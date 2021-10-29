Massachusetts Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in Massachusetts?

Healthcare is a highly personal subject, and there is no one-size-fits-all plan that works best for everyone. Some people might find it frustrating to navigate all the options because it’s hard to be certain whether you’re truly getting the best value and the best coverage. Luckily, online Medicare comparison (like Insurify ) tools can take you step by step and make this task easier.

If you’re unsure what you should be comparing, take some time to think through your current state of health. For instance, if you regularly take prescription medication, you’ll benefit the most from a plan that offers great prescription drug coverage. If you’re generally healthy and don’t visit the doctor often, you may be more interested in a basic plan with great preventive services.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Massachusetts 1. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO Basic Rx (HMO) - Score: 80.79 2. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO Saver Rx (HMO) - Score: 80.09 3. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO Prime Rx Plus (HMO) - Score: 75.54 4. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO Value Rx (HMO) - Score: 75.23 5. Erickson Advantage Signature with Drugs (HMO-POS) - Score: 74.31 6. Harvard Pilgrim Stride Value Rx (HMO) - Score: 73.43 7. Fallon Medicare Plus Orange (HMO) - Score: 72.59 (Tie) 7. Fallon Medicare Plus Central Orange (HMO) - Score: 72.59 (Tie)

Homing in on your personal preferences first will make comparing health insurance plans easy. That being said, as we review the eight highest-rated plans offered in Massachusetts, remember to keep your personal preferences in mind. Certain factors, like a low monthly premium, may look attractive at first glance until you start considering what you really want out of a plan. Let’s dive in.

1. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO Basic Rx

Insurify Composite Score: 80.79

Monthly Premium: $61

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $225

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,450

Counties: Essex, Suffolk

This plan includes low co-pays for generic prescription drugs, doctor visits (for both primary care physicians and specialists), diabetes supplies, and preventive dental. You’ll also find competitive rates for diagnostic procedures, lab services, and diagnostic imaging. Plus $0 copays for some vision care, mental health services, and rehabilitation services.

Although comprehensive dental is not included, you can choose to add that supplemental benefit for just $17 a month.

2. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO Saver Rx

Insurify Composite Score: 80.09

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $250

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Counties:

Here’s a plan with a $0 monthly premium, plus $0 copays for Tier 1 drugs from preferred retailers. You’ll also find $0 copays for preventive care office visits, preventive dental care (except fluoride treatments)

However, this plan doesn’t offer much by way of comprehensive dental. Further, the out-of-pocket limit is set higher than several plans on this list. Even so, people who prefer “paying when using” vs “paying upfront” should take note of this top-tier plan.

3. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO Prime Rx Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 75.54

Monthly Premium: $203

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,450

Counties: Essex, Suffolk, Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable

While this plan certainly tops the list for monthly premium expenses, it keeps the cost of care low. You should first note that the out-of-pocket limit is much lower than the previous Tufts plan. There are also no or low-cost copays for all office visits (preventive, specialist, and primary care), urgent care, diagnostic services, hearing, routine vision, mental health, and rehabilitation services.

Where this plan is lacking is in the dental department. There’s no coverage for preventive or comprehensive dental. Not all is lost, though. You can find a low-cost comprehensive stand-alone dental plan to compliment this one.

4. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO Value Rx

Insurify Composite Score: 75.23

Monthly Premium: $170

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $200

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,450

Counties:

Yes, the monthly premium is one of the highest on the list. Yes, the drug deductible is moderate. And yes, $4 to $24 copays on Tier 1 and Tier 2 prescriptions isn’t the best deal (though far from the worst) we’ve seen. But this plan absolutely delivers low-cost healthcare.

What you pay for upfront is tons of low-cost medical care. Low or no cost copays for office visits (specialist, preventive, and primary care), diagnostic services, hearing, routine vision, mental health, podiatryMedicare Part B drugs, and diabetes supplies. The list does go on.

The main drawback is that this plan offers no dental coverage. Easily remedied (with an additional copay) by purchasing a stand-alone comprehensive dental plan.

Even so, for people who want to know exactly what their annual healthcare costs will be, this plan is an excellent option.

5. Erickson Advantage Signature with Drugs

Insurify Composite Score: 74.31

Monthly Premium: $199

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $2,600

Counties: Essex, Plymouth **

**

The hefty monthly premium may throw you for a loop, bu don’t forget this plan comes with $0 deductibles and an ultra-low out-of-pocket limit. The lowest on the list and one of the lowest in the country.

But this plan also delivers low-cost care. You’ll find $0 copays for in-network primary care and preventive care office visits, diagnostic tests and procedures, lab services, hearing exams, preventive dental, routine vision, and several mental health services. Not to mention $0 for podiatry, rehabilitation services, and days 1 to 100 at a skilled nursing facility. (Wow)

This plan also offers the flexibility of going out-of-network at a 30 percent coinsurance rate. Where the plan doesn’t deliver is on comprehensive dental. Prescription copays aren’t the lowest we’ve seen, either. Still, a lot to love and to keep costs low.

6. Harvard Pilgrim Stride Value Rx (HMO)

Insurify Composite Score: 73.43

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $445

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500

Counties:

7. Fallon Medicare Plus Orange (Tie)

Insurify Composite Score: 72.59

Monthly Premium: $29

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $300

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Counties: Barnstable, Berkshire **

**

This plan offers a ton of $0 copays. That’s $0 for prevent care office visits, diagnostic tests, lab services, outpatient x-rays, preventive dental, some comprehensive dental, contact lenses and eyeglasses, and diabetes supplies.

The main drawback is the higher out-of-pocket limit. But for people who prefer pay-as-you-go, this plan should not be missed,

7. Fallon Medicare Plus Central Orange (Tie)

Insurify Composite Score: 72.59

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $300

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Counties: Worcester **

**

The main differences between this Orange plan and the one above is location. That and a $0 deductible. This plan offers all the fantastic bells and whistles as the above, so if you’re in Worcester county, be sure to add this to your comparison list!

