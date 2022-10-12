Does Home Insurance Cover Plumbing and Pipe Leaks?

Filing a Homeowners Claim for Plumbing or Pipe Leaks

Once you have the leak under control and the puddles of water cleaned up, contact your insurance company as soon as possible to file an insurance claim. Many insurers have an online claims portal to streamline the process. You can also start the claims process by phone.

The insurance company may ask you to fill out forms and submit photographs. Then, you’ll meet with an insurance adjuster to look at the damage. They’ll ask you questions about the loss and the property conditions before the leak.

Your insurer will determine if you have a valid water damage claim. They’ll decide a settlement amount based on the cost of repairs. If you disagree with their decision or claim amount, you can try negotiating a larger settlement, but be prepared to justify and document your position. Your state insurance commissioner can offer guidance or help you to file a complaint.

What to Do If You Find a Water Leak

If you have a leak, figuring out where the water is coming from and how to stop it should be a top priority.

Shut off your home’s water supply to stop the leak from spreading. You may also turn off the electrical supply if you think the leak reached an electrical outlet.

Before you call the plumber, it helps to identify the source of the problem. A leak inside a wall, a broken pipe, or an overflowing toilet may require you to call the pros to handle repairs. In some cases, you may be able to repair the leak on your own or perform a temporary fix until a professional arrives.

However, make sure you document the damage with photographs and notes before making even temporary fixes. It can help you when filing a claim with your insurance company.

Because a plumber may not immediately show up, clean up the water to reduce the chance of mold and mildew. Move furniture and personal items out of the way and hang wet rugs or carpets to dry.

Then, grab a mop and a towel to remove the water from your surfaces. Fans, moisture absorber buckets, and portable dehumidifiers can also help if you have a larger leak.

Tips to Prevent Plumbing Damage for Homeowners

There are many ways a homeowner can protect plumbing and pipes:

Replace old plumbing systems as part of home maintenance.

Cut down invasive trees.

Insulate your plumbing.

Winterize your home during the winter months.

Install emergency pressure release valve to protect against frozen pipes.

Invest in a water leak detector system.

You can also take steps to minimize loss: