Why Is My Mortgage Lender Requiring Flood Insurance?

How much is homeowners insurance for a condo? The average condo policy in the U.S. is $506, but the cost varies according to the amount of coverage you need, the condominium building structure, and location.

Why do mortgage lenders require borrowers to buy flood insurance? Lenders want to protect their investments against one of the most common and costly natural disasters.

Is your lender requiring you to buy a flood insurance policy to protect your property? You’re not alone. Mortgage lenders sometimes require borrowers to buy flood insurance coverage so they can protect their investment in your property.

Flood damage can be more destructive than many people realize. Just a few inches of water in your home can cause tens of thousands of dollars in damage, according to the National Flood Insurance Program. Having some amount of coverage in place is crucial for homeowners, whether you’re in a flood zone on the flood maps maintained by the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ) or simply don’t want to be caught unaware when a flood hits.

Unfortunately, real estate agents and mortgage lenders sometimes don’t tell customers that flood insurance is a mandatory purchase until the property is already in escrow. Many homeowners are also unaware that their property is at risk of flooding according to FEMA ’s flood zone determination, especially if the property doesn’t look like it would be in danger of flooding.

Here’s what you need to know about lender-required flood insurance.

Homeowners insurance won’t cover flood damage, but it will protect you against many other kinds of natural disasters, like fires. Investigate your options with Insurify.