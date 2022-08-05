Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, American Family offers significantly cheaper rates than Liberty Mutual. On average, you can expect to pay $188 more per month with Liberty Mutual, but certain driver categories have to pay even more. For example, teen drivers pay $347 more per month with Liberty Mutual, and drivers with a DUI on their record pay $376 more.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-risk drivers—such as teens and those who have speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs on their records—will benefit from a policy with American Family the most. Insurify data shows that Liberty Mutual drastically raises its rates for drivers who have risk factors, while American Family is more conservative with its increases.

Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Age

Teenage drivers can expect the highest rates with both American Family and Liberty Mutual. However, American Family insurance is much more affordable for teens. With an average rate of $156 per month, it’s $347 per month cheaper than Liberty Mutual insurance, which costs $503 per month on average.

Mature drivers with more experience on the road will see significantly lower car insurance rates. Drivers in their 20s already pay much less than teens, $56 per month with American Family and $261 per month with Liberty Mutual. Drivers in their 60s can expect to pay the lowest rates, $50 per month with American Family and $163 per month with Liberty Mutual.

Age Group American Family Liberty Mutual Teen $156 $503 20s $56 $261 30s $59 $208 40s $54 $204 50s $50 $182 60s $50 $163 70s $66 $173 80s $75 $177

Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Gender

Insurance providers offer higher rates to men because they assume that they are more prone to high-risk driving habits, such as speeding. This is why women can expect to get a cheaper auto policy than men with both American Family and Liberty Mutual. On average, women pay $6 less per month with American Family and $17 less per month with Liberty Mutual.

If you live in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, or Pennsylvania, you don’t have to worry about insurance providers raising your rates because of your gender. These states do not allow auto insurance companies to use your gender as a factor when calculating your auto insurance quote.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men pay $62 per month with American Family and $256 per month with Liberty Mutual, $194 more. It’s important to remember that these rates are just averages and your real quote will depend on other factors, such as what types of insurance you’re looking for. Use Insurify to get your real quote with both American Family and Liberty Mutual today.

Gender American Family Liberty Mutual National Average Men $62 $256 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women can expect slightly lower rates with both American Family and Liberty Mutual. On average, women drivers pay $56 per month with American Family and $239 per month with Liberty Mutual, $183 higher. If you qualify for any of the insurance discounts that American Family and Liberty Mutual offer, you can keep your auto insurance rates down even more.

Gender American Family Liberty Mutual National Average Women $56 $239 $78

Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Mileage

Insurance companies typically offer lower rates to drivers who travel shorter distances—under 10,000 miles annually—because they believe that you have fewer opportunities to damage your vehicle and file an insurance claim. Drivers with less than 5,000 annual mileage can expect the best rates, while drivers with 20,000+ mileage usually pay more for their policy.

According to Insurify data, Liberty Mutual follows this trend. Liberty Mutual drivers with less than 5,000 annual mileage can expect to pay $57 less per month than drivers with 20,000 annual mileage. American Family drivers can expect to pay the same rate regardless of their annual mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Drivers with 15,000 annual mileage pay $56 per month with American Family and $272 per month with Liberty Mutual, $216 more. Drivers with 20,000 annual mileage can expect to pay even more with Liberty Mutual—$290 per month—and the same average rate with American Family, $56 per month.

Annual Mileage American Family Liberty Mutual National Average 15,000 $56 $272 $78 20,000 $56 $290 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

On average, drivers with 10,000 annual mileage pay $56 per month with American Family and $242 per month with Liberty Mutual, $186 more. Drivers with very low annual mileage—less than 5,000 per year—pay $233 per month with Liberty Mutual and $57 per month with American Family.

Annual Mileage American Family Liberty Mutual National Average 5,000 $57 $233 $78 10,000 $56 $242 $78

Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Credit Score

Typically, drivers with a good credit history pay less for car insurance than drivers with a poor credit history. With both American Family and Liberty Mutual, drivers with an excellent credit score can expect the lowest rates, and those with poor credit scores pay significantly more. However, American Family offers much cheaper rates to drivers with good credit and bad credit.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit history when calculating your quote. If you live in one of these states, your credit score will not have an impact on the cost of your car insurance policy.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers with an excellent credit score pay $45 per month with American Family and $201 per month with Liberty Mutual on average. The difference between these rates adds up to $1,872 per year. Those with a good credit score can expect slightly higher rates, $52 per month with American Family and $214 per month with Liberty Mutual, $162 more.

Credit Tier American Family Liberty Mutual National Average Excellent $45 $201 $60 Good $52 $214 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with average credit pay $57 per month with American Family and $259 per month with Liberty Mutual, $202 more. Drivers with a poor credit score can expect the highest rates, $86 per month with American Family and a whopping $311 per month with Liberty Mutual. The difference in rates for drivers with poor credit amounts to $2,700 per year.

Credit Tier American Family Liberty Mutual National Average Average $57 $259 $78 Poor $86 $311 $120

Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Driving Record

When it comes to your car insurance rates, your driving record is the most important factor. Safe drivers with a clean driving record have access to the best auto insurance rates and pay significantly less than drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other offenses on their record.

An accident and a DUI on your record have the highest impact on your quote with American Family, raising it by over $37 per month on average. Liberty Mutual drivers can expect the highest increase in their quote if they have a DUI on their driving record, which raises the average rate by $230 per month, or $2,760 per year.

Overall, American Family offers significantly cheaper rates to all drivers.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers pay $57 per month with American Family and $240 per month with Liberty Mutual, $183 more. Different car insurance providers have different definitions of what a “good driver” is, but typically it’s a driver who has maintained a clean driving record for over five years.

Driver Type American Family Liberty Mutual National Average Clean Record $57 $240 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

A speeding ticket on your record increases your average quote to $77 per month with American Family and $279 per month with Liberty Mutual. Drivers with a speeding ticket can expect to pay $202 more per month, or $2,424 more per year, if they get a policy with Liberty Mutual.

Driver Type American Family Liberty Mutual National Average Speeding Ticket $77 $279 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Drivers with an accident on their record pay $194 more per month with Liberty Mutual vs. American Family. On average, you can expect to spend $95 per month on a car insurance policy with American Family and $289 per month on a policy with Liberty Mutual.

Driver Type American Family Liberty Mutual National Average At-Fault Accident $95 $289 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

On average, drivers with a DUI pay $94 per month with American Family and a whopping $470 per month with Liberty Mutual. Depending on the coverage options you’re looking for, you may have to pay even higher rates. Use Insurify to find the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI in minutes.