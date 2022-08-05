Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
American Family vs. Liberty Mutual: A Summary
The best way to find an auto insurance policy with low premiums and great coverage is to compare car insurance providers. With an average monthly quote of $247, Liberty Mutual offers significantly more expensive insurance coverage than American Family, which has an average rate of just $59 per month. But which provider is right for you? Read this review to find out.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|American Family
|$59
|89
|Liberty Mutual
|$247
|82
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
American Family
Offered in 19 states, American Family—or AmFam—is a trustworthy provider that’s been selling insurance since 1927. It offers different coverage options, including gap insurance, emergency roadside assistance, and accidental death and dismemberment, at affordable rates. American Family has a high Insurify Composite Score of 89.
Pros
Affordable rates
Discounts for young drivers
Cons
Only offered in 19 states
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual offers more expensive car insurance rates, but it comes with comprehensive bonuses, such as accident forgiveness and lifetime repair guarantees. Your Liberty Mutual coverage is customizable, so you can pick from many types of coverage to only pay for what you need. Various extras, such as a deductible fund, are available as add-ons.
Good for
Customizable policies
Offered in all 50 states
Not the best option for
Mixed satisfaction ratings
High average rates
|Rating Factor
|American Family
|Liberty Mutual
|Fitch
|Not Rated
|WD
|A.M. Best
|A
|A
|Moody’s
|Not Rated
|A2
|S&P
|A
|A
|J.D. Power
|899
|872
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
American Family is a great option for families with teen drivers. It offers a variety of young driver discounts, such as good student, student away at school, and young volunteer. Moreover, it also has a safe driver program specifically designed for families with teen drivers called Teen Safe Driver. It’s free to enroll, and you may get a discount on your policy.
Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual: Which Is Cheaper?
Overall, American Family offers significantly cheaper rates than Liberty Mutual. On average, you can expect to pay $188 more per month with Liberty Mutual, but certain driver categories have to pay even more. For example, teen drivers pay $347 more per month with Liberty Mutual, and drivers with a DUI on their record pay $376 more.
ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
High-risk drivers—such as teens and those who have speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs on their records—will benefit from a policy with American Family the most. Insurify data shows that Liberty Mutual drastically raises its rates for drivers who have risk factors, while American Family is more conservative with its increases.
Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Age
Teenage drivers can expect the highest rates with both American Family and Liberty Mutual. However, American Family insurance is much more affordable for teens. With an average rate of $156 per month, it’s $347 per month cheaper than Liberty Mutual insurance, which costs $503 per month on average.
Mature drivers with more experience on the road will see significantly lower car insurance rates. Drivers in their 20s already pay much less than teens, $56 per month with American Family and $261 per month with Liberty Mutual. Drivers in their 60s can expect to pay the lowest rates, $50 per month with American Family and $163 per month with Liberty Mutual.
|Age Group
|American Family
|Liberty Mutual
|Teen
|$156
|$503
|20s
|$56
|$261
|30s
|$59
|$208
|40s
|$54
|$204
|50s
|$50
|$182
|60s
|$50
|$163
|70s
|$66
|$173
|80s
|$75
|$177
Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Gender
Insurance providers offer higher rates to men because they assume that they are more prone to high-risk driving habits, such as speeding. This is why women can expect to get a cheaper auto policy than men with both American Family and Liberty Mutual. On average, women pay $6 less per month with American Family and $17 less per month with Liberty Mutual.
If you live in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, or Pennsylvania, you don’t have to worry about insurance providers raising your rates because of your gender. These states do not allow auto insurance companies to use your gender as a factor when calculating your auto insurance quote.
Which is cheapest for men?
On average, men pay $62 per month with American Family and $256 per month with Liberty Mutual, $194 more. It’s important to remember that these rates are just averages and your real quote will depend on other factors, such as what types of insurance you’re looking for. Use Insurify to get your real quote with both American Family and Liberty Mutual today.
|Gender
|American Family
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|Men
|$62
|$256
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women can expect slightly lower rates with both American Family and Liberty Mutual. On average, women drivers pay $56 per month with American Family and $239 per month with Liberty Mutual, $183 higher. If you qualify for any of the insurance discounts that American Family and Liberty Mutual offer, you can keep your auto insurance rates down even more.
|Gender
|American Family
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|Women
|$56
|$239
|$78
Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Mileage
Insurance companies typically offer lower rates to drivers who travel shorter distances—under 10,000 miles annually—because they believe that you have fewer opportunities to damage your vehicle and file an insurance claim. Drivers with less than 5,000 annual mileage can expect the best rates, while drivers with 20,000+ mileage usually pay more for their policy.
According to Insurify data, Liberty Mutual follows this trend. Liberty Mutual drivers with less than 5,000 annual mileage can expect to pay $57 less per month than drivers with 20,000 annual mileage. American Family drivers can expect to pay the same rate regardless of their annual mileage.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
Drivers with 15,000 annual mileage pay $56 per month with American Family and $272 per month with Liberty Mutual, $216 more. Drivers with 20,000 annual mileage can expect to pay even more with Liberty Mutual—$290 per month—and the same average rate with American Family, $56 per month.
|Annual Mileage
|American Family
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|15,000
|$56
|$272
|$78
|20,000
|$56
|$290
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
On average, drivers with 10,000 annual mileage pay $56 per month with American Family and $242 per month with Liberty Mutual, $186 more. Drivers with very low annual mileage—less than 5,000 per year—pay $233 per month with Liberty Mutual and $57 per month with American Family.
|Annual Mileage
|American Family
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|5,000
|$57
|$233
|$78
|10,000
|$56
|$242
|$78
Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Credit Score
Typically, drivers with a good credit history pay less for car insurance than drivers with a poor credit history. With both American Family and Liberty Mutual, drivers with an excellent credit score can expect the lowest rates, and those with poor credit scores pay significantly more. However, American Family offers much cheaper rates to drivers with good credit and bad credit.
