40 $171 50 $162 60 $149 70 $157 Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Direct Auto car insurance discounts

Qualifying for driver discounts helps decrease your insurance premium, saving you money each year. Direct Auto offers many different types of discounts, including:

Military: Active service members who can provide documents that verify service may be able to qualify for up to 25% in savings.

Safe driver: Drivers without a violation or accident in the last 36 months may qualify for a discount of up to 10%.

Good student : If you’re unmarried and attending high school, college, or technical school full-time, you may qualify for a discount of up to 10% if you rank in the top 20% of your class or have at least a B average.

Senior citizen: Drivers age 55 or older may save up to 5% by taking a motor vehicle accident prevention course.

DynamicDrive: You can earn a discount of up to 10% if you download the Routely app that shares information on your driving behavior with Direct Auto.

Driver education: Drivers may receive a discount of up to 10% for completing an accident prevention course or state-approved driver education course.

Multi-car : If your policy includes more than one car, you can earn a discount of up to 25%.

Vehicle equipment: You can save up to 10% by having or installing anti-theft or car safety features.

Muli-product: Adding a qualifying coverage from Direct Auto to your car insurance policy — like term life insurance, an emergency protection plan, or roadside assistance — could save you up to 5%.

Prior coverage savings: Drivers who had coverage with another insurer for at least six months without lapsing for more than 90 days prior to switching to Direct Auto may qualify for a discount of up to 25%.

Homeowner: Homeowners who keep insured cars at their home may save up to 15%.

Welcome back: Former policyholders who left and returned to Direct Auto for coverage may save up to 6%.

Affinity: Members of an organization that partners with Direct Auto may qualify for up to 5% in savings.

Payment discounts: Setting up automatic payments, paying your policy in full, or choosing paperless billing could save you up to 9%.

Multi-policy: Purchasing two or more policies from Direct Auto could help you score savings of up to 10%.

Direct Auto Insurance bundling options

Direct Auto offers two bundling discount options — the multi-product discount and the multi-policy discount. If you add a term life insurance, roadside assistance, or emergency protection plan product to your car insurance policy, you can benefit from a multi-product discount of up to 5%.

If you purchase two or more Direct Auto policies, including auto, commercial auto, and motorcycle insurance, you might qualify for the multi-policy discount of up to 10%.