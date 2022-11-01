4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Shepherdsville, KY, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterKentuckydelimiterShepherdsville
Car InsurancedelimiterKentuckydelimiterShepherdsville

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Danny Smith
Written by
Danny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
John Leach
Edited by
John Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Shepherdsville is $260 per month or $3,120 yearly.

  • Car insurance in Shepherdsville is $53 more than the average monthly cost in Kentucky.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Shepherdsville on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in Shepherdsville, KY

Finding the right car insurance for an affordable price can be complicated. Different providers weigh factors such as driving record and credit score differently, and it can be difficult to know which one is right for you. With Insurify, you can compare car insurance quotes and coverage to find the lowest price to cover your unique car insurance needs.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$185
Liberty Mutual
$223
State Auto
$227
Dairyland
$231
Bristol West
$276

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance Kentucky

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Shepherdsville, KY

What is the cheapest car insurance in Shepherdsville?

Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Shepherdsville, with rates starting at $185 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is different.

The average cost of car insurance can vary as much as $200 per month within one city, depending on the insurer—so it’s important to investigate the options out there. Though many factors can affect the price of your low-cost car insurance, here is a good place to start comparing prices.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$185
Liberty Mutual$223
State Auto$227
Dairyland$231
Bristol West$276
Progressive$277
Nationwide$328
Grange$153
SafeAuto$171
Safeco$237
Midvale Home & Auto$268
Clearcover$322
The General$354
Kemper Preferred$385
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kentucky

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kentucky roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kentucky[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kentucky is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $10,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

Shepherdsville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

When you’re looking for affordable car insurance, your driving record has an impact on the price you will pay[2]. Driving infractions and a history of accidents will raise the rates of even the cheapest insurance. This chart shows how driving mistakes can make your insurance costs go up.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$251
Speeding Ticket$336
At-Fault Accident$366
DUI$499
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Kentucky

DUI Car Insurance Kentucky

Shepherdsville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

An important factor when considering a low-cost car insurance policy is your credit score[3]. As this chart shows, a lower credit score can make the costs of your insurance go up. However, no matter what your credit score is, Insurify will help you find the best rate available to you from the providers in your area.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$210
Good$248
Average$273
Poor$423
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Shepherdsville

When you’re shopping for low-cost car insurance, it is important to compare quotes from different providers in your area to seize the cheapest option out there. Insurify breaks down general factors about your city for you, such as what providers offer the best discount prices and what factors can make insurance prices go up.

After entering some information, including age, make of car, and accident history, users get the cheapest up-to-date car insurance quotes from the top insurance companies in their area. Comparing quotes side-by-side this way is essential when you want to simplify finding cheap car insurance coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Since there are so many options for cheap car insurance out there, comparing quotes in your city is the key to finding the cheapest insurance premiums. Insurify is dedicated to comparing quotes in your area based on several key factors among different insurers, including driving record, credit tier, and more.

  • Since so many variables affect the cost of car insurance, it’s important to find cheap insurance quotes tailored to you and your specific details. Once you see options from several different providers, it will be easier to choose a low-cost insurance policy that is right for you.

  • Several factors can drive up insurance rates in any given area, such as traffic patterns, typical weather, theft and vandalism statistics, and frequency of accidents. Shepherdsville has one of the highest rates of accidents in the state of Kentucky, which might be one factor that makes Shepherdsville car insurance more expensive than the Kentucky state average.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Kentucky

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Kentucky Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. idrivesafely.com. "KY Driver Point System." Accessed June 14, 2022
  3. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit Scoring: How Does it Affect You?." Accessed June 14, 2022
Danny Smith
Written by
Danny Smith
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Learn More
John Leach
Edited by
John Leach

Insurance Content Editor at Insurify

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.
Car InsurancedelimiterKentuckydelimiterShepherdsville