Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Fairburn, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Fairburn is $344 per month or $4,128 annually.
Car insurance in Fairburn is $10 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Fairburn on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Fairburn, GA
The average cost of insurance in Fairburn is $344 per month, but rates can vary due to factors such as the age and gender of the driver and things like poor driving history and credit tier. Insurers weigh these factors differently, so it’s important to compare auto insurance rates from multiple companies to ensure you are getting the best rate for your insurance needs.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Fairburn, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Fairburn?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Fairburn, with rates starting at $184 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
It’s always important to compare quotes from multiple providers. Depending on factors for the driver like age, gender, and choice of vehicle, many great options exist for budget-minded buyers. With Insurify, you can compare quotes and find the perfect plan that fits your needs.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$184
|Travelers
|$208
|National General
|$219
|Nationwide
|$246
|Liberty Mutual
|$261
|Hugo
|$93
|Mile Auto
|$218
|Elephant
|$255
|State Auto
|$276
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$298
|Clearcover
|$299
|InsureMax
|$302
|Amigo America
|$305
|SafeAuto
|$307
|AssuranceAmerica
|$307
|Foremost
|$318
|Mercury
|$326
|Safeco
|$347
|Bristol West
|$417
|The General
|$450
|Freedom National
|$472
|Infinity
|$558
|Everest National
|$751
|Arrowhead
|$835
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Fairburn Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Factors like the age and gender of the driver and the cost and model of the vehicle aren’t the only things that can affect rates. Agencies also evaluate driving records to determine a driver’s likelihood of filing a claim[2]. Those with clean records or only a few blemished usually end up paying much less in premiums than those with multiple accidents or DUIs on their records.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$367
|Speeding Ticket
|$492
|At-Fault Accident
|$536
|DUI
|$730
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Fairburn Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Another potential risk factor for auto insurance is a driver’s credit score. The mentality behind this is that general spending habits can inform the likelihood of filing an insurance claim. Therefore, drivers who are in a better credit tier are rewarded for their responsible behavior with lower quotes[3].
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$315
|Good
|$372
|Average
|$409
|Poor
|$634
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Fairburn
While factors like gender, age, and year of the vehicle can affect rates, exercising safe driving practices is the wisest way to keep insurance affordable. Because risk factors are so detrimental, it’s best if they can be avoided. If that’s out of the question, looking for discounts can help lower rates too, like bundling auto insurance with home or renters insurance.
Regardless of budget, it’s always best to compare quotes when shopping for an auto insurance policy. Insurify is the perfect all-in-one option to find the best coverage for your lifestyle by offering real-time car insurance quotes from many insurance providers. You can get free quotes in minutes all without leaving the site.
Frequently Asked Questions
One of the best ways to secure cheap car insurance in Fairburn is by taking the time to compare quotes. Insurify makes it easy with our network which includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. that can work with you to find the insurance policy that fits your needs.
The average cost of insurance in Fairburn is $344 per month, $10 less than the state’s monthly average. Rates can vary due to factors such as the age and gender of the driver and risk factors such as driving history and credit tier.
Risk factors like impaired driving or at-fault accidents on a record, as well as a driver’s credit history, can quickly increase insurance rates in Fairburn. However, other more common factors that can affect costs are the age and gender of the driver and the cost and the vehicle type.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- idrivesafely.com. "Georgia Driving Record." Accessed July 29, 2022
- Georgia Office of Attorney General - Consumer Protection Division. "Credit Reports and Credit Score." Accessed July 29, 2022