Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Port Charlotte, FL, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Port Charlotte is $199 per month or $2,388 yearly.
Car insurance in Port Charlotte is $132 less than the average monthly cost in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Port Charlotte on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Port Charlotte, FL
If you love Port Charlotte for its peace and quiet, you probably won’t be surprised that auto insurance is more affordable here than in the rest of Florida. Read on to learn about the top providers selling car insurance in Port Charlotte and how to get a cheap policy for you and your family, and always make sure to compare car insurance rates before committing to an insurer.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Port Charlotte, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Port Charlotte?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Port Charlotte, with rates starting at $156 per month. It’s still essential to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Below, you can browse average quotes on auto insurance in Port Charlotte. You’ll get a sense of which insurance companies are offering cheap premiums in the area. Your individual situation and driving history will affect the rate you get, so make sure you still compare quotes.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$156
|National General
|$176
|Progressive
|$205
|Bristol West
|$206
|Liberty Mutual
|$220
|Hugo
|$52
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$121
|Direct Auto
|$168
|Safeco
|$183
|AssuranceAmerica
|$202
|GAINSCO
|$209
|Mercury
|$209
|Infinity
|$224
|Dairyland
|$237
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$259
|Pronto
|$262
|The General
|$298
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Port Charlotte Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Safe driving is a great way to earn cheap auto insurance and keep it. This table shows that when Port Charlotte drivers show speeding tickets or at-fault accidents on their driving record, it’s harder for them to find a cheap insurance policy[2]. This is because the price of your insurance coverage is based on the likelihood that you will make a claim—and often, history repeats itself.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$200
|Speeding Ticket
|$268
|At-Fault Accident
|$292
|DUI
|$398
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Port Charlotte Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
For Port Charlotte drivers, better credit does make for better premiums. You can see in this table that there’s a direct relationship between a driver’s credit score and their auto insurance rates[3]. But if your credit needs improvement, don’t get too stressed. There are plenty of ways to reduce your insurance costs.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$174
|Good
|$206
|Average
|$226
|Poor
|$350
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Port Charlotte
In general, the way to find cheap car insurance is to spend the time looking for it. There are so many insurance companies offering auto policies in Port Charlotte, and they will offer slightly different premiums. Your task is to get free quotes from as many as possible until you’ve found the best deal from a solid insurance provider.
If that sounds like a lot of work, you’ll understand why we built Insurify. It looks all over the internet for insurance quotes personalized to your insurance needs, driving record, credit score, and everything else—so when you get a quote from Insurify, you’ll be ready to buy. Insurify is free, fast, easy to use, and designed to score you cheap auto insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
There’s an insurance company out there that’s ready to give you a cheap car insurance policy. The best way to find that company is by using a quote-comparison site like Insurify to compare quotes side by side quickly. If you also buy renters insurance, homeowners insurance, or other types of insurance, buy them in one place to get lower premiums.
The average driver pays $199 per month for auto insurance in Port Charlotte. That’s cheaper than Fort Myers and most of the state of Florida overall. The premiums on your auto insurance coverage are determined by a variety of factors, including your age, credit score, driving history, and coverage needs.
In Florida, car insurance providers use your credit score to estimate how reliably you will pay your premiums. So a lower credit score will raise your insurance rates. Similarly, if your driving record shows a history of accidents or speeding, you’ll probably get charged above-average premiums. To find the best rates for you, compare quotes.
Insurify Insights
How Port Charlotte Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Port Charlotte, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Port Charlotte drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Port Charlotte
#134
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#117
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#114
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#123
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Port Charlotte drivers rank 58 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #58
- Percent of drivers in Port Charlotte with an accident: 9.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Port Charlotte drivers rank 114 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #114
- Percent of drivers in Port Charlotte with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Port Charlotte drivers rank 197 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #197
- Percent of drivers in Port Charlotte with a reckless driving offense: 0.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Port Charlotte drivers rank 180 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #180
- Percent of drivers in Port Charlotte with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Port Charlotte drivers rank 134 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #134
- Percent of drivers in Port Charlotte with a speeding ticket: 6.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Port Charlotte drivers rank 124 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #124
- Percent of drivers in Port Charlotte with clean record: 79.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Port Charlotte drivers rank 179 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #179
- Percent of drivers in Port Charlotte with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.36%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- State of Florida.com. "Florida Driving Records: What's Inside and How to Get a Copy." Accessed July 20, 2022
- Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed July 20, 2022