Do You Need a Home Insurance Broker? Home Insurance Broker Responsibilities

What’s the Difference Between a Home Insurance Broker and an Insurance Agent?

Terminology can get confusing, but ultimately, both insurance brokers and insurance agents are here to help with insurance services. They work to support their clients’ needs to find the best home insurance policy for them from the best homeowners insurance companies. The main difference to keep in mind is that brokers and non- captive agents usually represent an insurance shopper (you) and captive agents usually represent a single insurance company. This means that home insurance brokers and non- captive agents can sell policies from multiple insurers, while captive agents can only sell policies from the one company they work for.

Home insurance brokers are similar to and can be categorized as non- captive agents. Essentially, this means that they do not belong to a single insurance agency. They work with multiple insurers across the industry to provide the best liability coverage for someone looking to buy homeowners insurance. Choose a home insurance broker or non- captive agent if you are shopping around for the best insurance policy at the best rate across different insurance companies. They can help you evaluate policies from a variety of insurers.

Alternatively, captive agents are controlled by and work for a single insurance agency. This means that they are limited to only selling insurance plans and policies from that company and might only be searching for the best price within their company. When buying a policy or considering your options from a captive agent, it can also be helpful to keep in mind that they may try to sell insurance products to help them reach specific internal goals. The best time to speak with a captive agent is if you need more details about a policy with a specific insurer because some insurers may only sell policies through their own captive agents.

Types of Home Insurance Brokers

In addition, there are two types of home insurance brokers: retail and wholesale. If you as a buyer want to work directly with a home insurance broker, go for retail. This type of broker communicates with their clients and submits applications to multiple insurance agencies on their behalf. Essentially, they act as a middle man and an extra pair of eyes throughout the process. Alternatively, wholesale brokers work with retail brokers and insurance companies to perform a risk assessment when providing coverage to interested buyers.

Independent agents, either captive or non-captive, usually cannot provide temporary insurance to their clients. For this, you can turn to a managing general agent (MGA), a specialized type of agent or broker. Insurance companies grant MGAs underwriting authority so that they can negotiate contracts between the insurer and the buyer. This means that they can settle claims, underwrite policies, and provide temporary insurance policies until a client’s policy is in motion.