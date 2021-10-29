How To Save Money With The SLMB Program

If you’re struggling to cover Medicare costs, an SLMB plan may be able to help.

Medicare and Medicaid are crucial federal and state government programs designed to provide affordable healthcare to a wide swath of Americans. However, even with these programs in place, some beneficiaries struggle to cover the costs of regular doctor visits, surgeries, prescription drugs, and simply meeting their monthly premiums.

Fortunately, for those with very limited income, Medicare Savings Programs (MSPs) can provide much-needed financial aid to those who would otherwise be unable to pay for their medical coverage. There are four different Medicare Savings Programs for which you can become a “Qualified Individual”

1. QMB (Qualified Medicare Beneficiary)

QI (Qualifying Individual) QDWI (Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals) SLMB (Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary)

While each of these programs offers some level of assistance that could reduce your medical costs, we’ll be focusing on the various facets and details surrounding the SLMB Program.

Saving money on Medicare is easy. Just use the Insurify Medicare comparison tool to find the right Medicare plan for you. Uncover options in your area at no cost to you. Try it today!