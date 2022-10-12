Where to Buy Flood Insurance

Where can I buy flood insurance? You can get flood insurance from private insurers or the National Flood Insurance Program.

Floods can happen anywhere there’s rain or snow, even for people who don’t live in high-risk flood zones. Just an inch of floodwater can cause up to $25,000 in damage. Are you protected?

You may think your home insurance will cover flood damage, but it won’t. Most homeowners insurance specifically excludes flood damage. To protect yourself against floods, you need flood insurance coverage. Flood insurance is a separate policy that covers buildings (namely, your house), the personal belongings inside, or both. It’s a great way to protect your most important financial assets.

Learn more with our guide to flood insurance, from the things flood insurance covers to how to get a flood insurance quote.

