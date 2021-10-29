Oklahoma Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Why you can trust Insurify
Oklahoma offers its residents beautiful scenery and unique activities, plus easy access to other parts of the country. Who wants to spend hours poring over Medicare Advantage plans when you could be out exploring old-fashioned diners along Route 66 or celebrating your heritage at a cultural festival?
Just as Oklahoma offers some of the most diverse terrain in the country, private insurance companies offer various plans to Oklahoma Medicare beneficiaries. There are plenty to choose from as you look for the right one for you.
What is the best Medicare Advantage plan in Oklahoma?
The best Medicare Advantage plan for you may not be the one that’s best for your partner or friend. While plans look similar, there are differences when it comes to premiums, networks, co-pay or coinsurance, and out-of-pocket maximums.
Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Okalahoma
1. Aetna Medicare Premier Plan
2. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice
3. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1
4. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 2
5. HumanaChoice (081)
6. HumanaChoice (111)
7. Humana Gold Plus
8. Humana Value Plus
To help make your search easier, we’ve compiled the top eight plans for Oklahomans.
Aetna Medicare Premier Plan H2663-034 (HMO)
This top-rated HMO plan is premium-free and has a low $200 annual deductible. Prescription drugs in Tier 1— called “Preferred Retail Cost-Sharing”— have no co-pay. Comprehensive dental is included with 20 to 50 percent coinsurance.
Monthly Premium: $0
Deductible: $200
Out-of-pocket Max: $6,000
AARP Medicare Advantage Choice H8768-009 ( PPO )
This plan has a lot to offer, with a low prescription drug co-pay and comparable rates for in-network and out-of-network services. Diabetes supplies have up to 40 percent coinsurance, and primary care physician (PCP) visits are $0.
Monthly Premium: $0
Deductible: $0
Out-of-pocket Max: $4,900
AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1 H8768-008 (PPO)
This is another excellent plan from AARP. It features a low monthly premium, a prescription drug plan, and free doctor visits to your PCP. Most basic dental, comprehensive dental, and vision services are $0 for both in-network and out-of-network care.
Monthly Premium: $32
Deductible: $0
Out-of-pocket Max: $4,400
AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 2 H8768-016 (PPO)
With no monthly premiums and a low deductible, this plan is very affordable. It comes with prescription drug coverage, wellness, hearing, dental, mental health, and vision coverage. Specialists cost $45, and primary care doctor visits are $0.
Monthly Premium: $0
Deductible: $175
Out-of-pocket Max: $5,900
HumanaChoice H5216-081 (PPO)
Since it’s a PPO, you have many choices with this plan from Humana. One unique difference of this plan is that you will have a co-pay of a fixed dollar amount with in-network services. When you get out-of-network care, you pay a fixed percentage of the final cost as coinsurance. Staying in-network will help you better anticipate what you will pay. You can add dental coverage as a supplemental benefit.
Monthly Premium: $60
Deductible: $195
Out-of-pocket Max: $6,700
HumanaChoice H5216-230 (PPO)
Another Humana PPO plan, this one has a prescription drug plan and allows you to use your preferred doctors and facilities. In-network care has a co-pay, while out-of-network care is a fixed percentage of the final cost. This plan has limited coverage for hearing, vision, dental, and foot care.
Monthly Premium: $29
Deductible: $0
Out-of-pocket Max: $4,900
Humana Gold Plus H5619-111 (HMO)
For a premium-free plan, this one has a lot to offer. Prescription drug costs are reasonable, doctor visits are $0, and specialists are $40. The in-patient hospital stay coverage is excellent: $295 for the first five nights and $0 for nights six and beyond. Another unique benefit of this plan is that mental health therapy sessions are free.
Monthly Premium: $0
Deductible: $0
Out-of-pocket Max: $5,400
Humana Value Plus H6622-049 (HMO)
Like many other Humana plans, this one has a prescription drug plan with tiered pricing. The pricing for services is a mix of co-pays and coinsurance. This plan benefits people who need in-hospital care. There is a flat rate of $2,019 per hospital stay. Hearing, dental, vision, wellness, and mental health services are covered.
Monthly Premium: $19.60
Deductible: $445
Out-of-pocket Max: $7,550
What is Medicare Advantage?
Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C, is an alternative to Original Medicare.
When you initially enroll in Medicare at age 65, you sign up for Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance). You can also enroll in Medicare Part D ( prescription drug coverage ) and Medigap, a.k.a. Medicare Supplement Insurance.
