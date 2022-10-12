Top Homeowners Insurance Coverage Questions: Consumer Guide

How Home Insurance Works

As with other types of insurance, you give the company regular payments (called insurance premiums ) in exchange for their commitment to pay for damage if it occurs. Homeowners policies also cover your liability if someone gets hurt in your home or if you/your family/your pet unintentionally harm someone else or their property. Costs in property damage or liability can be exorbitant, and without insurance, you’d have to pay out of pocket and up front.

With home insurance, though, you file a claim and your insurer will assess damages to determine your compensation.

Beyond your premiums, you’ll also have a deductible —the amount you’re required to pay before your insurance kicks in. The deductible will either be a flat amount or a percentage of the insured home’s value. You might be tempted to choose a low-premium plan with a higher deductible, but keep in mind that you’ll be responsible for more of the cost should damage or loss occur. With higher-premium plans, the insurance company will pick up more of the tab.