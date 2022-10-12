Condo Insurance Quotes: The Best Coverage and Rates for Condo Owners

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Reading time: 3 minutes
How much is condo insurance?
Depending on your condo's geographical location and unique characteristics, insurance companies will provide condo insurance quotes for their insurance policies. Compare these quotes before settling on the first one you see, otherwise, you may overpay for the same amount of coverage. Compare with ease on Insurify.
Living in a condo has a lot of perks. The available amenities from your building and condo association can make you feel like you’re on a permanent vacation.
As great as condo life can be, you still have to protect yourself, your unit, and your belongings. After all, you’re a condo owner. The insurance you need goes beyond what your condo association’s master policy can provide.
And that’s where condo insurance quotes come in. Finding the best condo insurance will provide the coverage you need at a rate you can afford.
But what if you’re a condo owner or curious about what you might pay for a homeowners policy down the line? Insurify is the easiest way to compare homeowners insurance quotes. In an instant, you’ll get a handful of policies, rates, and coverage options to explore.
Why Condo Insurance Quotes are Crucial
Condo insurance, or an HO-6 policy, is more complicated than a standard homeowners insurance policy. As a homeowner, your policy covers all parts of the home and the land it sits on. But condos have shared spaces and amenities to consider. That’s why condo insurance has two parts:
The condo association’s master policy covers the common spaces, such as hallways, outdoor areas, and recreational rooms.
Your condo insurance policy protects your unit and your personal property inside it.
Generally, the condo association’s insurance policy doesn’t cover your condo’s interior or the items you own. That’s why condo insurance quotes are crucial to make sure you have the financial protection you need.
How Much Coverage Do You Need?
The amount of insurance coverage you need is based on the value of your belongings. So, how much would it cost to replace your stuff?
Creating a home inventory can help you estimate the coverage limit you need. Your home inventory checklist should include items such as:
Furniture
Clothing
Electronics
Jewelry
Dishes and utensils
Tools and equipment
The Insurance Information Institute (III) recommends starting with recent purchases and checking the coverage on big-ticket items. Your insurance company may require you to purchase additional coverage for expensive jewelry, art, and collectibles.
What Condo Insurance Covers
Condo insurance coverage includes many things you’d expect:
Personal property coverage: furniture, clothing, electronics, and other belongings
Unit coverage: interior walls, carpeting, cabinets, and countertops and additions, alterations, and upgrades to your unit
Personal liability coverage: medical payments, injury, and property damage
Loss of use: additional living expenses above what you’d normally spend if your condo is uninhabitable after a covered loss
Loss assessment: insurance claims you may be responsible for if there’s an accident or damage to a shared area of your condo property
To file a claim, you need to make sure the loss is from a covered peril. Common covered perils include fire, smoke, lightning, windstorms, hail, theft, and vandalism. Your policy coverage can vary, so check the insurance policy declarations page or ask your insurance agent about covered events.
What’s Not Covered
While condo insurance covers many perils, property insurance policies generally list events that aren’t covered. Typical exclusions in condo insurance include:
Earthquakes
Flooding
Termite damage
Wear and tear
Remember that your policy only covers insurance claims for your condo unit and personal belongings. Condo insurance won’t cover damage to shared spaces. The condo association’s master policy protects stairwells, elevators, fitness centers, and other common areas.
Average Condo Insurance Quotes
The average annual cost of an HO-6 condominium insurance policy in the U.S. is $506. Your condo insurance rate depends on your unit’s value and the amount of personal and liability coverage you purchase. It also varies by location.
Average Condo Insurance Quote Rates by State
Generally, states with a higher risk of earthquakes, hurricanes, and other natural disasters have higher rates for condo insurance quotes. Here’s a look at the average annual condo insurance rate by state and the percentage difference compared to the national average of $506.
|State
|Average Annual Condo Insurance Quotes
|% Difference from U.S. Average
|Alabama
|$541
|7%
|Alaska
|$396
|-22%
|Arizona
|$400
|-21%
|Arkansas
|$539
|7%
|California
|$535
|6%
|Colorado
|$417
|-18%
|Connecticut
|$399
|-21%
|Washington, D.C.
|$369
|-27%
|Delaware
|$431
|-15%
|Florida
|$964
|91%
|Georgia
|$493
|-3%
|Hawaii
|$310
|-39%
|Idaho
|$420
|-17%
|Illinois
|$398
|-21%
|Indiana
|$354
|-30%
|Iowa
|$395
|-22%
|Kansas
|$439
|-13%
|Kentucky
|$390
|-23%
|Louisiana
|$748
|48%
|Maine
|$342
|-32%
|Maryland
|$310
|-39%
|Massachusetts
|$444
|-12%
|Michigan
|$369
|-27%
|Minnesota
|$312
|-38%
|Mississippi
|$600
|19%
|Missouri
|$416
|-18%
|Montana
|$382
|-25%
|Nebraska
|$355
|-30%
|Nevada
|$424
|-16%
|New Hampshire
|$332
|-34%
|New Jersey
|$450
|-11%
|New Mexico
|$397
|-22%
|New York
|$553
|9%
|North Carolina
|$456
|-10%
|North Dakota
|$320
|-37%
|Ohio
|$319
|-37%
|Oklahoma
|$631
|25%
|Oregon
|$364
|-28%
|Pennsylvania
|$385
|-24%
|Rhode Island
|$500
|-1%
|South Carolina
|$500
|-1%
|South Dakota
|$307
|-39%
|Tennessee
|$473
|-7%
|Texas
|$790
|56%
|Utah
|$269
|-47%
|Vermont
|$345
|-32%
|Virginia
|$352
|-30%
|Washington
|$374
|-26%
|West Virginia
|$313
|-38%
|Wisconsin
|$280
|-45%
|Wyoming
|$379
|-25%
Condo Insurance Quotes - FAQs
The easiest way to save money on condo insurance is to compare prices from different insurance companies. Policies and costs can vary from one insurer to the next, and some companies offer insurance discounts. Your deductible also plays a significant role in policy rates. Because higher deductibles generally mean lower premiums, increasing your deductible could save you money.
No. Your condo association’s master insurance policy covers only the building’s exterior, recreational areas, outdoor spaces, and common areas on the property. It does not protect your condo unit or personal belongings. Condo insurance will provide coverage and liability protection for your unit and personal property.
As a unit owner, buying condo insurance is a smart move. Learn more about HO-6 insurance and how to get the best coverage for your condo.
Do You Need Condo Insurance?
Life is unpredictable. Insurance products can protect against some of life’s mishaps. An auto policy gives you car insurance, life insurance gives you peace of mind for your family, and condo insurance and property insurance protect your home and belongings.
If you’re a condo owner or thinking about buying a condo, you need condo insurance. Make sure you compare rates from a few different insurance companies before committing to a policy. And if it’s been a while since you shopped for a policy, you might be surprised to find that condo insurance quotes are now much cheaper than your existing policy.
