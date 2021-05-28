The 6 Critical Things to Do After Buying a Used Car

1. Get Your New Ride Checked Out at the Auto Shop

Before buying the car, you may have done a test-drive, pre-purchase inspection, and vehicle history report from CARFAX or AutoCheck. First-time shoppers and veteran car buyers alike can then use the info to negotiate down to Kelley Blue Book pricing, a tip that’s especially helpful if you first saw the car on Craigslist, Autotrader, or a similar website.

Whether you bought your vehicle from a private seller or a dealership, you’ll want to take it to a trusted mechanic. You can discuss the maintenance schedule for more extensive repairs and a tune-up, including an oil change, tire rotation, and fluid refill. Hopefully, the previous owner kept maintenance records to add insight into the car’s history. If not, a smart place to start is to refer to the owner’s manual, and if that’s missing, you can download it online.

Emissions Testing and Other Required Inspections

Depending on your state, emissions tests (also called smog tests) and safety inspections may be done by state-approved repair shops, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV ), or other government facilities. You should also check for safety recalls by entering your vehicle identification number (VIN) into the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration database.

Typically, safety recall repairs are free at the dealership for your specific make. For example, if you drive a Toyota, a Toyota dealership would perform the safety repair.