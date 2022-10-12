AIG Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

AIG homeowners insurance could be your future home insurance company. AIG has been a longtime industry leader when if comes to home insurance. But every homeowner has unique needs when it comes to their insurance policy. Insurify can help you decide if AIG is the right insurance company for you.

Protecting your home, personal belongings, and loved ones can be a daunting task, and finding the right protection is even harder for high-end properties and expensive possessions. Luckily, some insurers specialize in just that—high-value protection for high-value homes.

American International Group, Inc., (AIG) has been a leader in the insurance industry since 1919, when Cornelius Vander Starr opened the first location in Shanghai, China. AIG has since expanded to offer financial and insurance services to policyholders in over 80 countries. Now based in New York City, AIG’s insurance products are split into divisions, including AIG Direct, AIG Life & Retirement, and AIG Private Client Group, which collectively provide high-value home, auto, business, travel, health, and life insurance coverage to high-income customers.

AIG Private Client Group has been handling AIG’s individual insurance services since 1999, underwriting the insurance company’s homeowners, luxury auto, and yacht policies. The insurer also offers coverage options for private aviation, valuable collections, excess flood and liability, and workers’ compensation for household staff. AIG’s insurance products are meant to meet the coverage amounts and protection needs of its wealthy clientele, and its homeowners policies come with the insurance quotes to match. But some customers say AIG falls short in customer service and claims handling, making the high-value policies unworthy of the cost.

Keep reading for a comprehensive AIG insurance review.

