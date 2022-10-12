Windstorm Insurance: How It Works and What It Covers

How Does Windstorm Insurance Work?

Windstorm insurance is purchased in addition to your homeowners insurance, not in place of it. Your basic policy outlines what is covered by it so you can make an educated decision when purchasing a windstorm insurance policy. Depending on where you live, your state or your mortgage lender may require you to have a windstorm policy in place at all times.

Basic home insurance policies cover incidents like a tree limb falling and breaking your window or damaged siding. Things that can, and do, happen in any season, any day of the year. This coverage usually ends where major weather events—ones that are more spontaneous and far more disastrous—start. Damage that falls outside a typical homeowners insurance policy includes hail, high-speed winds, and hurricane damage.

Before your insurance coverage begins, you��’ll need to meet the requirements of the insurance company. This is typically easy, but in some situations, you’ll need to do some repairs to the house to ensure it meets the insurance company ’s minimum requirements.

Making a Windstorm Claim

When you make a claim on windstorm damage, you’ll need to pay a windstorm deductible that’s specific to your windstorm coverage. This is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurer starts paying your insurance claim. Your deductible is either a set dollar amount, like you have on your dwelling coverage, or a percentage of your home’s value.

If you have a $200,000 house and a 3 percent deductible, your deductible is $6,000. You can find the amount you’re responsible for on your declarations page. This deductible only applies when you make a claim for windstorm coverage. You don’t need to meet both your home insurance deductible and your wind and hail deductible in order to make a claim on damages from a particularly bad storm.

Typically, there is a time limit on claims made by policyholders, so it’s essential that you submit your claim as soon as you can after experiencing storm damage. You’ll need to have photos or videos documenting the damage, plus proof of the storm. You can find records from your local television news station or newspaper website. You also need to get at least one inspection to assess the damages.

Once this is done, submit the claim to your insurance company as they request. After they receive it, they’ll send out a claims adjuster to look over the damage. Finally, you’ll hear back from the insurance company about the next steps you need to take to get the work done as well as reimbursement for the costs of the repairs.