California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit history when calculating your quote. If you live in one of these states, your credit score will not have an impact on the cost of your car insurance policy.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Drivers with an excellent credit score pay $45 per month with American Family and $201 per month with Liberty Mutual on average. The difference between these rates adds up to $1,872 per year. Those with a good credit score can expect slightly higher rates, $52 per month with American Family and $214 per month with Liberty Mutual, $162 more.
|Credit Tier
|American Family
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|Excellent
|$45
|$201
|$60
|Good
|$52
|$214
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Drivers with average credit pay $57 per month with American Family and $259 per month with Liberty Mutual, $202 more. Drivers with a poor credit score can expect the highest rates, $86 per month with American Family and a whopping $311 per month with Liberty Mutual. The difference in rates for drivers with poor credit amounts to $2,700 per year.
|Credit Tier
|American Family
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|Average
|$57
|$259
|$78
|Poor
|$86
|$311
|$120
Compare American Family vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Driving Record
When it comes to your car insurance rates, your driving record is the most important factor. Safe drivers with a clean driving record have access to the best auto insurance rates and pay significantly less than drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other offenses on their record.
An accident and a DUI on your record have the highest impact on your quote with American Family, raising it by over $37 per month on average. Liberty Mutual drivers can expect the highest increase in their quote if they have a DUI on their driving record, which raises the average rate by $230 per month, or $2,760 per year.
Overall, American Family offers significantly cheaper rates to all drivers.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Good drivers pay $57 per month with American Family and $240 per month with Liberty Mutual, $183 more. Different car insurance providers have different definitions of what a “good driver” is, but typically it’s a driver who has maintained a clean driving record for over five years.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$57
|$240
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
A speeding ticket on your record increases your average quote to $77 per month with American Family and $279 per month with Liberty Mutual. Drivers with a speeding ticket can expect to pay $202 more per month, or $2,424 more per year, if they get a policy with Liberty Mutual.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$77
|$279
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Drivers with an accident on their record pay $194 more per month with Liberty Mutual vs. American Family. On average, you can expect to spend $95 per month on a car insurance policy with American Family and $289 per month on a policy with Liberty Mutual.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$95
|$289
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
On average, drivers with a DUI pay $94 per month with American Family and a whopping $470 per month with Liberty Mutual. Depending on the coverage options you’re looking for, you may have to pay even higher rates. Use Insurify to find the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI in minutes.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|DUI
|$94
|$470
|$155
American Family vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
American Family Discounts
Multi-vehicle
Loyalty
Early bird
Multi-product (when you bundle your car insurance policy with another policy from American Family, such as homeowners insurance or life insurance)
Steer Into Savings (when you switch to American Family from one of their competitors, exact terms depend on your state)
Auto safety features (such as factory-installed airbags, anti-theft devices, antilock brakes, and more)
Defensive driver
Good driving (safe driver)
Low mileage
KnowYourDrive (safe driver program)
Good student
Teen Safe Driver (safe driver program for teenage drivers)
Student away at school
Young volunteer
Generational (family)
Automatic pay
Customer full pay
Paperless
Liberty Mutual Discounts
Homeowner
Military
Early shopper
Good student
Student away at school
Claims-free driving history
Violation-free
RightTrack program (safe driver program)
Multi-policy (bundling your car insurance with other insurance products, such as home insurance or renters insurance)
Multi-vehicle
Automatic payment
Online purchase
Paperless
Customize your policy
|Discount
|American Family
|Liberty Mutual
|Multi-vehicle
|Loyalty
|Early bird/Early shopper
|Multi-product/Multi-policy
|Steer Into Savings
|Auto safety features
|Defensive driver
|Good driver/Safe driver/Violation-free
|Claims-free driving history
|Low mileage
|KnowYourDrive/RightTrack/Safe driver program
|Good student
|Teen Safe Driver
|Student away at school
|Young volunteer
|Generational
|Automatic payment
|Customer full pay
|Paperless
|Homeowner
|Military
|Online purchase
|Customize your policy
Our Methodology and How We Compared American Family and Liberty Mutual
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
American Family offers significantly cheaper car insurance rates than Liberty Mutual to most drivers. On average, you can expect to pay $247 per month for a Liberty Mutual policy and $59 per month for an American Family policy, $188 less. However, your exact quote will depend on a variety of factors, such as your driving history and age. Use Insurify to get yourquote today!
The best way to find out which insurance provider is right for you is to compare real quotes to see which provider is offering you the best coverage at the lowest rates. You should also check customer satisfaction rankings, whether you qualify for any insurance discounts to keep your rates down, and whether the provider offers the type of coverage you need.
Insurify is an AI-powered platform that lets you compare car insurance quotes in one place to find the best policy for you. Instead of going to your local agent, simply answer a few questions online and get instant access to 10+ quotes from leading providers in your area, such as American Family, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Allstate, State Farm, USAA, GEICO, and more.