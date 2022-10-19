How Much It Costs to Spay or Neuter Your Cat

Best Pet Insurance Companies That Cover Spaying and Neutering

Cats are known for being tough, independent little companions. Still, that won’t stop their owners from obsessing over every little aspect of their health, especially when they need surgery. Financial distress can only make these situations worse. That’s why we at Insurify have compiled a list of the best pet insurance companies that include coverage for sterilization.

#1 Embrace

Embrace is an excellent option for pet families looking to combine a full-coverage policy with a wellness plan add-on. A wellness add-on will help cover routine treatments, including spay/neuter surgery. Embrace is known for being relatively flexible and offers low-cost plans for everyone’s budget. Its wellness plans usually range from $15 to $60 per month.

Pet parents can also purchase an accident-only policy and pair it with a wellness add-on, which can lower the monthly cost. Unlike most pet insurance wellness plans, Embrace doesn’t cap routine coverage at predetermined amounts. Pet parents can choose to set $250, $450, and $650 as the maximum annual amount Embrace will pay toward these procedures.

#2 Pets Best

Pets Best is a fan favorite when it comes to helping pet parents afford expensive vet bills. It is a traditional pet insurance provider that offers wellness plan add-ons, which can help cover spaying and neutering surgery costs. Pet parents looking for full-coverage can rest easy knowing their policy covers accidents, illnesses, cancer, and prescriptions.

Cat families can round out their coverage with a $26 wellness plan add-on, which covers routine care costs. Similar to other insurers, the wellness plan will pay a predetermined amount toward each treatment. Those looking for spay/neuter coverage will receive $150 toward the surgery. The plan will also cover vaccines, routine blood work, and wellness exams.

#3 24PetWatch

24PetWatch is a traditional pet insurance company that offers wellness plan add-ons to cover spay/neuter surgeries for your cat. The routine plan costs $10 per month for $200 of coverage, and the advanced plan costs $25 per month for $400 of coverage. Unfortunately, 24PetWatch’s full-coverage plans typically cost more compared to competitors.

24PetWatch will only pay a set amount toward each wellness procedure. That means the routine plan will only cover $80 of a spay/neuter, and the advanced plan will only pay $100 toward the operation. That might not cover a large portion of the bill, depending on the vet care cost in your area.

#4 ASPCA

The ASPCA is an animal welfare organization that provides services to homeless animals and pet families across the country. It recently launched a pet insurance plan to help pet parents access medical treatments. It offers moderately priced accident and illness coverage with the option to purchase a wellness add-on for $9.95 or $24.95.

ASPCA insurance will cover $150 of a spay/neuter surgery if pet parents purchase the prime preventative plan for $24.95 per month. The cheaper plan does not cover spay/neuter surgery but will still help pay for treatments like the distemper vaccination or heartworm prevention.

#5 Banfield Pet Hospital’s Wellness Plan

The Banfield Pet Hospital’s Wellness Plan is different from competitors because it doesn’t offer standard pet insurance policies. Banfield offers a stand-alone wellness plan, which can help cover spay/neuter surgery. The wellness plans are available to patients of Banfield Pet Hospital, a corporate veterinary chain with over 1,000 locations—800 in PetSmart stores.

Banfield will cover 100 percent of a spay/neuter, as long as it’s performed in a Banfield practice. While that might seem like a good deal, Banfield might not be the most cost-effective option. Plans can cost between $20 and $80 per month, which means you’d be paying the same price as other traditional insurers for less coverage.