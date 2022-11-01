Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Shepherdsville, KY, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Shepherdsville is $260 per month or $3,120 yearly.
Car insurance in Shepherdsville is $53 more than the average monthly cost in Kentucky.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Shepherdsville on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Shepherdsville, KY
Finding the right car insurance for an affordable price can be complicated. Different providers weigh factors such as driving record and credit score differently, and it can be difficult to know which one is right for you. With Insurify, you can compare car insurance quotes and coverage to find the lowest price to cover your unique car insurance needs.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Shepherdsville, KY
What is the cheapest car insurance in Shepherdsville?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Shepherdsville, with rates starting at $185 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is different.
The average cost of car insurance can vary as much as $200 per month within one city, depending on the insurer—so it’s important to investigate the options out there. Though many factors can affect the price of your low-cost car insurance, here is a good place to start comparing prices.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$185
|Liberty Mutual
|$223
|State Auto
|$227
|Dairyland
|$231
|Bristol West
|$276
|Progressive
|$277
|Nationwide
|$328
|Grange
|$153
|SafeAuto
|$171
|Safeco
|$237
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$268
|Clearcover
|$322
|The General
|$354
|Kemper Preferred
|$385
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kentucky
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kentucky roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kentucky[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kentucky is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Shepherdsville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When you’re looking for affordable car insurance, your driving record has an impact on the price you will pay[2]. Driving infractions and a history of accidents will raise the rates of even the cheapest insurance. This chart shows how driving mistakes can make your insurance costs go up.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$251
|Speeding Ticket
|$336
|At-Fault Accident
|$366
|DUI
|$499
Shepherdsville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
An important factor when considering a low-cost car insurance policy is your credit score[3]. As this chart shows, a lower credit score can make the costs of your insurance go up. However, no matter what your credit score is, Insurify will help you find the best rate available to you from the providers in your area.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$210
|Good
|$248
|Average
|$273
|Poor
|$423
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Shepherdsville
When you’re shopping for low-cost car insurance, it is important to compare quotes from different providers in your area to seize the cheapest option out there. Insurify breaks down general factors about your city for you, such as what providers offer the best discount prices and what factors can make insurance prices go up.
After entering some information, including age, make of car, and accident history, users get the cheapest up-to-date car insurance quotes from the top insurance companies in their area. Comparing quotes side-by-side this way is essential when you want to simplify finding cheap car insurance coverage.
Frequently Asked Questions
Since there are so many options for cheap car insurance out there, comparing quotes in your city is the key to finding the cheapest insurance premiums. Insurify is dedicated to comparing quotes in your area based on several key factors among different insurers, including driving record, credit tier, and more.
Since so many variables affect the cost of car insurance, it’s important to find cheap insurance quotes tailored to you and your specific details. Once you see options from several different providers, it will be easier to choose a low-cost insurance policy that is right for you.
Several factors can drive up insurance rates in any given area, such as traffic patterns, typical weather, theft and vandalism statistics, and frequency of accidents. Shepherdsville has one of the highest rates of accidents in the state of Kentucky, which might be one factor that makes Shepherdsville car insurance more expensive than the Kentucky state average.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