You can choose a Medicare Advantage health insurance plan after enrolling in Medicare Part A and Part B. You still have Medicare coverage, but with an MA policy, you may have better Medicare benefits. They often include a Part D plan, designated with MA-PD (Medicare Advantage prescription drug) in the plan’s name.
The reasons for the variations are many. There might be a better formulary —the list of prescription drugs—offered. Or maybe it covers nursing facility stays. Other plans cater to those suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Perhaps it provides a larger service area so you can access more healthcare providers. Check them all out to find the best one for your needs.
How much does Medicare Advantage cost in Oklahoma?
When it comes to Medicare costs, it’s hard to generalize your budget for medical expenses. Some Medicare Advantage plans have no premium. Premiums for other plans vary.
Here’s a look at the average costs for a Medicare beneficiary:
Monthly premium: $62.94
Annual: $755.32 in premiums
Prescription drug deductible: $288.61
Annually, you can expect to pay $1,043.93, including the monthly premiums and meeting your deductible.
Other costs that you should plan for include co-payments and coinsurance. These are the dollar amount ( co-payments ) or the percentage of service ( coinsurance ) you’ll pay until you meet your out-of-pocket maximum.
As the saying goes, “health is wealth,” so choose a plan that will cover all of your current or anticipated medical needs. If you are on medication, find a prescription drug plan that covers it.
Saving money on your plan comes second. A plan with a low premium and deductible will save money for those who are generally healthy. But plans with sparse coverage leave any user at risk.
And don’t forget that plans with excellent wellness, dental, and vision coverage makes it less expensive to maintain good health. Regular checkups help you catch issues early, meaning you’ll pay less over the long run. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
What types of Medicare Advantage plans are available in Oklahoma?
Medicare Advantage plans fall into five main categories, each with its own pros and cons. Here’s a brief look at the main differences between the health plans:
Health Maintenance Organization ( HMO ): Very common in the Medicare program, HMO plans allow you to receive service from within their networks. Your primary doctor oversees your care, and they refer you to specialists as needed.
Preferred Provider Organization ( PPO ): A PPO also uses a provider network, but you have more freedom to use providers outside the network. You do not need to pick a primary doctor, nor do you need referrals to see specialists.
Private Fee-for-Service ( PFFS ): With a PFFS plan, you aren’t restricted by a network, as you can see any care provider who will accept your insurance. One disclaimer: disclose your plan before receiving care to ensure they will accept the insurance payment terms.
Special Needs Plan ( SNPs ): Eligibility for SNPs is limited to tailor coverage to the beneficiaries’ needs. SNPs are for people who have a specific health condition, live in an institution, or are eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare.
Medical Savings Account ( MSA ): Not as common as the other plans, MSAs allow beneficiaries to pay for costs associated with their high- deductible insurance plans with money that’s in an earmarked savings account.
FAQ: Oklahoma Medicare Advantage
The process for enrolling in Medicare is simple. You can do it in person at your Social Security office, online at Medicare.gov, or over the phone at 1 (800) 772-1213; TTY users can call 1 (800) 325-0778.
Absolutely! Original Medicare isn’t right for everyone, so it’s possible to switch to a Medicare Advantage plan during the Open Enrollment Period from October 15 to December 7 every year. If you wish to change from one MA plan to another, you can do that during the Medicare Advantage Enrollment Period from January 1 to March 31 every year.
Yes, once you find the right healthcare plan, you can generally complete your application online. If you need further assistance, an insurance agent or representative from the insurance company can assist you.
The answer to this comes down to preference and the need for flexibility. With an HMO, you have to use network care providers. With a PPO, you are free to go outside your network. Even if your preferred doctor is out-of-network, you can still use them. The trade-off is that it costs a little more to use out-of-network providers.
Conclusion: Save Time and Money by Comparing Plans Online
Whether you’re in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, or somewhere in between, there are plans out there for you. Remember, there’s no one-size-fits-all policy. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you browse the options:
Monthly premiums
Prescription drug coverage
Cost of services you regularly use
Access to your current doctors and care providers
Wellness and preventive care options
Consider which features of the plan are most important to you and choose based on your needs. While you shouldn’t rush your decision, don’t be afraid of making a mistake. You can always change it during the next Medicare Advantage Enrollment Period, which is from January 1 to March 31.
